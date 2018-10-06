|
|
|CUSE
|PITT
Pitt survives delay, rallies past Syracuse 44-37 in overtime
PITTSBURGH (AP) The ultimate path of their team's uneven season potentially hanging in the balance, Pittsburgh senior running backs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall made a request to head coach Pat Narduzzi as the clock wound down against Syracuse on Saturday.
''We asked for the game to be on our backs,'' Ollison said. ''Just put it on us. Put it on the backs. Put it on the offensive line. Put it on the seniors really. I think that's what we did.''
Over and over and over again.
Pitt survived another typically slow start, a 75-minute weather delay that zapped all of its momentum and a second-half surge by the visiting Orange to finally put Syracuse away 44-37 in overtime, snapping a two-game losing streak and giving the Panthers (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) a serious confidence boost.
''Our kids needed that one,'' Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said.
Especially after enduring a humbling 31-point loss to No. 12 Central Florida on the road last week, a game in which the Panthers rarely looked competitive. Pitt regrouped behind Hall, Ollison and an offensive line that did whatever it wanted whenever it wanted.
Hall ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns, including a 3-yard burst on the opening possession of overtime that provided the difference. Ollison rolled up 192 yards on 24 carries, including a 69-yard sprint in the first quarter that zapped the Panthers back to life after they fell behind by 14 in the opening 10 minutes.
Narduzzi stuck with Hall and Ollison even after Pitt fell behind 37-34 with 5:53 to go. The Panthers snapped the ball 13 times on their next possession. Eleven times quarterback Kenny Pickett gave it to Hall or Ollison, setting up Alex Kessman's tying 45-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining in regulation.
''It's just playing with an attitude,'' Hall said. ''They know what's coming. They know what plays we're about to run and they can't stop us. That's the mindset we had that whole second half, `Hey, we're just going to run it down their throat until we win.'''
It was much the same in overtime. Hall and Ollison accounted for all 25 yards on the clinching touchdown drive, the last 3 coming from Hall, who stuck his right elbow just across the goal line.
''Those two backs are unbelievable,'' Pickett said. ''They showed it today. They've been showing it all year. I think everyone knows we had a two-headed monster backfield with those guys.''
COLEMAN'S TIME
Hall's second touchdown put Pitt in front. Sophomore cornerback Therran Coleman sealed the Panthers' eighth consecutive home victory over Syracuse by wresting the ball away from Orange wide receiver Nykeim Johnson on the ensuing snap.
Coleman knew something was coming when he lined up across from Johnson at the start of the play.
''His face was real intent,'' Coleman said.
So was Coleman. He trailed Johnson to the end zone then came up with his first career pick as he and Johnson tumbled to the ground. His secret?
''(Johnson) was too little,'' Coleman said.
SLOPPY SYRACUSE
Orange head coach Dino Babers pointed to the game as a test of his team's maturity following a draining loss to ACC-power Clemson last week. Early on it looked like Syracuse had finally grown up. The Orange raced to a quick 14-0 lead less than 10 minutes in.
The Panthers, however, found their footing behind a defense that kept Syracuse senior quarterback Eric Dungey off balance and occasionally off his feet.
''We didn't give it away,'' Babers said.
Maybe, but the Orange didn't do much late when it mattered to stop the Panthers from taking it either.
''It's a matter of getting people down,'' Babers said. ''When the ball breaks to the secondary, we need (defensive backs) and we need safeties to make tackles, just get them down.''
ERRATIC DUNGEY
Dungey struggled to find any rhythm, completing 18 of 38 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown and two picks. He also ran for a team-high 70 yards, most of them on improvised scrambles when the protection in front of him broke down.
''It hurts,'' Dungey said. ''I hate losing. It hurts. ... I've been saying all week Pitt's a dangerous team. We weren't on the same page, the receivers and I on some plays, but we'll get it fixed.''
CAN I KICK IT
Heinz Field can be a notoriously difficult place to play for kickers, but Kessman and Syracuse's Andre Szmyt had no problems on a weird, hot, rainy afternoon. Szmyt hit a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter for the Orange while Kessman drilled a 54-yarder and a 55-yarder in the second quarter. The 55-yarder is the longest by a kicker - college or professional - at Heinz Field, which also serves as the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
''The ball was flying today,'' Kessman said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: The Orange might be improved, but their rushing defense still has a long way to go. A week after letting Clemson's Travis Etienne go for 203 yards and key the Tigers' escape, Syracuse surrendered 265 yards on the ground to Pitt.
Pitt: The Panthers may need to rely heavily on Ollison and Hall the rest of the way. The passing game remains a mystery at the midway point.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: The Orange are off next week then host North Carolina on Oct. 20 for the first time since joining the ACC in 2013.
Pitt: The Panthers continue a brutal stretch at No. 6 Notre Dame next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|10
|13
|Passing
|9
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-18
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|363
|382
|Total Plays
|80
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|177
|265
|Rush Attempts
|42
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|186
|117
|Comp. - Att.
|18-38
|11-20
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|5.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-9
|3-20
|Penalties - Yards
|5-24
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.4
|5-42.0
|Return Yards
|32
|-6
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|1--6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|8/8
|Extra Points
|4/4
|5/5
|Field Goals
|3/3
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|186
|PASS YDS
|117
|
|
|177
|RUSH YDS
|265
|
|
|363
|TOTAL YDS
|382
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Dungey 2 QB
|E. Dungey
|18/38
|195
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Dungey 2 QB
|E. Dungey
|13
|70
|1
|29
|
D. Strickland 4 RB
|D. Strickland
|8
|48
|0
|13
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|9
|38
|0
|7
|
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
J. Howard 28 RB
|J. Howard
|8
|7
|2
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Custis 17 WR
|J. Custis
|3
|70
|0
|42
|
T. Harris 80 WR
|T. Harris
|4
|64
|0
|27
|
S. Riley 10 WR
|S. Riley
|6
|29
|0
|9
|
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
D. Strickland 4 RB
|D. Strickland
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
K. Hahn 84 WR
|K. Hahn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Armstrong 12 LB
|A. Armstrong
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fredrick 3 DB
|C. Fredrick
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Whitner 25 LB
|K. Whitner
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DL
|A. Robinson
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|
R. Guthrie 41 LB
|R. Guthrie
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Foster 14 DB
|E. Foster
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cisco 19 DB
|A. Cisco
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 DL
|K. Coleman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bradshaw 18 DB
|S. Bradshaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 21 DB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slayton 95 DL
|C. Slayton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 98 DL
|M. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ruff 45 DL
|K. Ruff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cordy 8 DB
|A. Cordy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 57 DL
|K. Jonathan
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|3/3
|33
|4/4
|13
|
S. Hofrichter 10 P
|S. Hofrichter
|1/1
|0
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 10 P
|S. Hofrichter
|5
|41.4
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Riley 10 WR
|S. Riley
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Riley 10 WR
|S. Riley
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|
T. Williams 21 DB
|T. Williams
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|11/20
|137
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
|Q. Ollison
|24
|192
|1
|69
|
D. Hall 22 RB
|D. Hall
|17
|107
|2
|25
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|4
|-29
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
|R. Araujo-Lopes
|2
|64
|1
|68
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|2
|32
|0
|32
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
|Q. Ollison
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
A. Mathews 6 WR
|A. Mathews
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Morgan 6 DL
|J. Morgan
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Aston 35 FB
|G. Aston
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Sear 86 TE
|T. Sear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|13-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wirginis 58 LB
|Q. Wirginis
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Briggs 20 DB
|D. Briggs
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weaver 17 DL
|R. Weaver
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Wheeler 90 DL
|R. Wheeler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Zeise 25 LB
|E. Zeise
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stocker 7 DB
|J. Stocker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 16 DB
|D. Mathis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 34 DL
|A. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 DL
|C. Pine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Idowu 23 LB
|O. Idowu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jonov 41 DB
|C. Jonov
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Roy 93 DL
|S. Roy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Reynolds 44 LB
|E. Reynolds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coleman 4 DB
|T. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Garner 27 DB
|B. Garner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Folston Jr. 40 DL
|J. Folston Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Camp 10 DL
|K. Camp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|3/3
|55
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|5
|42.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
|R. Araujo-Lopes
|1
|-6.0
|0
|0
-
ODU
FAU
27
39
4th 10:43
-
13UK
TXAM
7
0
2nd 8:35 ESPN
-
LALAF
TXSTSM
7
0
1st 1:41 ESP+
-
SMU
12UCF
3
21
2nd 10:31 ESPNU
-
UCONN
MEMP
7
20
2nd 11:23 CBSSN
-
TXSA
RICE
3
0
2nd 7:52 ESP3
-
UAB
LATECH
0
0
1st 15:00 FBOOK
-
NEB
16WISC
0
3
1st 5:53 BTN
-
NTEXAS
UTEP
0
3
1st 6:33 beIN
-
8AUBURN
MISSST
3
0
1st 6:48 ESPN2
-
10WASH
UCLA
0
0
1st 7:10 FOX
-
VANDY
2UGA
3
7
1st 10:15 SECN
-
GAST
TROY
20
37
Final ESPNU
-
TULSA
HOU
26
41
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
LVILLE
66
31
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
MRSHL
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
BYU
45
20
Final ESPN2
-
MD
15MICH
21
42
Final ABC
-
TULANE
CINCY
21
37
Final ESPU
-
NWEST
20MICHST
29
19
Final FS1
-
BUFF
CMICH
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
ECU
TEMPLE
6
49
Final ESNN
-
EMICH
WMICH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
1BAMA
ARK
65
31
Final ESPN
-
19TEXAS
7OKLA
48
45
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
9WVU
22
38
Final ESPN2
-
MIZZOU
SC
35
37
Final SECN
-
ILL
RUT
38
17
Final BTN
-
CUSE
PITT
37
44
Final/OT
-
BC
23NCST
23
28
Final
-
NILL
BALLST
24
16
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
MA
58
42
Final ELEV
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
36
52
Final ESP+
-
FSU
17MIAMI
27
28
Final ABC
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
34
37
Final FS1
-
OHIO
KENTST
27
26
Final ESP+
-
MIAOH
AKRON
41
17
Final ESP+
-
5LSU
22FLA
19
27
Final CBS
-
SALA
GAS
13
48
Final ESP3
-
IOWA
MINN
48
31
Final BTN
-
4CLEM
WAKE
63
3
Final ESPN
-
IOWAST
25OKLAST
48
42
Final ESPN2
-
SDGST
BOISE
19
13
Final ESPU
-
NAVY
AF
7
35
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
21COLO
21
28
Final PACN
-
NMEX
UNLV
50
14
Final ATSN
-
LAMON
MISS
21
70
Final SECN
-
IND
3OHIOST
26
49
Final FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
6ND
24VATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
064.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ARIZ
0
055.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
SJST
0
059.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
058.5 O/U
+15
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
UTAH
14STNFRD
0
045 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00am