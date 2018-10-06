|
|
|CLEM
|WAKE
Etienne leads No. 4 Clemson past Wake Forest, 63-3
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Travis Etienne rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 4 Clemson ran for 471 yards in a 63-3 rout of Wake Forest on Saturday.
Three Tigers had at least 100 yards rushing, the first time they've done that since 2006 during their most productive rushing performance since 1981.
In addition to Etienne - who scored on runs of 59, 3 and 70 yards - Lyn-J Dixon rushed for 163 yards and Adam Choice had 128. Dixon had touchdown runs of 65 and 52 yards, and Choice had a 64-yard TD run.
Trevor Lawrence was 20 of 25 for 175 yards with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross and a 20-yarder to Tee Higgins in about 2 1/2 quarters before leaving with the score out of hand. This was the freshman's second start, and first on the road.
They helped the Tigers (6-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) open with six victories for the fourth straight year. In each of the previous three seasons they did it, they won the ACC and reached the College Football Playoff.
And not to be outdone, the defense was just as dominant, making this arguably the Tigers' most complete performance thus far. When Clemson went up 35-0 just 75 seconds into the third quarter, Wake Forest had minus-2 yards rushing.
Sam Hartman was 7 for 20 for 74 yards with an interception, and Nick Sciba kicked a 25-yard field goal for Wake Forest (3-3, 0-2), which has lost three of four with the lone victory coming against Rice.
THE TAKEAWAY
Clemson: It's been a while since the Tigers ran wild like this. Not since James Davis (143 yards), C.J. Spiller (127) and Demerick Chancellor (113) against Louisiana Tech 12 years ago had three Clemson players cracked the 100-yard mark. They entered with three 60-yard plays on the season - then doubled that total against Wake Forest. Not surprisingly, they were never in danger of another scare like Syracuse gave them last week .
Wake Forest: Big plays were once again a big problem, with the Demon Deacons - who had allowed 11 touchdowns of 20 or more yards in the first five games before giving up six more against Clemson. They fell to 0-3 against power-conference opponents, and for the second time in 15 days gave up 56 points against a top-10 team at home. No. 8 Notre Dame routed the Deacons 56-27 on Sept. 22.
UP NEXT
Clemson: Has a week off before a critical Atlantic Division matchup with No. 23 North Carolina State on Oct. 20.
Wake Forest: Also is idle next weekend, and will visit Florida State on Oct. 20.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|11
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|8
|4
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|5-21
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|685
|225
|Total Plays
|70
|78
|Avg Gain
|9.8
|2.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|471
|175
|Rush Attempts
|40
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|11.8
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|214
|50
|Comp. - Att.
|25-30
|7-27
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|1.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-13
|3-24
|Penalties - Yards
|3-28
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|9
|0
|Rushing TDs
|6
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.3
|12-41.3
|Return Yards
|17
|44
|Punts - Returns
|4-17
|5-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|9/9
|1/1
|Extra Points
|9/9
|0/0
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|214
|PASS YDS
|50
|
|
|471
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|685
|TOTAL YDS
|225
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|20/25
|175
|2
|0
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|4/4
|50
|1
|0
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|10
|167
|3
|70
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|10
|163
|2
|65
|
A. Choice 26 RB
|A. Choice
|10
|128
|1
|64
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|6
|5
|0
|13
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|3
|4
|0
|7
|
B. Batson 12 QB
|B. Batson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|5
|74
|1
|55
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|5
|55
|1
|20
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|2
|21
|0
|18
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
T. Thompson 1 WR
|T. Thompson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Chase 18 WR
|T. Chase
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|2
|5
|1
|3
|
G. Williams 44 TE
|G. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Choice 26 RB
|A. Choice
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Richard 80 TE
|M. Richard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Lamar 57 LB
|T. Lamar
|6-2
|2.0
|0
|
Ja. Williams 30 LB
|Ja. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 34 LB
|K. Joseph
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 13 DE
|K. Henry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 14 S
|D. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 42 DT
|C. Wilkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Davis 36 LB
|Ju. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
JD. Davis 33 LB
|JD. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Register 45 DE
|C. Register
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Smith 43 LB
|Ch. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Rudolph 54 DE
|L. Rudolph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Simmons 11 S
|I. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spector 10 LB
|B. Spector
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huggins 67 DT
|A. Huggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fields 2 CB
|M. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 7 DE
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|6
|42.3
|2
|51
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|3
|4.7
|8
|0
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|7/20
|74
|0
|1
|
K. Hinton 2 QB
|K. Hinton
|0/5
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Considine 18 QB
|M. Considine
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hinton 2 QB
|K. Hinton
|11
|92
|0
|53
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|8
|44
|0
|42
|
M. Colburn II 22 RB
|M. Colburn II
|12
|27
|0
|7
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|6
|18
|0
|13
|
W. Drawdy 34 RB
|W. Drawdy
|5
|7
|0
|4
|
G. Dortch 3 WR
|G. Dortch
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|8
|-8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Dortch 3 WR
|G. Dortch
|3
|37
|0
|22
|
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
|J. Freudenthal
|3
|31
|0
|20
|
A. Bachman 1 WR
|A. Bachman
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Claude 88 WR
|S. Claude
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Roberson 82 WR
|J. Roberson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Colburn II 22 RB
|M. Colburn II
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Jones 80 WR
|W. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Washington 7 WR
|S. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Surratt 14 WR
|S. Surratt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Greer 37 DB
|N. Greer
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bassey 21 DB
|E. Bassey
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Masterson 12 DB
|L. Masterson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 46 LB
|D. Taylor
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Kemp 34 LB
|D. Kemp
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 18 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Henderson 4 DB
|A. Henderson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wade Jr. 9 DB
|C. Wade Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Glenn 2 DB
|C. Glenn
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Calhoun 6 DL
|C. Calhoun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yarbary 48 DL
|W. Yarbary
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strnad 23 LB
|J. Strnad
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 15 LB
|J. Simpson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Rodney 93 DL
|Z. Rodney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 90 DL
|S. Kamara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 96 K
|N. Sciba
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Maggio 8 P
|D. Maggio
|12
|41.3
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 3 WR
|G. Dortch
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 3 WR
|G. Dortch
|4
|4.8
|24
|0
|
A. Bachman 1 WR
|A. Bachman
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
ODU
FAU
27
39
4th 10:43
-
13UK
TXAM
7
0
2nd 8:41 ESPN
-
LALAF
TXSTSM
7
0
1st 4:54 ESP+
-
SMU
12UCF
3
21
2nd 11:03 ESPNU
-
UCONN
MEMP
7
19
2nd 11:36 CBSSN
-
TXSA
RICE
3
0
2nd 9:15 ESP3
-
UAB
LATECH
0
0
1st 15:00 FBOOK
-
NEB
16WISC
0
3
1st 5:53 BTN
-
NTEXAS
UTEP
0
3
1st 6:33 beIN
-
8AUBURN
MISSST
3
0
1st 7:30 ESPN2
-
10WASH
UCLA
0
0
1st 7:49 FOX
-
VANDY
2UGA
3
7
1st 10:15 SECN
-
GAST
TROY
20
37
Final ESPNU
-
TULSA
HOU
26
41
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
LVILLE
66
31
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
MRSHL
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
BYU
45
20
Final ESPN2
-
MD
15MICH
21
42
Final ABC
-
TULANE
CINCY
21
37
Final ESPU
-
NWEST
20MICHST
29
19
Final FS1
-
BUFF
CMICH
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
ECU
TEMPLE
6
49
Final ESNN
-
EMICH
WMICH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
1BAMA
ARK
65
31
Final ESPN
-
19TEXAS
7OKLA
48
45
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
9WVU
22
38
Final ESPN2
-
MIZZOU
SC
35
37
Final SECN
-
ILL
RUT
38
17
Final BTN
-
CUSE
PITT
37
44
Final/OT
-
BC
23NCST
23
28
Final
-
NILL
BALLST
24
16
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
MA
58
42
Final ELEV
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
36
52
Final ESP+
-
FSU
17MIAMI
27
28
Final ABC
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
34
37
Final FS1
-
OHIO
KENTST
27
26
Final ESP+
-
MIAOH
AKRON
41
17
Final ESP+
-
5LSU
22FLA
19
27
Final CBS
-
SALA
GAS
13
48
Final ESP3
-
IOWA
MINN
48
31
Final BTN
-
4CLEM
WAKE
63
3
Final ESPN
-
IOWAST
25OKLAST
48
42
Final ESPN2
-
SDGST
BOISE
19
13
Final ESPU
-
NAVY
AF
7
35
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
21COLO
21
28
Final PACN
-
NMEX
UNLV
50
14
Final ATSN
-
LAMON
MISS
21
70
Final SECN
-
IND
3OHIOST
26
49
Final FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
6ND
24VATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
064.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ARIZ
0
055.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
SJST
0
059.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
058.5 O/U
+15
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
UTAH
14STNFRD
0
045 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00am