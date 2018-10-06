|
LSU
FLA
Trickery, defense help No. 22 Florida edge No. 5 LSU 27-19
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamical Perine scored twice on short runs, including one after a trick play in the fourth quarter, and No. 22 Florida beat fifth-ranked LSU 27-19 Saturday in another nail-biter in the series.
Brad Stewart's 25-yard interception return for a touchdown - the first pick Joe Burrow has thrown this season - essentially sealed the victory for the Gators (5-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference).
Florida scored all its points after 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow became the sixth player to be inducted into the school's ring of honor.
With Tebow watching much of the game from the sideline, Florida looked a little like a championship contender.
Perine grinded out tough yards, Florida's defense was as good as it's been all season and the difference was another perfect play call by coach Dan Mullen.
A week after beating Mississippi State with a double pass, Feleipe Franks handed off to seldom-used tight end Lucas Krull, slipped around the right end mostly unnoticed and caught a 15-yard pass from Krull that set up Perine's second score.
The drive was huge for Florida, which had dropped six of the last eight in the series and two in a row in Gainesville. It immediately followed LSU's go-ahead drive that featured two long runs from Nick Brossettte.
Brossette ran for 79 yards on the drive, including a 2-yard plunge that put the Tigers (5-1, 2-1) up 19-14 with 8:48 to play.
Florida answered, but didn't put LSU away until Stewart's interception and then another one on fourth down on the ensuing possession.
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU: The Tigers played good enough defense to win their third straight in Gainesville, but they mustered little on the other side of the ball after an opening-drive touchdown. LSU marched 75 yards on 10 plays, presumably scripted, to open the game but never looked the same. Burrow was sacked five times.
Florida: Linebacker Vosean Joseph had the best game of his career, something the Gators will try to build on going forward. The junior finished with 14 tackles, including two sacks. His strip-sack on LSU's second possession was an early momentum-changing play.
TEBOW TIME
Tebow's induction speech went about like everyone expected.
He thanked Jesus, his parents, his former teammates and then Gator nation.
''I was born a Gator. I played as a Gator. I will die as a Gator,'' Tebow said passionately at the end of the first quarter, drawing a rousing ovation.
Tebow was back on the field at halftime, recognized as part of the 2008 national championship team. As players gathered for a group photo, they begged Tebow to get front and center. He politely declined several times.
GIVING BACK
On the day Tebow received Florida's highest football honor, the noted philanthropist gave back.
Tebow spent part of Saturday with former Florida student Mariel White, who has a rare blood disorder that contributed to four strokes and partial paralysis. White was invited to meet Tebow, her sports hero, on the SEC Nation set on campus.
She was on the field before the game and in attendance when Tebow was inducted into the ring of honor.
White was a sophomore last year when she became ill and had to withdraw from school. She was diagnosed with Hypereosinophilia, leading to other health issues.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
LSU surely will drop, probably out of the top 10 considering early-season wins against Miami and Auburn don't look nearly as good now. Florida will move into the top 20.
UP NEXT
LSU: Continues the toughest part of its schedule against No. 2 Georgia next Saturday.
Florida: Plays next Saturday at Vanderbilt, which has lost 26 of the last 27 in the series.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|19
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|8
|6
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-17
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|329
|391
|Total Plays
|75
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|180
|215
|Rush Attempts
|41
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|149
|176
|Comp. - Att.
|19-34
|13-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|6.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|8-42
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-75
|11-116
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-43.0
|9-48.0
|Return Yards
|52
|23
|Punts - Returns
|5-42
|3--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-25
|Kicking
|3/3
|3/3
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|149
|PASS YDS
|176
|
|
|180
|RUSH YDS
|215
|
|
|329
|TOTAL YDS
|391
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|19/34
|191
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Brossette 4 RB
|N. Brossette
|15
|95
|2
|47
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|13
|55
|0
|16
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|10
|22
|0
|21
|
S. Sullivan 10 WR
|S. Sullivan
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Curry 24 RB
|C. Curry
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|3
|50
|0
|38
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|4
|42
|0
|23
|
N. Brossette 4 RB
|N. Brossette
|2
|28
|0
|15
|
S. Sullivan 10 WR
|S. Sullivan
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
F. Moreau 18 TE
|F. Moreau
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Anderson 11 WR
|D. Anderson
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Giles 7 WR
|J. Giles
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Delpit 9 S
|G. Delpit
|10-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Battle 26 S
|J. Battle
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
|K. Vincent Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
|M. Divinity Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thornton 43 LB
|R. Thornton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alexander 99 NT
|E. Alexander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DE
|R. Lawrence
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 33 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Kr. Fulton 22 CB
|Kr. Fulton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Baker 25 S
|J. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 91 DE
|B. Fehoko
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 44 FB
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ducre 41 TE
|D. Ducre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Loftis 32 S
|A. Loftis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 29 CB
|G. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 49 DE
|T. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Queen 8 LB
|P. Queen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tracy 36 K
|C. Tracy
|2/2
|42
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|5
|45.8
|2
|61
|
J. Growden 38 P
|J. Growden
|3
|38.3
|3
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Giles 7 WR
|J. Giles
|4
|10.3
|22
|0
|
J. Kirklin 13 CB
|J. Kirklin
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Perine 22 RB
|L. Perine
|17
|85
|2
|23
|
J. Scarlett 25 RB
|J. Scarlett
|14
|65
|0
|11
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|6
|42
|0
|13
|
K. Toney 4 RB
|K. Toney
|4
|25
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|3
|85
|0
|49
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|4
|44
|0
|26
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Stephens 82 TE
|M. Stephens
|2
|11
|1
|8
|
C. Lewis 80 TE
|C. Lewis
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Perine 22 RB
|L. Perine
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Toney 4 RB
|K. Toney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Joseph 11 LB
|V. Joseph
|12-2
|2.0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 S
|D. Stiner
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Dean III 21 DB
|T. Dean III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart, jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Polite 99 DL
|J. Polite
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|
D. Reese 33 LB
|D. Reese
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 5 DB
|C. Henderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DL
|J. Zuniga
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. McWilliams 12 DB
|C. McWilliams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DT
|K. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Taylor 29 DB
|Je. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moon 7 LB
|J. Moon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap Jr. 91 DL
|M. Dunlap Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shuler 95 DL
|A. Shuler
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jefferson 96 DL
|C. Jefferson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 88 P
|T. Townsend
|9
|48.0
|3
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|3
|-0.7
|0
|0
-
ODU
FAU
27
39
4th 10:43
-
13UK
TXAM
7
0
2nd 8:35 ESPN
-
LALAF
TXSTSM
7
0
1st 1:41 ESP+
-
SMU
12UCF
3
21
2nd 10:31 ESPNU
-
UCONN
MEMP
7
20
2nd 11:23 CBSSN
-
TXSA
RICE
3
0
2nd 7:52 ESP3
-
UAB
LATECH
0
0
1st 15:00 FBOOK
-
NEB
16WISC
0
3
1st 5:53 BTN
-
NTEXAS
UTEP
0
3
1st 6:33 beIN
-
8AUBURN
MISSST
3
0
1st 6:48 ESPN2
-
10WASH
UCLA
0
0
1st 7:10 FOX
-
VANDY
2UGA
3
7
1st 10:15 SECN
-
GAST
TROY
20
37
Final ESPNU
-
TULSA
HOU
26
41
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
LVILLE
66
31
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
MRSHL
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
BYU
45
20
Final ESPN2
-
MD
15MICH
21
42
Final ABC
-
TULANE
CINCY
21
37
Final ESPU
-
NWEST
20MICHST
29
19
Final FS1
-
BUFF
CMICH
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
ECU
TEMPLE
6
49
Final ESNN
-
EMICH
WMICH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
1BAMA
ARK
65
31
Final ESPN
-
19TEXAS
7OKLA
48
45
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
9WVU
22
38
Final ESPN2
-
MIZZOU
SC
35
37
Final SECN
-
ILL
RUT
38
17
Final BTN
-
CUSE
PITT
37
44
Final/OT
-
BC
23NCST
23
28
Final
-
NILL
BALLST
24
16
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
MA
58
42
Final ELEV
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
36
52
Final ESP+
-
FSU
17MIAMI
27
28
Final ABC
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
34
37
Final FS1
-
OHIO
KENTST
27
26
Final ESP+
-
MIAOH
AKRON
41
17
Final ESP+
-
5LSU
22FLA
19
27
Final CBS
-
SALA
GAS
13
48
Final ESP3
-
IOWA
MINN
48
31
Final BTN
-
4CLEM
WAKE
63
3
Final ESPN
-
IOWAST
25OKLAST
48
42
Final ESPN2
-
SDGST
BOISE
19
13
Final ESPU
-
NAVY
AF
7
35
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
21COLO
21
28
Final PACN
-
NMEX
UNLV
50
14
Final ATSN
-
LAMON
MISS
21
70
Final SECN
-
IND
3OHIOST
26
49
Final FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
6ND
24VATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
064.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ARIZ
0
055.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
SJST
0
059.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
058.5 O/U
+15
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
UTAH
14STNFRD
0
045 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00am