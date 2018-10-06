|
|
|IOWAST
|OKLAST
Purdy leads Iowa State over No. 25 Oklahoma State, 48-42
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Third-string quarterback Brock Purdy completed 18 of 23 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns to help lead Iowa State to a 48-42 victory over No. 25 Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Purdy, a true freshman, had played just one series before this game. But he stepped in for Zeb Noland - who was starting his fourth straight game in place of injured starter Kyle Kempt - in the contest's second series and immediately sparked Iowa State (2-3, 1-2 Big 12 Conference). He also had a rushing touchdown.
The Cyclones entered the day ranked last in the Big 12 in both scoring (17.5 points per game, 122nd in the nation out of 130) and yards (299.5 per game, 123rd overall) but reached season highs in both categories, amassing 465 yards overall.
With Iowa State missing leading rusher David Montgomery because of an upper body injury, Purdy also led the Cyclones in rushing. He had 84 yards, including a 29-yard TD run, on 19 carries.
Tyler Cornelius was 19 of 33 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns for Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2), which lost its second consecutive home game. The Big 12's leading rusher, Justice Hill, was limited to 66 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries, a 2.8-yard average.
Purdy and Cornelius had one interception apiece.
TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: The Cyclones just needed an effective quarterback to get their offense going. In addition to Purdy, the Iowa State backup running backs also stepped up in Montgomery's absence. Kene Nwangwu, who was listed as the fourth stringer, had 49 yards on 10 carries.
Oklahoma State: There is some frustration among the home fans with the offensive line's inability to protect Cornelius adequately on passing plays, allowing seven sacks, and to block on rushes. And Hill, who rushed for 189 yards last week and topping 100 in four of the previous five games this season, went just eight yards in his longest run in this one.
UP NEXT
Iowa State: The path doesn't get any easier for the Cyclones, as they return home to take on No. 9 West Virginia.
Oklahoma State: After losing two straight at home, the Cowboys might be glad to go back on the road next week, facing Kansas State.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|450
|372
|Total Plays
|64
|76
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|140
|126
|Rush Attempts
|39
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|310
|246
|Comp. - Att.
|19-25
|19-33
|Yards Per Pass
|12.4
|7.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-15
|7-43
|Penalties - Yards
|5-36
|9-87
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.0
|6-45.2
|Return Yards
|42
|115
|Punts - Returns
|4-12
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|5-114
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|6/6
|Extra Points
|5/5
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|310
|PASS YDS
|246
|
|
|140
|RUSH YDS
|126
|
|
|450
|TOTAL YDS
|372
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|19
|84
|1
|29
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|10
|49
|0
|13
|
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
|S. Croney Jr.
|4
|20
|1
|12
|
J. Lang 24 RB
|J. Lang
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
K. Kempt 17 QB
|K. Kempt
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|
Z. Noland 4 QB
|Z. Noland
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Milton 14 WR
|T. Milton
|4
|98
|1
|60
|
H. Butler 18 WR
|H. Butler
|2
|61
|1
|40
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|1
|55
|0
|55
|
M. Eaton 23 WR
|M. Eaton
|2
|43
|1
|26
|
D. Jones 8 WR
|D. Jones
|6
|37
|1
|23
|
S. Seonbuchner 47 TE
|S. Seonbuchner
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Lang 24 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
|S. Croney Jr.
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Lewis 33 DB
|B. Lewis
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Peavy 10 DB
|B. Peavy
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
|M. Spears Jr.
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. White 11 DB
|L. White
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth 12 DB
|G. Eisworth
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benton 58 DE
|S. Benton
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Harvey 2 LB
|W. Harvey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 21 DB
|J. Grant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Payne 1 DB
|D. Payne
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
|Ja. Bailey
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 50 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pulvermacher 36 LB
|C. Pulvermacher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 25 DB
|D. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Bailey 90 DT
|Jo. Bailey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Northrup 9 LB
|R. Northrup
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Eaton 23 WR
|M. Eaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Lima 76 DT
|R. Lima
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 21 WR
|T. Kyle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scates 9 WR
|J. Scates
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|1/1
|22
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Dunn 13 P
|C. Dunn
|6
|41.0
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Butler 18 WR
|H. Butler
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Cornelius 14 QB
|T. Cornelius
|19/33
|289
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hill 5 RB
|J. Hill
|24
|66
|1
|8
|
T. Cornelius 14 QB
|T. Cornelius
|14
|46
|1
|48
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
L. Wolf 88 WR
|L. Wolf
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. Sinor 29 P
|Z. Sinor
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
|Ty. Wallace
|5
|82
|1
|42
|
T. Johnson 13 WR
|T. Johnson
|4
|79
|1
|28
|
L. Wolf 88 WR
|L. Wolf
|6
|63
|1
|27
|
J. Woods 89 TE
|J. Woods
|2
|33
|1
|19
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
J. Hill 5 RB
|J. Hill
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Owens 93 DE
|J. Owens
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Peel 31 S
|K. Peel
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 19 LB
|J. Phillips
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 S
|M. Rodriguez
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Edison-McGruder 3 S
|K. Edison-McGruder
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard 24 S
|J. Bernard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bundage 1 LB
|C. Bundage
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brailford 94 DE
|J. Brailford
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Evers 98 DT
|B. Evers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith, Jr. 56 DT
|E. Smith, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Walterscheid 82 DE
|C. Walterscheid
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Carter 99 DT
|T. Carter
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Green 4 CB
|A. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 CB
|T. McCalister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mwaniki 28 S
|T. Mwaniki
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 49 K
|M. Ammendola
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Sinor 29 P
|Z. Sinor
|6
|45.2
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|4
|25.5
|33
|0
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
S. Finefeuiaki 42 TE
|S. Finefeuiaki
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
|Ty. Wallace
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
-
ODU
FAU
27
39
4th 10:43
-
13UK
TXAM
7
0
2nd 8:41 ESPN
-
LALAF
TXSTSM
7
0
1st 4:54 ESP+
-
SMU
12UCF
3
21
2nd 11:03 ESPNU
-
UCONN
MEMP
7
20
2nd 11:23 CBSSN
-
TXSA
RICE
3
0
2nd 9:15 ESP3
-
UAB
LATECH
0
0
1st 15:00 FBOOK
-
NEB
16WISC
0
3
1st 5:53 BTN
-
NTEXAS
UTEP
0
3
1st 6:33 beIN
-
8AUBURN
MISSST
3
0
1st 7:30 ESPN2
-
10WASH
UCLA
0
0
1st 7:10 FOX
-
VANDY
2UGA
3
7
1st 10:15 SECN
-
GAST
TROY
20
37
Final ESPNU
-
TULSA
HOU
26
41
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
LVILLE
66
31
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
MRSHL
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
BYU
45
20
Final ESPN2
-
MD
15MICH
21
42
Final ABC
-
TULANE
CINCY
21
37
Final ESPU
-
NWEST
20MICHST
29
19
Final FS1
-
BUFF
CMICH
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
ECU
TEMPLE
6
49
Final ESNN
-
EMICH
WMICH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
1BAMA
ARK
65
31
Final ESPN
-
19TEXAS
7OKLA
48
45
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
9WVU
22
38
Final ESPN2
-
MIZZOU
SC
35
37
Final SECN
-
ILL
RUT
38
17
Final BTN
-
CUSE
PITT
37
44
Final/OT
-
BC
23NCST
23
28
Final
-
NILL
BALLST
24
16
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
MA
58
42
Final ELEV
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
36
52
Final ESP+
-
FSU
17MIAMI
27
28
Final ABC
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
34
37
Final FS1
-
OHIO
KENTST
27
26
Final ESP+
-
MIAOH
AKRON
41
17
Final ESP+
-
5LSU
22FLA
19
27
Final CBS
-
SALA
GAS
13
48
Final ESP3
-
IOWA
MINN
48
31
Final BTN
-
4CLEM
WAKE
63
3
Final ESPN
-
IOWAST
25OKLAST
48
42
Final ESPN2
-
SDGST
BOISE
19
13
Final ESPU
-
NAVY
AF
7
35
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
21COLO
21
28
Final PACN
-
NMEX
UNLV
50
14
Final ATSN
-
LAMON
MISS
21
70
Final SECN
-
IND
3OHIOST
26
49
Final FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
6ND
24VATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
064.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ARIZ
0
055.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
SJST
0
059.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
058.5 O/U
+15
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
UTAH
14STNFRD
0
045 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00am