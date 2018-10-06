|
|
|BC
|NCST
No. 23 NC State holds off Boston College 28-23 to reach 5-0
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Reggie Gallaspy ran for a career-best 104 yards and two touchdowns while No. 23 North Carolina State held on after squandering most of a big second-half lead to beat Boston College 28-23 on Saturday.
Ryan Finley threw for two touchdowns for the Wolfpack (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which led 28-3 on Finley's scoring strike to Kelvin Harmon with 2:57 left in the third. But the Eagles (4-2, 1-1) responded with 20 straight points, including a blocked punt return for a score with 3:33 left that made it a one-possession game.
Finley made the clinching play, connecting with Stephen Louis on the right sideline for 21 yards on a third down to move the chains with 1:08 left and send the Wolfpack into kneeldown mode.
''I think we definitely showed that we can handle all the punches,'' Wolfpack receiver Jakobi Meyers said. ''We can roll with the tide.''
The Wolfpack won despite committing four turnovers and having a blocked field goal to go with the blocked punt.
''I thought we were a team that battled until the end and put ourselves in a position to have a chance to win the game at the end after coming off of an atrocious first half,'' BC coach Steve Addazio said.
THE TAKEAWAY
BC: The Eagles showed two things. First, they're a very different team without leading rusher AJ Dillon, the nation's fifth-leading rusher who didn't travel after injuring an ankle last week. They also had enough moxie to battle back after three dreadful three quarters to inject drama into the final minutes. After managing 109 total yards and four first downs in falling behind 28-3, the Eagles totaled 209 yards the rest of the way while getting rushing and receiving scores from Ben Glines to climb back in it.
N.C. State: The good news is the Wolfpack looked downright dominant for long stretches, particularly on defense against a BC team struggling for big plays with Dillon out. The bad news is that all the mistakes nearly turned this into a collapse. This is the program's best start since the 2002 team reached 9-0 and made it to No. 10 in the AP Top 25.
UP NEXT
BC: The Eagles host Louisville next Saturday.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack's open week is followed by an Oct. 20 trip to No. 4 Clemson, the three-time reigning ACC champion, in a critical Atlantic Division matchup.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|34
|Rushing
|6
|14
|Passing
|6
|17
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-10
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|307
|533
|Total Plays
|50
|87
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|120
|225
|Rush Attempts
|25
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|187
|308
|Comp. - Att.
|14-25
|25-34
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|9.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-11
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-37
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.4
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|129
|33
|Punts - Returns
|1-22
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-95
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|2-12
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/3
|4/5
|Extra Points
|2/2
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|187
|PASS YDS
|308
|
|
|120
|RUSH YDS
|225
|
|
|307
|TOTAL YDS
|533
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|14/25
|198
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|16
|90
|1
|23
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|6
|21
|0
|28
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Smith 6 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|3
|72
|0
|46
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|4
|46
|0
|25
|
J. Smith 6 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|2
|19
|1
|11
|
T. Sweeney 89 TE
|T. Sweeney
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Garrison 81 TE
|C. Garrison
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
K. Idrizi 85 TE
|K. Idrizi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bletzer 49 LB
|K. Bletzer
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Allen 2 DE
|Z. Allen
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
|C. Lichtenberg
|1/1
|33
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|5
|44.4
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|4
|23.8
|33
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Finley 15 QB
|R. Finley
|25/34
|308
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
|R. Gallaspy
|25
|104
|2
|22
|
R. Person 20 RB
|R. Person
|17
|92
|0
|17
|
R. Finley 15 QB
|R. Finley
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
B. Bodine 33 RB
|B. Bodine
|3
|14
|0
|10
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Louis 1 WR
|S. Louis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Harmon 3 WR
|K. Harmon
|9
|128
|1
|34
|
J. Meyers 11 WR
|J. Meyers
|10
|99
|1
|23
|
S. Louis 1 WR
|S. Louis
|4
|45
|0
|21
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
|R. Gallaspy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Person 20 RB
|R. Person
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Pratt 3 LB
|G. Pratt
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Bryant 91 DT
|E. Bryant
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Holden 55 DE
|D. Holden
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 39 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Murchison 92 DT
|L. Murchison
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole III 90 P
|A. Cole III
|1
|49.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Trowell 8 CB
|M. Trowell
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|7.0
|19
|0
