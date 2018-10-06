|
Texas A&M outlasts No. 13 Kentucky 20-14 in OT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Trayveon Williams flipped into the end zone on a 10-yard run in overtime to give Texas A&M a 20-14 victory over No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday night.
The Wildcats' Miles Butler missed a 43-yard field goal to start overtime, with the ball bouncing back off the crossbar, and the Aggies capitalized with Williams' touchdown run four plays later.
The Aggies (4-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) appeared to be in control and were trying to drain the clock when Mond fumbled, and safety Darius West scooped up the ball and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to it at 14 with 4:17 remaining.
Texas A&M took a 14-7 lead early in the fourth quarter when Kellen Mond tried throwing underneath to Camron Buckley. The ball glanced off of Buckley's hands and right into those of tight end Jace Sternberger, who scooted 46 yards up the middle for a go-ahead touchdown.
The Aggies snapped a six-game losing streak to Associated Press Top 25 opponents, including losses this season to top-ranked Alabama and then-No. 2 Clemson.
The Wildcats (5-1, 3-1) were trying to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1950.
THE TAKEAWAY
The Aggies' defense smothered Benny Snell (13 carries for 60 yards), and was opportunistic in the fourth quarter and overtime.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Wildcats are sure to drop at least a few spots following the loss, while the Aggies might re-enter the polls following a brief appearance in mid-September at No. 22.
UP NEXT
Kentucky: Hosts Vanderbilt on Oct. 20.
Texas A&M: At South Carolina next Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|21
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|3
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|153
|362
|Total Plays
|50
|75
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|164
|Rush Attempts
|30
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|83
|198
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|6.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|6-25
|4-28
|Penalties - Yards
|8-52
|6-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-48.7
|5-59.6
|Return Yards
|20
|77
|Punts - Returns
|2-1
|4-65
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/3
|2/3
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|83
|PASS YDS
|198
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|164
|
|
|153
|TOTAL YDS
|362
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|13/20
|108
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|3
|55
|1
|54
|
C. Conrad 87 TE
|C. Conrad
|3
|25
|0
|16
|
B. Snell 26 RB
|B. Snell
|4
|18
|0
|12
|
J. Ali 82 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Baker 2 WR
|D. Baker
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Edwards 7 S
|M. Edwards
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. West 25 S
|D. West
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|
Ka. Daniel 56 LB
|Ka. Daniel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 43 LB
|D. Square
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 LB
|J. Allen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baity 8 CB
|D. Baity
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Oats 22 LB
|C. Oats
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DL
|P. Hoskins
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 6 CB
|L. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 3 S
|J. Griffin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 LB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Westry 21 CB
|C. Westry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Looney 59 DT
|K. Looney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 S
|D. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barnett 39 LB
|E. Barnett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bouvier 33 WR
|D. Bouvier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 S
|T. Ajian
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 91 DE
|C. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Butler 95 K
|M. Butler
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|10
|48.7
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Bouvier 33 WR
|D. Bouvier
|2
|0.5
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|18/29
|226
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|24
|138
|1
|21
|
J. Corbin 7 RB
|J. Corbin
|4
|22
|0
|16
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|16
|15
|0
|16
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sternberger 81 TE
|J. Sternberger
|5
|95
|1
|46
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|6
|72
|0
|32
|
Q. Davis 1 WR
|Q. Davis
|3
|24
|1
|12
|
J. Corbin 7 RB
|J. Corbin
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Rogers 13 WR
|K. Rogers
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
C. Buckley 14 WR
|C. Buckley
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Paul 6 WR
|R. Paul
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Hansford 15 WR
|A. Hansford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Wilson 6 DB
|D. Wilson
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Alaka 42 LB
|O. Alaka
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Keke 8 DL
|K. Keke
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Mack 34 DL
|D. Mack
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Durham 46 DL
|L. Durham
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Dodson 25 LB
|T. Dodson
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Oliver 21 DB
|C. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 52 DL
|J. Madubuike
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Renfro 29 DB
|D. Renfro
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 40 DL
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
|D. Capers-Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Johnson 16 LB
|Br. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 34 P
|B. Mann
|5
|59.6
|2
|82
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 6 WR
|R. Paul
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 6 WR
|R. Paul
|4
|16.3
|43
|0
