Utah beats No. 14 Stanford 40-21 as injured Love sits out
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Jaylon Johnson returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and Zack Moss ran for two scores to lead Utah to a 40-21 victory over No. 14 Stanford on Saturday night.
Moss ran for 160 yards and the Utes (3-2, 1-2 Pac-12) intercepted K.J. Costello on back-to-back first-half drives in the red zone to snap an 11-game home winning streak for the Cardinal (4-2, 2-1).
Utah ended a six-game skid against Top 25 teams with its first win over a ranked program in three years.
Johnson intercepted the first at the goal line and raced down the sideline for the third 100-yard interception return in school history and first since Harold Lusk did it in 1994 against Colorado State.
Stanford then drove back down the field only to have Costello give the ball away again when he tried to throw it away to avoid a sack. The ball instead went right into the hands of 300-pound defensive lineman Hauati Pututau.
The Utes then drove down the field and made it 21-0 on Moss' 35-yard run on fourth-and-2.
Costello tried to lead a comeback for the Cardinal on a night when star running back Bryce Love was missing with an injured ankle. Costello threw for 385 yards and cut the deficit to 27-21 late in the third quarter with a 26-yard TD pass to Michael Wilson.
But Utah added a field goal, sacked Costello to get the ball back and then delivered a knockout blow when Tyler Huntley narrowly avoided a sack and lofted a 57-yard TD pass to Samson Nacua that made it 37-21 and gave the Utes their first TD pass of the season against an FBS team.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah: Coach Kyle Whittingham was aggressive for much of the night. He went for it on fourth down in the first half and was rewarded by Moss' long run. Then after the Cardinal scored with 24 seconds left in the half, the Utes went for it and that paid off as well when Utah moved the ball 45 yards to set up Matt Gay's 48-yard field goal that made it 24-7 at the break.
Stanford: The Cardinal have uncharacteristically struggled to run the ball this season and the problem only got worse with Love sidelined. Cameron Scarlett and Trevor Speights were unable to generate any consistency, and Stanford was held to just 42 yards on 28 carries.
UP NEXT
Utah: Hosts Arizona on Friday night.
Stanford: Visits Arizona State on Oct. 18.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|26
|Rushing
|12
|4
|Passing
|8
|18
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|412
|402
|Total Plays
|64
|70
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|222
|42
|Rush Attempts
|43
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|1.5
|Net Yards Passing
|190
|360
|Comp. - Att.
|17-21
|26-42
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|8.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-9
|3-21
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.0
|3-49.7
|Return Yards
|116
|109
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-100
|Int. - Returns
|2-110
|0-0
|Kicking
|8/8
|3/3
|Extra Points
|4/4
|3/3
|Field Goals
|4/4
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|360
|
|
|222
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|412
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|17/21
|199
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|20
|160
|2
|35
|
A. Shyne 6 RB
|A. Shyne
|10
|38
|0
|8
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|10
|23
|0
|6
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|2
|70
|1
|57
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|6
|70
|0
|19
|
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
|Br. Kuithe
|3
|22
|0
|17
|
D. Simpkins 7 WR
|D. Simpkins
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Anae 59 LB
|M. Anae
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Guidry 28 DB
|J. Guidry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anae 6 DE
|B. Anae
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Hansen 22 LB
|C. Hansen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tupai 92 DE
|M. Tupai
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 1 DB
|J. Johnson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. Pututau 41 DT
|H. Pututau
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 97 K
|M. Gay
|4/4
|49
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|2
|46.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|26/41
|381
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Speights 23 RB
|T. Speights
|17
|56
|1
|12
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|6
|17
|1
|8
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|4
|-30
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 82 TE
|K. Smith
|8
|120
|0
|26
|
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
|J. Arcega-Whiteside
|8
|103
|0
|22
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|7
|100
|0
|30
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
T. Speights 23 RB
|T. Speights
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. McCombs 85 TE
|K. McCombs
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 14 P
|J. Bailey
|3
|49.7
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|4
|25.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
