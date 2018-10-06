|
|
|SMU
|UCF
Milton, No. 12 UCF beats SMU 48-20 for 18th straight win
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) McKenzie Milton threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 12 UCF extend the nation's longest winning streak to 18 games with a 48-20 victory over SMU on Saturday night.
Adrian Killins rushed for 113 yards and a TD for the Knights (5-0, 2-0), one of three unbeaten teams remaining in the American Athletic Conference, along with Cincinnati and South Florida.
Milton completed 18 of 34 passes with one interception after accounting for 12 touchdowns - seven passing and five rushing - in nonconference victories over Florida Atlantic and Pittsburgh the previous two weeks.
The junior from Kapolei, Hawaii, tossed TD passes of 14 yards to Dredrick Snelson in the first quarter and 30 yards to Tre Nixon on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Knights also got two TD runs from Otis Anderson and one from Trysten Hill, a 315-pound defensive tackle who lined up as a fullback before plowing into the end zone on fourth-and-1 and drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for spiking the ball.
Ben Hicks came off the bench to replace freshman quarterback William Brown for SMU (2-4, 1-1). He threw a 5-yard TD pass to James Proche and finished 15 of 23 passing for 153 yards and zero interceptions. Proche had 12 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
THE TAKEAWAY
SMU: The Mustangs lost for the first time with Brown as their starting quarterback. The freshman, who led them to victories over Navy and Houston Baptist in his first two starts, completed 4 of 6 passes for 44 yards on the opening drive, setting up a 31-yard field goal. He attempted three more passes, all incompletions, before being replaced by Hicks in the second quarter with UCF leading 21-3. Brown returned in the fourth quarter and tossed a 19-yard TD pass to Proche with 36 seconds left to wind up 9 of 19 for 84 yards.
UCF: Milton, eighth in Heisman Trophy balloting last season, has an abundance of playmakers around him. Nixon and Snelson both had six receptions and eight ball carriers, including Hill, contributed to the Knights rushing for 256 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With a pair of Top 10 teams losing to once-beaten opponents ranked behind UCF, it will be interesting to see where it leaves the Knights in the next poll. No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Oklahoma are certain to slide, while No. 22 Florida and No. 19 Texas will climb after knocking off the Tigers and Sooners, respectively.
UP NEXT
SMU: At Tulane on Oct. 20.
UCF: At Memphis next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|25
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-19
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-5
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|311
|541
|Total Plays
|81
|80
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|256
|Rush Attempts
|39
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|228
|285
|Comp. - Att.
|24-42
|19-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|7.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-9
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|7-75
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|4-44.8
|Return Yards
|147
|34
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-115
|2-34
|Int. - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|8/8
|Extra Points
|2/2
|6/6
|Field Goals
|2/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|228
|PASS YDS
|285
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|256
|
|
|311
|TOTAL YDS
|541
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|17
|69
|0
|20
|
W. Brown 9 QB
|W. Brown
|10
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Hicks 8 QB
|B. Hicks
|2
|2
|0
|7
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|8
|-2
|0
|2
|
J. Sackville 47 P
|J. Sackville
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|12
|100
|2
|24
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|2
|42
|0
|23
|
B. Redding 81 TE
|B. Redding
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
R. Becker 14 TE
|R. Becker
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
M. Gailliard 22 WR
|M. Gailliard
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|4
|15
|0
|10
|
B. Benson 7 WR
|B. Benson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Hayes, Jr. 7 CB
|R. Hayes, Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Brown 9 QB
|W. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Onu 4 S
|M. Onu
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moore 14 LB
|R. Moore
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clemons 8 DB
|R. Clemons
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Po. Davis 51 DT
|Po. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Nelson 2 S
|P. Nelson
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Johnson 12 CB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mitchell 11 LB
|K. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McLaurin 90 DT
|K. McLaurin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dotson 11 DT
|S. Dotson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Loveless 44 DT
|H. Loveless
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Denbow 16 LB
|T. Denbow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hayes, Jr. 7 CB
|R. Hayes, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gary 10 DT
|D. Gary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 17 LB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newman 91 DT
|T. Newman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
|T. Ndukwe
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hall 95 DT
|J. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. McQueen 6 S
|E. McQueen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Robledo 89 K
|K. Robledo
|2/2
|31
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sackville 47 P
|J. Sackville
|4
|45.0
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|4
|28.8
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Milton 10 QB
|M. Milton
|18/34
|278
|2
|1
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|1/3
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|20
|113
|1
|26
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|6
|74
|2
|30
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|4
|24
|0
|15
|
M. Milton 10 QB
|M. Milton
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
T. McGowan 4 RB
|T. McGowan
|5
|15
|0
|6
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Hill 9 DL
|T. Hill
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|6
|97
|1
|37
|
D. Snelson 5 WR
|D. Snelson
|6
|72
|1
|21
|
M. Colubiale 86 TE
|M. Colubiale
|2
|53
|0
|27
|
G. Davis 13 WR
|G. Davis
|3
|43
|0
|25
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
Ma. Williams 17 WR
|Ma. Williams
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Stewart 11 WR
|C. Stewart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Colubiale 45 WR
|J. Colubiale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Moore 20 DB
|B. Moore
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Evans 44 LB
|N. Evans
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 10 DL
|T. Davis
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Gibson 25 DB
|K. Gibson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clarke 14 DB
|N. Clarke
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Luyanda 24 LB
|G. Luyanda
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Johnson 29 DB
|Ke. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collier 3 DB
|A. Collier
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 22 LB
|K. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Causey 21 DB
|R. Causey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Zayas 96 LB
|S. Zayas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 26 DB
|J. McMillian
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 31 DB
|A. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 12 LB
|E. Mitchell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Wooten 54 DL
|A. Wooten
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
|S. Burgess-Becker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hayes 6 DL
|B. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jasinski 56 LB
|P. Jasinski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 9 DL
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 58 DL
|R. Charlton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 40 LB
|E. Gilyard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Connors 91 DL
|J. Connors
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cochran 43 DL
|A. Cochran
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 11 K
|M. Wright
|2/2
|45
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Loudermilk 48 P
|M. Loudermilk
|4
|44.8
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Ma. Williams 17 WR
|Ma. Williams
|2
|17.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
