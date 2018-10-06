Drive Chart
Grier has 4 TDs, 4 turnovers, No. 9 WVU beats Kansas 38-22

  • Oct 06, 2018

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) One messy game didn't diminish West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen's confidence in Heisman Trophy hopeful Will Grier.

Grier's four turnovers overshadowed a four-touchdown performance in No. 9 West Virginia's 38-22 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

West Virginia (5-0, 3-0 Big 12) has won its first five games for the second time in three seasons.

''We'll take the sloppy win and go home,'' Holgorsen said.

The heavily-favored Mountaineers had no trouble moving the ball, but Grier's efforts to throw into extra coverage near the goal line cost his team plenty of points.

Grier was intercepted three times in the first half either in the end zone or at the goal line, two of them by cornerback Hasan Defense. All three of Grier's interceptions occurred when West Virginia had driven inside the Kansas 15-yard line.

''He has the confidence to make any throw and every throw,'' Holgorsen said. ''That's why he's a hell of a quarterback, but those windows become small. I thought their defenders did a better job of attacking the ball than our receivers did.''

Kansas (2-4, 0-3) entered the game leading the Big 12 with eight interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns.

Grier said Kansas did a good job of mixing up its defensive schemes near the goal line. West Virginia saw its streak of 15 straight scores inside the opponents' 20-yard line snapped.

''We've got to be better in the red zone,'' Grier said. ''I got to be better on not forcing things. It will be fixed going forward.''

Grier also had a third-quarter fumble on a scramble. West Virginia had committed six total turnovers in its previous four games.

Kansas was limited to 286 yards of offense but stayed in the game until late. Peyton Bender hit Jeremiah Booker with a 35-yard pass early in the third quarter and Khalil Herbert, who had a career-high 291 yards rushing against West Virginia last season, followed with a 31-yard TD run to pull the Jayhawks within 21-14.

Grier made good on West Virginia's only other possession of the quarter, hitting running back Martell Pettaway with a 12-yard scoring toss.

After Kansas turned the ball over on downs in its own territory late in the game, Grier found David Sills with a 17-yard TD strike with 2:20 left for a 38-14 lead. Grier finished 28 of 41 for 332 yards.

Kansas coach David Beaty praised his defense for forcing Grier to attempt mostly short throws.

''I don't recall them having a big bomb of a catch that they are known for just about every game,'' Beaty said.

West Virginia freshman Leddie Brown caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Grier and also had a 1-yard TD run, both in the first quarter. Brown finished with 11 carries for 107 yards.

Kansas freshman Pooka Williams, the Big 12's leading rusher, was held under 100 yards for the third straight game. He had 12 carries for 65 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: Goal-line stands on defense kept this one from becoming a rout, but the result was the Jayhawks' 13th straight Big 12 loss. They haven't won a league road game in 10 years.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers put together their best second half scoring in Big 12 play this season after the first-half turnover troubles. They went scoreless on offense after halftime in a 42-34 win at Texas Tech and failed to score over the final 22 minutes in a 35-6 win over Kansas State .

POLL IMPLICATIONS

West Virginia, ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2012, should be OK despite the messy showing.

GRIER THE TACKLER

On one of his interceptions, Grier chased down Defense after a 60-yard return. Otherwise Defense would have gone for a touchdown.

MARRIAGE PROPOSAL

West Virginia defensive lineman Reese Donahue proposed to his girlfriend at midfield after the game. She said yes.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Has an open week before playing at Texas Tech on Oct. 20.

West Virginia: Plays at Iowa State next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 0:00
7-P.Bender complete to 83-K.Lassiter. 83-K.Lassiter to WVU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
38
Touchdown 0:06
7-P.Bender complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
02:14
pos
20
38
Point After TD 2:20
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Touchdown 2:27
7-W.Grier complete to 13-D.Sills. 13-D.Sills runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
30
yds
00:43
pos
14
37
Field Goal 5:15
30-E.Staley 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
26
yds
05:50
pos
14
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 0:01
7-W.Grier complete to 32-M.Pettaway. 32-M.Pettaway runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
77
yds
04:27
pos
14
27
Point After TD 10:50
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 10:59
10-K.Herbert runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
95
yds
00:00
pos
13
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:52
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 12:00
7-W.Grier complete to 84-J.Haskins. 84-J.Haskins runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
00:00
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:12
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:19
7-P.Bender complete to 89-M.Saunders. 89-M.Saunders runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
62
yds
02:16
pos
6
14
Point After TD 5:21
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:31
4-L.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:12
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:28
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:35
7-W.Grier complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
40
yds
02:39
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 29
Rushing 5 15
Passing 9 14
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 5-12 6-12
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 262 474
Total Plays 60 80
Avg Gain 4.4 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 80 177
Rush Attempts 26 39
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 4.5
Net Yards Passing 182 297
Comp. - Att. 21-34 28-41
Yards Per Pass 5.4 7.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-24 5-35
Penalties - Yards 6-45 7-50
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 4
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 3
Punts - Avg 4-46.8 2-38.0
Return Yards 157 61
Punts - Returns 1-3 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 2-54 1-35
Int. - Returns 3-100 2-19
Kicking 2/2 6/6
Extra Points 2/2 5/5
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas 2-4 707822
9 West Virginia 5-0 14771038
O/U 61.5, WVU -27.5
Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, WV
 182 PASS YDS 297
80 RUSH YDS 177
262 TOTAL YDS 474
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 191 2 1 146.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 681 6 1 126.3
P. Bender 16/25 191 2 1
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 15 0 1 53.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.3% 304 3 1 143.5
C. Stanley 5/8 15 0 1
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
S. Sims Jr. 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 65 0
P. Williams Jr. 12 65 0 16
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 206 2
K. Herbert 6 46 1 31
R. Schadler 33 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Schadler 1 8 0 8
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 38 0
C. Stanley 2 -14 0 0
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 -59 0
P. Bender 4 -21 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Booker 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 161 3
J. Booker 4 63 0 35
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 238 2
K. Johnson Jr. 4 46 0 26
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 134 0
S. Robinson Jr. 4 36 0 20
M. Saunders 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 1
M. Saunders 1 18 1 18
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 1
D. Charlot 1 18 1 18
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
P. Williams Jr. 3 16 0 13
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 224 2
S. Sims Jr. 3 7 0 12
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 27 1
K. Lassiter II 1 2 0 2
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Harris 0 0 0 0
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Stanley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 1 0.0
B. Torneden 11-2 0.0 0
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 1.0
J. Dineen Jr. 7-0 1.0 0
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
J. McCullough 7-0 0.0 0
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
H. Defense 6-1 0.0 2
D. Wise 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 2.0
D. Wise 4-1 2.0 0
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
C. Harris 4-1 0.0 0
D. Ferguson 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Ferguson 3-0 0.0 1
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Loneker Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
A. Kamara 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Kamara 2-0 0.0 0
S. Taylor 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
S. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
B. Lipscomb 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Lipscomb 2-0 1.0 0
K. Simmons 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Simmons 2-0 0.0 0
I. Holani 6 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Holani 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ford 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ford 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dineen 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dineen 1-0 0.0 0
C. Cole III 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Cole III 1-0 0.0 0
J. Holmes 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
E. Hempstead Jr. 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
E. Hempstead Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
S. Richmond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Richmond 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Rui 7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/10 17/17
G. Rui 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 44.0 1
K. Thompson 4 46.8 1 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
K. Herbert 1 15.0 15 0
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
P. Williams Jr. 1 39.0 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 8.0 3 0
K. Lassiter II 1 3.0 3 0
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 332 4 3 153.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.2% 1819 21 6 189.9
W. Grier 28/41 332 4 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 107 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 296 3
L. Brown 11 107 1 47
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 288 2
K. McKoy 10 44 0 13
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 213 0
M. Pettaway 8 31 0 13
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 -27 0
W. Grier 9 -9 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 368 6
D. Sills V 7 74 1 26
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 490 2
M. Simms 2 57 0 39
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 227 1
T. Simmons 6 53 0 14
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 364 6
G. Jennings Jr. 4 53 0 21
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 102 1
T. Bush 2 23 0 14
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 1
M. Pettaway 2 16 1 12
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 0
T. Wesco 2 15 0 8
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
L. Brown 1 15 1 15
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 1
J. Haskins 1 14 1 14
D. Maiden 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 1
D. Maiden 1 12 0 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Pitts Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
D. Pitts Jr. 8-0 1.0 0
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
D. Long Jr. 7-3 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
H. Bailey 3-0 0.0 1
J. Robinson 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Washington 2-0 0.0 0
J. Adams 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Adams 2-0 0.0 0
D. Bonamico 39 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Bonamico 2-1 0.0 0
K. Bigelow Jr. 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Bigelow Jr. 2-0 1.0 0
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Da. Stills 2-0 0.0 0
J. Stewart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Stewart 2-1 1.0 0
A. Hensley 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Hensley 1-1 0.0 0
D. Tonkery 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tonkery 1-0 0.0 0
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 1-0 0.0 0
S. Mahone 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Mahone 1-0 0.0 0
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Stills 1-0 0.0 0
E. Rose 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Rose 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
4/6 27/27
E. Staley 1/1 49 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kinney 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 40.8 0
B. Kinney 2 38.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 18.1 35 0
M. Simms 1 35.0 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 8.8 7 0
M. Simms 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 KANSAS 36 0:59 4 -1 Downs
9:28 WVU 35 1:04 4 9 Punt
5:21 WVU 35 0:00 3 37 INT
2:35 KANSAS 28 2:16 7 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 WVU 35 3:30 11 28 Punt
3:14 WVU 40 0:14 2 -19 INT
0:17 KANSAS 12 0:00 1 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 WVU 35 0:00 10 75 TD
6:46 KANSAS 44 1:33 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 WVU 35 0:00 9 6 Punt
5:10 WVU 35 2:00 8 4 Downs
2:20 WVU 35 2:14 10 65 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 35 1:10 4 -12 Punt
12:14 KANSAS 35 2:39 5 35 TD
7:43 WVU 20 2:12 7 80 TD
4:43 KANSAS 28 1:35 6 15 INT
0:12 KANSAS 35 0:00 8 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:18 WVU 12 4:36 13 82 INT
2:30 WVU 41 2:10 9 -29 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:50 KANSAS 35 3:29 12 9 Fumble
4:28 WVU 23 4:27 11 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:05 WVU 20 5:50 12 48 FG
3:10 KANSAS 30 0:43 2 30 TD
