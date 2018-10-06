Drive Chart
IND
OHIOST

No Text

No. 3 Ohio State pulls away to beat pesky Indiana 49-26

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 06, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) A week after a gritty win at Penn State, No. 3 Ohio State had to work hard again, this time to put away pesky, unranked Indiana late in the game.

In doing so, Dwayne Haskins Jr. passed for a career-best 455 yards and six touchdowns - including two in the fourth quarter - as the Buckeyes pulled away for a 49-26 victory Saturday.

With Ohio State protecting a 35-26 lead, Haskins hooked up with Terry McLaurin for a 17-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, and then added a 30-yard scoring pass to Binjimen Victor with seven minutes left to create some breathing room.

The struggle with heavy underdog Indiana a week after battling for a win at Penn State must have given some of the Buckeyes cold shivers. Last year, Ohio State was ranked No. 3 a week after an emotional win over Penn State but was inexplicably routed the next week by unranked Iowa, ruining the Buckeyes' shot at the College Football Playoff.

''I'm not going to lie, we were probably still tired from last week,'' Haskins acknowledged Saturday. ''Definitely there was a little lower energy in practice during the week, but the best thing about today is we found a way to win. Even though it wasn't pretty at times during the game, football is about overcoming adversity.''

Ohio State survived the early scare from the Hoosiers, coming from behind twice in the first half to take a 28-20 lead at the intermission and then besting them in the second half, despite the gritty play of Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who threw for a career-high 322 yards and three touchdowns.

A REAL HEADACHE

The game gave Ohio State coach Urban Meyer a headache - literally.

Meyer fell ill on the sideline in the fourth quarter, with television coverage showing him holding onto his head and being attended by Ohio State personnel. He recovered a few minutes later and finished coaching the game.

''I dealt with headaches in the past,'' said Meyer, who has for years has had an arachnoid cyst, which he controls with medication. He didn't provide any more details about Saturday's spell.

''There's ups and downs to the game, but when you have a coach that passionate, some things like that happen,'' McLaurin said. ''But I'm sure he's going to be all right.''

TOUCHDOWNS PILING UP

Haskins, who tied a school record with the six touchdown tosses, continued to add to his growing Heisman Trophy buzz, completing 33 of 44 passes and throwing two touchdowns each to Parris Campbell and McLaurin , and one each to Johnnie Dixon and Victor.

''The kid is just blessed by the hands of God, quite honestly,'' Dixon said. ''He works his butt off, but God truly hand-picked Dwayne and blessed him with the tools.''

Haskins now has 25 touchdowns for 1,919 yards and just four interceptions.

''He's an accurate passer now,'' Meyer said. ''You give him some time and you give him a good group of receivers, he's a dangerous guy.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The underdog Hoosiers stuck around long enough to give the Buckeyes fits. Ramsey, a sophomore, is getting better every week. Overall, a good showing for him. Indiana had 406 yards of offense.

''There are no moral victories,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. ''It's in the past, but obviously when you play a team of this caliber on the road, you have to take advantage of the opportunities. We are not going to sit here and hang our heads and feel sorry for ourselves. We are going to keep fighting, because that's what this program does.''

Ohio State: Maybe it was a Penn State hangover, but the Buckeyes came out slow and made defensive mistakes, allowing Indiana to stay in the game until late.

''We've been fine against the run, but the pass has been killing us and that's going to bite us, something we've got to get fixed,'' Meyer said.

UP NEXT

Indiana: At Iowa on Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Minnesota on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:51
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
49
Touchdown 6:58
7-D.Haskins complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
76
yds
04:17
pos
26
48
Point After TD 12:21
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
42
Touchdown 12:27
7-D.Haskins complete to 83-T.McLaurin. 83-T.McLaurin runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
82
yds
00:05
pos
26
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:53
12-P.Ramsey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 39-M.Harrison at OSU 2. 39-M.Harrison to OSU 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
26
35
Touchdown 4:57
12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Hale. 6-D.Hale runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
58
yds
02:43
pos
26
35
Point After TD 14:09
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
35
Touchdown 14:20
7-D.Haskins complete to 21-P.Campbell. 21-P.Campbell runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
20
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:48
82-L.Justus 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
41
yds
01:28
pos
20
28
Point After TD 2:16
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 2:21
7-D.Haskins complete to 83-T.McLaurin. 83-T.McLaurin runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
32
yds
02:18
pos
17
27
Point After TD 4:39
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 4:46
7-D.Haskins complete to 21-P.Campbell. 21-P.Campbell runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:18
pos
17
20
Point After TD 7:04
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 7:09
12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook runs 19 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on OSU 1-J.Dixon Pass interference declined.
7
plays
80
yds
01:34
pos
16
14
Point After TD 10:59
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 11:07
12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:14
pos
9
14
Point After TD 12:21
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 12:29
7-D.Haskins complete to 1-J.Dixon. 1-J.Dixon runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
78
yds
00:25
pos
3
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:58
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 3:01
2-J.Dobbins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
71
yds
03:07
pos
3
6
Field Goal 11:51
82-L.Justus 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
56
yds
2:31
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 33
Rushing 4 13
Passing 14 19
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 3-14 8-16
4th Down Conv 1-3 3-4
Total Net Yards 395 601
Total Plays 70 92
Avg Gain 5.6 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 84 154
Rush Attempts 21 48
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 3.2
Net Yards Passing 311 447
Comp. - Att. 26-49 33-44
Yards Per Pass 6.3 10.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-11 1-8
Penalties - Yards 3-35 9-82
Touchdowns 3 7
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 3 6
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-38.8 2-41.5
Return Yards 17 46
Punts - Returns 1-8 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-45
Int. - Returns 2-9 0-0
Kicking 4/5 7/8
Extra Points 2/2 7/7
Field Goals 2/3 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Indiana 4-2 3176026
3 Ohio State 6-0 72171449
O/U 64.5, OHIOST -27
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
 311 PASS YDS 447
84 RUSH YDS 154
395 TOTAL YDS 601
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 322 3 0 128.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.8% 1361 11 5 133.5
P. Ramsey 26/49 322 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 528 4
S. Scott 9 64 0 45
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 180 2
P. Ramsey 10 10 0 11
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 77 0
R. Taylor 1 9 0 9
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 17 0
M. Majette 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 109 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 269 2
N. Westbrook 5 109 1 38
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 104 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 206 1
J. Harris II 8 104 0 30
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 2
P. Hendershot 1 32 1 32
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 167 0
T. Fryfogle 3 26 0 11
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 39 1
M. Majette 3 23 0 17
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 77 0
R. Taylor 2 11 0 7
A. Dorris 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
A. Dorris 1 8 0 8
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 36 1
S. Scott 2 6 0 7
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 179 4
D. Hale 1 3 1 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Wilson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Sykes 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Sykes 1-0 1.0 0
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 0-0 0.0 1
Ca. Jones 77 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
Ca. Jones 0-0 1.0 0
D. Matthews 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Matthews 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/9 18/19
L. Justus 2/3 0 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 39.9 1
H. Whitehead 4 38.8 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 13.8 8 1
J. Harris II 1 8.0 8 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 455 6 2 197.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.7% 1919 25 4 190.8
D. Haskins 33/44 455 6 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 462 4
J. Dobbins 26 82 1 9
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 420 3
M. Weber 13 70 0 21
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 43 1
D. Haskins 7 7 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 142 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 501 7
P. Campbell 9 142 2 71
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 218 3
J. Dixon 5 73 1 39
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 59 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 277 6
T. McLaurin 4 59 2 22
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 279 1
A. Mack 5 49 0 13
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 364 2
K. Hill 4 46 0 17
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 169 3
B. Victor 2 43 1 30
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 125 1
J. Dobbins 2 25 0 23
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
L. Farrell 1 13 0 13
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 51 1
M. Weber 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Borland 2-0 1.0 0
T. Smith 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Smith 1-0 1.0 0
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
D. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
P. Werner 1-0 1.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Harrison 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
3/5 39/39
S. Nuernberger 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 44.4 0
D. Chrisman 2 41.5 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 23.6 29 0
J. Dixon 2 22.5 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 4.5 1 0
K. Hill 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 35 2:31 9 56 FG
9:04 IND 38 2:52 8 33 Downs
2:58 OHIOST 35 1:58 7 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 OHIOST 35 1:14 6 75 TD
8:43 IND 30 1:34 7 70 TD
4:39 OHIOST 35 0:00 3 6 Fumble
2:16 OHIOST 35 1:28 9 56 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 OHIOST 35 0:20 4 -11 Punt
11:48 IND 22 2:08 7 27 Fumble
7:40 IND 42 2:43 9 58 TD
3:00 OHIOST 49 0:38 5 11 Punt
0:50 OHIOST 33 0:23 3 0 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 OHIOST 35 0:31 4 -5 Punt
6:51 OHIOST 35 0:52 7 21 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:51 IND 35 2:23 11 27 Fumble
6:08 OHIOST 29 3:07 9 71 TD
0:56 OHIOST 22 0:25 9 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:59 IND 35 1:48 7 -5 INT
7:04 IND 35 2:18 8 75 TD
4:39 IND 32 2:18 6 32 TD
0:45 IND 35 0:05 2 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:40 IND 35 0:00 4 65 TD
13:13 OHIOST 40 0:43 3 -6 Punt
9:04 OHIOST 49 1:00 4 9 Downs
4:53 IND 35 1:08 7 2 INT
2:22 OHIOST 4 1:22 3 -2 Punt
0:22 OHIOST 33 0:05 11 67 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 OHIOST 24 4:17 10 76 TD
5:17 IND 47 4:17 8 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores