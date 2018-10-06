|
|
|NWEST
|MICHST
Thorson leads Northwestern past No. 20 Michigan State 29-19
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Clayton Thorson threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and Northwestern recovered from another second-half slip to beat No. 20 Michigan State 29-19 on Saturday.
The Spartans (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) entered with the nation's top-ranked run defense and held Northwestern (2-3, 2-1) to 8 yards on the ground, but it didn't matter. The Wildcats moved the ball consistently well through the air, and Michigan State's offense was mostly inept except for a brief stretch in the third quarter.
Thorson threw a 21-yard scoring pass to Cameron Green with 15 seconds left in the third, and a 2-point conversion gave Northwestern a 22-19 lead.
The Wildcats missed a field goal with 6:41 to play, but Michigan State went 15 yards backward on the ensuing possession and had to punt. The Spartans held again defensively, and on the next possession, they had second-and-1 from their own 11. After two near-sacks, running back Connor Heyward was stopped on fourth down. Thorson scored on a 2-yard run to make it a 10-point game with 2:51 left.
''We'll find the answers. I feel pretty confident in that,'' Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. ''We'll right the ship.''
The Spartans took advantage of a first-quarter interception and led 3-0, but Thorson connected with Kyric McGowan for a 77-yard touchdown with 18 seconds left in the period. Thorson found JJ Jefferson for a 34-yard TD in the second, and Northwestern led 14-6 at halftime.
The Wildcats blew a 21-3 halftime lead in a loss to Akron and were up 17-0 in the first half in last weekend's loss to Michigan. They also gave away the lead against Michigan State in a quick sequence during the third quarter.
Felton Davis scored for the Spartans on a 48-yard reverse, and although a 2-point conversion attempt failed, Michigan State got the ball back on an interception and took a 19-14 lead on Brian Lewerke's 3-yard touchdown pass to Davis.
Northwestern recovered, however, and won on a day when the Wildcats clearly looked like the better team.
''We lost some momentum there in the third quarter and we were able to seize it back,'' Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''We've been really close the last three weeks and to come in here against an outstanding football team and get the win, I'm incredibly proud of our guys.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Northwestern: The Wildcats came close last weekend against Michigan and fully deserved this win. Northwestern had the right plan, throwing 47 passes against a Michigan State team that excels at stopping the run, and the Wildcats also were impressive defensively in the final quarter.
Michigan State: With plenty of returning starters from a team that won 10 games a season ago, the Spartans have been a disappointment so far. They've had injuries - running back LJ Scott and receiver Cody White were out Saturday - and both the offensive line and secondary now seem like real problems.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
It's hard to see Michigan State staying in the Top 25 after this double-digit loss at home.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: The Wildcats host Nebraska next Saturday.
Michigan State: The Spartans play at Penn State next Saturday.
---
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|14
|17
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|375
|413
|Total Plays
|67
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|8
|96
|Rush Attempts
|20
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.4
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|367
|317
|Comp. - Att.
|31-47
|31-52
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|6.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-6
|2-12
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|5-49
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.8
|7-40.9
|Return Yards
|65
|48
|Punts - Returns
|3-19
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-29
|2-29
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|2-10
|Kicking
|3/4
|3/3
|Extra Points
|3/3
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|367
|PASS YDS
|317
|
|
|8
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|375
|TOTAL YDS
|413
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thorson 18 QB
|C. Thorson
|31/47
|373
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 21 RB
|D. Anderson
|5
|12
|0
|11
|
S. Vault 4 WR
|S. Vault
|10
|6
|0
|5
|
C. Thorson 18 QB
|C. Thorson
|3
|-8
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Nagel 2 WR
|F. Nagel
|10
|111
|0
|18
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|77
|1
|77
|
C. Green 84 TE
|C. Green
|9
|76
|1
|21
|
B. Skowronek 88 WR
|B. Skowronek
|5
|60
|0
|29
|
J. Jefferson 12 WR
|J. Jefferson
|2
|38
|1
|34
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
S. Vault 4 WR
|S. Vault
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Moten IV 20 RB
|J. Moten IV
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gaziano 97 DL
|J. Gaziano
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Goens 83 DL
|T. Goens
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGee 41 S
|J. McGee
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Collins 49 P
|J. Collins
|6
|43.8
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|3
|6.3
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|31/51
|329
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Davis III 18 WR
|F. Davis III
|2
|50
|1
|48
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|6
|15
|0
|9
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|5
|12
|0
|9
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|7
|11
|0
|10
|
A. Thomas 39 RB
|A. Thomas
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Nelson 13 WR
|L. Nelson
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
W. Bridges 27 RB
|W. Bridges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Davis III 18 WR
|F. Davis III
|7
|96
|1
|26
|
C. Chambers 21 WR
|C. Chambers
|5
|82
|0
|27
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|3
|59
|0
|23
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|7
|30
|0
|15
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
|Ma. Sokol
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
C. Hayes 4 WR
|C. Hayes
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
W. Bridges 27 RB
|W. Bridges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Thomas 39 RB
|A. Thomas
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Willis 27 S
|K. Willis
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
|M. Panasiuk
|0-1
|0.5
|1
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|2/2
|27
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hunt 97 K
|T. Hunt
|7
|40.9
|5
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|2
|14.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
