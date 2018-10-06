|
|
|FSU
|MIAMI
Comeback for the ages: No. 17 Miami stuns FSU, 28-27
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) N'Kosi Perry threw four touchdown passes, and No. 17 Miami pulled off its biggest comeback ever against Florida State by rallying from 20 points down to top the Seminoles 28-27 on Saturday night.
Brevin Jordan's 41-yard touchdown grab with just under 12 minutes left put the Hurricanes (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead for good, as Miami rallied from a 27-7 second-half deficit.
The win was Miami's first at home over Florida State (3-3, 1-3) since 2004, snapping a six-game slide in South Florida against its archrival.
Perry's numbers weren't great - 13 for 32, 204 yards - but he made some big throws when they mattered most. The go-ahead score to Jordan came one play after Perry threaded a 32-yard throw to Jeff Thomas on third-and-10, meaning in the span of about a half-minute the Hurricanes went 73 yards for the lead.
Deondre Francois completed 15 of 30 passes for 129 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Seminoles, who were held to 200 yards of offense. He's been in three games at Hard Rock Stadium, winning two, and all three decided by exactly one point.
D.J. Matthews tiptoed down the left sideline early in the third quarter for a 74-yard punt return touchdown, putting Florida State up 27-7. And the Hurricanes got booed off the field on their ensuing possession, the volume of those jeers rising when a draw play got called on third-and-16 as a prelude to a punt.
The Hurricanes looked finished.
And then, in a flash, they weren't.
''Florida State came in here and took control of this game,'' Miami coach Mark Richt said. ''We found a way to fight back ... somehow, we gutted it out.''
Miami striker Derrick Smith got ejected for targeting, and one play later, the tide somehow turned the Hurricanes' way. Gerald Willis III picked up a fumble to set up a 20-yard drive where Perry connected with Darrell Langham on a fourth-down throw for a touchdown. Francois was intercepted two plays later, and the Hurricanes cashed in on their next snap when Perry and Jeff Thomas hooked up for a 17-yard score.
Just like that, 27-7 became 27-21. And when Ricky Aguayo missed 43-yard field goal with 12:42 left, the Hurricanes were still within one score.
That's the drive when Perry went to Thomas on third down, Jordan one play later, and after a more than four-hour game - and 14 years - Miami could finally celebrate a home win over the Seminoles again.
It was the third straight FSU at Miami game where someone wasted a double-digit halftime lead.
Florida State rallied from 10 down at the break in 2016.
The Seminoles did it again from 13 down at the half in 2014.
This time, they were up by 13 - 20-7, and then tacked another touchdown on for good measure.
And somehow, Miami found a way out of the hole.
''We did enough to win,'' Richt said.
Just enough.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida State: FSU gets to ruminate on this collapse over its bye week, then has Wake Forest, Clemson, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Boston College and Florida left on its regular-season slate. Getting three wins out of those games and becoming bowl-eligible won't be easy.
Miami: The Hurricanes hadn't beaten Florida State in consecutive seasons since 2003 and 2004, and still control their destiny in the ACC Coastal Division race. A fourth-and-1 carry for a first down by Trayone Gray with 2 minutes left basically sealed the win for the Hurricanes, who will be without Smith for the first half of next week's game at Virginia, after he was ejected for targeting with 7:02 left in the third quarter.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Hurricanes' 23-week streak - the ninth-longest active run in the country - won't be ending on Sunday. Florida State will remain unranked, and faces a very tough climb back toward the poll at any point this season.
FIRST-TIMERS
Perry was the 43rd quarterback to start a game in this rivalry in the last 40 years. Those first-timers are now 22-21, and for the first time there have been four consecutive QBs to win their FSU-Miami debuts. Perry joins Miami's Malik Rosier in 2017, Francois in 2016 and FSU's Everett Golson in 2015 on that list.
UP NEXT
Florida State: Host Wake Forest on Oct. 20
Miami: At Virginia on Oct. 13
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|21
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|167
|275
|Total Plays
|65
|78
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|102
|Rush Attempts
|33
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|2.2
|Net Yards Passing
|97
|173
|Comp. - Att.
|16-32
|13-32
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|5.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|6-33
|5-31
|Penalties - Yards
|7-80
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-43.1
|8-40.6
|Return Yards
|174
|134
|Punts - Returns
|5-145
|4-86
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-29
|2-45
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Kicking
|5/6
|4/5
|Extra Points
|3/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|2/3
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|97
|PASS YDS
|173
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|167
|TOTAL YDS
|275
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Francois 12 QB
|D. Francois
|15/30
|129
|2
|1
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|11
|46
|0
|13
|
J. Patrick 9 RB
|J. Patrick
|10
|31
|0
|9
|
A. Rasul 22 RB
|A. Rasul
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Francois 12 QB
|D. Francois
|11
|-13
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|2
|37
|1
|20
|
T. McKitty 6 TE
|T. McKitty
|2
|29
|0
|21
|
K. Gavin 89 WR
|K. Gavin
|2
|26
|1
|17
|
D. Matthews 29 WR
|D. Matthews
|5
|15
|0
|19
|
N. Murray 8 WR
|N. Murray
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Patrick 9 RB
|J. Patrick
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Rasul 22 RB
|A. Rasul
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Christmas 90 DT
|D. Christmas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
A. Westbrook 19 DB
|A. Westbrook
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lytton 12 DB
|A. Lytton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Jones 55 DT
|F. Jones
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Burns 99 DE
|B. Burns
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 28 LB
|D. Brooks
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Aime 94 DE
|W. Aime
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
|J. Kaindoh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Samuels III 8 DB
|S. Samuels III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 1 DB
|L. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 22 LB
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meyers 14 DB
|K. Meyers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 24 DB
|C. Fagan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Murray 8 WR
|N. Murray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Aguayo 23 K
|R. Aguayo
|2/3
|53
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Tyler 21 P
|L. Tyler
|8
|43.1
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews 29 WR
|D. Matthews
|5
|29.0
|74
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|13/32
|204
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Homer 24 RB
|T. Homer
|21
|70
|0
|15
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|10
|31
|0
|21
|
T. Gray 32 RB
|T. Gray
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|10
|-3
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|3
|76
|1
|32
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|2
|51
|1
|41
|
L. Cager 18 WR
|L. Cager
|3
|33
|2
|20
|
T. Gray 32 RB
|T. Gray
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Langham 81 WR
|D. Langham
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Homer 24 RB
|T. Homer
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 DB
|J. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Johnson 4 DB
|J. Johnson
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garvin 97 DL
|J. Garvin
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Pinckney 56 LB
|M. Pinckney
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
G. Willis III 9 DL
|G. Willis III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 99 DL
|J. Jackson
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Redwine 22 DB
|S. Redwine
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Smith 35 LB
|M. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bethel 93 DL
|P. Bethel
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jackson, Sr. 28 DB
|M. Jackson, Sr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 19 DL
|S. Patchan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 DB
|A. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gray 32 RB
|T. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Knowles 20 DB
|R. Knowles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Finley 30 DB
|R. Finley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dean 6 DB
|J. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bandy 2 DB
|T. Bandy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Odenigbo 94 DL
|T. Odenigbo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 DB
|D. Ivey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Baxa 21 K
|B. Baxa
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Spicer 43 P
|J. Spicer
|8
|40.6
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
ODU
FAU
33
46
4th 3:05
-
LALAF
TXSTSM
21
0
2nd 7:57 ESP+
-
13UK
TXAM
7
0
2nd 1:26 ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
13
0
2nd 1:49 ESP3
-
UCONN
MEMP
7
34
2nd 3:53 CBSSN
-
UAB
LATECH
0
7
1st 8:10 FBOOK
-
SMU
12UCF
10
24
2nd 3:19 ESPNU
-
10WASH
UCLA
7
0
1st 0:00 FOX
-
NEB
16WISC
0
6
2nd 12:58 BTN
-
NTEXAS
UTEP
7
10
2nd 12:54 beIN
-
8AUBURN
MISSST
3
3
2nd 12:44 ESPN2
-
VANDY
2UGA
3
7
1st 2:28 SECN
-
6ND
24VATECH
0
0
1st 14:00 ABC
-
LIB
NMEXST
7
0
1st 8:30
-
GAST
TROY
20
37
Final ESPNU
-
TULSA
HOU
26
41
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
LVILLE
66
31
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
MRSHL
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
BYU
45
20
Final ESPN2
-
BUFF
CMICH
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
CINCY
21
37
Final ESPU
-
EMICH
WMICH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
1BAMA
ARK
65
31
Final ESPN
-
19TEXAS
7OKLA
48
45
Final FOX
-
MD
15MICH
21
42
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
9WVU
22
38
Final ESPN2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
6
49
Final ESNN
-
ILL
RUT
38
17
Final BTN
-
NWEST
20MICHST
29
19
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
SC
35
37
Final SECN
-
CUSE
PITT
37
44
Final/OT
-
BC
23NCST
23
28
Final
-
NILL
BALLST
24
16
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
MA
58
42
Final ELEV
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
36
52
Final ESP+
-
FSU
17MIAMI
27
28
Final ABC
-
4CLEM
WAKE
63
3
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
34
37
Final FS1
-
OHIO
KENTST
27
26
Final ESP+
-
MIAOH
AKRON
41
17
Final ESP+
-
5LSU
22FLA
19
27
Final CBS
-
SALA
GAS
13
48
Final ESP3
-
IOWA
MINN
48
31
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
25OKLAST
48
42
Final ESPN2
-
SDGST
BOISE
19
13
Final ESPU
-
NAVY
AF
7
35
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
21COLO
21
28
Final PACN
-
LAMON
MISS
21
70
Final SECN
-
NMEX
UNLV
50
14
Final ATSN
-
IND
3OHIOST
26
49
Final FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065 O/U
+17.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ARIZ
0
056.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
SJST
0
059.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UTAH
14STNFRD
0
045 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
+15
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00am