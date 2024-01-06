Purdue's Zach Edey only took five shots and played just 23 minutes in Friday's game against Illinois. You might think that was a good development for the Illini, to have the reigning CBS Sports National Player of the Year limited by foul trouble.

It wasn't, though.

And that's because Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue's second-year in-state product, took 12 shots, made eight of them and finished with a season-high 23 points and four rebounds in the 83-78 victory over Illinois. Worth noting: Purdue is now 13-0 over the past two seasons when Edey takes fewer than 10 field goal attempts.

"Trey Kaufman-Renn, man, I just told him out there in the hall [that] he kicked our butt," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. "I think when you play Zach, you can't play normal. You have to try to make other players beat you. And I think there's some risk with that -- and we saw that tonight."

Purdue obviously remains No. 1 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Illinois is down to No. 9. Simply put, I don't mind the Illini taking what turned out to be a single-digit loss on the road to the nation's No. 1 team — but the truth is that Illinois started the game down 20-4, trailed by as many as 21 points and was behind by double-digits the entire second half until less than four minutes remained. In other words, the final score makes this look a lot closer than it was, and when you combine that fact with the fact that the Illini are only 1-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities, it's reasonable to drop them below UConn, Memphis and Marquette, all of which have better wins.

UConn has five wins in the first two quadrants. Marquette has four.Memphis has seven.

Illinois is stuck on two.

Furthermore, Illinois is now just 2-3 in the first two quadrants -- which means even down at No. 9, the Illini remain the only team in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1 with a record below .500 in the first two quadrants.

