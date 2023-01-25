The Big 12 has once again established itself as far and away the best conference in college basketball with six teams in the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1 (and only two outside of the top 45 of the NET). After Iowa State beat Kansas State 80-76 late Tuesday, and Texas handled Oklahoma State 89-75, what we have is a three-way tie for first in the league standings between UT, ISU and KSU.
Kansas, TCU and Baylor are one game back.
Any of those six schools seem capable of winning at least a share of the Big 12 championship, though it's worth noting that KenPom.com currently projects Texas And Iowa State to share the league title with 12-6 conference records. Those schools are No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings followed by No. 6 Kansas State, No. 10 Kansas, No. 12 TCU and No. 13 Baylor. Iowa State's jump from No. 11 to No. 5 caused Houston, Tennessee, Arizona, Kansas and Virginia to all be pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own.
One interesting fact connected to Texas, Iowa State and Kansas State being my three highest-ranked Big 12 schools is that all three have new or relatively new coaches. Rodney Terry only became the Longhorns' interim coach in December after second-year coach Chris Beard was suspended -- and eventually fired -- following a felony charge tied to an incident with his fiancee. T.J. Otzelberger is only in his second season with the Cyclones, while Jerome Tang is in his first with the Wildcats.
All three men, and their staffs, are proving, to varying degrees, that it no longer has to take time to move a program to a better place. The combination of an always-full transfer portal, the one-transfer waiver and name, image and likeness opportunities have created a world where rebuilds now often take months, not years. To be clear, it doesn't mean every new coach will flip a bad thing into good as quickly as it's been done at Iowa State and Kansas State. It just means it's undeniably possible -- and that some of the first-year and second-year coaches begging fans for patience and time aren't being as immediately impactful as they could've been or, at least, as some of their colleagues are currently being.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds in Sunday's 58-55 win over Maryland. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Michigan.
|--
|19-1
|2
Alabama
|Noah Clowney finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 85-64 win at Missouri. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Mississippi State.
|--
|17-2
|3
Texas
|Marcus Carr finished with 21 points and five assists in Tuesday's 89-75 win over Oklahoma State. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday at Tennessee.
|2
|17-3
|4
UCLA
|UCLA missed 80% of the 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 58-52 loss at Arizona. The Bruins' next game is Thursday at USC.
|--
|17-3
|5
Iowa St.
|Jaren Holmes finished with 23 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 80-76 win over Kansas State. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Missouri.
|6
|15-4
|6
Kansas St.
|Kansas State allowed the Cyclones to shoot 57.1% from the field in Tuesday's 80-76 loss at Iowa State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Florida.
|3
|17-3
|7
Houston
|Houston's nine-game winning streak was snapped Sunday via a 56-55 loss to Temple. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at UCF.
|1
|18-2
|8
Tennessee
|Josiah-Jordan James finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-56 win at LSU. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Georgia.
|1
|16-3
|9
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 58-52 win over UCLA. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday at Washington State.
|1
|17-3
|10
Kansas
|Kansas missed 14 of the 19 3-pointers it attempted in Monday's 75-69 loss at Baylor. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Kentucky.
|1
|16-4
|11
Virginia
|Armaan Franklin finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 76-67 win at Wake Forest. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Boston College.
|1
|15-3
|12
TCU
|Mike Miles Jr. finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 79-52 win over Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State.
|--
|16-4
|13
Baylor
|LJ Cryer finished with 22 points and three assists in Monday's 75-69 win over Kansas. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|15-5
|14
Xavier
|Zach Freemantle finished with 30 points and seven assists in Saturday's 95-82 win over Georgetown. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at UConn.
|--
|16-4
|15
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 22 points and three steals in Saturday's 74-53 win at Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at DePaul.
|--
|16-5
|16
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 38 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 99-90 win at Pacific. The Zags' next game is Saturday at Portland.
|--
|17-4
|17
Auburn
|,Johni Broome finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 81-66 win at South Carolina. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Texas A&M.
|--
|16-3
|18
Providence
|Noah Locke finished with 29 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 75-64 win over DePaul. The Friars' next game is Wednesday against Butler.
|--
|15-5
|19
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 67-59 win at UTEP. The Owls' next game is Thursday against Middle Tennessee.
|--
|19-1
|20
NC State
|Jarkel Joiner finished with 28 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 85-82 win over Notre Dame. The Wolfpack's next game is Saturday at Wake Forest.
|--
|16-5
|21
Miami
|Isaiah Wong finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 86-63 win at Florida State.The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday at Pitt.
|--
|16-4
|22
Saint Mary's
|Aidan Mahaney finished with 20 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 77-58 win over Santa Clara. The Gaels' next game is Saturday at BYU.
|--
|18-4
|23
UConn
|Jordan Hawkins finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 86-56 win over Butler. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Xavier.
|--
|16-5
|24
Boise St.
|Marcus Shaver Jr. finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 63-53 over Fresno State. The Broncos' next game is Saturday against Colorado State.
|--
|16-5
|25
San Diego St
|Matt Bradley finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 70-60 win at Air Force. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday against Utah State.
|--
|15-4
|26
Memphis
|DeAndre Williams finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 75-68 win at Cinncinnati. The Tigers' next game is Thursday against SMU.
|--
|15-5