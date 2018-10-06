Drive Chart
SMU
UCF

No Text

Milton, No. 12 UCF beats SMU 48-20 for 18th straight win

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 06, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) McKenzie Milton threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 12 UCF extend the nation's longest winning streak to 18 games with a 48-20 victory over SMU on Saturday night.

Adrian Killins rushed for 113 yards and a TD for the Knights (5-0, 2-0), one of three unbeaten teams remaining in the American Athletic Conference, along with Cincinnati and South Florida.

Milton completed 18 of 34 passes with one interception after accounting for 12 touchdowns - seven passing and five rushing - in nonconference victories over Florida Atlantic and Pittsburgh the previous two weeks.

The junior from Kapolei, Hawaii, tossed TD passes of 14 yards to Dredrick Snelson in the first quarter and 30 yards to Tre Nixon on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Knights also got two TD runs from Otis Anderson and one from Trysten Hill, a 315-pound defensive tackle who lined up as a fullback before plowing into the end zone on fourth-and-1 and drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for spiking the ball.

Ben Hicks came off the bench to replace freshman quarterback William Brown for SMU (2-4, 1-1). He threw a 5-yard TD pass to James Proche and finished 15 of 23 passing for 153 yards and zero interceptions. Proche had 12 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

THE TAKEAWAY

SMU: The Mustangs lost for the first time with Brown as their starting quarterback. The freshman, who led them to victories over Navy and Houston Baptist in his first two starts, completed 4 of 6 passes for 44 yards on the opening drive, setting up a 31-yard field goal. He attempted three more passes, all incompletions, before being replaced by Hicks in the second quarter with UCF leading 21-3. Brown returned in the fourth quarter and tossed a 19-yard TD pass to Proche with 36 seconds left to wind up 9 of 19 for 84 yards.

UCF: Milton, eighth in Heisman Trophy balloting last season, has an abundance of playmakers around him. Nixon and Snelson both had six receptions and eight ball carriers, including Hill, contributed to the Knights rushing for 256 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With a pair of Top 10 teams losing to once-beaten opponents ranked behind UCF, it will be interesting to see where it leaves the Knights in the next poll. No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Oklahoma are certain to slide, while No. 22 Florida and No. 19 Texas will climb after knocking off the Tigers and Sooners, respectively.

UP NEXT

SMU: At Tulane on Oct. 20.

UCF: At Memphis next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:36
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
48
Touchdown 0:42
9-W.Brown complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
100
yds
05:41
pos
19
48
Point After TD 9:55
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
48
Touchdown 10:02
2-O.Anderson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
81
yds
01:58
pos
13
47
Point After TD 14:54
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
41
Touchdown 15:00
10-M.Milton complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
48
yds
00:54
pos
13
40
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:50
89-K.Robledo 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
76
yds
04:26
pos
13
34
Point After TD 11:16
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
34
Touchdown 11:16
9-T.Hill runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
10
33
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:01
11-M.Wright 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
63
yds
1:58
pos
10
27
Field Goal 3:23
11-M.Wright 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
47
yds
4:33
pos
10
24
Point After TD 8:34
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 8:40
8-B.Hicks complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
9
yds
01:10
pos
9
21
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:55
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 2:59
2-O.Anderson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
02:02
pos
3
20
Point After TD 6:47
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 6:52
10-M.Milton complete to 5-D.Snelson. 5-D.Snelson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
18
yds
00:40
pos
3
13
Point After TD 7:32
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 7:39
9-A.Killins runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
02:55
pos
3
6
Field Goal 10:39
89-K.Robledo 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
52
yds
04:21
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 25
Rushing 5 13
Passing 12 12
Penalty 4 0
3rd Down Conv 6-19 8-16
4th Down Conv 1-5 2-2
Total Net Yards 311 541
Total Plays 81 80
Avg Gain 3.8 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 83 256
Rush Attempts 39 43
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 6.0
Net Yards Passing 228 285
Comp. - Att. 24-42 19-37
Yards Per Pass 5.4 7.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-9 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-15 7-75
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-45.0 4-44.8
Return Yards 147 34
Punts - Returns 1-10 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-115 2-34
Int. - Returns 1-22 0-0
Kicking 4/4 8/8
Extra Points 2/2 6/6
Field Goals 2/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
SMU 2-4 373720
12 UCF 5-0 21671448
O/U 74, UCF -25
Spectrum Stadium Orlando, FL
 228 PASS YDS 285
83 RUSH YDS 256
311 TOTAL YDS 541
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 153 1 0 135.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 706 6 2 119.1
B. Hicks 15/23 153 1 0
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 84 1 0 101.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.4% 625 7 1 148.9
W. Brown 9/19 84 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 412 4
B. West 17 69 0 20
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 99 0
W. Brown 10 13 0 7
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Proche 1 4 0 4
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 -35 0
B. Hicks 2 2 0 7
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 101 0
X. Jones 8 -2 0 2
J. Sackville 47 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Sackville 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 100 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 526 7
J. Proche 12 100 2 24
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 144 1
T. Page 2 42 0 23
B. Redding 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 52 1
B. Redding 1 23 0 23
R. Becker 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 1
R. Becker 1 21 0 21
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 24 0
X. Jones 2 18 0 16
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 49 1
M. Gailliard 2 18 0 11
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 186 1
B. West 4 15 0 10
B. Benson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Benson 0 0 0 0
R. Hayes, Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Hayes, Jr. 0 0 0 0
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
W. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Onu 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 1 0.0
M. Onu 11-1 0.0 0
R. Moore 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
R. Moore 9-0 0.0 0
R. Clemons 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
R. Clemons 7-0 0.0 0
Po. Davis 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Po. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
P. Nelson 2-1 0.0 1
K. Johnson 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Mitchell 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Mitchell 2-0 0.0 0
K. McLaurin 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. McLaurin 2-0 0.0 0
S. Dotson 11 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Dotson 2-2 0.0 0
H. Loveless 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Loveless 2-0 0.0 0
T. Denbow 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Denbow 2-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Robinson 2-1 0.0 0
R. Hayes, Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hayes, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gary 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gary 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Newman 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Newman 1-0 0.0 0
S. Hailey 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
S. Hailey 0-2 0.0 0
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Ndukwe 0-2 0.0 0
J. Hall 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hall 0-1 0.0 0
E. McQueen 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. McQueen 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/5 14/15
K. Robledo 2/2 31 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sackville 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 41.8 2
J. Sackville 4 45.0 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 28.8 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 25.3 37 0
J. Proche 4 28.8 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 8.3 10 0
J. Proche 1 10.0 10 0
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 278 2 1 135.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 1501 15 4 157.7
M. Milton 18/34 278 2 1
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 7 0 0 52.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 24 0 0 66.8
D. Mack Jr. 1/3 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 113 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 346 4
A. Killins Jr. 20 113 1 26
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 74 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 154 4
O. Anderson 6 74 2 30
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 228 1
G. McCrae 4 24 0 15
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 215 5
M. Milton 4 17 0 9
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 153 1
T. McGowan 5 15 0 6
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 135 0
B. Thompson 2 9 0 5
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 114 1
D. Mack Jr. 1 3 0 3
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
T. Hill 1 1 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 97 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 312 3
T. Nixon 6 97 1 37
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 269 2
D. Snelson 6 72 1 21
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 167 1
M. Colubiale 2 53 0 27
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 365 4
G. Davis 3 43 0 25
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 62 2
O. Anderson 1 13 0 13
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 1
Ma. Williams 1 7 0 7
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 189 1
A. Killins Jr. 0 0 0 0
C. Stewart 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Stewart 0 0 0 0
J. Colubiale 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Colubiale 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Moore 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Moore 6-0 0.0 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 3 0.0
R. Grant 6-1 0.0 0
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
N. Evans 6-2 0.0 0
T. Davis 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
T. Davis 5-0 1.0 0
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
K. Gibson 5-0 0.0 0
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Clarke 4-1 0.0 0
G. Luyanda 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Luyanda 3-0 0.0 0
Ke. Johnson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ke. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
A. Collier 3-1 0.0 0
K. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Davis 2-1 0.0 0
R. Causey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Causey 2-0 0.0 0
S. Zayas 96 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Zayas 2-0 0.0 0
J. McMillian 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McMillian 2-0 0.0 0
A. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 2-0 0.0 0
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
E. Mitchell 1-0 1.0 0
A. Wooten 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Wooten 1-1 0.0 0
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Burgess-Becker 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hayes 1-0 0.0 0
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
P. Jasinski 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
R. Charlton 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Charlton 1-0 0.0 0
A. Montalvo 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Montalvo 1-0 0.0 0
E. Gilyard 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Gilyard 1-0 0.0 0
J. Connors 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Connors 0-1 0.0 0
A. Cochran 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Cochran 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
4/4 33/33
M. Wright 2/2 45 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Loudermilk 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 41.8 1
M. Loudermilk 4 44.8 1 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.0 24 0
Ma. Williams 2 17.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 35 4:21 12 62 FG
7:32 UCF 35 0:00 1 47
6:47 UCF 35 1:09 4 -7 Punt
2:55 UCF 35 0:35 4 -11 Punt
0:24 SMU 33 0:14 5 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 SMU 35 1:57 7 40 Downs
9:50 UCF 9 1:10 3 9 TD
3:23 UCF 35 0:12 4 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:16 UCF 20 4:26 13 42 FG
4:27 SMU 12 2:56 9 39 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 UCF 35 2:15 8 46 Downs
9:55 UCF 35 1:06 5 13 Downs
6:23 SMU 20 5:41 18 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 SMU 35 2:55 10 65 TD
7:32 SMU 18 0:40 3 18 TD
5:01 UCF 30 2:02 7 70 TD
1:41 UCF 16 1:11 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 UCF 15 1:00 3 6 Punt
10:31 UCF 25 0:07 2 66 INT
8:34 SMU 35 4:33 13 37 FG
2:29 UCF 20 1:58 9 63 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 SMU 35 0:00 14 88 TD
6:13 SMU 35 1:38 6 23 Punt
0:55 SMU 48 0:54 5 48 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:00 UCF 19 1:58 7 81 TD
8:17 SMU 48 1:13 4 2 Punt
0:36 SMU 35 0:00 2 -2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores