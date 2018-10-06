Drive Chart
Pitt survives delay, rallies past Syracuse 44-37 in overtime

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 06, 2018

PITTSBURGH (AP) The ultimate path of their team's uneven season potentially hanging in the balance, Pittsburgh senior running backs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall made a request to head coach Pat Narduzzi as the clock wound down against Syracuse on Saturday.

''We asked for the game to be on our backs,'' Ollison said. ''Just put it on us. Put it on the backs. Put it on the offensive line. Put it on the seniors really. I think that's what we did.''

Over and over and over again.

Pitt survived another typically slow start, a 75-minute weather delay that zapped all of its momentum and a second-half surge by the visiting Orange to finally put Syracuse away 44-37 in overtime, snapping a two-game losing streak and giving the Panthers (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) a serious confidence boost.

''Our kids needed that one,'' Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said.

Especially after enduring a humbling 31-point loss to No. 12 Central Florida on the road last week, a game in which the Panthers rarely looked competitive. Pitt regrouped behind Hall, Ollison and an offensive line that did whatever it wanted whenever it wanted.

Hall ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns, including a 3-yard burst on the opening possession of overtime that provided the difference. Ollison rolled up 192 yards on 24 carries, including a 69-yard sprint in the first quarter that zapped the Panthers back to life after they fell behind by 14 in the opening 10 minutes.

Narduzzi stuck with Hall and Ollison even after Pitt fell behind 37-34 with 5:53 to go. The Panthers snapped the ball 13 times on their next possession. Eleven times quarterback Kenny Pickett gave it to Hall or Ollison, setting up Alex Kessman's tying 45-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining in regulation.

''It's just playing with an attitude,'' Hall said. ''They know what's coming. They know what plays we're about to run and they can't stop us. That's the mindset we had that whole second half, `Hey, we're just going to run it down their throat until we win.'''

It was much the same in overtime. Hall and Ollison accounted for all 25 yards on the clinching touchdown drive, the last 3 coming from Hall, who stuck his right elbow just across the goal line.

''Those two backs are unbelievable,'' Pickett said. ''They showed it today. They've been showing it all year. I think everyone knows we had a two-headed monster backfield with those guys.''

COLEMAN'S TIME

Hall's second touchdown put Pitt in front. Sophomore cornerback Therran Coleman sealed the Panthers' eighth consecutive home victory over Syracuse by wresting the ball away from Orange wide receiver Nykeim Johnson on the ensuing snap.

Coleman knew something was coming when he lined up across from Johnson at the start of the play.

''His face was real intent,'' Coleman said.

So was Coleman. He trailed Johnson to the end zone then came up with his first career pick as he and Johnson tumbled to the ground. His secret?

''(Johnson) was too little,'' Coleman said.

SLOPPY SYRACUSE

Orange head coach Dino Babers pointed to the game as a test of his team's maturity following a draining loss to ACC-power Clemson last week. Early on it looked like Syracuse had finally grown up. The Orange raced to a quick 14-0 lead less than 10 minutes in.

The Panthers, however, found their footing behind a defense that kept Syracuse senior quarterback Eric Dungey off balance and occasionally off his feet.

''We didn't give it away,'' Babers said.

Maybe, but the Orange didn't do much late when it mattered to stop the Panthers from taking it either.

''It's a matter of getting people down,'' Babers said. ''When the ball breaks to the secondary, we need (defensive backs) and we need safeties to make tackles, just get them down.''

ERRATIC DUNGEY

Dungey struggled to find any rhythm, completing 18 of 38 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown and two picks. He also ran for a team-high 70 yards, most of them on improvised scrambles when the protection in front of him broke down.

''It hurts,'' Dungey said. ''I hate losing. It hurts. ... I've been saying all week Pitt's a dangerous team. We weren't on the same page, the receivers and I on some plays, but we'll get it fixed.''

CAN I KICK IT

Heinz Field can be a notoriously difficult place to play for kickers, but Kessman and Syracuse's Andre Szmyt had no problems on a weird, hot, rainy afternoon. Szmyt hit a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter for the Orange while Kessman drilled a 54-yarder and a 55-yarder in the second quarter. The 55-yarder is the longest by a kicker - college or professional - at Heinz Field, which also serves as the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

''The ball was flying today,'' Kessman said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: The Orange might be improved, but their rushing defense still has a long way to go. A week after letting Clemson's Travis Etienne go for 203 yards and key the Tigers' escape, Syracuse surrendered 265 yards on the ground to Pitt.

Pitt: The Panthers may need to rely heavily on Ollison and Hall the rest of the way. The passing game remains a mystery at the midway point.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange are off next week then host North Carolina on Oct. 20 for the first time since joining the ACC in 2013.

Pitt: The Panthers continue a brutal stretch at No. 6 Notre Dame next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
44
Touchdown
22-D.Hall runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
pos
37
43
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:19
97-A.Kessman 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
39
yds
05:34
pos
37
37
Field Goal 6:10
10-S.Hofricther 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
7
yds
01:41
pos
37
34
Point After TD 7:51
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
34
Touchdown 7:56
22-D.Hall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:15
pos
34
33
Field Goal 11:22
91-A.Szmyt 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
20
yds
02:08
pos
34
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:21
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
27
Touchdown 0:31
2-E.Dungey runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
73
yds
02:27
pos
30
27
Point After TD 8:12
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
27
Touchdown 8:18
28-J.Howard runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
58
yds
01:45
pos
23
27
Point After TD 14:12
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
27
Touchdown 14:24
8-K.Pickett complete to 82-R.Araujo-Lopes. 82-R.Araujo-Lopes runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
17
26
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:42
91-A.Szmyt 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
27
yds
02:07
pos
17
20
Field Goal 7:40
97-A.Kessman 55 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
11
yds
02:45
pos
14
20
Field Goal 13:18
97-A.Kessman 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-2
yds
01:26
pos
14
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:21
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 4:40
2-E.Dungey to SYR 37 FUMBLES (58-Q.Wirginis). 11-D.Jackson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
0
yds
01:07
pos
14
13
Point After TD 5:47
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 5:59
30-Q.Ollison runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:33
pos
14
6
Point After TD 6:32
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 6:37
28-J.Howard runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
42
yds
01:38
pos
13
0
Point After TD 10:54
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:00
2-E.Dungey complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
3:21
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 18
Rushing 10 13
Passing 9 4
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 10-18 3-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 363 382
Total Plays 80 67
Avg Gain 4.5 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 177 265
Rush Attempts 42 47
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 5.6
Net Yards Passing 186 117
Comp. - Att. 18-38 11-20
Yards Per Pass 4.9 5.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-9 3-20
Penalties - Yards 5-24 3-25
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 5-41.4 5-42.0
Return Yards 32 -6
Punts - Returns 2-17 1--6
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-0
Kicking 7/7 8/8
Extra Points 4/4 5/5
Field Goals 3/3 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
Syracuse 4-2 143146037
Pittsburgh 3-3 146710744
O/U 58, PITT +3.5
Heinz Field Pittsburgh, PA
 186 PASS YDS 117
177 RUSH YDS 265
363 TOTAL YDS 382
Syracuse
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 195 1 2 88.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 1208 10 4 134.4
E. Dungey 18/38 195 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 435 7
E. Dungey 13 70 1 29
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 220 5
D. Strickland 8 48 0 13
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 405 2
M. Neal 9 38 0 7
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
N. Johnson 3 15 0 8
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 7 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 194 2
J. Howard 8 7 2 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Custis 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 430 3
J. Custis 3 70 0 42
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 189 1
T. Harris 4 64 0 27
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 246 2
S. Riley 6 29 0 9
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 218 1
N. Johnson 2 26 0 19
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 77 0
D. Strickland 1 9 0 9
A. Hackett 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
A. Hackett 1 1 1 1
K. Hahn 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Hahn 0 0 0 0
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 48 0
M. Neal 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Armstrong 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
A. Armstrong 8-1 0.0 0
C. Fredrick 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
C. Fredrick 7-1 0.0 1
K. Whitner 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 0.5
K. Whitner 7-3 0.5 0
A. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
A. Robinson 7-1 2.0 0
R. Guthrie 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
R. Guthrie 6-2 0.0 0
E. Foster 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
E. Foster 6-1 0.0 0
A. Cisco 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Cisco 3-0 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Coleman 2-1 0.0 0
S. Bradshaw 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Bradshaw 1-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
C. Slayton 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Slayton 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
K. Ruff 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Ruff 0-1 0.0 0
A. Cordy 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Cordy 0-1 0.0 0
K. Jonathan 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Jonathan 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
16/17 30/30
A. Szmyt 3/3 33 4/4 13
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
S. Hofrichter 1/1 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 45.2 0
S. Hofrichter 5 41.4 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 20.0 15 0
S. Riley 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 25.0 0 1
S. Riley 1 -2.0 -2 0
T. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
T. Williams 1 19.0 19 0
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 137 1 1 119.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 880 6 5 120.2
K. Pickett 11/20 137 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 192 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 596 5
Q. Ollison 24 192 1 69
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 107 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 314 4
D. Hall 17 107 2 25
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 26 1
M. Ffrench 1 6 0 6
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 58 0
S. Jacques-Louis 1 -11 0 -11
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 82 2
K. Pickett 4 -29 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 167 3
R. Araujo-Lopes 2 64 1 68
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 204 2
M. Ffrench 2 32 0 32
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 64 0
S. Jacques-Louis 2 16 0 9
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 23 0
Q. Ollison 2 15 0 11
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
A. Mathews 1 8 0 8
J. Morgan 6 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Morgan 1 8 0 8
G. Aston 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 60 1
G. Aston 2 2 0 2
T. Sear 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Sear 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-0 1 0.0
D. Hamlin 13-0 0.0 0
Q. Wirginis 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
Q. Wirginis 6-2 1.0 0
D. Briggs 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Briggs 4-1 0.0 0
R. Weaver 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
R. Weaver 4-0 1.0 0
R. Wheeler 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Wheeler 3-1 0.0 0
E. Zeise 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Zeise 2-1 0.0 0
J. Pinnock 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Pinnock 2-0 0.0 0
J. Stocker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Stocker 2-0 0.0 0
D. Mathis 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
D. Mathis 2-1 0.0 0
A. Watts 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Watts 2-0 0.0 1
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Pine 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Pine 1-0 0.0 0
O. Idowu 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Idowu 1-1 0.0 0
C. Jonov 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jonov 1-0 0.0 0
S. Roy 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Roy 1-1 0.0 0
E. Reynolds 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Reynolds 1-0 0.0 0
T. Coleman 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Coleman 1-0 0.0 1
B. Garner 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Garner 1-0 0.0 0
J. Folston Jr. 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Folston Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Jones II 1-0 0.0 0
K. Camp 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Camp 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bright 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bright 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
4/5 18/19
A. Kessman 3/3 55 5/5 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 38.8 2
K. Christodoulou 5 42.0 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -6.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 10.4 0 1
R. Araujo-Lopes 1 -6.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 35 4:00 13 75 TD
8:15 PITT 42 1:38 5 42 TD
5:47 PITT 35 1:07 6 0 TD
4:21 PITT 35 1:07 4 -1 Punt
0:16 CUSE 9 0:12 5 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 PITT 35 1:53 8 17 INT
6:56 PITT 35 1:20 5 7 Punt
3:49 PITT 42 2:07 7 27 FG
0:23 CUSE 20 0:00 1 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 PITT 35 1:07 5 13 Punt
10:03 CUSE 42 1:45 5 58 TD
6:42 CUSE 6 1:58 4 9 Punt
2:58 CUSE 27 2:27 9 73 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 PITT 31 2:08 6 20 FG
7:51 PITT 35 1:41 7 7 FG
0:12 PITT 35 0:04 2 -11
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 CUSE 35 2:25 7 23 Fumble
6:32 CUSE 35 0:33 3 65 TD
3:10 PITT 28 2:12 5 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 CUSE 34 1:26 3 -2 FG
10:25 CUSE 48 2:45 6 11 FG
5:25 PITT 20 0:54 3 -8 Punt
1:35 CUSE 35 1:06 6 55 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 CUSE 35 0:00 3 65 TD
12:26 PITT 15 2:15 4 9 Punt
8:12 CUSE 35 1:23 6 22 Punt
4:32 PITT 40 1:26 3 -1 Punt
0:21 CUSE 35 0:00 5 44 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 CUSE 35 3:15 8 75 TD
5:53 CUSE 35 5:34 13 39 FG
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
CUSE 25 5 25 TD
