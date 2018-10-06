Drive Chart
VANDY
UGA

No Text

Fromm throws 3 TD passes, No. 2 Georgia drops Vandy 41-13

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 06, 2018

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Jake Fromm threw three touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to Terry Godwin, and No. 2 Georgia beat Vanderbilt 41-13 on Saturday night to gain momentum for a crucial stretch of four Southeastern Conference games.

Georgia (6-0, 4-0) trailed for the first time this season following the first of two first-half field goals by Vanderbilt's Ryle Guay less than five minutes into the game.

Fromm threw for a season-high 276 yards while sitting out the final quarter. After Vanderbilt took the 3-0 lead, Fromm needed only 15 seconds to respond with the long scoring pass to Godwin, who fought off cornerback Joejuan Williams' tackle attempt.

The Bulldogs gained momentum for next week's visit to No. 5 Louisiana State. Georgia then plays Florida, Kentucky and Auburn. The four-game stretch will determine the Bulldogs' hopes of defending their SEC championship and making another run at the national title.

Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) trailed only 7-3 after the first period. Kept out of the end zone until the final seconds, the Commodores couldn't spoil Georgia's homecoming as they did with a 17-16 win in 2016.

Georgia's defense contained senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur, who threw for only 169 yards while completing 14 of 28 passes. Shurmur's backup, Mo Hassan, led the Commodores to a touchdown drive capped by Josh Crawford's 2-yard run with 2 seconds remaining.

Fromm threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Riley Ridley late in the first half for a 21-6 halftime lead. Fromm capped a 75-yard drive to open the second half with a screen pass to tailback D'Andre Swift, who ran 35 yards for the touchdown.

Rodrigo Blankenship kicked field goals of 53 and 28 yards for Georgia. Guay was good from 25 and 42 yards.

Freshman Justin Fields passed for 53 yards and had four carries for 18 yards while playing behind Fields.

Georgia left guard Solomon Kindley was carted off the field in the first quarter with a right knee injury. Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney left the game early in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury.

Vanderbilt's defense was missing defensive lineman Louis Vecchio (illness), who had been listed as a co-starter, and starting outside linebacker Charles Wright.

THE TAKEAWAY

Vanderbilt: Kalija Lipscomb, who began the day leading the SEC with 43 catches, an average of 8.6 per game, was held to two catches for 16 yards. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who had 146 yards rushing in last week's win over Tennessee State, started and had a 43-yard run to launch the Commodores' second drive. Vanderbilt settled for Guay's 25-yard field goal for the 3-0 lead which lasted only seconds.

Georgia: Despite the slow start, the Bulldogs topped 40 points for the fifth time in six games; they beat Tennessee 38-12 last week. Georgia had been outrushed 80-7 before their first possession of the second quarter, when Elijah Holyfield had back-to-back carries to launch an 86-yard drive capped by his 24-yard run. The drive helped the offense gain momentum. Three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties could make the Bulldogs' composure a focus for coach Kirby Smart this week.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The strong defensive showing and turnover-free game should be enough to protect the Bulldogs' No. 2 spot in the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: Following an off week, plays host to Florida on Oct. 13.

Georgia: Plays at No. 5 Louisiana State on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:02
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
41
Touchdown 0:09
6-J.Crawford runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
74
yds
03:30
pos
12
41
Field Goal 9:33
98-R.Blankenship 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
143
yds
00:00
pos
6
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:04
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
38
Touchdown 1:19
35-B.Herrien to VAN End Zone FUMBLES (40-J.Griffin). 35-B.Herrien runs no gain for a touchdown.
3
plays
56
yds
0:50
pos
6
37
Field Goal 4:29
98-R.Blankenship 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
73
yds
04:39
pos
6
31
Point After TD 11:55
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
28
Touchdown 11:55
11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
6
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:14
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 1:19
11-J.Fromm complete to 8-R.Ridley. 8-R.Ridley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:05
pos
6
20
Field Goal 2:29
98-R.Guay 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
46
yds
05:20
pos
6
14
Point After TD 7:49
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 7:57
13-E.Holyfield runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
101
yds
02:44
pos
3
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:15
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 10:30
11-J.Fromm complete to 5-T.Godwin. 5-T.Godwin runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:04
pos
3
6
Field Goal 10:34
98-R.Guay 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
50
yds
1:59
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 28
Rushing 6 14
Passing 9 12
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 3-12 6-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 303 557
Total Plays 59 65
Avg Gain 5.1 8.6
Net Yards Rushing 138 219
Rush Attempts 29 34
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 6.4
Net Yards Passing 165 338
Comp. - Att. 16-30 21-31
Yards Per Pass 5.5 10.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-18 1-3
Penalties - Yards 9-69 13-115
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-46.3 3-40.0
Return Yards 24 31
Punts - Returns 1-5 3-31
Kickoffs - Returns 1-19 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 7/7
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 2/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Vanderbilt 3-3 330713
2 Georgia 6-0 71417341
O/U 56, UGA -26
Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
 165 PASS YDS 338
138 RUSH YDS 219
303 TOTAL YDS 557
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 169 0 0 100.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 1400 9 4 134.9
K. Shurmur 14/28 169 0 0
M. Hasan 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 158.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 38 0 0 119.9
M. Hasan 2/2 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 439 5
K. Vaughn 9 79 0 43
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 205 1
J. Wakefield 8 25 0 7
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 238 1
K. Blasingame 6 20 0 19
J. Crawford 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 56 2
J. Crawford 5 18 1 9
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -16 0
K. Shurmur 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
C. Bolar 4 46 0 15
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
K. Blasingame 2 30 0 22
T. Ellis 36 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
T. Ellis 2 26 0 20
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
J. Wakefield 1 21 0 21
J. Crawford 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
J. Crawford 2 18 0 13
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 496 6
K. Lipscomb 2 16 0 13
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 323 2
J. Pinkney 1 12 0 12
S. Dobbs 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
S. Dobbs 1 9 0 9
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 74 1
C. Pierce 1 5 0 5
D. Tennyson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 82 0
D. Tennyson 0 0 0 0
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
K. Vaughn 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Griffin 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
J. Griffin 6-3 0.0 0
J. Williams 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
J. Williams 6-1 0.0 0
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Moore 6-2 0.0 0
F. Coppet 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
F. Coppet 5-0 0.0 0
L. Wiley 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Wiley 4-1 0.0 0
J. Smith 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
J. Smith 2-2 0.5 0
A. George 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. George 2-0 0.0 0
C. Tidd 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Tidd 2-0 0.0 0
D. Sheffield 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Sheffield 1-1 0.0 0
Da. Odeyingbo 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
Da. Odeyingbo 1-0 0.0 0
C. Peart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Peart 1-1 0.0 0
T. Daley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
T. Daley 1-1 0.5 0
M. Worship 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Worship 1-0 0.0 0
S. Edwards 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
D. Birchmeier 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Birchmeier 1-2 0.0 0
Da. Odeyingbo 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Da. Odeyingbo 1-2 0.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mintze 1-0 0.0 0
A. Orji 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Orji 1-0 0.0 0
T. Steen 54 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Steen 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Thome 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 45.1 2
P. Thome 6 46.3 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 22.4 19 0
J. Wakefield 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Ellis 36 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 11.3 5 0
T. Ellis 1 5.0 5 0
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 276 3 0 217.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.8% 1200 12 2 192.5
J. Fromm 17/23 276 3 0
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 53 0 0 124.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 200 2 0 165.6
J. Fields 3/6 53 0 0
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 12 0 0 100.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 40 0 0 122.7
M. Downing 1/2 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 432 3
E. Holyfield 6 64 1 24
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 165 0
J. Cook 7 56 0 22
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 290 4
D. Swift 7 50 0 24
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 175 2
B. Herrien 2 19 1 12
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 133 3
J. Fields 4 18 0 13
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 55 0
P. Hudson 3 18 0 11
I. Donald-McIntyre 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
I. Donald-McIntyre 1 7 0 7
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 -20 0
J. Fromm 1 2 0 2
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
M. Downing 1 -7 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 95 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 141 1
T. Godwin 2 95 1 75
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 262 4
R. Ridley 5 57 1 15
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 109 1
D. Swift 4 49 1 35
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 335 4
M. Hardman 4 45 0 25
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
C. Woerner 2 41 0 24
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 129 1
I. Nauta 2 40 0 28
J. Harris 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Harris 1 12 0 12
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
E. Holyfield 1 2 0 2
J. Stanley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
J. Stanley 0 0 0 0
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 208 2
J. Holloman 0 0 0 0
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
R. LeCounte 6-0 0.0 0
N. Patrick 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Patrick 4-0 0.0 0
M. Rice 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Rice 3-1 0.0 0
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ledbetter 3-0 0.0 0
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
D. Baker 3-0 0.0 0
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
T. Crowder 3-0 1.0 0
D. Gibbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Gibbs 2-0 0.0 0
O. Reese 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Reese 2-0 0.0 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Clark 2-0 0.0 0
B. Cox 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Cox 2-0 0.0 0
A. Anderson 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Beal Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Walker 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Walker 1-1 0.0 0
J. Rochester 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Rochester 1-2 0.0 0
M. Barnett 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Barnett 1-1 0.0 0
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Herrien 1-0 0.0 0
M. Webb 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
W. Grant 84 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Grant 1-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
M. Herring 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Herring 1-0 0.0 0
T. Campbell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
C. Tindall 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
C. Tindall 1-4 0.0 0
A. Poole 93 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Poole 0-1 0.0 0
T. McGhee 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. McGhee 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
9/11 32/32
R. Blankenship 2/2 53 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 44.1 1
J. Camarda 3 40.0 1 43
M. Long 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
M. Long 1 41.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 10.3 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 21.3 22 1
M. Hardman 3 10.3 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 35 0:42 4 -3 Punt
13:16 VANDY 43 1:59 4 50 FG
10:15 UGA 35 1:37 6 25 Punt
3:15 VANDY 5 2:40 15 81 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:49 UGA 35 5:20 12 51 FG
1:14 UGA 35 0:06 3 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 UGA 35 2:30 7 10 Punt
3:46 UGA 35 0:52 6 3 Punt
1:04 UGA 35 0:57 4 -2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 UGA 35 2:35 7 13 Punt
3:39 VANDY 47 3:30 10 53 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 UGA 20 0:52 3 6 Punt
10:34 VANDY 35 0:04 2 65 TD
8:32 UGA 20 4:47 11 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:41 UGA 14 2:44 9 86 TD
2:24 VANDY 35 1:05 7 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:40 VANDY 35 0:00 10 75 TD
9:08 UGA 6 4:39 14 67 FG
2:47 UGA 44 1:43 4 56 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 UGA 22 0:00 11 67 FG
6:44 UGA 10 2:29 4 12 Punt
0:02 VANDY 35 0:00 2 -11
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores