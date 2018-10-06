|
|
Shenault's 4 TDs lead No. 21 Colorado past ASU 28-21
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Wide receiver Laviska Shenault scored four touchdowns and 21st-ranked Colorado beat Arizona State 28-21 Saturday for just the second time in the program's history.
The Buffaloes (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) overcame the ejection of star linebacker Nate Landman in the second quarter and stifled Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin in the second half.
Benjamin, who set a school record a week ago with 312 yards against Oregon State, finished with 120 yards and two touchdowns. But he managed just 23 yards after halftime.
Shenault scored on a pair of 1-yard runs off direct snaps and caught TD passes of 3 and 30 yards from Steven Montez, who threw for 328 yards.
Shenault caught 13 passes for 127 yards and ran five times for 13 yards.
After his fourth TD, Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins hit Frank Darby with a 72-yard pass to the Colorado 3, where free safety Nick Fisher finally knocked him out of bounds.
The Buffs held, however, and cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. batted away Wilkins' pass to Curtis Hodges on fourth-and-goal.
The Sun Devils (3-3, 1-2) are still looking for their first road win under new coach Herm Edwards, although they've held their own at Colorado and at No. 10 Washington, where they lost by a touchdown.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Buffs' win assured they won't have a short-lived stay in the Top 25 after cracking the poll this week.
THE TAKEAWAY
The teams were evenly matched, but the Buffaloes proved their record wasn't the product of a weak schedule. The Sun Devils showed they aren't that far away after hanging tough with another ranked team on the road.
UP NEXT
Arizona State hosts Stanford on Oct. 18 after a bye week.
Colorado visits USC, seeking its first win over the Trojans in 13 tries.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|25
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|341
|494
|Total Plays
|57
|78
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|145
|166
|Rush Attempts
|39
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|196
|328
|Comp. - Att.
|12-18
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|10.9
|9.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-26
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.5
|4-37.8
|Return Yards
|36
|24
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/4
|4/5
|Extra Points
|3/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
