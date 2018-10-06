|
Grier has 4 TDs, 4 turnovers, No. 9 WVU beats Kansas 38-22
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) One messy game didn't diminish West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen's confidence in Heisman Trophy hopeful Will Grier.
Grier's four turnovers overshadowed a four-touchdown performance in No. 9 West Virginia's 38-22 victory over Kansas on Saturday.
West Virginia (5-0, 3-0 Big 12) has won its first five games for the second time in three seasons.
''We'll take the sloppy win and go home,'' Holgorsen said.
The heavily-favored Mountaineers had no trouble moving the ball, but Grier's efforts to throw into extra coverage near the goal line cost his team plenty of points.
Grier was intercepted three times in the first half either in the end zone or at the goal line, two of them by cornerback Hasan Defense. All three of Grier's interceptions occurred when West Virginia had driven inside the Kansas 15-yard line.
''He has the confidence to make any throw and every throw,'' Holgorsen said. ''That's why he's a hell of a quarterback, but those windows become small. I thought their defenders did a better job of attacking the ball than our receivers did.''
Kansas (2-4, 0-3) entered the game leading the Big 12 with eight interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns.
Grier said Kansas did a good job of mixing up its defensive schemes near the goal line. West Virginia saw its streak of 15 straight scores inside the opponents' 20-yard line snapped.
''We've got to be better in the red zone,'' Grier said. ''I got to be better on not forcing things. It will be fixed going forward.''
Grier also had a third-quarter fumble on a scramble. West Virginia had committed six total turnovers in its previous four games.
Kansas was limited to 286 yards of offense but stayed in the game until late. Peyton Bender hit Jeremiah Booker with a 35-yard pass early in the third quarter and Khalil Herbert, who had a career-high 291 yards rushing against West Virginia last season, followed with a 31-yard TD run to pull the Jayhawks within 21-14.
Grier made good on West Virginia's only other possession of the quarter, hitting running back Martell Pettaway with a 12-yard scoring toss.
After Kansas turned the ball over on downs in its own territory late in the game, Grier found David Sills with a 17-yard TD strike with 2:20 left for a 38-14 lead. Grier finished 28 of 41 for 332 yards.
Kansas coach David Beaty praised his defense for forcing Grier to attempt mostly short throws.
''I don't recall them having a big bomb of a catch that they are known for just about every game,'' Beaty said.
West Virginia freshman Leddie Brown caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Grier and also had a 1-yard TD run, both in the first quarter. Brown finished with 11 carries for 107 yards.
Kansas freshman Pooka Williams, the Big 12's leading rusher, was held under 100 yards for the third straight game. He had 12 carries for 65 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: Goal-line stands on defense kept this one from becoming a rout, but the result was the Jayhawks' 13th straight Big 12 loss. They haven't won a league road game in 10 years.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers put together their best second half scoring in Big 12 play this season after the first-half turnover troubles. They went scoreless on offense after halftime in a 42-34 win at Texas Tech and failed to score over the final 22 minutes in a 35-6 win over Kansas State .
POLL IMPLICATIONS
West Virginia, ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2012, should be OK despite the messy showing.
GRIER THE TACKLER
On one of his interceptions, Grier chased down Defense after a 60-yard return. Otherwise Defense would have gone for a touchdown.
MARRIAGE PROPOSAL
West Virginia defensive lineman Reese Donahue proposed to his girlfriend at midfield after the game. She said yes.
UP NEXT
Kansas: Has an open week before playing at Texas Tech on Oct. 20.
West Virginia: Plays at Iowa State next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|29
|Rushing
|5
|15
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|262
|474
|Total Plays
|60
|80
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|177
|Rush Attempts
|26
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|182
|297
|Comp. - Att.
|21-34
|28-41
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|7.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-24
|5-35
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|7-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.8
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|157
|61
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-54
|1-35
|Int. - Returns
|3-100
|2-19
|Kicking
|2/2
|6/6
|Extra Points
|2/2
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|182
|PASS YDS
|297
|
|
|80
|RUSH YDS
|177
|
|
|262
|TOTAL YDS
|474
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|16/25
|191
|2
|1
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|5/8
|15
|0
|1
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|12
|65
|0
|16
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|6
|46
|1
|31
|
R. Schadler 33 WR
|R. Schadler
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|2
|-14
|0
|0
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|4
|-21
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Booker 88 WR
|J. Booker
|4
|63
|0
|35
|
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
|K. Johnson Jr.
|4
|46
|0
|26
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|4
|36
|0
|20
|
M. Saunders 89 TE
|M. Saunders
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
D. Charlot 2 WR
|D. Charlot
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|3
|16
|0
|13
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|3
|7
|0
|12
|
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Torneden 1 S
|B. Torneden
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
|J. Dineen Jr.
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McCullough 12 S
|J. McCullough
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Defense 13 CB
|H. Defense
|6-1
|0.0
|2
|
D. Wise 96 DT
|D. Wise
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ferguson 7 S
|D. Ferguson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
|K. Loneker Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kamara 5 DE
|A. Kamara
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taylor 8 CB
|S. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lipscomb 58 DE
|B. Lipscomb
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Simmons 98 DT
|K. Simmons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Holani 6 DT
|I. Holani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ford 27 CB
|D. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dineen 43 LB
|J. Dineen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cole III 94 DT
|C. Cole III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holmes 88 DT
|J. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Hempstead Jr. 23 CB
|E. Hempstead Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Richmond 4 S
|S. Richmond
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Rui 7 K
|G. Rui
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|4
|46.8
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Grier 7 QB
|W. Grier
|28/41
|332
|4
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|11
|107
|1
|47
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|10
|44
|0
|13
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|8
|31
|0
|13
|
W. Grier 7 QB
|W. Grier
|9
|-9
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Sills V 13 WR
|D. Sills V
|7
|74
|1
|26
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|2
|57
|0
|39
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|6
|53
|0
|14
|
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
|G. Jennings Jr.
|4
|53
|0
|21
|
T. Bush 14 RB
|T. Bush
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|2
|16
|1
|12
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
|T. Wesco
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
J. Haskins 84 TE
|J. Haskins
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
D. Maiden 82 WR
|D. Maiden
|1
|12
|0
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Pitts Jr. 1 CB
|D. Pitts Jr.
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
|D. Long Jr.
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Bailey 24 CB
|H. Bailey
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Robinson 12 DL
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Washington 28 CB
|K. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adams 23 CB
|J. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bonamico 39 S
|D. Bonamico
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bigelow Jr. 40 DL
|K. Bigelow Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
|K. Robinson Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 9 LB
|J. Stewart
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hensley 45 LB
|A. Hensley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
|D. Askew-Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 CB
|S. Mahone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Campbell 34 LB
|S. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 56 DL
|Da. Stills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rose 5 DL
|E. Rose
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|1/1
|49
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kinney 15 P
|B. Kinney
|2
|38.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
