Shenault's 4 TDs lead No. 21 Colorado past ASU 28-21

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 06, 2018

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Wide receiver Laviska Shenault scored four touchdowns and 21st-ranked Colorado beat Arizona State 28-21 Saturday for just the second time in the program's history.

The Buffaloes (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) overcame the ejection of star linebacker Nate Landman in the second quarter and stifled Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin in the second half.

Benjamin, who set a school record a week ago with 312 yards against Oregon State, finished with 120 yards and two touchdowns. But he managed just 23 yards after halftime.

Shenault scored on a pair of 1-yard runs off direct snaps and caught TD passes of 3 and 30 yards from Steven Montez, who threw for 328 yards.

Shenault caught 13 passes for 127 yards and ran five times for 13 yards.

After his fourth TD, Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins hit Frank Darby with a 72-yard pass to the Colorado 3, where free safety Nick Fisher finally knocked him out of bounds.

The Buffs held, however, and cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. batted away Wilkins' pass to Curtis Hodges on fourth-and-goal.

The Sun Devils (3-3, 1-2) are still looking for their first road win under new coach Herm Edwards, although they've held their own at Colorado and at No. 10 Washington, where they lost by a touchdown.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Buffs' win assured they won't have a short-lived stay in the Top 25 after cracking the poll this week.

THE TAKEAWAY

The teams were evenly matched, but the Buffaloes proved their record wasn't the product of a weak schedule. The Sun Devils showed they aren't that far away after hanging tough with another ranked team on the road.

UP NEXT

Arizona State hosts Stanford on Oct. 18 after a bye week.

Colorado visits USC, seeking its first win over the Trojans in 13 tries.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:42
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 0:52
2-L.Shenault runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
129
yds
02:29
pos
21
27
Point After TD 11:46
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 11:54
12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
1:10
pos
21
20
Point After TD 13:35
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 13:43
5-M.Wilkins complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
00:00
pos
20
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:24
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 0:27
12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
50
yds
05:18
pos
14
13
Point After TD 5:45
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 5:49
3-E.Benjamin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
64
yds
05:05
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:52
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:57
2-L.Shenault runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:50
pos
7
6
Point After TD 5:47
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:51
3-E.Benjamin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
101
yds
06:37
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 25
Rushing 8 12
Passing 7 12
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 5-11 8-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 341 494
Total Plays 57 78
Avg Gain 6.0 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 145 166
Rush Attempts 39 45
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 3.7
Net Yards Passing 196 328
Comp. - Att. 12-18 24-33
Yards Per Pass 10.9 9.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-26 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-35 6-60
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-47.5 4-37.8
Return Yards 36 24
Punts - Returns 2-20 2-8
Kickoffs - Returns 1-16 1-16
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/4 4/5
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arizona State 3-3 777021
21 Colorado 5-0 7714028
O/U 64, COLO -2.5
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
 196 PASS YDS 328
145 RUSH YDS 166
341 TOTAL YDS 494
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 222 1 0 188.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.8% 1446 11 1 146.7
M. Wilkins 12/18 222 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 120 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 715 7
E. Benjamin 28 120 2 17
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 157 2
M. Wilkins 7 14 0 9
I. Floyd 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
I. Floyd 1 8 0 8
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 1
N. Harry 1 2 0 2
T. Smith 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 51 0
T. Smith 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 131 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 302 1
F. Darby 3 131 1 72
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 481 5
N. Harry 3 62 0 30
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 156 2
E. Benjamin 2 2 0 5
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 0
T. Hudson 1 1 0 1
C. Hodges 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Hodges 0 0 0 0
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 104 1
B. Aiyuk 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Ruiz 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/7 23/23
B. Ruiz 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Sleep-Dalton 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 44.3 2
M. Sleep-Dalton 4 47.5 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Lucas 32 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 21.2 16 0
P. Lucas 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 11 0
N. Harry 1 11.0 11 0
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 5.6 9 0
B. Aiyuk 1 9.0 9 0
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 328 2 0 176.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.2% 1420 11 2 174.2
S. Montez 24/33 328 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
30 136 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 528 4
T. McMillian 30 136 0 14
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 125 3
S. Montez 3 17 0 12
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 41 4
L. Shenault Jr. 5 13 2 7
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 124 1
K. Evans 3 3 0 4
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -5 0
K. Nixon 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
13 127 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 708 6
L. Shenault Jr. 13 127 2 30
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 290 1
K. Nixon 5 97 0 51
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 234 0
T. Brown 4 55 0 39
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 114 2
J. MacIntyre 2 49 0 27
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Franke 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Franke 1-0 1.0 0
M. Johnson 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/8 24/24
J. Stefanou 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Price 49 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 39.6 1
D. Price 4 37.8 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 20.4 16 0
K. Nixon 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackmon 2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 9.9 5 0
R. Blackmon 2 4.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 ARIZST 14 6:37 16 86 TD
2:52 COLO 35 2:40 11 49 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 ARIZST 21 5:05 14 79 TD
0:24 COLO 35 0:00 2 -11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 COLO 35 0:00 6 75 TD
11:46 COLO 35 1:40 5 1 Fumble
8:42 ARIZST 40 1:32 3 8 Punt
4:52 ARIZST 43 0:57 3 9 Punt
0:42 COLO 35 0:30 6 72 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:12 ARIZST 30 0:42 3 4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZST 35 2:03 9 25 Punt
5:47 ARIZST 35 2:50 9 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 COLO 36 1:56 7 43 FG Miss
5:45 ARIZST 35 5:18 15 84 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 ARIZST 35 1:41 6 65 TD
10:01 COLO 20 0:47 3 7 Punt
6:36 COLO 4 1:35 3 3 Punt
3:21 COLO 20 2:29 9 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 COLO 3 4:48 12 40 Fumble
7:23 COLO 24 6:35 13 47
