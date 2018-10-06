Drive Chart
Trickery, defense help No. 22 Florida edge No. 5 LSU 27-19

  • Oct 06, 2018

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamical Perine scored twice on short runs, including one after a trick play in the fourth quarter, and No. 22 Florida beat fifth-ranked LSU 27-19 Saturday in another nail-biter in the series.

Brad Stewart's 25-yard interception return for a touchdown - the first pick Joe Burrow has thrown this season - essentially sealed the victory for the Gators (5-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference).

Florida scored all its points after 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow became the sixth player to be inducted into the school's ring of honor.

With Tebow watching much of the game from the sideline, Florida looked a little like a championship contender.

Perine grinded out tough yards, Florida's defense was as good as it's been all season and the difference was another perfect play call by coach Dan Mullen.

A week after beating Mississippi State with a double pass, Feleipe Franks handed off to seldom-used tight end Lucas Krull, slipped around the right end mostly unnoticed and caught a 15-yard pass from Krull that set up Perine's second score.

The drive was huge for Florida, which had dropped six of the last eight in the series and two in a row in Gainesville. It immediately followed LSU's go-ahead drive that featured two long runs from Nick Brossettte.

Brossette ran for 79 yards on the drive, including a 2-yard plunge that put the Tigers (5-1, 2-1) up 19-14 with 8:48 to play.

Florida answered, but didn't put LSU away until Stewart's interception and then another one on fourth down on the ensuing possession.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: The Tigers played good enough defense to win their third straight in Gainesville, but they mustered little on the other side of the ball after an opening-drive touchdown. LSU marched 75 yards on 10 plays, presumably scripted, to open the game but never looked the same. Burrow was sacked five times.

Florida: Linebacker Vosean Joseph had the best game of his career, something the Gators will try to build on going forward. The junior finished with 14 tackles, including two sacks. His strip-sack on LSU's second possession was an early momentum-changing play.

TEBOW TIME

Tebow's induction speech went about like everyone expected.

He thanked Jesus, his parents, his former teammates and then Gator nation.

''I was born a Gator. I played as a Gator. I will die as a Gator,'' Tebow said passionately at the end of the first quarter, drawing a rousing ovation.

Tebow was back on the field at halftime, recognized as part of the 2008 national championship team. As players gathered for a group photo, they begged Tebow to get front and center. He politely declined several times.

GIVING BACK

On the day Tebow received Florida's highest football honor, the noted philanthropist gave back.

Tebow spent part of Saturday with former Florida student Mariel White, who has a rare blood disorder that contributed to four strokes and partial paralysis. White was invited to meet Tebow, her sports hero, on the SEC Nation set on campus.

She was on the field before the game and in attendance when Tebow was inducted into the ring of honor.

White was a sophomore last year when she became ill and had to withdraw from school. She was diagnosed with Hypereosinophilia, leading to other health issues.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

LSU surely will drop, probably out of the top 10 considering early-season wins against Miami and Auburn don't look nearly as good now. Florida will move into the top 20.

UP NEXT

LSU: Continues the toughest part of its schedule against No. 2 Georgia next Saturday.

Florida: Plays next Saturday at Vanderbilt, which has lost 26 of the last 27 in the series.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:45
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
27
Touchdown 1:54
9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Sullivan INTERCEPTED by 2-B.Stewart at LSU 25. 2-B.Stewart runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
25
yds
0:00
pos
19
26
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:48
13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Lewis.
plays
yds
pos
19
20
Touchdown 8:54
22-L.Perine runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
02:20
pos
19
20
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:14
9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Dillon.
plays
yds
pos
19
14
Touchdown 11:20
4-N.Brossette runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
79
yds
01:36
pos
19
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:59
36-C.Tracy 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
18
yds
01:23
pos
13
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:09
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 1:15
13-F.Franks complete to 82-M.Stephens. 82-M.Stephens runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
1:47
pos
10
13
Field Goal 3:15
36-C.Tracy 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
63
yds
2:41
pos
10
7
Point After TD 12:30
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 12:38
22-L.Perine runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
43
yds
01:13
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:43
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:47
4-N.Brossette runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
2:59
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 19
Rushing 9 11
Passing 8 6
Penalty 4 2
3rd Down Conv 4-17 4-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 329 391
Total Plays 75 71
Avg Gain 4.4 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 180 215
Rush Attempts 41 43
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 5.0
Net Yards Passing 149 176
Comp. - Att. 19-34 13-28
Yards Per Pass 4.4 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 8-42 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-75 11-116
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 8-43.0 9-48.0
Return Yards 52 23
Punts - Returns 5-42 3--2
Kickoffs - Returns 1-10 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-25
Kicking 3/3 3/3
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
5 LSU 5-1 733619
22 Florida 5-1 01401327
O/U 44.5, FLA +2
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
 149 PASS YDS 176
180 RUSH YDS 215
329 TOTAL YDS 391
LSU
Florida
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 35 3:13 11 65 TD
10:06 LSU 24 1:43 6 9 Fumble
6:01 LSU 13 1:02 3 3 Punt
3:22 LSU 5 1:22 3 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 FLA 35 3:19 8 28 Punt
6:43 LSU 22 2:41 9 63 FG
1:09 FLA 35 0:34 4 -7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 20 2:07 6 30 Punt
10:29 LSU 42 1:22 4 1 Punt
6:22 FLA 42 1:23 4 18 FG
3:27 LSU 22 0:56 4 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 LSU 20 1:36 5 80 TD
8:48 FLA 35 2:06 8 30 Punt
2:31 LSU 12 0:31 3 86 INT
1:45 FLA 20 1:11 9 14 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 LSU 35 1:30 6 5 Punt
7:51 FLA 33 1:50 5 4 Punt
4:25 FLA 45 0:57 3 3 Punt
1:21 LSU 43 1:13 9 43 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:11 FLA 10 1:47 4 20 Punt
3:15 LSU 35 2:00 8 75 TD
0:28 FLA 30 0:07 2 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 LSU 35 0:00 4 49 INT
12:15 FLA 23 1:00 4 -9 Punt
8:43 FLA 8 1:36 3 9 Punt
4:22 LSU 35 0:50 4 0 Punt
1:54 FLA 16 1:19 11 45 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 LSU 35 2:20 10 65 TD
6:36 FLA 4 4:05 9 30 Punt
1:54 FLA 35 0:09 1 -15
0:28 FLA 34 0:07 2 -1
NCAA FB Scores