Comeback for the ages: No. 17 Miami stuns FSU, 28-27

  • Oct 06, 2018

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) N'Kosi Perry threw four touchdown passes, and No. 17 Miami pulled off its biggest comeback ever against Florida State by rallying from 20 points down to top the Seminoles 28-27 on Saturday night.

Brevin Jordan's 41-yard touchdown grab with just under 12 minutes left put the Hurricanes (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead for good, as Miami rallied from a 27-7 second-half deficit.

The win was Miami's first at home over Florida State (3-3, 1-3) since 2004, snapping a six-game slide in South Florida against its archrival.

Perry's numbers weren't great - 13 for 32, 204 yards - but he made some big throws when they mattered most. The go-ahead score to Jordan came one play after Perry threaded a 32-yard throw to Jeff Thomas on third-and-10, meaning in the span of about a half-minute the Hurricanes went 73 yards for the lead.

Deondre Francois completed 15 of 30 passes for 129 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Seminoles, who were held to 200 yards of offense. He's been in three games at Hard Rock Stadium, winning two, and all three decided by exactly one point.

D.J. Matthews tiptoed down the left sideline early in the third quarter for a 74-yard punt return touchdown, putting Florida State up 27-7. And the Hurricanes got booed off the field on their ensuing possession, the volume of those jeers rising when a draw play got called on third-and-16 as a prelude to a punt.

The Hurricanes looked finished.

And then, in a flash, they weren't.

''Florida State came in here and took control of this game,'' Miami coach Mark Richt said. ''We found a way to fight back ... somehow, we gutted it out.''

Miami striker Derrick Smith got ejected for targeting, and one play later, the tide somehow turned the Hurricanes' way. Gerald Willis III picked up a fumble to set up a 20-yard drive where Perry connected with Darrell Langham on a fourth-down throw for a touchdown. Francois was intercepted two plays later, and the Hurricanes cashed in on their next snap when Perry and Jeff Thomas hooked up for a 17-yard score.

Just like that, 27-7 became 27-21. And when Ricky Aguayo missed 43-yard field goal with 12:42 left, the Hurricanes were still within one score.

That's the drive when Perry went to Thomas on third down, Jordan one play later, and after a more than four-hour game - and 14 years - Miami could finally celebrate a home win over the Seminoles again.

It was the third straight FSU at Miami game where someone wasted a double-digit halftime lead.

Florida State rallied from 10 down at the break in 2016.

The Seminoles did it again from 13 down at the half in 2014.

This time, they were up by 13 - 20-7, and then tacked another touchdown on for good measure.

And somehow, Miami found a way out of the hole.

''We did enough to win,'' Richt said.

Just enough.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State: FSU gets to ruminate on this collapse over its bye week, then has Wake Forest, Clemson, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Boston College and Florida left on its regular-season slate. Getting three wins out of those games and becoming bowl-eligible won't be easy.

Miami: The Hurricanes hadn't beaten Florida State in consecutive seasons since 2003 and 2004, and still control their destiny in the ACC Coastal Division race. A fourth-and-1 carry for a first down by Trayone Gray with 2 minutes left basically sealed the win for the Hurricanes, who will be without Smith for the first half of next week's game at Virginia, after he was ejected for targeting with 7:02 left in the third quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hurricanes' 23-week streak - the ninth-longest active run in the country - won't be ending on Sunday. Florida State will remain unranked, and faces a very tough climb back toward the poll at any point this season.

FIRST-TIMERS

Perry was the 43rd quarterback to start a game in this rivalry in the last 40 years. Those first-timers are now 22-21, and for the first time there have been four consecutive QBs to win their FSU-Miami debuts. Perry joins Miami's Malik Rosier in 2017, Francois in 2016 and FSU's Everett Golson in 2015 on that list.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Host Wake Forest on Oct. 20

Miami: At Virginia on Oct. 13

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:52
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
28
Touchdown 12:00
5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
73
yds
00:47
pos
27
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:11
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
21
Touchdown 4:17
5-N.Perry complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
17
yds
00:04
pos
27
20
Point After TD 4:53
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
14
Touchdown 4:53
5-N.Perry complete to 18-L.Cager. 18-L.Cager runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
35
yds
01:57
pos
27
13
Point After TD 11:52
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
7
Touchdown 12:42
43-J.Spicer punts 47 yards from MFL 27. 29-D.Matthews runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
-13
yds
01:32
pos
26
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
23-R.Aguayo 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
16
yds
00:35
pos
20
7
Point After TD 1:32
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 1:38
12-D.Francois complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
36
yds
2:02
pos
16
7
Field Goal 5:09
23-R.Aguayo 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
18
yds
01:28
pos
10
7
Point After TD 11:26
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:31
5-N.Perry complete to 18-L.Cager. 18-L.Cager runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
98
yds
03:55
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:41
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:47
12-D.Francois complete to 89-K.Gavin. 89-K.Gavin runs 17 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MFL 19-S.Patchan Offside declined.
9
plays
63
yds
03:45
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 21
Rushing 5 9
Passing 9 8
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 5-16 5-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-4
Total Net Yards 167 275
Total Plays 65 78
Avg Gain 2.6 3.5
Net Yards Rushing 70 102
Rush Attempts 33 46
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 2.2
Net Yards Passing 97 173
Comp. - Att. 16-32 13-32
Yards Per Pass 3.0 5.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-33 5-31
Penalties - Yards 7-80 6-50
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 3-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-43.1 8-40.6
Return Yards 174 134
Punts - Returns 5-145 4-86
Kickoffs - Returns 1-29 2-45
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-3
Kicking 5/6 4/5
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 2/3 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Florida State 3-3 7137027
17 Miami (FL) 5-1 0714728
O/U 48, MIAMI -14
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
 97 PASS YDS 173
70 RUSH YDS 102
167 TOTAL YDS 275
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 129 2 1 101.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61% 1506 11 6 134.5
D. Francois 15/30 129 2 1
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
J. Blackman 1/1 1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 362 1
C. Akers 11 46 0 13
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 197 0
J. Patrick 10 31 0 9
A. Rasul 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 36 1
A. Rasul 1 6 0 6
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 -26 2
D. Francois 11 -13 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 285 5
T. Terry 2 37 1 20
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 182 2
T. McKitty 2 29 0 21
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 291 1
K. Gavin 2 26 1 17
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 133 0
D. Matthews 5 15 0 19
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 356 2
N. Murray 2 11 0 10
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 55 0
C. Akers 1 7 0 7
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 88 1
J. Patrick 1 7 0 7
A. Rasul 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Rasul 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 5-1 0.0 0
D. Christmas 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Christmas 5-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
M. Wilson 5-1 2.0 0
A. Westbrook 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
A. Westbrook 4-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 4-1 0.0 0
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 4-4 0.0 0
A. Lytton 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Lytton 3-0 0.0 0
F. Jones 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
F. Jones 3-0 1.0 0
B. Burns 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
B. Burns 3-0 2.0 0
D. Brooks 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
D. Brooks 2-3 0.0 0
W. Aime 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Aime 2-1 0.0 0
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Kaindoh 2-0 0.0 0
S. Samuels III 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
S. Samuels III 2-1 0.0 0
L. Taylor 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
K. Meyers 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
K. Meyers 1-0 0.0 0
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Harrison 1-0 0.0 0
C. Fagan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Fagan 0-1 0.0 0
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Murray 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/10 16/16
R. Aguayo 2/3 53 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Tyler 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 43.1 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 43.2 1
L. Tyler 8 43.1 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Grant 10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 23.1 29 0
A. Grant 1 29.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 29.0 74 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 17.7 74 1
D. Matthews 5 29.0 74 1
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.6% 204 4 0 135.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 646 11 3 158.5
N. Perry 13/32 204 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 434 1
T. Homer 21 70 0 15
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 369 2
D. Dallas 10 31 0 21
T. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 43 2
T. Gray 3 9 0 6
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 48 0
N. Perry 10 -3 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 396 3
J. Thomas 3 76 1 32
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 174 4
B. Jordan 2 51 1 41
L. Cager 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 207 6
L. Cager 3 33 2 20
T. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
T. Gray 1 12 0 12
D. Langham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 117 1
D. Langham 1 9 0 9
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
T. Homer 1 7 0 7
B. Hightower 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 1
B. Hightower 1 7 0 7
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 173 0
M. Harley 0 0 0 0
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 0
D. Dallas 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson 4 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Johnson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 10-0 0.0 0
J. Garvin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
J. Garvin 5-0 2.0 0
M. Pinckney 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
M. Pinckney 4-1 0.0 1
G. Willis III 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Willis III 4-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 2.0
J. Jackson 3-1 2.0 0
S. Quarterman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Quarterman 3-0 0.0 0
S. Redwine 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 1.0
S. Redwine 3-1 1.0 0
M. Smith 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
P. Bethel 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
P. Bethel 2-0 1.0 0
M. Jackson, Sr. 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Jackson, Sr. 2-0 0.0 0
S. Patchan 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Patchan 2-1 0.0 0
A. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Carter 2-0 0.0 0
T. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Gray 1-0 0.0 0
R. Knowles 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Knowles 1-0 0.0 0
R. Finley 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Finley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dean 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
J. Dean 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bandy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
T. Bandy 0-1 0.0 0
Z. McCloud 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. McCloud 0-1 0.0 0
T. Odenigbo 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Odenigbo 0-2 0.0 0
D. Ivey 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Ivey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
4/6 31/32
B. Baxa 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Spicer 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 39.5 2
J. Spicer 8 40.6 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
D. Dallas 1 23.0 23 0
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 24.1 22 0
J. Thomas 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.0 49 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 14.0 49 0
D. Dallas 3 20.0 49 0
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 38.0 26 0
J. Thomas 1 26.0 26 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 FSU 42 3:45 9 58 TD
6:49 FSU 25 2:19 6 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:26 MIAMI 35 0:51 4 3 Punt
8:25 FSU 15 0:46 3 6 Punt
6:37 MIAMI 43 1:28 5 18 FG
3:54 MIAMI 36 2:16 7 36 TD
1:32 FSU 35 0:00 1 0
0:41 FSU 48 0:35 3 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 MIAMI 35 0:00 4 -9 Punt
8:22 FSU 11 1:12 5 69 Fumble
4:53 MIAMI 50 0:00 3 33 INT
4:11 MIAMI 35 2:17 8 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 FSU 47 1:54 7 27 FG Miss
11:52 MIAMI 35 0:47 5 41 Fumble
8:43 FSU 18 1:09 3 5 Punt
5:44 FSU 20 0:44 3 -12 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FSU 35 1:25 4 -6 Punt
9:41 FSU 35 2:46 8 26 Punt
4:24 MIAMI 17 3:55 15 83 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:51 MIAMI 21 0:48 3 1 Punt
7:35 MIAMI 20 0:24 3 37 Fumble
4:26 FSU 35 0:32 4 -1 Punt
1:32 FSU 35 0:00 1 12
1:32 FSU 50 0:47 8 2 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 MIAMI 40 1:32 3 3 TD
11:52 FSU 35 2:54 7 20 Punt
6:50 FSU 20 1:57 7 20 TD
4:21 FSU 17 0:04 1 17 TD
1:20 MIAMI 31 0:49 4 -14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 MIAMI 27 0:47 4 73 TD
11:00 MIAMI 44 1:40 3 9 Punt
7:28 FSU 26 1:38 4 15 FG Miss
4:18 FSU 42 3:46 12 31
