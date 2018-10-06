Drive Chart
Purdy leads Iowa State over No. 25 Oklahoma State, 48-42

  • Oct 06, 2018

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Third-string quarterback Brock Purdy completed 18 of 23 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns to help lead Iowa State to a 48-42 victory over No. 25 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Purdy, a true freshman, had played just one series before this game. But he stepped in for Zeb Noland - who was starting his fourth straight game in place of injured starter Kyle Kempt - in the contest's second series and immediately sparked Iowa State (2-3, 1-2 Big 12 Conference). He also had a rushing touchdown.

The Cyclones entered the day ranked last in the Big 12 in both scoring (17.5 points per game, 122nd in the nation out of 130) and yards (299.5 per game, 123rd overall) but reached season highs in both categories, amassing 465 yards overall.

With Iowa State missing leading rusher David Montgomery because of an upper body injury, Purdy also led the Cyclones in rushing. He had 84 yards, including a 29-yard TD run, on 19 carries.

Tyler Cornelius was 19 of 33 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns for Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2), which lost its second consecutive home game. The Big 12's leading rusher, Justice Hill, was limited to 66 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries, a 2.8-yard average.

Purdy and Cornelius had one interception apiece.

TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones just needed an effective quarterback to get their offense going. In addition to Purdy, the Iowa State backup running backs also stepped up in Montgomery's absence. Kene Nwangwu, who was listed as the fourth stringer, had 49 yards on 10 carries.

Oklahoma State: There is some frustration among the home fans with the offensive line's inability to protect Cornelius adequately on passing plays, allowing seven sacks, and to block on rushes. And Hill, who rushed for 189 yards last week and topping 100 in four of the previous five games this season, went just eight yards in his longest run in this one.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The path doesn't get any easier for the Cyclones, as they return home to take on No. 9 West Virginia.

Oklahoma State: After losing two straight at home, the Cowboys might be glad to go back on the road next week, facing Kansas State.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
42
Touchdown 1:04
14-T.Cornelius complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
111
yds
01:39
pos
48
41
Two Point Conversion 6:09
15-B.Purdy complete to 25-S.Croney. 25-S.Croney to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
35
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:09
15-B.Purdy incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
46
35
Touchdown 6:09
15-B.Purdy complete to 14-T.Milton. 14-T.Milton runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
61
yds
00:55
pos
46
35
Point After TD 10:25
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
40
35
Touchdown 10:28
5-J.Hill runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
35
yds
00:04
pos
40
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:14
96-C.Assalley 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
14
yds
03:19
pos
40
28
Point After TD 11:06
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
28
Touchdown 11:12
15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
0:35
pos
36
28
Point After TD 12:35
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
28
Touchdown 12:42
14-T.Cornelius scrambles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
95
yds
00:00
pos
30
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:21
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
21
Touchdown 0:28
15-B.Purdy complete to 23-M.Eaton. 23-M.Eaton runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:53
pos
29
21
Point After TD 2:21
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
21
Touchdown 2:28
14-T.Cornelius complete to 13-T.Johnson. 13-T.Johnson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:08
pos
23
20
Point After TD 5:36
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
14
Touchdown 5:41
25-S.Croney runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
67
yds
00:55
pos
22
14
Point After TD 9:06
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
14
Touchdown 9:13
14-T.Cornelius complete to 88-L.Wolf. 88-L.Wolf runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:24
pos
16
13
Point After TD 12:37
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
7
Touchdown 12:46
15-B.Purdy runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
67
yds
02:16
pos
15
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:04
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
7
Touchdown 4:14
15-B.Purdy complete to 18-H.Butler. 18-H.Butler runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:47
pos
8
7
Safety 7:40
29-Z.Sinor to OKS End Zone FUMBLES. out of bounds at the OKS End Zone. to OKS End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
2
7
Point After TD 11:03
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:11
14-T.Cornelius complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:28
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 22
Rushing 7 8
Passing 11 13
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 3-11 7-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 450 372
Total Plays 64 76
Avg Gain 7.0 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 140 126
Rush Attempts 39 43
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 2.9
Net Yards Passing 310 246
Comp. - Att. 19-25 19-33
Yards Per Pass 12.4 7.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-15 7-43
Penalties - Yards 5-36 9-87
Touchdowns 6 6
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 4 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-41.0 6-45.2
Return Yards 42 115
Punts - Returns 4-12 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 2-30 5-114
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Kicking 6/6 6/6
Extra Points 5/5 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Iowa State 2-3 92110848
25 Oklahoma State 4-2 71471442
O/U 55.5, OKLAST -10
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
 310 PASS YDS 246
140 RUSH YDS 126
450 TOTAL YDS 372
Iowa State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 318 4 1 243.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 318 4 1 243.1
B. Purdy 18/23 318 4 1
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 7 0 0 79.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 722 4 1 129.0
Z. Noland 1/2 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 84 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 83 1
B. Purdy 19 84 1 29
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 62 0
K. Nwangwu 10 49 0 13
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 40 1
S. Croney Jr. 4 20 1 12
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
J. Lang 3 6 0 4
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -35 0
K. Kempt 1 -10 0 -10
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -13 0
Z. Noland 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 98 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 163 1
T. Milton 4 98 1 60
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 372 4
H. Butler 2 61 1 40
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 134 0
L. Akers 1 55 0 55
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 134 1
M. Eaton 2 43 1 26
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 196 1
D. Jones 6 37 1 23
S. Seonbuchner 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
S. Seonbuchner 1 16 0 16
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Lang 1 9 0 9
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 46 0
S. Croney Jr. 2 6 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 3 0.0
B. Lewis 7-0 0.0 1
B. Peavy 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
B. Peavy 5-0 1.0 0
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
M. Spears Jr. 5-0 1.0 0
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. White 4-1 0.0 0
O. Vance 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
O. Vance 4-0 1.0 0
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Eisworth 3-0 0.0 0
S. Benton 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
S. Benton 3-0 1.0 0
W. Harvey 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Harvey 3-1 0.0 0
J. Grant 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Grant 3-0 0.0 0
D. Payne 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Payne 3-0 1.0 0
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Rose 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Ja. Bailey 2-0 1.0 0
E. Uwazurike 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Uwazurike 1-1 0.0 0
C. Pulvermacher 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Pulvermacher 1-0 0.0 0
D. Young 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Young 1-0 0.0 0
Jo. Bailey 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Jo. Bailey 1-0 1.0 0
R. Northrup 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Northrup 1-1 0.0 0
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Eaton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Hummel 1-0 1.0 0
R. Lima 76 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Lima 1-2 0.0 0
T. Kyle 21 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Kyle 1-0 0.0 0
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Soehner 1-0 0.0 0
J. Scates 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Scates 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
8/8 12/12
C. Assalley 1/1 22 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Dunn 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 38.5 4
C. Dunn 6 41.0 4 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
H. Butler 1 0.0 0 0
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 34.4 30 0
K. Nwangwu 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 3.7 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 8.7 11 0
T. Milton 3 3.7 11 0
D. Ruth 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
D. Ruth 1 1.0 1 0
Oklahoma State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 289 4 1 165.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 1830 16 6 162.3
T. Cornelius 19/33 289 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 643 7
J. Hill 24 66 1 8
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 135 3
T. Cornelius 14 46 1 48
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 178 2
C. Hubbard 2 22 0 12
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Wolf 1 6 0 6
Z. Sinor 29 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
Z. Sinor 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 628 4
Ty. Wallace 5 82 1 42
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 371 3
T. Johnson 4 79 1 28
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 220 2
L. Wolf 6 63 1 27
J. Woods 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 89 1
J. Woods 2 33 1 19
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 204 1
D. Stoner 1 31 0 31
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 32 0
J. Hill 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Owens 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
J. Owens 6-0 1.0 0
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
R. Williams 6-0 0.0 1
K. Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Peel 5-2 0.0 0
J. Phillips 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Phillips 5-0 0.0 0
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Rodriguez 5-0 0.0 0
K. Edison-McGruder 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Edison-McGruder 4-1 0.0 0
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Bernard 3-0 0.0 0
C. Bundage 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Bundage 3-1 0.0 0
J. Brailford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Brailford 3-1 1.0 0
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Harper 2-0 0.0 0
B. Evers 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Evers 1-0 0.0 0
E. Smith, Jr. 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Smith, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Walterscheid 82 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Walterscheid 1-0 1.0 0
T. Carter 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
T. Carter 1-1 1.0 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Green 1-0 0.0 0
T. McCalister 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. McCalister 1-0 0.0 0
T. Mwaniki 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Mwaniki 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
9/10 33/34
M. Ammendola 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Sinor 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 46.9 0
Z. Sinor 6 45.2 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 25.5 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 22.7 33 0
C. Hubbard 4 25.5 33 0
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
D. Stoner 1 13.0 13 0
S. Finefeuiaki 42 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
S. Finefeuiaki 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.3 1 0
Ty. Wallace 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 35 1:14 4 -3 Punt
11:03 OKLAST 35 1:10 4 -1 Punt
7:01 OKLAST 20 2:47 8 80 TD
2:33 IOWAST 38 2:16 9 62 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:06 OKLAST 35 1:07 4 0 Punt
6:36 IOWAST 44 0:55 5 56 TD
2:21 OKLAST 35 1:53 7 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 OKLAST 35 1:23 5 65 TD
10:10 IOWAST 31 1:51 6 42 Punt
6:39 IOWAST 27 2:02 6 -18 INT
3:33 OKLAST 18 3:19 6 14 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:25 OKLAST 35 1:38 4 2 Punt
7:04 IOWAST 39 0:55 2 61 TD
4:25 OKLAST 47 1:35 3 4 Punt
0:56 OKLAST 35 0:01 3 8
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 OKLAST 30 2:28 6 70 TD
9:10 OKLAST 17 1:30 5 -17 Safety
4:04 IOWAST 35 1:31 6 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 IOWAST 35 3:24 10 68 TD
7:53 OKLAST 29 1:09 4 -11 Punt
5:36 IOWAST 35 3:08 10 75 TD
0:21 IOWAST 35 0:05 3 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 IOWAST 35 0:00 9 95 TD
11:06 IOWAST 35 0:48 4 -7 Punt
7:46 OKLAST 13 1:00 3 2 Punt
4:17 OKLAST 9 0:09 2 73 Fumble
0:08 IOWAST 35 0:04 13 73 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:09 OKLAST 12 1:00 3 0 Punt
6:09 IOWAST 35 1:13 6 18 INT
2:43 OKLAST 4 1:39 7 96 TD
