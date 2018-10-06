Drive Chart
BAMA
ARK

Tagovailoa throws 4 TD as No. 1 Alabama beats Arkansas 65-31

  • Oct 06, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa passed for 334 yards and four touchdowns as No. 1 Alabama ran its winning streak against Arkansas to 12 straight with a 65-31 win Saturday.

It took just one play for Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) to set the tone as Tagovailoa hit tight end Irv Smith Jr. on a pass across the middle that Smith took 76 yards to the end zone and a 7-0 lead just 21 seconds into the game.

The game was never close after that. Even when Alabama made mistakes the result was at times successful. On the Crimson Tide's second possession, Tagovailoa hit Smith again, and the 6-foot-4 junior ripped off another big gain before he was stripped from behind by Ryan Pulley. Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III picked up the fumble in stride and carried it the remaining 12 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 10:01 left in the first quarter.

The margin grew to 21-0 before Arkansas (1-5, 0-3) got on the scoreboard. The Razorbacks, who have lost five straight games since a season-opening win against Eastern Illinois, drove 76 yards in eight plays as Ty Storey found success in the short passing game. Storey hit C.J. O'Grady with an 8-yard pass in the corner of the end zone.

The Arkansas defense finally stopped Alabama early in the second quarter on a key fourth down play, and moved to the Tide 5. Storey kept on second down, but was hit at the 1 and fumbled with Alabama recovering. The Tide marched 99 yards to go up 28-14 when Jerry Jeudy hauled in a Tagovailoa pass and raced 42 yards for the score.

Tagovailoa added his fourth touchdown pass late in the second quarter, again finding Jeudy for 60 yards and a 41-14 halftime lead.

Alabama added a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter when Shyheim Carter intercepted a Storey pass and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown. Alabama has returned four interceptions for touchdowns this season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: Some fumble issues and shoddy defense will give coach Nick Saban more than enough to complain about after yet another easy victory. Tagovailoa has thrown 18 touchdown passes and no interceptions and has yet to throw a fourth-quarter pass. The Crimson Tide have scored 45-plus points in all six games this season, the best in program history.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks might be able to win an SEC game this season, but it was never going to happen against Alabama.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama entered the game ranked No. 1 and did nothing to relinquish that position.

UP NEXT

Alabama will host Missouri next week.

Arkansas will host Mississippi in Little Rock.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:13
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
65
31
Touchdown 0:18
15-C.Kelley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:41
pos
65
30
Point After TD 1:59
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
65
24
Touchdown 2:07
24-B.Robinson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
06:51
pos
64
24
Point After TD 8:58
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
58
24
Touchdown 9:06
4-T.Storey complete to 9-D.Warren. 9-D.Warren runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
2:39
pos
58
23
Point After TD 12:15
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
58
17
Touchdown 12:28
4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Harrell INTERCEPTED by 5-S.Carter at ARK 44. 5-S.Carter runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
44
yds
0:00
pos
57
17
Field Goal 13:43
97-J.Bulovas 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
61
yds
03:09
pos
51
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:11
19-C.Limpert 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
27
yds
04:36
pos
48
17
Point After TD 8:47
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
14
Touchdown 8:54
34-D.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
-54
yds
03:12
pos
47
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:38
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
14
Touchdown 1:50
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
60
yds
00:07
pos
40
14
Missed Point After Touchdown 2:49
97-J.Bulovas extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
34
14
Touchdown 2:53
34-D.Harris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:16
pos
34
14
Point After TD 6:09
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 6:14
15-C.Kelley complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
71
yds
03:58
pos
28
13
Point After TD 10:12
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 10:20
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
90
yds
01:55
pos
27
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:24
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 0:32
4-T.Storey complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
05:06
pos
21
6
Point After TD 5:38
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 5:43
8-J.Jacobs runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
03:00
pos
20
0
Point After TD 10:01
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 10:18
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 82-I.Smith. 82-I.Smith to ARK 12 FUMBLES (11-R.Pulley). 11-H.Ruggs runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
55
yds
0:10
pos
13
0
Point After TD 14:55
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:55
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 82-I.Smith. 82-I.Smith runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:05
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 22
Rushing 11 7
Passing 13 12
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 3-6 6-12
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 639 403
Total Plays 59 71
Avg Gain 10.8 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 246 172
Rush Attempts 41 31
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 5.5
Net Yards Passing 393 231
Comp. - Att. 14-18 26-40
Yards Per Pass 21.8 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-2
Penalties - Yards 5-31 2-20
Touchdowns 9 4
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 4 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 3-37.7
Return Yards 111 78
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 6-67 1-78
Int. - Returns 1-44 0-0
Kicking 9/10 5/5
Extra Points 8/9 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
1 Alabama 6-0 212071765
Arkansas 1-5 7731431
O/U 58.5, ARK +35
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
 393 PASS YDS 231
246 RUSH YDS 172
639 TOTAL YDS 403
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 334 4 0 394.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.2% 1495 18 0 258.4
T. Tagovailoa 10/13 334 4 0
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 59 0 0 179.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 453 5 1 196.6
J. Hurts 4/5 59 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 111 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 361 3
D. Harris 15 111 2 19
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 382 4
N. Harris 7 63 0 23
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 97 0
J. Hurts 4 35 0 27
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 178 1
B. Robinson Jr. 6 23 1 7
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 147 6
J. Jacobs 5 10 1 9
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 122 2
T. Tagovailoa 3 7 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 135 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 558 8
J. Jeudy 4 135 2 60
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 123 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 332 3
I. Smith Jr. 2 123 1 76
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
J. Waddle 4 49 0 17
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 309 2
D. Smith 2 40 0 26
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 329 6
H. Ruggs III 1 33 1 21
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 118 0
D. Harris 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Moses 1-0 0.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 1-0 0.0 0
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Carter 0-0 0.0 1
Q. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Q. Williams 0-1 0.5 0
I. Buggs 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
I. Buggs 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 8/9
SEASON FG XP
5/8 35/36
J. Bulovas 1/1 27 8/9 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 40.0 12 1
J. Jacobs 2 11.0 12 0
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 11 0
B. Robinson Jr. 2 9.5 11 0
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
D. Thompson 1 20.0 20 0
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
I. Smith Jr. 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 230 2 1 125.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 861 6 5 119.9
T. Storey 25/39 230 2 1
C. Kelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 1 0 455.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 382 4 4 119.5
C. Kelley 1/1 3 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 102 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 294 0
R. Boyd 15 102 0 32
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 107 1
T. Storey 9 36 0 11
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 109 0
C. Hayden 2 18 0 17
Jo. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
Jo. Jones 1 9 0 9
C. Kelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 21 3
C. Kelley 3 6 1 3
Ma. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 92 1
Ma. Williams 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Stewart 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 113 0
D. Stewart 2 53 0 37
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 48 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 125 2
C. O'Grady 7 48 2 16
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
C. Hayden 2 26 0 20
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 104 0
R. Boyd 5 24 0 21
A. Cantrell 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 1
A. Cantrell 2 21 0 13
L. Pettway 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 200 3
L. Pettway 3 17 0 9
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 1
D. Warren 1 17 1 17
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Morris 1 11 0 11
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
G. Gunter 1 10 0 10
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 130 1
M. Woods 2 6 0 4
C. Harrell 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
C. Harrell 0 0 0 0
Ko. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Ko. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Jo. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 168 1
Jo. Jones 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Greenlaw 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
D. Greenlaw 1-0 0.0 0
R. Pulley 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Pulley 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/11 18/18
C. Limpert 1/1 41 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bauer 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 33.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 38.2 0
R. Bauer 2 33.0 0 35
M. Phillips 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 0
M. Phillips 1 47.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 78.0 78 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 30.6 78 0
D. Warren 1 78.0 78 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 35 0:05 2 65 TD
11:01 BAMA 45 0:43 3 55 TD
8:43 BAMA 24 3:00 8 76 TD
0:24 ARK 35 0:05 5 8 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 BAMA 1 1:55 6 90 TD
6:09 ARK 35 3:16 9 65 TD
1:57 BAMA 40 0:07 1 60 TD
0:37 BAMA 33 0:07 2 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 ARK 44 3:12 8 -54 TD
3:30 ARK 35 3:09 11 58 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 BAMA 35 0:13 1 0
8:58 ARK 35 6:51 12 65 TD
0:13 ARK 35 0:00 2 -11
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 BAMA 35 3:46 10 20 Fumble
10:01 BAMA 35 1:11 4 -6 Punt
5:38 BAMA 35 5:06 12 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 BAMA 43 0:43 3 42 Fumble
10:12 BAMA 35 3:58 9 75 TD
2:49 BAMA 35 0:47 4 -6 Punt
1:38 BAMA 35 0:57 5 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:23 BAMA 35 0:00 8 20 Downs
8:47 BAMA 35 4:36 12 52 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 BAMA 35 1:09 5 63 INT
12:15 BAMA 50 3:09 8 50 TD
1:59 BAMA 35 1:41 7 65 TD
