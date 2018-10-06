|
|
|NEB
|WISC
No. 16 Wisconsin's run game wears down Nebraska in 41-24 win
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jonathan Taylor ran for 221 yards and three scores, including a career-best 88-yarder in the fourth quarter, and No. 16 Wisconsin's punishing ground game wore down winless Nebraska in a 41-24 victory on Saturday night.
The Badgers (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) withstood the Cornhuskers' desperate second-half comeback attempt from a 17-point halftime deficit led by two touchdown passes in the third quarter by Adrian Martinez.
Nebraska's offense flashed big-play promise behind their freshman quarterback, who threw for 384 yards and rushed for a score. JD Spielman had nine catches for 209 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown catch.
It still wasn't enough to prevent the Cornhuskers (0-5, 0-3) from losing their ninth straight game, extending a program record.
Just too many mistakes to keep up with the disciplined Badgers.
Nebraska was flagged 10 times for 100 yards. Martinez fumbled in the third quarter, a turnover that Wisconsin cashed in for a 20-yard touchdown run from Taiwan Deal for a 24-point lead with 6:50 left in the third quarter.
The Cornhuskers still kept attacking through the air, a smart move considering Wisconsin was thin at cornerback because of injuries. Martinez found Jack Stoll for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 4:20 left to get back within 17.
Nebraska was driving again early in the fourth quarter with a chance to cut into the lead.
Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards, a preseason All-American, finally put a stop to their comeback hopes. He had his second sack of the night on third-and-14 to force a punt.
Taylor barreled through the line on the next play from scrimmage before speeding away from a winded defense for his 88-yard score and a 41-17 lead with 12:50 left.
Taylor finished with 24 carries. Alex Hornibrook was 13 of 24 for 163 yards and a score.
Martinez finished 24-of-42 passing, adding 57 yards on the ground on 13 carries.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: There is potential on offense with Martinez's athleticism and ability to throw down field. In his third start, he seemed to be more at ease after halftime with the Cornhuskers trying to comeback. He appeared to be tentative at times in the first half while under pressure. And a season-long problem with penalties must be addressed.
Wisconsin: The young secondary banged up at cornerback coming into the game took two more hits after cornerback Deron Harrell left with a head injury in the second quarter. Safety Scott Nelson was then ejected for targeting late in the third quarter, meaning he will miss the first half of next week's prime-time matchup on the road at No. 15 Michigan. Backup safety Eric Burrell, along with freshmen cornerbacks Rachad Wildgoose and Donte Burton may have to get up to speed quickly. Wisconsin also had chances for at least three interceptions but errant passes bounced off the hands of defenders.
UP NEXT
Nebraska: Visits Northwestern on Oct. 13.
Wisconsin: Plays third consecutive night game, at No. 15 Michigan on Oct. 13.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|26
|Rushing
|7
|15
|Passing
|17
|9
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|506
|527
|Total Plays
|68
|72
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|370
|Rush Attempts
|24
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|7.7
|Net Yards Passing
|395
|157
|Comp. - Att.
|26-44
|13-24
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|6.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-12
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|10-100
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.5
|3-40.7
|Return Yards
|38
|105
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-35
|3-90
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|7/7
|Extra Points
|3/3
|5/5
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|395
|PASS YDS
|157
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|370
|
|
|506
|TOTAL YDS
|527
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|24/42
|384
|2
|0
|
A. Bunch 17 QB
|A. Bunch
|2/2
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|13
|57
|1
|28
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|5
|29
|0
|9
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|5
|27
|0
|11
|
P. Newell 99 DL
|P. Newell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Bunch 17 QB
|A. Bunch
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|9
|209
|1
|75
|
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
|S. Morgan Jr.
|8
|93
|0
|25
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|4
|53
|0
|24
|
K. Rafdal 82 TE
|K. Rafdal
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
M. Williams 19 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Warner 81 WR
|K. Warner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Reimers 83 WR
|B. Reimers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Young II 5 LB
|D. Young II
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barry 7 LB
|M. Barry
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gifford 12 LB
|L. Gifford
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
F. Akinmoladun 91 DL
|F. Akinmoladun
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 23 CB
|D. Bootle
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 41 S
|D. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Neal 14 S
|T. Neal
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 96 DL
|C. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lee Jr. 6 DB
|E. Lee Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 24 S
|A. Williams
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 21 CB
|L. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weinmaster 57 LB
|J. Weinmaster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 94 DL
|K. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Newell 99 DL
|P. Newell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 93 DL
|D. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bunch 17 QB
|A. Bunch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Reed 25 S
|A. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Bell 25 RB
|G. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 4 LB
|C. Tannor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 22 LB
|A. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pickering 32 K
|B. Pickering
|1/1
|31
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|2
|53.5
|1
|59
|
C. Lightbourn 35 P
|C. Lightbourn
|2
|29.5
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|2
|17.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|13/24
|163
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|24
|221
|3
|88
|
T. Deal 28 RB
|T. Deal
|10
|74
|1
|20
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|9
|73
|0
|24
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Ingold 45 FB
|A. Ingold
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|3
|60
|0
|26
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|4
|47
|1
|15
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|3
|38
|0
|16
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Edwards 53 LB
|T. Edwards
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|
R. Connelly 43 LB
|R. Connelly
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cone 31 CB
|M. Cone
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 59 LB
|T. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nelson 9 S
|S. Nelson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pfaff 52 DE
|D. Pfaff
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Sagapolu 99 NT
|O. Sagapolu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 20 CB
|F. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burton 4 CB
|D. Burton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lyles 76 DE
|K. Lyles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrell 8 CB
|D. Harrell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dixon 14 S
|D. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
|A. Van Ginkel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bell 55 LB
|C. Bell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gaglianone 27 K
|R. Gaglianone
|2/2
|30
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|30.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
-
LIB
NMEXST
41
49
4th 4:53
-
6ND
24VATECH
45
23
4th 4:50 ABC
-
WASHST
OREGST
28
30
3rd 8:00 PACN
-
COLOST
SJST
14
0
2nd 13:28 CBSSN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
7
3
2nd 7:09 ESPU
-
UTAH
14STNFRD
14
0
2nd 8:15 ESPN
-
CAL
ARIZ
14
10
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
GAST
TROY
20
37
Final ESPNU
-
TULSA
HOU
26
41
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
LVILLE
66
31
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
MRSHL
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
BYU
45
20
Final ESPN2
-
19TEXAS
7OKLA
48
45
Final FOX
-
1BAMA
ARK
65
31
Final ESPN
-
ECU
TEMPLE
6
49
Final ESNN
-
MD
15MICH
21
42
Final ABC
-
NWEST
20MICHST
29
19
Final FS1
-
TULANE
CINCY
21
37
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
CMICH
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
RUT
38
17
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
9WVU
22
38
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
WMICH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
MIZZOU
SC
35
37
Final SECN
-
CUSE
PITT
37
44
Final/OT
-
BC
23NCST
23
28
Final
-
NILL
BALLST
24
16
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
25OKLAST
48
42
Final ESPN2
-
NAVY
AF
7
35
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
19
13
Final ESPU
-
IOWA
MINN
48
31
Final BTN
-
SFLA
MA
58
42
Final ELEV
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
34
37
Final FS1
-
MIAOH
AKRON
41
17
Final ESP+
-
FSU
17MIAMI
27
28
Final ABC
-
OHIO
KENTST
27
26
Final ESP+
-
5LSU
22FLA
19
27
Final CBS
-
4CLEM
WAKE
63
3
Final ESPN
-
SALA
GAS
13
48
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
36
52
Final ESP+
-
NMEX
UNLV
50
14
Final ATSN
-
LAMON
MISS
21
70
Final SECN
-
IND
3OHIOST
26
49
Final FOX
-
ARIZST
21COLO
21
28
Final PACN
-
ODU
FAU
33
52
Final
-
LALAF
TXSTSM
42
27
Final ESP+
-
TXSA
RICE
20
3
Final ESP3
-
UCONN
MEMP
14
55
Final CBSSN
-
13UK
TXAM
14
20
Final/OT ESPN
-
SMU
12UCF
20
48
Final ESPNU
-
UAB
LATECH
28
7
Final FBOOK
-
10WASH
UCLA
31
24
Final FOX
-
VANDY
2UGA
13
41
Final SECN
-
NTEXAS
UTEP
27
24
Final beIN
-
8AUBURN
MISSST
9
23
Final ESPN2
-
NEB
16WISC
24
41
Final BTN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+3
Sun 12:00am