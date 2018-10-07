|
Williams runs No. 6 Irish past No. 24 Hokies, 45-23
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Dexter Williams ran for three touchdowns, including a 97-yarder, and No. 6 Notre Dame beat No. 24 Virginia Tech 45-23 on Saturday night.
The Fighting Irish (6-0) had minus-5 rushing yards and were facing second-and-12 from their own 3 when Williams took a handoff into the left side of the line and broke into the clear early in the third quarter, putting Notre Dame ahead 24-16. Williams had just been thrown for a 2-yard loss, prompting the sellout crowd at Lane Stadium to grow louder, begging for the kind of big play the program's defense has made so often. Instead, it was Williams who made it.
''We had a couple of plays that we felt comfortable we could run down there,'' coach Brian Kelly said of Williams, who ran for 161 yards in his first action of the season last week in a victory against No. 15 Stanford. ''He's got great speed. He's able to hit it.''
Virginia Tech responded by driving to the Notre Dame 30, but Brian Johnson missed a 47-yard field goal try.
''After that we kind of self-destructed a little bit,'' Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster said.
Williams finished with 178 yards on 17 carries. He added TD runs of 1 and 31 yards.
The Irish's defense was stout, too. Khalid Kareem stripped quarterback Ryan Willis on a scramble and Julian Love was in perfect position to scoop up the bouncing fumble and take it 42 yards for a touchdown, giving Notre Dame a 17-9 lead late in the second quarter. Before breaking the game open, Notre Dame also sacked Willis for 11 yards after Virginia Tech (3-2) drove to the 19, and stopped the Hokies on three tries from the 1 yard-line. Both of those drives ended with the hosts settling for field goals by Johnson.
Ian Book started fast and then struggled, but delivered the back-breaker for the Irish. Flushed left and surrounded by three closing defenders, he tossed a short pass just beyond them to Miles Boykin, whose 40-yard touchdown made it 31-16 late in the third quarter. The pair later connected for a 5-yard TD as the Irish scored the first 21 points of the second half.
Book finished 25 for 35 for 271 yards in his third consecutive start. Willis was 31 for 52 for 309 yards with two TDs and one interception for the Hokies.
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: Book was perfect on the opening drive, completing all seven of his throws for 58 yards. He was far less effective throwing the ball downfield. He badly overthrew Chris Finke twice, including once when Finke was well behind Tyree Rodgers and could have coasted into the end zone.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies' lack of defensive depth is catching up with them. They were without starting free safety Divine Deablo, who Foster said after the game tweaked a hamstring in practice on Wednesday, forcing Rodgers into extended action. The Hokies have had to replace eight starters, plus Deablo, since last season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Irish enhanced their playoff aspirations by winning in a difficult place while No. 5 LSU, No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 8 Auburn all lost. Virginia Tech is likely to drop out of the rankings again, but could well figure in the ACC's Coastal Division mix before the season is over.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame returns home next Saturday to face another ACC opponent, Pittsburgh.
The Hokies are at North Carolina next Saturday before playing four of their last five at home.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|12
|18
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|10-21
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|427
|436
|Total Plays
|67
|85
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|167
|132
|Rush Attempts
|32
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|260
|304
|Comp. - Att.
|25-35
|31-52
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|5.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-11
|1-5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-19
|6-41
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|4
|131
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-99
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|1-5
|Kicking
|7/7
|5/7
|Extra Points
|6/6
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/1
|3/5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|260
|PASS YDS
|304
|167
|RUSH YDS
|132
|427
|TOTAL YDS
|436
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|25/35
|271
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams 2 RB
|D. Williams
|17
|178
|3
|97
|
B. Wimbush 7 QB
|B. Wimbush
|3
|8
|0
|7
|
A. Davis 3 QB
|A. Davis
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|6
|-6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Boykin 81 WR
|M. Boykin
|8
|117
|2
|40
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|3
|71
|0
|56
|
A. Mack 86 TE
|A. Mack
|6
|39
|0
|16
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|4
|26
|0
|11
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
M. Young 87 WR
|M. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Yoon 19 K
|J. Yoon
|1/1
|31
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Newsome 85 P
|T. Newsome
|3
|47.7
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|31/52
|309
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|9
|64
|0
|41
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|6
|33
|0
|12
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|11
|16
|0
|11
|
J. Holston 13 RB
|J. Holston
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Savoy 15 WR
|S. Savoy
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Kumah 83 WR
|E. Kumah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Wheatley 24 RB
|T. Wheatley
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|12
|131
|1
|19
|
E. Kumah 83 WR
|E. Kumah
|4
|48
|1
|24
|
S. Savoy 15 WR
|S. Savoy
|4
|46
|0
|22
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|4
|37
|0
|16
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|3
|28
|0
|20
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
J. Holston 13 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Cunningham 85 TE
|C. Cunningham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Patterson 8 WR
|P. Patterson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Wheatley 24 RB
|T. Wheatley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Ladler 9 DB
|K. Ladler
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Quillen 26 DB
|J. Quillen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Floyd 21 DB
|R. Floyd
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|3/5
|43
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|4
|42.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wheatley 24 RB
|T. Wheatley
|5
|19.8
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carroll 86 WR
|C. Carroll
|3
|9.0
|20
|0
