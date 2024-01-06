Purdue's Zach Edey only took five shots and played just 23 minutes in Friday's game against Illinois. You might think that was a good development for the Illini, to have the reigning CBS Sports National Player of the Year limited by foul trouble.
It wasn't, though.
And that's because Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue's second-year in-state product, took 12 shots, made eight of them and finished with a season-high 23 points and four rebounds in the 83-78 victory over Illinois. Worth noting: Purdue is now 13-0 over the past two seasons when Edey takes fewer than 10 field goal attempts.
"Trey Kaufman-Renn, man, I just told him out there in the hall [that] he kicked our butt," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. "I think when you play Zach, you can't play normal. You have to try to make other players beat you. And I think there's some risk with that -- and we saw that tonight."
Purdue obviously remains No. 1 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Illinois is down to No. 9. Simply put, I don't mind the Illini taking what turned out to be a single-digit loss on the road to the nation's No. 1 team — but the truth is that Illinois started the game down 20-4, trailed by as many as 21 points and was behind by double-digits the entire second half until less than four minutes remained. In other words, the final score makes this look a lot closer than it was, and when you combine that fact with the fact that the Illini are only 1-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities, it's reasonable to drop them below UConn, Memphis and Marquette, all of which have better wins.
UConn has five wins in the first two quadrants. Marquette has four.Memphis has seven.
Illinois is stuck on two.
Furthermore, Illinois is now just 2-3 in the first two quadrants -- which means even down at No. 9, the Illini remain the only team in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1 with a record below .500 in the first two quadrants.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Trey Kaufan-Renn finished with 23 points and two assists in Friday's 83-78 win over Illinois. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Nebraska.
|--
|14-1
|2
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 86-67 win over Wichita State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against TCU.
|--
|12-1
|3
Houston
|LJ Cryer finished with 16 points and four assists in Saturday's 81-42 win over Penn. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against West Virginia.
|--
|13-0
|4
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 17 points and four steals in Tuesday's 87-50 win over Norfolk State. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Ole Miss.
|--
|10-3
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Friday's 88-81 win at Butler. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Xavier.
|1
|13-2
|6
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 78-75 win at Tulsa. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against SMU.
|1
|12-2
|7
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 15 points and eight assists in Saturday's 72-67 win over Creighton. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Seton Hall.
|1
|11-3
|8
Arizona
|Kylan Boswell finished with 14 points and four assists in Thursday's 97-50 win over Colorado. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Utah.
|1
|11-3
|9
Illinois
|Coleman Hawkins was 3-of-9 from the field in Friday's 83-78 loss at Purdue. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|4
|11-3
|10
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 27 points and six rebounds in Friday's 96-70 win over Illinois State. The Wildcats' next game is Jan. 6 at Florida.
|--
|10-2
|11
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 70-57 win at Pitt. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Clemson.
|--
|10-3
|12
Oklahoma
|Jalon Moore scored 21 points and finished with six rebounds in Sunday's 72-56 win over Monmouth. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|--
|12-1
|13
Colo. St.
|Patrick Cartier finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 68-61 win over New Mexico. The Rams' next game is Saturday at Utah State.
|--
|13-1
|14
BYU
|Noah Waterman finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 94-68 win over Wyoming. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|--
|12-1
|15
Ole Miss
|Allen Flanigan finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 95-79 win over Bryant. The Rebels' next game is Saturday at Tennessee.
|--
|13-0
|16
Duke
|Mark Mitchell finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 86-66 win over Syracuse. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at Notre Dame.
|--
|10-3
|17
Baylor
|Ja'Kobe Walter finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 98-79 win over Cornell. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|11-2
|18
Wisconsin
|Tyler Wahl finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 83-72 win over Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Saturday against Nebraska.
|--
|10-3
|19
James Madison
|Terrence Edwards finished with 19 points and five assists in Thursday's 68-61 win at Louisiana. The Dukes' next game is Saturday at Southern Miss.
|--
|14-0
|20
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 88-68 win over Penn. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Arkansas.
|--
|11-2
|21
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 79-64 win over East Carolina. The Owls' next game is Saturday at Charlotte.
|--
|11-3
|22
Texas A&M
|Henry Coleman finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 79-54 win over Prairie View A&M. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against LSU.
|--
|9-4
|23
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 21 points and two assists in Wednesday's 74-47 win over Fresno State. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against UNLV.
|--
|12-2
|24
Michigan St.
|Malik Hall finished with 24 points and four assists in Thursday's 92-61 win over Penn State. The Spartans' next game is Sunday at Northwestern.
|--
|9-5
|25
Miami
|Nijel Pack finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 95-82 win over Clemson. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday at Wake Forest.
|--
|11-2
|26
Nevada
|Jarod Lucas finished with 22 points and one steal in Saturday's 92-59 win over Fresno Pacific. The Wolf Pack's next game is Saturday at Fresno State.
|--
|13-1