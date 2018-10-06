|
|
|MD
|MICH
No. 15 Michigan starts slow, rebounds to beat Maryland 42-21
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Shea Patterson threw for a season-high 282 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 15 Michigan brushed off a sloppy start to beat Maryland 42-21 Saturday.
The Wolverines (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) fell behind late in the first quarter and didn't take the lead again until midway through the second quarter. They scored 24 straight points to take control and added another TD and 2-point conversion with 6:37 remaining to seal their fifth straight victory.
The Terrapins (3-2, 1-1) went ahead on Ty Johnson's 98-yard kickoff return with 1:10 left in the first half, but they didn't score again until early in the fourth quarter.
Patterson completed 19 of 27 passes and had one interception, a pass that went off tight end Zach Gentry's hands.
The Ole Miss transfer often had a lot of time to throw from the pocket. When defenders charged at Patterson, mobility helped him make moves to avoid getting sacked and gave his teammates time to get open. Patterson threw a 22-yard TD pass to Ronnie Bell late in the first half to put the Wolverines up 17-7. His 34-yard TD pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones put them up by 20 late in the third. A 7-yard TD pass to Jared Wangler led to the final score.
THE TAKEAWAY
Maryland: Penalties are preventing the Terrapins from approaching their potential. They were flagged 12 times for 107 yards and two players, Rayshad Lewis and Tre Watson, were ejected for targeting. Maryland entered the game averaging 9.25 penalties, ranking No. 123 out of 129 teams at the highest level of college football.
Michigan: Slow starts have been a problem for more than half of the games this season. The Wolverines trailed Northwestern 17-0 last were and were tied with SMU 7-all late in second before rallying to win both teams. They fell behind 14-0 against Notre Dame and loss 24-17.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Wolverines will likely be around the same spot in the rankings, but they have chances to move up with three straight tests.
UP NEXT
Maryland: Hosts Rutgers.
Michigan: Hosts No. 16 Wisconsin for the start of a three-game stretch that includes a game at No. 20 Michigan State and against No. 11 Penn State.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/larrylage
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|24
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|10-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|203
|465
|Total Plays
|50
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|147
|171
|Rush Attempts
|37
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|56
|294
|Comp. - Att.
|7-13
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|10.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-17
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|12-107
|6-52
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.2
|1-45.0
|Return Yards
|124
|121
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-119
|3-54
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|1-46
|Kicking
|3/3
|6/6
|Extra Points
|3/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/0
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|56
|PASS YDS
|294
|
|
|147
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|203
|TOTAL YDS
|465
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Hill 11 QB
|K. Hill
|5/10
|62
|0
|1
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|2/3
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|5
|63
|1
|42
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|11
|63
|0
|20
|
A. McFarland 5 RB
|A. McFarland
|9
|34
|0
|15
|
T. Johnson 24 RB
|T. Johnson
|5
|3
|0
|4
|
D. Turner 1 WR
|D. Turner
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
K. Hill 11 QB
|K. Hill
|4
|-17
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Turner 1 WR
|D. Turner
|2
|30
|0
|18
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. McFarland 5 RB
|A. McFarland
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Jacobs 12 WR
|T. Jacobs
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Davenport 9 WR
|J. Davenport
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Da. Jones 21 WR
|Da. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Watson 33 LB
|T. Watson
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 22 LB
|I. Davis
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Savage, Jr. 4 DB
|D. Savage, Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Brooks, Jr. 25 DB
|A. Brooks, Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aniebonam 6 DL
|J. Aniebonam
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cowart 9 DL
|B. Cowart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 18 LB
|J. Mosley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tanyi 50 DL
|M. Tanyi
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howard 59 DL
|K. Howard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ellis 7 DB
|T. Ellis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
BA. Miller 90 DL
|BA. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Saine 93 DL
|O. Saine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Richardson 20 DB
|A. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brand 27 DL
|B. Brand
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McLean 91 DL
|A. McLean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 16 LB
|A. Eley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 2 DB
|R. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Lees 88 P
|W. Lees
|6
|42.2
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson 24 RB
|T. Johnson
|2
|50.0
|98
|0
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|19/27
|282
|3
|1
|
G. Perry 88 WR
|G. Perry
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Higdon 22 RB
|K. Higdon
|25
|103
|0
|18
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|5
|32
|0
|28
|
O. Samuels 23 RB
|O. Samuels
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
B. Mason 42 FB
|B. Mason
|5
|12
|1
|6
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|2
|10
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Gentry 83 TE
|Z. Gentry
|7
|112
|0
|31
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|1
|51
|0
|51
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|34
|1
|34
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|24
|1
|22
|
G. Perry 88 WR
|G. Perry
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
B. Mason 42 FB
|B. Mason
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Wangler 5 FB
|J. Wangler
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
O. Martin 80 WR
|O. Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Higdon 22 RB
|K. Higdon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Kinnel 23 DB
|T. Kinnel
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Bush 10 LB
|D. Bush
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Winovich 15 DL
|C. Winovich
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 4 DL
|R. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Marshall 93 DL
|L. Marshall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gil 36 LB
|D. Gil
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jeter 95 DL
|D. Jeter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 26 DB
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Watson 28 DB
|B. Watson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Kelly-Powell 16 DB
|J. Kelly-Powell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|2/2
|34
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|2
|22.5
|26
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|10.5
|17
|0
