Gaskin runs for 2 TDs, No. 10 Washington beats UCLA 31-24

  • Oct 06, 2018

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Myles Gaskin rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns, Jake Browning passed for 265 yards and No. 10 Washington beat UCLA 31-24 on Saturday.

The Huskies led 24-7 at halftime but saw the Bruins climb back within a touchdown twice in the fourth quarter. Washington took a 31-17 lead with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that took 6:45 off the clock and ended with Gaskin's 1-yard TD on a direct snap with 3:42 remaining.

Joshua Kelley scored on a 2-yard run with 1:38 left, and the Bruins attempted an onside kick, but Washington recovered and ran out the clock.

Browning completed 18 of 26 passes with one TD and one interception. The senior also ran for a score as Washington (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) won in its first trip to the Rose Bowl in five years.

Aaron Fuller had five receptions for 100 yards, including a 25-yard TD catch in the first quarter that opened the scoring.

UCLA freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson was 27 of 38 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Kelley finished with 116 yards on 27 carries, becoming the first Bruins running back to have two straight 100-yard games since Paul Perkins in 2015.

The Bruins, who are in their first year under coach Chip Kelly, fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1943. They are 0-2 in the Pac-12.

The Huskies extended the lead to 10-0 on Peyton Henry's 26-yard field goal with 11:45 remaining in the first half.

UCLA got on the board less than two minutes later when Thompson-Robinson went 5 for 5 for 71 yards on a 75-yard drive, culminating in a 9-yard TD pass to Theo Howard.

Washington took a 24-7 lead at halftime on 1-yard runs by Myles Gaskin and Browning.

The Bruins, who had been outscored 83-31 in the second half in their first four games, got within 24-17 early in the fourth quarter. JJ Molson hit a 49-yard field goal and Caleb Wilson had a 9-yard TD catch to complete a 17-play, 90-yard drive.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: The Huskies' pass defense, which had been the team's strength, struggled against a freshman quarterback. They had not allowed a passing TD since the Sept. 1 opener against Auburn.

UCLA: The Bruins showed more spark in the second half than they had in their previous four games, which could be a sign that Kelly's young team is beginning to show some growth.

UP NEXT

Washington: Travels to No. 18 Oregon next Saturday. The Huskies have won the last two meetings against the Ducks.

UCLA: At California next Saturday. The Bruins have defeated the Bears in four of their last five meetings.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:38
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 1:41
27-J.Kelley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
1:50
pos
31
23
Point After TD 3:42
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
17
Touchdown 3:47
9-M.Gaskin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
81
yds
6:10
pos
30
17
Point After TD 14:53
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 15:00
7-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 81-C.Wilson. 81-C.Wilson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
100
yds
05:57
pos
24
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:30
17-J.Molson 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
37
yds
00:00
pos
24
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:33
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 0:40
3-J.Browning runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
108
yds
03:21
pos
23
7
Point After TD 4:42
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 4:46
9-M.Gaskin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
05:01
pos
16
7
Point After TD 9:47
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 9:52
7-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 14-T.Howard. 14-T.Howard runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:57
pos
10
6
Field Goal 12:11
47-P.Henry 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
61
yds
02:42
pos
10
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:37
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 1:45
3-J.Browning complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
62
yds
02:19
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 20
Rushing 13 8
Passing 11 12
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 11-18 8-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 445 422
Total Plays 81 65
Avg Gain 5.5 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 197 150
Rush Attempts 55 27
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 5.6
Net Yards Passing 248 272
Comp. - Att. 18-26 27-38
Yards Per Pass 9.5 7.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-17 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-10 4-45
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-44.0 3-55.3
Return Yards 58 17
Punts - Returns 3-20 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 2-38 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-12
Kicking 5/5 4/5
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
10 Washington 5-1 7170731
UCLA 0-5 0731424
O/U 53.5, UCLA +21
Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
 248 PASS YDS 272
197 RUSH YDS 150
445 TOTAL YDS 422
Washington
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 265 1 1 159.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.9% 1508 9 5 155.0
J. Browning 18/26 265 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 116 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 554 5
M. Gaskin 27 116 2 17
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 48 3
J. Browning 13 49 1 16
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 58 1
S. McGrew 3 19 0 8
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 258 2
S. Ahmed 6 16 0 5
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
C. McClatcher 2 11 0 8
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 75 1
K. Pleasant 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 100 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 574 2
A. Fuller 5 100 1 46
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 267 4
T. Jones 3 56 0 34
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 197 0
A. Baccellia 2 37 0 21
Q. Pounds 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 166 1
Q. Pounds 2 31 0 16
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 68 0
S. Ahmed 2 27 0 26
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 48 0
M. Gaskin 4 14 0 9
J. Rasmussen 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Rasmussen 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 0.0
B. Burr-Kirven 12-3 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Bryant 5-0 0.0 0
B. Murphy 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Murphy 4-0 0.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Onwuzurike 4-1 0.0 0
T. Bartlett 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Bartlett 4-1 0.0 0
J. Johnson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Bowman 3-0 0.0 0
J. McIntosh 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. McIntosh 3-0 0.0 0
T. Rapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
T. Rapp 3-2 0.0 1
J. Bronson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bronson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Ngata 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Ngata 2-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
K. Manu 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Manu 1-0 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Potoa'e 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Wellington 1-1 0.0 0
G. Gaines 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Gaines 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
7/10 22/22
P. Henry 1/1 26 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 46.6 1
J. Whitford 2 47.5 1 50
R. Porter 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 40.9 1
R. Porter 1 37.0 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 18.5 25 0
M. Gaskin 2 19.0 25 0
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Sample 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.7 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 6.0 18 0
A. Fuller 3 6.7 18 0
UCLA
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 272 2 1 143.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 932 5 3 117.4
D. Thompson-Robinson 27/38 272 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 125 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 276 1
J. Kelley 20 125 1 39
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 36 0
D. Thompson-Robinson 2 14 0 9
M. Irby 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 84 0
M. Irby 2 7 0 5
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
K. Allen 3 4 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Wilson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 102 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 243 1
C. Wilson 8 102 1 29
T. Howard 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 264 2
T. Howard 9 60 1 13
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 93 0
D. Felton 2 44 0 31
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 68 0
J. Kelley 3 39 0 22
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
K. Allen 3 15 0 11
M. Ezeike 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 2
M. Ezeike 1 11 0 11
M. Irby 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
M. Irby 1 1 0 1
C. Pabico 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
C. Pabico 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Pickett 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-0 1 0.0
A. Pickett 14-0 0.0 1
Q. Lake 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
Q. Lake 8-0 0.0 0
N. Meadors 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
N. Meadors 6-0 0.0 0
K. Barnes 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
K. Barnes 6-1 1.0 0
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
O. Odighizuwa 5-2 1.0 0
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Lucier-South 3-0 0.0 0
R. Wade 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Wade 3-0 0.0 0
E. Wade 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Wade 3-0 0.0 0
O. Isibor 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
O. Isibor 3-0 0.0 0
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
Le. Toailoa 2-2 0.0 0
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Lo. Toailoa 2-0 0.0 0
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Holmes 2-0 0.0 0
T. Thompson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Thompson 2-2 0.0 0
S. Blaylock 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Blaylock 2-0 0.0 0
Ra. Johnson 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ra. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Jamabo 1 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jamabo 1-0 0.0 0
S. Johnson III 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Johnson III 1-0 0.0 0
E. Gates 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Gates 1-0 0.0 0
M. Juarez 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Juarez 1-0 0.0 0
Ra. Johnson 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ra. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Moore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Moore 0-1 0.0 0
B. Calvert 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Calvert 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/6 11/11
J. Molson 1/2 49 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Flintoft 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 55.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 47.4 1
S. Flintoft 3 55.3 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.7 5 0
K. Philips 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCLA 35 4:16 9 18 Punt
8:35 WASH 27 3:53 10 41 INT
4:04 WASH 38 2:19 5 62 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 WASH 30 2:42 6 61 FG
9:47 UCLA 35 5:01 13 74 TD
4:01 WASH 23 3:21 12 77 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:51 UCLA 35 3:13 8 25 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 UCLA 35 3:23 9 15 Punt
10:39 WASH 19 6:52 12 81 TD
1:38 UCLA 35 0:12 5 22
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:36 UCLA 10 1:26 4 24 Punt
4:35 UCLA 25 0:10 2 13 INT
1:37 WASH 35 1:30 6 35 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 WASH 35 1:57 7 65 TD
4:42 WASH 35 0:35 4 -6 Punt
0:33 WASH 35 0:24 6 23 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 WASH 35 0:00 13 42 FG
6:05 UCLA 10 5:57 18 90 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 UCLA 20 0:42 3 2 Punt
3:42 WASH 35 2:01 10 65 TD
