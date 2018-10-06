Drive Chart
NEB
WISC

No Text

No. 16 Wisconsin's run game wears down Nebraska in 41-24 win

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 06, 2018

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jonathan Taylor ran for 221 yards and three scores, including a career-best 88-yarder in the fourth quarter, and No. 16 Wisconsin's punishing ground game wore down winless Nebraska in a 41-24 victory on Saturday night.

The Badgers (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) withstood the Cornhuskers' desperate second-half comeback attempt from a 17-point halftime deficit led by two touchdown passes in the third quarter by Adrian Martinez.

Nebraska's offense flashed big-play promise behind their freshman quarterback, who threw for 384 yards and rushed for a score. JD Spielman had nine catches for 209 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown catch.

It still wasn't enough to prevent the Cornhuskers (0-5, 0-3) from losing their ninth straight game, extending a program record.

Just too many mistakes to keep up with the disciplined Badgers.

Nebraska was flagged 10 times for 100 yards. Martinez fumbled in the third quarter, a turnover that Wisconsin cashed in for a 20-yard touchdown run from Taiwan Deal for a 24-point lead with 6:50 left in the third quarter.

The Cornhuskers still kept attacking through the air, a smart move considering Wisconsin was thin at cornerback because of injuries. Martinez found Jack Stoll for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 4:20 left to get back within 17.

Nebraska was driving again early in the fourth quarter with a chance to cut into the lead.

Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards, a preseason All-American, finally put a stop to their comeback hopes. He had his second sack of the night on third-and-14 to force a punt.

Taylor barreled through the line on the next play from scrimmage before speeding away from a winded defense for his 88-yard score and a 41-17 lead with 12:50 left.

Taylor finished with 24 carries. Alex Hornibrook was 13 of 24 for 163 yards and a score.

Martinez finished 24-of-42 passing, adding 57 yards on the ground on 13 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: There is potential on offense with Martinez's athleticism and ability to throw down field. In his third start, he seemed to be more at ease after halftime with the Cornhuskers trying to comeback. He appeared to be tentative at times in the first half while under pressure. And a season-long problem with penalties must be addressed.

Wisconsin: The young secondary banged up at cornerback coming into the game took two more hits after cornerback Deron Harrell left with a head injury in the second quarter. Safety Scott Nelson was then ejected for targeting late in the third quarter, meaning he will miss the first half of next week's prime-time matchup on the road at No. 15 Michigan. Backup safety Eric Burrell, along with freshmen cornerbacks Rachad Wildgoose and Donte Burton may have to get up to speed quickly. Wisconsin also had chances for at least three interceptions but errant passes bounced off the hands of defenders.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Visits Northwestern on Oct. 13.

Wisconsin: Plays third consecutive night game, at No. 15 Michigan on Oct. 13.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:11
32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
41
Touchdown 9:20
2-A.Martinez runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
03:30
pos
23
41
Point After TD 12:50
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
41
Touchdown 13:03
23-J.Taylor runs 88 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
88
yds
00:07
pos
17
40
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:20
32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
34
Touchdown 4:30
2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:20
pos
16
34
Point After TD 6:50
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
34
Touchdown 6:57
28-T.Deal runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
79
yds
03:00
pos
10
33
Point After TD 11:04
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
27
Touchdown 11:09
23-J.Taylor runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:04
pos
10
26
Point After TD 14:13
32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 14:28
2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
0:12
pos
9
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:42
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
20
Touchdown 0:47
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
78
yds
01:28
pos
3
19
Point After TD 6:51
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
13
Touchdown 6:55
23-J.Taylor runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
03:04
pos
3
12
Field Goal 10:03
32-B.Pickering 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
61
yds
02:59
pos
3
6
Field Goal 13:07
27-R.Gaglianone 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
41
yds
01:56
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:17
27-R.Gaglianone 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
53
yds
07:43
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 26
Rushing 7 15
Passing 17 9
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 3-10 6-12
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 506 527
Total Plays 68 72
Avg Gain 7.4 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 111 370
Rush Attempts 24 48
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 7.7
Net Yards Passing 395 157
Comp. - Att. 26-44 13-24
Yards Per Pass 9.0 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-12 1-6
Penalties - Yards 10-100 5-50
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-41.5 3-40.7
Return Yards 38 105
Punts - Returns 1-3 1-15
Kickoffs - Returns 2-35 3-90
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 7/7
Extra Points 3/3 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nebraska 0-5 0314724
16 Wisconsin 4-1 31714741
O/U 60.5, WISC -18
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 395 PASS YDS 157
111 RUSH YDS 370
506 TOTAL YDS 527
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 384 2 0 149.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.7% 916 5 3 133.1
A. Martinez 24/42 384 2 0
A. Bunch 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 0 0 196.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 320 2 2 128.7
A. Bunch 2/2 23 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 253 3
A. Martinez 13 57 1 28
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 289 3
D. Ozigbo 5 29 0 9
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 155 0
M. Washington 5 27 0 11
P. Newell 99 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
P. Newell 1 6 0 6
A. Bunch 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 27 0
A. Bunch 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 209 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 461 5
J. Spielman 9 209 1 75
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 93 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 362 1
S. Morgan Jr. 8 93 0 25
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 79 0
M. Washington 4 53 0 24
K. Rafdal 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 67 0
K. Rafdal 1 18 0 18
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 76 1
J. Stoll 1 12 1 12
M. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
M. Williams 1 11 0 11
K. Warner 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
K. Warner 1 6 0 6
B. Reimers 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Reimers 1 5 0 5
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
D. Ozigbo 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Young II 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Young II 5-2 0.0 0
M. Barry 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
M. Barry 5-3 0.0 0
L. Gifford 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
L. Gifford 5-2 1.0 0
F. Akinmoladun 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
F. Akinmoladun 5-0 0.0 0
D. Bootle 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Bootle 4-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
D. Williams 4-1 0.0 0
T. Neal 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Neal 4-1 0.0 0
C. Davis 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
E. Lee Jr. 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
E. Lee Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
A. Williams 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
A. Williams 3-3 0.0 0
L. Jackson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
L. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Weinmaster 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Weinmaster 2-0 0.0 0
K. Davis 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Davis 2-2 0.0 0
B. Stille 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Stille 1-1 0.0 0
P. Newell 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Newell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ozigbo 1-0 0.0 0
D. Daniels 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Daniels 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bunch 17 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bunch 1-0 0.0 0
A. Reed 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Reed 1-0 0.0 0
G. Bell 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Bell 1-0 0.0 0
C. Tannor 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Tannor 0-1 0.0 0
A. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Davis 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Pickering 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/7 13/13
B. Pickering 1/1 31 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 53.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 53.5 1
I. Armstrong 2 53.5 1 59
C. Lightbourn 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 29.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 41.6 0
C. Lightbourn 2 29.5 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 17.0 25 0
M. Washington 2 17.5 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 3 0
J. Spielman 1 3.0 3 0
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 163 1 0 125.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 963 7 2 151.7
A. Hornibrook 13/24 163 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 221 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 849 8
J. Taylor 24 221 3 88
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 74 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 241 3
T. Deal 10 74 1 20
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 73 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 175 0
G. Groshek 9 73 0 24
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 41 0
K. Pryor 1 5 0 5
A. Ingold 45 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 105 3
A. Ingold 1 3 0 3
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
A. Cruickshank 1 1 0 1
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -32 0
A. Hornibrook 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 354 2
A. Taylor 3 60 0 26
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 213 2
J. Ferguson 4 47 1 15
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 90 1
D. Davis III 3 38 0 16
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 1
G. Groshek 2 10 0 9
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 103 1
K. Pryor 1 8 0 8
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Dunn 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Edwards 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 2.0
T. Edwards 6-1 2.0 0
R. Connelly 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Connelly 6-1 0.0 0
M. Cone 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
M. Cone 5-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Johnson 4-1 0.0 0
S. Nelson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
S. Nelson 4-1 0.0 0
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
Z. Baun 2-2 0.0 0
D. Pfaff 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Pfaff 2-0 0.0 0
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Wildgoose 2-0 0.0 0
O. Sagapolu 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Sagapolu 2-0 0.0 0
F. Hicks 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
F. Hicks 2-0 0.0 0
D. Burton 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Burton 2-0 0.0 0
K. Lyles 76 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Lyles 1-0 0.0 0
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Burrell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Harrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Harrell 1-1 0.0 0
D. Dixon 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Dixon 1-0 0.0 0
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Van Ginkel 0-1 0.0 0
C. Bell 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Bell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
5/6 22/22
R. Gaglianone 2/2 30 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Allen 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 43.5 1
C. Allen 2 43.5 1 44
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 39.9 0
A. Lotti 1 35.0 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 30.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 23.2 34 0
A. Cruickshank 3 30.0 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.0 15 0
J. Dunn 1 15.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:12 WISC 35 1:19 7 9 Punt
3:33 NEB 20 1:12 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 WISC 35 2:59 11 61 FG
6:51 WISC 35 4:23 13 38 Downs
0:42 WISC 35 0:17 5 6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 WISC 35 0:00 3 65 TD
11:04 WISC 35 0:55 5 24 Fumble
6:50 WISC 35 2:20 9 65 TD
1:45 NEB 12 1:35 9 42 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 WISC 35 3:30 9 95 TD
4:24 NEB 44 0:53 7 24 Downs
1:01 NEB 20 0:31 3 21
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEB 35 7:43 15 53 FG
5:53 WISC 45 2:14 6 20 Punt
2:21 NEB 50 1:56 8 41 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:59 NEB 35 3:04 8 64 TD
2:15 WISC 37 1:28 7 63 TD
0:20 WISC 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 NEB 35 3:04 8 71 TD
9:57 WISC 41 3:00 6 59 TD
4:20 NEB 35 1:58 7 13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 WISC 12 0:07 1 88 TD
9:11 NEB 35 4:05 9 19 Fumble
3:24 WISC 32 2:09 4 24 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores