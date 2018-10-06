Drive Chart
IOWA
MINN

Stanley's 4 TD passes send Iowa past Minnesota 48-31

  • Oct 06, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Nate Stanley overcame two costly turnovers with four touchdown passes for an aggressive Iowa offense, and the Hawkeyes used four interceptions and five sacks of Minnesota's Zack Annexstad to beat the Gophers 48-31 on Saturday for the fourth straight time.

Stanley completed 23 of 39 attempts for 314 yards, finding T.J. Hockenson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Nick Easley and Noah Fant for scores. Hockenson added a short touchdown run on a fake field goal to help the Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) hoist the Floyd of Rosedale bronze pig trophy for the 14th time in the last 18 meetings.

Annexstad finished 17 for 33 for 218 yards and three touchdowns, as the Gophers (3-2, 0-2) continued their growing pains on offense behind the true freshman walk-on quarterback despite some flashes of success.

Anthony Nelson had three sacks for Iowa. Freshmen Riley Moss (two) and Julius Brents (one) got their first career starts at cornerback and picked off Annexstad a combined three times. Moss, a frequent target in man-to-man coverage, had an interception in the end zone late in the second quarter that he hauled in while landing on his back.

Hockenson, who teamed with Fant to give the Hawkeyes seven receptions for 105 yards from their tight ends, supplied the most exciting and surprising play in a game that was filled with highlight-reel moments between two typically defensive-oriented teams.

On fourth-and-goal from the 4, normally conservative Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz sent the field-goal team out but ordered the swinging-gate formation with the entire line except the center shifted right. The snap went diagonally to Hockenson, who hustled in to the corner of the end zone with plenty of blocking in front of him.

Though they trailed 14-0 and 21-7, the Gophers sure didn't wilt. The fearless Annexstad, who hobbled off the field with an apparent aggravation of his sprained ankle after one of Nelson's sacks in the second quarter, kept winding up and going deep. Sometimes he threw too high and other times into double coverage, but he found Rashod Bateman seven times for 65 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Johnson six times for 107 yards and a score.

Stanley made a glaring mistake on the first play after the first interception by Moss, when he rolled right and threw into traffic with 1:12 left before halftime. Jacob Huff picked the ball off at the 27 and returned it to the 6, setting up Johnson's touchdown catch.

In the third quarter, Carter Coughlin blew by left tackle Alaric Jackson for a strip-sack of Stanley that was recovered by Thomas Barber at the 10 and returned to the 3 to set up a touchdown run by Seth Green that cut Iowa's lead to 31-24.

PILING UP THE POINTS

This was the third-highest combined score in the 112-edition series. Iowa's victories in 1994 (49-42) and 2005 (52-28) are the only ones higher.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: Following the disheartening defeat by West Division favorite Wisconsin when they held a three-point lead with less than a minute left in the game, the Hawkeyes responded authoritatively on the road against one of their chief rivals that similarly followed a let-it-all-hang-out strategy. Stanley directed each of the first two drives for touchdowns, and he produced plenty of clutch throws throughout the afternoon as the Hawkeyes moved the chains on 12 of 21 plays on third or fourth down.

Minnesota: After giving up 315 yards rushing on 37 attempts to Maryland, the Gophers defense muscled up and limited Iowa to 106 yards on the ground on 40 carries. There were several costly coverage breakdowns in an inexperienced secondary that's now missing star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. for the season because of a foot injury, but the way the front seven played against a typically overpowering Hawkeyes attack ought to serve Minnesota well the rest of the way toward trying to reach bowl eligibility. The only game of Stanley's three-year career when he had more attempts (41) and yards (333) was a five-touchdown game last season at Iowa State.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Plays at Indiana next Saturday.

Minnesota: Plays at No. 3 Ohio State next Saturday.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:27
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
31
Touchdown 1:32
10-M.Sargent runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
04:03
pos
47
31
Point After TD 5:35
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
31
Touchdown 5:40
5-Z.Annexstad complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
03:44
pos
41
30
Field Goal 10:03
91-M.Recinos 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
7
yds
02:08
pos
41
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:03
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
24
Touchdown 4:07
4-N.Stanley complete to 87-N.Fant. 87-N.Fant runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:29
pos
37
24
Point After TD 7:36
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 7:39
17-S.Green runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
3
yds
00:41
pos
31
23
Field Goal 11:50
91-M.Recinos 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
43
yds
00:00
pos
31
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:53
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Point After TD 1:35
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 1:40
4-N.Stanley complete to 84-N.Easley. 84-N.Easley runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
69
yds
00:28
pos
27
10
Field Goal 4:12
38-E.Carpenter 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
48
yds
01:45
pos
21
10
Point After TD 5:57
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 6:01
38-T.Hockenson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
74
yds
06:09
pos
20
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:58
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 1:03
5-Z.Annexstad complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
60
yds
04:45
pos
14
6
Point After TD 5:48
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 5:58
4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
62
yds
01:26
pos
13
0
Point After TD 8:49
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:54
4-N.Stanley complete to 38-T.Hockenson. 38-T.Hockenson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
53
yds
04:42
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 20
Rushing 5 8
Passing 13 9
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 10-19 3-11
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-2
Total Net Yards 417 289
Total Plays 79 67
Avg Gain 5.3 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 106 86
Rush Attempts 40 31
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 2.8
Net Yards Passing 311 203
Comp. - Att. 23-39 18-36
Yards Per Pass 8.0 5.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-3 5-31
Penalties - Yards 5-45 2-10
Touchdowns 6 4
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 4 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 4
Punts - Avg 4-41.5 4-37.8
Return Yards 119 43
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 2-83 1-16
Int. - Returns 4-36 1-21
Kicking 8/8 5/5
Extra Points 6/6 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Iowa 4-1 1414101048
Minnesota 3-2 7107731
O/U 41.5, MINN +7
TCF Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
 311 PASS YDS 203
106 RUSH YDS 86
417 TOTAL YDS 289
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 314 4 1 155.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 1153 9 4 145.8
N. Stanley 23/39 314 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 181 1
I. Kelly-Martin 20 47 0 15
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 184 4
M. Sargent 9 33 1 11
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 286 2
T. Young 5 18 0 7
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 31 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 6 0 6
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
B. Ross 1 5 0 5
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
T. Hockenson 1 4 1 4
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
N. Fant 1 -2 0 -2
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 9 0
N. Stanley 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 209 1
I. Smith-Marsette 3 78 1 60
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 146 0
B. Smith 5 68 0 26
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 184 2
N. Easley 6 52 1 21
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 287 1
T. Hockenson 3 49 1 30
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 0
I. Kelly-Martin 2 40 0 25
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 196 5
N. Fant 4 27 1 12
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Young 0 0 0 0
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 55 0
M. Sargent 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Nelson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
A. Nelson 3-0 3.0 0
C. Golston 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Golston 1-0 1.0 0
A. Jones 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Stone 0-0 0.0 1
J. Brents 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Brents 0-0 0.0 1
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Moss 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
7/10 18/18
M. Recinos 2/2 40 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 43.2 2
C. Rastetter 4 41.5 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 41.5 49 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 36.7 49 0
I. Smith-Marsette 2 41.5 49 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Annexstad 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 218 3 3 118.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.1% 924 8 5 117.4
Z. Annexstad 17/33 218 3 3
S. Green 17 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 16 0 1 17.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 23 1 1 174.4
S. Green 1/2 16 0 1
J. Herbers 47 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Herbers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 258 0
M. Ibrahim 13 62 0 11
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 311 1
B. Williams 5 28 0 13
S. Green 17 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 93 5
S. Green 8 27 1 8
Z. Annexstad 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 -80 0
Z. Annexstad 5 -31 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 107 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 402 6
T. Johnson 6 107 1 52
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 65 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 257 3
R. Bateman 7 65 2 17
C. Autman-Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 220 0
C. Autman-Bell 3 61 0 34
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
M. Ibrahim 2 1 0 5
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Douglas 0 0 0 0
J. Gibson 3 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Gibson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Coughlin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Coughlin 1-0 1.0 0
Ja. Huff 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Huff 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Carpenter 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/9 15/15
E. Carpenter 1/1 49 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Herbers 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 41.5 1
J. Herbers 4 37.8 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Beebe 44 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
C. Beebe 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
D. Douglas 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 IOWA 47 4:42 10 53 TD
7:24 IOWA 38 1:26 3 62 TD
0:58 MINN 35 0:47 4 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 IOWA 26 6:09 14 74 TD
4:05 MINN 35 0:53 4 -10 Punt
2:08 MINN 49 0:28 5 49 TD
1:29 IOWA 20 0:00 1 80 INT
0:53 MINN 35 0:20 4 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 MINN 35 0:00 9 43 FG
8:59 IOWA 12 0:07 2 85 Fumble
7:36 MINN 35 3:29 10 65 TD
0:33 IOWA 28 0:04 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:39 IOWA 37 1:28 3 3 Punt
12:11 MINN 9 2:08 3 7 FG
5:35 MINN 35 4:03 9 65 TD
0:45 IOWA 5 0:00 1 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 35 1:18 5 -6 Punt
8:49 IOWA 35 0:50 4 -14 Punt
5:48 IOWA 35 4:45 12 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 MINN 17 2:36 5 13 Punt
5:57 IOWA 35 1:45 7 43 FG
3:08 MINN 44 0:56 4 5 Downs
1:35 IOWA 35 0:06 4 47 INT
1:12 IOWA 6 0:14 2 6 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:46 IOWA 35 2:39 8 21 Punt
8:20 IOWA 3 0:41 2 3 TD
4:03 IOWA 35 2:59 9 47 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 MINN 25 0:00 1 75 INT
13:05 MINN 17 0:10 2 74 INT
9:24 IOWA 35 3:44 11 65 TD
1:27 IOWA 35 0:38 6 27 INT
NCAA FB Scores