UTAH
STNFRD

No Text

Utah beats No. 14 Stanford 40-21 as injured Love sits out

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 07, 2018

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Jaylon Johnson returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and Zack Moss ran for two scores to lead Utah to a 40-21 victory over No. 14 Stanford on Saturday night.

Moss ran for 160 yards and the Utes (3-2, 1-2 Pac-12) intercepted K.J. Costello on back-to-back first-half drives in the red zone to snap an 11-game home winning streak for the Cardinal (4-2, 2-1).

Utah ended a six-game skid against Top 25 teams with its first win over a ranked program in three years.

Johnson intercepted the first at the goal line and raced down the sideline for the third 100-yard interception return in school history and first since Harold Lusk did it in 1994 against Colorado State.

Stanford then drove back down the field only to have Costello give the ball away again when he tried to throw it away to avoid a sack. The ball instead went right into the hands of 300-pound defensive lineman Hauati Pututau.

The Utes then drove down the field and made it 21-0 on Moss' 35-yard run on fourth-and-2.

Costello tried to lead a comeback for the Cardinal on a night when star running back Bryce Love was missing with an injured ankle. Costello threw for 385 yards and cut the deficit to 27-21 late in the third quarter with a 26-yard TD pass to Michael Wilson.

But Utah added a field goal, sacked Costello to get the ball back and then delivered a knockout blow when Tyler Huntley narrowly avoided a sack and lofted a 57-yard TD pass to Samson Nacua that made it 37-21 and gave the Utes their first TD pass of the season against an FBS team.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: Coach Kyle Whittingham was aggressive for much of the night. He went for it on fourth down in the first half and was rewarded by Moss' long run. Then after the Cardinal scored with 24 seconds left in the half, the Utes went for it and that paid off as well when Utah moved the ball 45 yards to set up Matt Gay's 48-yard field goal that made it 24-7 at the break.

Stanford: The Cardinal have uncharacteristically struggled to run the ball this season and the problem only got worse with Love sidelined. Cameron Scarlett and Trevor Speights were unable to generate any consistency, and Stanford was held to just 42 yards on 28 carries.

UP NEXT

Utah: Hosts Arizona on Friday night.

Stanford: Visits Arizona State on Oct. 18.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:42
97-M.Gay 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
44
yds
01:57
pos
40
21
Point After TD 7:12
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
21
Touchdown 7:23
1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
74
yds
02:36
pos
36
21
Field Goal 13:08
97-M.Gay 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
49
yds
01:18
pos
30
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:44
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
21
Touchdown 1:51
3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
89
yds
02:03
pos
27
20
Point After TD 5:02
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
14
Touchdown 5:07
22-C.Scarlett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:39
pos
27
13
Field Goal 10:20
97-M.Gay 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
34
yds
00:00
pos
27
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:08
97-M.Gay 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
50
yds
00:16
pos
24
7
Point After TD 0:24
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 0:28
23-T.Speights runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
02:28
pos
21
6
Point After TD 2:56
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 3:05
2-Z.Moss runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
82
yds
05:14
pos
20
0
Point After TD 10:50
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 11:12
3-K.Costello incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Johnson at UTH End Zone. 1-J.Johnson runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
78
yds
00:40
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:47
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 1:00
2-Z.Moss runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
06:23
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 26
Rushing 12 4
Passing 8 18
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 6-13 3-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 3-3
Total Net Yards 412 402
Total Plays 64 70
Avg Gain 6.4 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 222 42
Rush Attempts 43 28
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 1.5
Net Yards Passing 190 360
Comp. - Att. 17-21 26-42
Yards Per Pass 9.0 8.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-9 3-21
Penalties - Yards 7-65 2-20
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 2-46.0 3-49.7
Return Yards 116 109
Punts - Returns 1-6 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 4-100
Int. - Returns 2-110 0-0
Kicking 8/8 3/3
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 4/4 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah 3-2 71731340
14 Stanford 4-2 0714021
O/U 45, STNFRD -4
Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA
 190 PASS YDS 360
222 RUSH YDS 42
412 TOTAL YDS 402
Utah
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81% 199 1 0 176.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 1020 5 2 128.1
T. Huntley 17/21 199 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 160 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 549 6
Z. Moss 20 160 2 35
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 71 0
A. Shyne 10 38 0 8
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 143 2
T. Huntley 10 23 0 6
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 47 0
B. Covey 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 146 1
S. Nacua 2 70 1 57
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 354 0
B. Covey 6 70 0 19
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 1
Br. Kuithe 3 22 0 17
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 92 0
D. Simpkins 3 20 0 9
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 1
C. Fotheringham 1 13 0 13
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
S. Enis 1 4 0 4
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 1
Z. Moss 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Anae 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
M. Anae 2-0 2.0 0
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Guidry 1-0 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Anae 1-0 1.0 0
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
C. Hansen 1-0 1.0 0
M. Tupai 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Tupai 1-0 1.0 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
H. Pututau 41 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Pututau 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/11 15/15
M. Gay 4/4 49 4/4 16
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 44.0 0
M. Wishnowsky 2 46.0 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 7.2 6 0
B. Covey 1 6.0 6 0
Stanford
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 381 1 2 139.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.6% 1611 12 6 152.2
K. Costello 26/41 381 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 158 1
T. Speights 17 56 1 12
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 78 2
C. Scarlett 6 17 1 8
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Wilson 1 -1 0 -1
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 -79 0
K. Costello 4 -30 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 120 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 382 0
K. Smith 8 120 0 26
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 103 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 541 8
J. Arcega-Whiteside 8 103 0 22
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 100 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 284 0
T. Irwin 7 100 0 30
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 1
M. Wilson 1 26 1 26
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 158 3
C. Parkinson 1 24 0 24
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
T. Speights 1 8 0 8
K. McCombs 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. McCombs 1 5 0 5
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 147 0
O. St. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Reid 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/7 18/18
J. Toner 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 44.6 0
J. Bailey 3 49.7 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 25.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 19.7 32 0
C. Scarlett 4 25.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 11.6 9 0
T. Irwin 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 UTAH 20 1:58 6 20 Punt
7:23 UTAH 20 6:23 13 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:19 UTAH 28 5:14 11 72 TD
0:24 STNFRD 35 0:16 5 45 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 STNFRD 35 0:00 12 34 FG
5:02 STNFRD 35 1:04 4 -4 Punt
1:44 STNFRD 35 1:18 9 49 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:59 UTAH 26 2:36 5 74 TD
5:39 UTAH 42 1:57 5 39 FG
1:30 UTAH 32 0:09 2 -3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 35 1:30 5 9 Punt
10:38 STNFRD 30 2:35 6 32 Punt
0:47 UTAH 35 0:40 13 66 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:50 UTAH 35 2:26 7 -7 INT
2:56 UTAH 35 2:28 12 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:46 UTAH 35 4:39 11 77 TD
3:54 STNFRD 26 2:03 6 74 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 UTAH 35 2:03 6 4 Punt
7:12 UTAH 35 1:02 6 23 Fumble
3:37 UTAH 35 2:07 10 38 Fumble
NCAA FB Scores