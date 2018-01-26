College basketball rankings: Why Arizona State is still ranked in the Top 25 (and 1)

If you want to focus on the positives with Arizona State, what you focus on is the fact that all five of the Sun Devils' losses are single-digit losses. And two of them are overtime losses. And three of them are true road losses, the likes of which basically everybody in college basketball has taken this season.

Plus, ASU still has wins over Kansas and Xavier.

Both were double-digit wins. And those will be great wins forever. But, all that said, there's no denying the Sun Devils aren't currently operating like they were in November and December. And the latest reminder came late Thursday when they lost 80-77 in overtime to Utah to fall to 15-5 overall, 3-5 in the Pac-12. That result led to me dropping Arizona State to No. 23 in Friday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), and I realize that won't be enough for some. But here's the truth: The resume is still the resume, and nobody I have lower than Arizona State can match ASU's double-digit wins over Xavier and Kansas. Those are two wins over top-10 teams. That's strong. And it's what's allowing the Sun Devils to remain ranked even though, quite clearly, they're not at their best right now.

Another bad loss, and it'll be time to go. Even I can't hang on forever. But, for now, ASU remains in the Top 25 (and one) -- one spot ahead of Michigan.

Friday's updated Top 25 (and one) daily rankings