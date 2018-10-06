|
|
|WASH
|UCLA
Gaskin runs for 2 TDs, No. 10 Washington beats UCLA 31-24
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Myles Gaskin rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns, Jake Browning passed for 265 yards and No. 10 Washington beat UCLA 31-24 on Saturday.
The Huskies led 24-7 at halftime but saw the Bruins climb back within a touchdown twice in the fourth quarter. Washington took a 31-17 lead with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that took 6:45 off the clock and ended with Gaskin's 1-yard TD on a direct snap with 3:42 remaining.
Joshua Kelley scored on a 2-yard run with 1:38 left, and the Bruins attempted an onside kick, but Washington recovered and ran out the clock.
Browning completed 18 of 26 passes with one TD and one interception. The senior also ran for a score as Washington (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) won in its first trip to the Rose Bowl in five years.
Aaron Fuller had five receptions for 100 yards, including a 25-yard TD catch in the first quarter that opened the scoring.
UCLA freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson was 27 of 38 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Kelley finished with 116 yards on 27 carries, becoming the first Bruins running back to have two straight 100-yard games since Paul Perkins in 2015.
The Bruins, who are in their first year under coach Chip Kelly, fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1943. They are 0-2 in the Pac-12.
The Huskies extended the lead to 10-0 on Peyton Henry's 26-yard field goal with 11:45 remaining in the first half.
UCLA got on the board less than two minutes later when Thompson-Robinson went 5 for 5 for 71 yards on a 75-yard drive, culminating in a 9-yard TD pass to Theo Howard.
Washington took a 24-7 lead at halftime on 1-yard runs by Myles Gaskin and Browning.
The Bruins, who had been outscored 83-31 in the second half in their first four games, got within 24-17 early in the fourth quarter. JJ Molson hit a 49-yard field goal and Caleb Wilson had a 9-yard TD catch to complete a 17-play, 90-yard drive.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington: The Huskies' pass defense, which had been the team's strength, struggled against a freshman quarterback. They had not allowed a passing TD since the Sept. 1 opener against Auburn.
UCLA: The Bruins showed more spark in the second half than they had in their previous four games, which could be a sign that Kelly's young team is beginning to show some growth.
UP NEXT
Washington: Travels to No. 18 Oregon next Saturday. The Huskies have won the last two meetings against the Ducks.
UCLA: At California next Saturday. The Bruins have defeated the Bears in four of their last five meetings.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|20
|Rushing
|13
|8
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|11-18
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|445
|422
|Total Plays
|81
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|197
|150
|Rush Attempts
|55
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|248
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|18-26
|27-38
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|7.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-17
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.0
|3-55.3
|Return Yards
|58
|17
|Punts - Returns
|3-20
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-38
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-12
|Kicking
|5/5
|4/5
|Extra Points
|4/4
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|248
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|197
|RUSH YDS
|150
|
|
|445
|TOTAL YDS
|422
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|18/26
|265
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|27
|116
|2
|17
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|13
|49
|1
|16
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|6
|16
|0
|5
|
C. McClatcher 6 WR
|C. McClatcher
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|5
|100
|1
|46
|
T. Jones 20 WR
|T. Jones
|3
|56
|0
|34
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|2
|37
|0
|21
|
Q. Pounds 21 WR
|Q. Pounds
|2
|31
|0
|16
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|2
|27
|0
|26
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Rasmussen 29 WR
|J. Rasmussen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
|B. Burr-Kirven
|12-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bryant 5 DB
|M. Bryant
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murphy 1 DB
|B. Murphy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
|L. Onwuzurike
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bartlett 17 LB
|T. Bartlett
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 92 DL
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McIntosh 14 DB
|J. McIntosh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rapp 7 DB
|T. Rapp
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Bronson 90 DL
|J. Bronson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ngata 52 LB
|A. Ngata
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 23 DB
|J. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Manu 30 LB
|K. Manu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
|B. Potoa'e
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wellington 13 LB
|B. Wellington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gaines 99 DL
|G. Gaines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|26
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Whitford 32 P
|J. Whitford
|2
|47.5
|1
|50
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|3
|6.7
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|27/38
|272
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|20
|125
|1
|39
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
M. Irby 26 RB
|M. Irby
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|3
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wilson 81 TE
|C. Wilson
|8
|102
|1
|29
|
T. Howard 14 WR
|T. Howard
|9
|60
|1
|13
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|2
|44
|0
|31
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|3
|39
|0
|22
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
M. Ezeike 21 WR
|M. Ezeike
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Irby 26 RB
|M. Irby
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Pabico 17 WR
|C. Pabico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Pickett 6 DB
|A. Pickett
|14-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Meadors 22 DB
|N. Meadors
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barnes 14 LB
|K. Barnes
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
|K. Lucier-South
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade 90 DL
|R. Wade
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wade 99 LB
|E. Wade
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 DL
|O. Isibor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
|Le. Toailoa
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
|Lo. Toailoa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holmes 1 DB
|D. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 25 LB
|T. Thompson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ra. Johnson 12 LB
|Ra. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jamabo 1 RB
|S. Jamabo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson III 6 WR
|S. Johnson III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 9 DB
|E. Gates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Juarez 32 LB
|M. Juarez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ra. Johnson 35 DB
|Ra. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 95 DL
|M. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Molson 17 K
|J. Molson
|1/2
|49
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Flintoft 20 P
|S. Flintoft
|3
|55.3
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
