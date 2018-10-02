Drive Chart
Nebraska hope for first win vs. No. 16 Wisconsin

  • Oct 02, 2018

MADISON, Wis. -- Nebraska and No. 16 Wisconsin appear to be on opposite trajectories as the Huskers head to Camp Randall Stadium for a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday night.

No one is more aware of those directions than first-year Nebraska coach Scott Frost, whose team is winless in four straight games to open the season, including its most recent -- a 42-28 home setback to Purdue.

Frost said he respects the Badgers' discipline under Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, who holds a 3-0 record against the Huskers.

"They never beat themselves, which has been the polar opposite of what we've been," Frost said about Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0).

"You don't see them make any kind of mistakes that will get them beat. They're solid at every position, obviously good on the front lines on both sides."

Frost, a former Nebraska quarterback who helped lead the Huskers to a share of the 1997 national title, said he was particularly frustrated with the Huskers' lack of discipline against Purdue. Nebraska racked up 11 penalties for 136 yards.

In four losses, Nebraska has 36 penalties for 293 yards.

There were some highlight performances for Nebraska (0-4, 0-2) against the Boilermakers. Senior running back Devine Ogizbo rushed for a career-high 170 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez -- in his third start -- collected 414 yards (323 passing and 91 rushing) at Memorial Stadium.

Frost and his coaching staff make changes on the roster to seek success.

Look for increased playing time for cornerback Eric Lee Jr., who was put at the top of the depth chart this week ahead of Lamar Jackson. Nebraska senior offensive lineman Tanner Farmer will move to center from right guard.

Martinez said cleaning up mistakes and better communication will be critical against the Badgers in a rowdy environment at Camp Randall Stadium.

"They are the type of team where, I think, will use some clock so we're not going to have as many possessions or as many plays," Martinez said. "So, it is about being as efficient as possible offensively for us."

Meanwhile, the Badgers are fresh off a bye week and put a three-point Brigham Young loss in the rearview mirror, rallying to a 28-17 road victory at Iowa on Sept. 22.

Chryst said he always expects a solid effort from Nebraska, and has informed players to never underestimate the Huskers. The teams were tied in the third quarter in 207 before the Badgers scored three straight touchdowns to secure a 38-17 win in Lincoln.

"You plan on each week getting that team's best shot," Chryst said. "You watch the film and our kids have already watched a lot of their film, and you see what they're capable of being. And that's a really good football team."

Sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor remains one of Wisconsin's biggest weapons on offense. Taylor leads Football Bowl Series team with 157 rushing yards per game and ranks fifth with 628 total yards in four games this season.

Taylor had 25 carries for 116 yards against the Hawkeyes.

Junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed 17 of 22 passes for 205 yards and three scores over Iowa.

Hornibrook threw to seven different players in the win in Iowa City for Wisconsin, which has won 16 consecutive Big Ten games.

The Badgers have won five straight games against Nebraska, and no current Huskers player has ever posted a win over Wisconsin.

Chryst said the game will be competitive, despite Nebraska's rough start.

"I know the games that I've been able to be a part of, they've been big games," Chryst said. "You know they're going to be four quarter-plus games. And our players know that. Just recently, the games that we've had, you've got to fight and you've got to earn everything you get."

2 Pass
1 Rush
19 YDS
1:19 POS
Punt
4TH & 13 NEB 34
5:53
35-C.Lightbourn punts 36 yards from NEB 34. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 45 for 15 yards (17-C.Taylor).
Penalty
4TH & 8 NEB 39
6:03
Penalty on NEB 4-C.Tannor False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 39. No Play.
No Gain
3RD & 8 NEB 39
6:19
2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
+6 YD
2ND & 14 NEB 33
6:39
2-A.Martinez complete to 81-D.Watt. 81-D.Watt to NEB 39 for 6 yards (20-F.Hicks).
+1 YD
1ST & 15 NEB 32
6:49
2-A.Martinez scrambles runs ob at NEB 33 for 1 yard.
Penalty
1ST & 10 NEB 37
7:08
Penalty on NEB 71-M.Farniok False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 37. No Play.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 NEB 25
7:08
2-A.Martinez complete to 8-S.Morgan. 8-S.Morgan to NEB 37 for 12 yards (8-D.Harrell59-T.Johnson).
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:12
39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
2 Pass
1023 Rush
53 YDS
7:43 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 7 NEB 12
7:17
27-R.Gaglianone 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 7 NEB 12
7:23
12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:17
27-R.Gaglianone 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
53
yds
07:43
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 1 4
Rushing 0 3
Passing 1 1
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-1 1-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 19 63
Total Plays 4 14
Avg Gain 4.8 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 1 51
Rush Attempts 1 10
Avg Rush Yards 1.0 5.1
Net Yards Passing 18 12
Comp. - Att. 2-3 2-4
Yards Per Pass 6.0 3.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-10 0-0
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-36.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 15
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-15
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/0 1/1
Extra Points 0/0 0/0
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nebraska 0-4 0---0
16 Wisconsin 3-1 3---3
O/U 60.5, WISC -18
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 18 PASS YDS 12
1 RUSH YDS 51
19 TOTAL YDS 63
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 18 0 0 117.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 550 3 3 123.9
A. Martinez 2/3 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Newell 99 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
P. Newell 1 6 0 6
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 197 2
A. Martinez 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 281 1
S. Morgan Jr. 1 12 0 12
D. Watt 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Watt 1 6 0 6
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 0
J. Stoll 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Barry 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Barry 2-2 0.0 0
F. Akinmoladun 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Akinmoladun 2-0 0.0 0
T. Neal 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Neal 2-1 0.0 0
E. Lee Jr. 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Lee Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
P. Newell 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Newell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ozigbo 1-0 0.0 0
A. Williams 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Young II 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Young II 1-1 0.0 0
L. Gifford 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
L. Gifford 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Lightbourn 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 42.4 0
C. Lightbourn 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 12 0 0 75.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 812 6 2 155.3
A. Hornibrook 2/4 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 662 5
J. Taylor 5 34 0 15
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 177 2
T. Deal 2 10 0 6
A. Ingold 45 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 105 3
A. Ingold 1 3 0 3
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 105 0
G. Groshek 1 3 0 3
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
A. Cruickshank 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 103 1
K. Pryor 1 8 0 8
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 170 1
J. Ferguson 1 4 0 4
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 294 2
A. Taylor 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Hicks 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
F. Hicks 1-0 0.0 0
D. Harrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Harrell 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
4/5 17/17
R. Gaglianone 1/1 30 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.0 15 0
J. Dunn 1 15.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:12 WISC 35 1:19 7 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEB 35 7:43 15 53 FG
