Etienne leads No. 4 Clemson past Wake Forest, 63-3

  • Oct 06, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Travis Etienne rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 4 Clemson ran for 471 yards in a 63-3 rout of Wake Forest on Saturday.

Three Tigers had at least 100 yards rushing, the first time they've done that since 2006 during their most productive rushing performance since 1981.

In addition to Etienne - who scored on runs of 59, 3 and 70 yards - Lyn-J Dixon rushed for 163 yards and Adam Choice had 128. Dixon had touchdown runs of 65 and 52 yards, and Choice had a 64-yard TD run.

Trevor Lawrence was 20 of 25 for 175 yards with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross and a 20-yarder to Tee Higgins in about 2 1/2 quarters before leaving with the score out of hand. This was the freshman's second start, and first on the road.

They helped the Tigers (6-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) open with six victories for the fourth straight year. In each of the previous three seasons they did it, they won the ACC and reached the College Football Playoff.

And not to be outdone, the defense was just as dominant, making this arguably the Tigers' most complete performance thus far. When Clemson went up 35-0 just 75 seconds into the third quarter, Wake Forest had minus-2 yards rushing.

Sam Hartman was 7 for 20 for 74 yards with an interception, and Nick Sciba kicked a 25-yard field goal for Wake Forest (3-3, 0-2), which has lost three of four with the lone victory coming against Rice.

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: It's been a while since the Tigers ran wild like this. Not since James Davis (143 yards), C.J. Spiller (127) and Demerick Chancellor (113) against Louisiana Tech 12 years ago had three Clemson players cracked the 100-yard mark. They entered with three 60-yard plays on the season - then doubled that total against Wake Forest. Not surprisingly, they were never in danger of another scare like Syracuse gave them last week .

Wake Forest: Big plays were once again a big problem, with the Demon Deacons - who had allowed 11 touchdowns of 20 or more yards in the first five games before giving up six more against Clemson. They fell to 0-3 against power-conference opponents, and for the second time in 15 days gave up 56 points against a top-10 team at home. No. 8 Notre Dame routed the Deacons 56-27 on Sept. 22.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Has a week off before a critical Atlantic Division matchup with No. 23 North Carolina State on Oct. 20.

Wake Forest: Also is idle next weekend, and will visit Florida State on Oct. 20.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:48
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
63
3
Touchdown 1:00
23-L.Dixon runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
57
yds
00:57
pos
62
3
Point After TD 10:08
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
3
Touchdown 10:12
7-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
79
yds
03:57
pos
55
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:21
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
3
Touchdown 2:31
23-L.Dixon runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
65
yds
00:09
pos
48
3
Point After TD 4:41
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
3
Touchdown 4:52
26-A.Choice runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
78
yds
01:03
pos
41
3
Field Goal 9:07
96-N.Sciba 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
72
yds
01:39
pos
35
3
Point After TD 13:45
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
0
Touchdown 13:55
9-T.Etienne runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:08
pos
34
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:30
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 0:35
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
90
yds
02:57
pos
27
0
Point After TD 9:53
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 10:01
16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:16
pos
20
0
Point After TD 13:16
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 13:17
9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
01:13
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:25
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:34
9-T.Etienne runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
59
yds
00:07
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 11
Rushing 12 7
Passing 8 4
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 5-15 5-21
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 685 225
Total Plays 70 78
Avg Gain 9.8 2.9
Net Yards Rushing 471 175
Rush Attempts 40 51
Avg Rush Yards 11.8 3.4
Net Yards Passing 214 50
Comp. - Att. 25-30 7-27
Yards Per Pass 7.1 1.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 3-24
Penalties - Yards 3-28 5-55
Touchdowns 9 0
Rushing TDs 6 0
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-42.3 12-41.3
Return Yards 17 44
Punts - Returns 4-17 5-19
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-25
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 9/9 1/1
Extra Points 9/9 0/0
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
4 Clemson 6-0 721211463
Wake Forest 3-3 00303
O/U 61, WAKE +20.5
BB&T Field Winston-Salem, NC
 214 PASS YDS 50
471 RUSH YDS 175
685 TOTAL YDS 225
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 175 2 0 165.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 868 11 2 174.2
T. Lawrence 20/25 175 2 0
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 50 1 0 287.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 170 1 2 118.3
C. Brice 4/4 50 1 0
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
H. Renfrow 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 167 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 761 11
T. Etienne 10 167 3 70
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 163 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 298 2
L. Dixon 10 163 2 65
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 128 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 283 2
A. Choice 10 128 1 64
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 20 0
T. Lawrence 6 5 0 13
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 178 2
T. Feaster 3 4 0 7
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Batson 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 286 4
J. Ross 5 74 1 55
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 307 3
T. Higgins 5 55 1 20
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
L. Dixon 1 41 0 41
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 221 1
H. Renfrow 2 21 0 18
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 227 1
A. Rodgers 2 9 0 8
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 0
W. Swinney 2 7 0 5
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
T. Thompson 1 5 0 5
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 0
T. Chase 2 5 0 6
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 3
D. Overton 2 5 1 3
G. Williams 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Williams 1 4 0 4
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Choice 1 3 0 3
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 23 1
T. Etienne 0 0 0 0
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
M. Richard 0 0 0 0
B. Galloway 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
B. Galloway 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 2.0
T. Lamar 6-2 2.0 0
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Ja. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
K. Joseph 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Joseph 5-1 0.0 0
K. Henry 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Henry 4-0 0.0 0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Ferrell 3-0 1.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Turner 3-0 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Wallace 3-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 3-0 0.0 0
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Wilkins 3-0 0.0 0
Ju. Davis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ju. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
JD. Davis 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
JD. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
C. Register 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Register 2-0 0.0 0
Ch. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Ch. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
X. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
T. Muse 1-1 0.0 1
L. Rudolph 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Rudolph 1-1 0.0 0
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Simmons 1-0 0.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
B. Spector 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Spector 1-0 0.0 0
A. Huggins 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Huggins 1-0 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Terrell 1-0 0.0 0
M. Fields 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Fields 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bryant 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
5/8 31/31
G. Huegel 0/0 0 7/7 7
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
B. Potter 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 39.9 2
W. Spiers 6 42.3 2 51
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
H. Renfrow 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.7 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 10.9 8 0
A. Rodgers 3 4.7 8 0
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
W. Swinney 1 3.0 3 0
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35% 74 0 1 56.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.4% 1259 10 6 124.3
S. Hartman 7/20 74 0 1
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 2 0 1 2.1
K. Hinton 0/5 0 0 0
M. Considine 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Considine 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 92 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 138 1
K. Hinton 11 92 0 53
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 206 0
C. Beal-Smith 8 44 0 42
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 289 2
M. Colburn II 12 27 0 7
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 446 4
C. Carney 6 18 0 13
W. Drawdy 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 8 0
W. Drawdy 5 7 0 4
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
G. Dortch 1 -5 0 -5
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 200 1
S. Hartman 8 -8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 592 5
G. Dortch 3 37 0 22
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 95 1
J. Freudenthal 3 31 0 20
A. Bachman 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 134 3
A. Bachman 1 6 0 6
S. Claude 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
S. Claude 0 0 0 0
J. Roberson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Roberson 0 0 0 0
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
M. Colburn II 0 0 0 0
W. Jones 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Jones 0 0 0 0
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
S. Washington 0 0 0 0
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 280 1
S. Surratt 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Greer 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
N. Greer 6-1 0.0 0
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
E. Bassey 6-0 0.0 0
L. Masterson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
L. Masterson 6-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
D. Taylor 5-1 1.0 0
D. Kemp 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Kemp 4-0 0.0 0
C. Basham Jr. 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
C. Basham Jr. 4-1 1.0 0
A. Henderson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
A. Henderson 3-3 0.0 0
C. Wade Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Wade Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
C. Glenn 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Glenn 2-1 0.0 0
C. Calhoun 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Calhoun 2-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
W. Yarbary 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Yarbary 2-1 0.0 0
T. Redd 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Redd 1-0 0.0 0
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Strnad 1-1 0.0 0
J. Simpson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Simpson 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Rodney 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Rodney 1-0 0.0 0
S. Kamara 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Kamara 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
9/12 22/22
N. Sciba 1/1 25 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
12 41.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 41.7 3
D. Maggio 12 41.3 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 23.4 25 0
G. Dortch 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 4.8 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 13.5 24 2
G. Dortch 4 4.8 24 0
A. Bachman 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 0 0
A. Bachman 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAKE 35 0:24 4 -5 Punt
11:33 CLEM 42 0:35 3 -1 Fumble
9:02 CLEM 18 1:29 4 14 Punt
6:41 CLEM 41 0:07 1 59 TD
5:37 CLEM 31 0:59 3 9 Punt
1:30 CLEM 38 1:13 10 62 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 CLEM 25 2:16 5 75 TD
8:49 CLEM 8 2:58 7 18 Punt
3:32 CLEM 19 2:57 11 81 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 CLEM 30 0:08 1 70 TD
12:43 CLEM 18 1:10 3 6 Punt
8:26 WAKE 35 1:39 6 14 Punt
5:55 CLEM 22 1:03 3 78 TD
2:40 CLEM 35 0:09 1 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 CLEM 21 3:57 8 79 TD
6:14 CLEM 30 1:09 3 7 Punt
1:57 CLEM 43 0:57 3 57 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 WAKE 29 1:50 7 19 Punt
10:24 CLEM 41 0:46 4 -19 Punt
7:28 WAKE 30 0:38 3 -2 Punt
6:25 CLEM 35 0:42 4 -7 Punt
3:57 WAKE 13 2:22 9 25 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 CLEM 35 0:51 5 4 Punt
9:53 CLEM 35 0:58 6 5 Punt
5:07 CLEM 48 1:15 5 29 Downs
0:30 CLEM 35 0:00 3 -9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 CLEM 35 0:00 4 -15 Punt
13:45 CLEM 35 0:57 6 10 Punt
10:46 WAKE 21 1:39 6 72 FG
6:42 WAKE 19 0:43 3 6 Punt
4:41 CLEM 35 1:15 4 -7 Punt
2:21 CLEM 35 1:43 9 14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:08 CLEM 35 3:48 8 35 Downs
4:22 WAKE 21 1:40 3 2 Punt
0:48 CLEM 35 0:00 2 -6
