Drive Chart
BC
NCST

No Text

No. 23 NC State holds off Boston College 28-23 to reach 5-0

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 06, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Reggie Gallaspy ran for a career-best 104 yards and two touchdowns while No. 23 North Carolina State held on after squandering most of a big second-half lead to beat Boston College 28-23 on Saturday.

Ryan Finley threw for two touchdowns for the Wolfpack (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which led 28-3 on Finley's scoring strike to Kelvin Harmon with 2:57 left in the third. But the Eagles (4-2, 1-1) responded with 20 straight points, including a blocked punt return for a score with 3:33 left that made it a one-possession game.

Finley made the clinching play, connecting with Stephen Louis on the right sideline for 21 yards on a third down to move the chains with 1:08 left and send the Wolfpack into kneeldown mode.

''I think we definitely showed that we can handle all the punches,'' Wolfpack receiver Jakobi Meyers said. ''We can roll with the tide.''

The Wolfpack won despite committing four turnovers and having a blocked field goal to go with the blocked punt.

''I thought we were a team that battled until the end and put ourselves in a position to have a chance to win the game at the end after coming off of an atrocious first half,'' BC coach Steve Addazio said.

THE TAKEAWAY

BC: The Eagles showed two things. First, they're a very different team without leading rusher AJ Dillon, the nation's fifth-leading rusher who didn't travel after injuring an ankle last week. They also had enough moxie to battle back after three dreadful three quarters to inject drama into the final minutes. After managing 109 total yards and four first downs in falling behind 28-3, the Eagles totaled 209 yards the rest of the way while getting rushing and receiving scores from Ben Glines to climb back in it.

N.C. State: The good news is the Wolfpack looked downright dominant for long stretches, particularly on defense against a BC team struggling for big plays with Dillon out. The bad news is that all the mistakes nearly turned this into a collapse. This is the program's best start since the 2002 team reached 9-0 and made it to No. 10 in the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

BC: The Eagles host Louisville next Saturday.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack's open week is followed by an Oct. 20 trip to No. 4 Clemson, the three-time reigning ACC champion, in a critical Atlantic Division matchup.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:33
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
28
Touchdown 3:41
90-A.Cole punts 0 yards from NCST 22 blocked by 18-M.Palmer. 23-T.Levy runs no gain for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
22
28
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:10
13-A.Brown incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy.
plays
yds
pos
16
28
Touchdown 11:15
13-A.Brown complete to 19-B.Glines. 19-B.Glines runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
01:39
pos
16
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:33
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 1:38
19-B.Glines runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:19
pos
9
28
Point After TD 2:57
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 3:03
15-R.Finley complete to 3-K.Harmon. 3-K.Harmon runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
60
yds
01:48
pos
3
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:43
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 0:46
15-R.Finley complete to 11-J.Meyers. 11-J.Meyers runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
86
yds
01:48
pos
3
20
Point After TD 4:43
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 4:47
25-R.Gallaspy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
03:28
pos
3
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:02
99-C.Lichtenberg 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
4
yds
02:50
pos
3
7
Point After TD 7:52
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:59
25-R.Gallaspy runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
66
yds
04:46
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 34
Rushing 6 14
Passing 6 17
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 1-10 10-15
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 307 533
Total Plays 50 87
Avg Gain 6.1 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 120 225
Rush Attempts 25 53
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 4.2
Net Yards Passing 187 308
Comp. - Att. 14-25 25-34
Yards Per Pass 7.5 9.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-11 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-37 1-5
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 5-44.4 1-49.0
Return Yards 129 33
Punts - Returns 1-22 2-14
Kickoffs - Returns 4-95 1-19
Int. - Returns 2-12 0-0
Kicking 3/3 4/5
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boston College 4-2 3071323
23 NC State 5-0 7147028
O/U 60.5, NCST -6.5
Carter-Finley Stadium Raleigh, NC
 187 PASS YDS 308
120 RUSH YDS 225
307 TOTAL YDS 533
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 198 1 0 135.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 1059 13 4 149.5
A. Brown 14/25 198 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 90 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 265 2
B. Glines 16 90 1 23
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 15 0
A. Brown 6 21 0 28
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 81 0
T. Levy 2 7 0 5
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 105 0
J. Smith 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 134 0
M. Walker 3 72 0 46
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 258 3
K. White 4 46 0 25
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 239 3
J. Smith 1 35 0 35
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 106 3
B. Glines 2 19 1 11
T. Sweeney 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 123 3
T. Sweeney 1 13 0 13
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
C. Garrison 1 7 0 7
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 0
T. Levy 2 6 0 5
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
K. Idrizi 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Lamot 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lamot 1-0 0.0 0
K. Bletzer 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Bletzer 0-0 0.0 1
Z. Allen 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Z. Allen 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 10/10
C. Lichtenberg 1/1 33 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 39.1 1
G. Carlson 5 44.4 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 23.8 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 26.7 33 0
M. Walker 4 23.8 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 1
M. Palmer 1 22.0 22 1
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 1
T. Levy 1 0.0 0 1
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 308 2 2 157.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.5% 1621 10 3 156.8
R. Finley 25/34 308 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 104 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 324 7
R. Gallaspy 25 104 2 22
R. Person 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 92 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 205 0
R. Person 17 92 0 17
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 31 0
R. Finley 3 19 0 9
B. Bodine 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 83 1
B. Bodine 3 14 0 10
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Thomas 1 8 0 8
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
S. Louis 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Harmon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 128 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 534 2
K. Harmon 9 128 1 34
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 99 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 319 1
J. Meyers 10 99 1 23
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 138 0
S. Louis 4 45 0 21
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 1
C. Angeline 1 24 0 24
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 202 2
T. Thomas 1 12 0 12
E. Emezie 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 244 2
E. Emezie 0 0 0 0
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Gallaspy 0 0 0 0
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 118 1
C. Riley 0 0 0 0
R. Person 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Person 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Pratt 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
G. Pratt 2-0 1.0 0
E. Bryant 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Bryant 0-1 0.5 0
D. Holden 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Holden 0-1 0.5 0
J. Smith-Williams 39 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Smith-Williams 0-1 0.5 0
L. Murchison 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
L. Murchison 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/11 19/19
C. Dunn 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Cole III 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 40.5 1
A. Cole III 1 49.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Trowell 8 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 21.5 19 0
M. Trowell 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 12.0 19 0
T. Thomas 2 7.0 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NCST 35 1:35 8 35 Downs
7:52 NCST 35 2:50 9 62 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 BC 7 0:37 3 3 Punt
9:28 BC 27 0:45 3 7 Punt
4:43 NCST 35 1:33 6 35 Punt
0:43 NCST 35 0:03 4 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:56 BC 20 0:59 3 4 Punt
2:57 NCST 35 1:19 6 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 BC 36 1:39 5 64 TD
9:46 BC 20 3:11 9 75 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 NCST 30 4:46 11 70 TD
4:57 BC 35 4:27 14 -28 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:35 BC 45 1:24 4 -28 INT
8:15 NCST 23 3:28 8 77 TD
2:34 NCST 14 1:48 11 86 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:33 BC 35 0:00 17 72 FG Miss
4:51 NCST 40 1:48 4 60 TD
1:33 BC 35 1:13 9 42 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 BC 35 0:47 4 -3 Punt
6:20 NCST 2 2:35 6 20 TD
3:33 BC 35 2:25 8 50
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores