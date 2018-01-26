College basketball rankings: Why Arizona State is still ranked in the Top 25 (and 1)
After an overtime loss to Utah on Thursday, the Sun Devils are barely hanging in our daily rankings
If you want to focus on the positives with Arizona State, what you focus on is the fact that all five of the Sun Devils' losses are single-digit losses. And two of them are overtime losses. And three of them are true road losses, the likes of which basically everybody in college basketball has taken this season.
Plus, ASU still has wins over Kansas and Xavier.
Both were double-digit wins. And those will be great wins forever. But, all that said, there's no denying the Sun Devils aren't currently operating like they were in November and December. And the latest reminder came late Thursday when they lost 80-77 in overtime to Utah to fall to 15-5 overall, 3-5 in the Pac-12. That result led to me dropping Arizona State to No. 23 in Friday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), and I realize that won't be enough for some. But here's the truth: The resume is still the resume, and nobody I have lower than Arizona State can match ASU's double-digit wins over Xavier and Kansas. Those are two wins over top-10 teams. That's strong. And it's what's allowing the Sun Devils to remain ranked even though, quite clearly, they're not at their best right now.
Another bad loss, and it'll be time to go. Even I can't hang on forever. But, for now, ASU remains in the Top 25 (and one) -- one spot ahead of Michigan.
Friday's updated Top 25 (and one) daily rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features three wins over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- specifically Xavier, Gonzaga and Tennessee. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|19-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 11 straight games since losing at West Virginia. Next up is Saturday's game at Duke.
|--
|19-1
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game against Virginia. Their resume features five top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|18-2
|4
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 16 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fifteen of Purdue's 20 wins are double-digit wins.
|--
|20-2
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one loss to a currently unranked team. Three of their next four games are inside Allen Fieldhouse.
|--
|16-4
|6
|Michigan State
|The Spartans are 3-3 against top-50 KenPom teams. Their best win is a double-digit victory over North Carolina.
|--
|18-3
|7
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won four straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss.
|--
|19-3
|8
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 losses. Next up is Saturday's game with Kentucky.
|--
|16-4
|9
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Memphis. They have a two-game lead in the loss column of the AAC standings.
|--
|18-2
|10
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume includes wins over Kansas, Texas Tech, Wichita State and TCU. Their lone sub-50 KenPom loss came in OT at Oklahoma State.
|--
|15-4
|11
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. They're 4-1 in their past five games.
|--
|16-5
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and West Virginia. Their lone sub-50 loss came at Iowa State.
|--
|16-4
|13
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 15-game winning streak features victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their resume features four top-55 KenPom wins.
|--
|20-2
|14
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-30 loss. Their best win is a 27-point victory over Ohio State.
|--
|18-4
|15
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won five straight games since losing at Colorado. Their resume includes two top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-70 losses.
|1
|17-4
|16
|Clemson
|The Tigers own five top-50 KenPom wins and just two losses to unranked opponents. They're 11-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|1
|16-4
|17
|Auburn
|The Tigers' resume features five top-55 KenPom wins. They're 6-1 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings.
|1
|18-2
|18
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 5-1 in their past six games with wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M. They're one of only two teams to beat Purdue.
|1
|14-5
|19
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They're two games back of Cincinnati in the AAC standings.
|1
|16-4
|20
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' eight-game winning streak was snapped Thursday by Penn State. The loss doubled as OSU's first sub-40 KenPom loss.
|5
|18-5
|21
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They own wins over West Virginia and Nevada.
|--
|15-5
|22
|Rhode Island
|The Rams will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Duquesne. They have a two-game lead in the loss column of the A-10 standings.
|1
|16-3
|23
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils started the season 12-0 but are just 3-5 in their past eight games. Their resume features double-digit wins over Kansas and Xavier.
|1
|15-5
|24
|Michigan
|Four of the Wolverines' six losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume includes a double-digit victory at Michigan State.
|--
|17-6
|25
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's seven-game winning streak was snapped late Wednesday at Wyoming thanks to a terrible no-call at the end of regulation. Nevada remains alone atop the MWC standings.
|--
|18-4
|26
|Florida State
|FSU's resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and only two sub-50 losses. The Seminoles' best wins are over North Carolina and Florida.
|--
|15-5
