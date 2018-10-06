Drive Chart
UK
TXAM

No Text

Texas A&M outlasts No. 13 Kentucky 20-14 in OT

  • Oct 06, 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Trayveon Williams flipped into the end zone on a 10-yard run in overtime to give Texas A&M a 20-14 victory over No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday night.

The Wildcats' Miles Butler missed a 43-yard field goal to start overtime, with the ball bouncing back off the crossbar, and the Aggies capitalized with Williams' touchdown run four plays later.

The Aggies (4-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) appeared to be in control and were trying to drain the clock when Mond fumbled, and safety Darius West scooped up the ball and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to it at 14 with 4:17 remaining.

Texas A&M took a 14-7 lead early in the fourth quarter when Kellen Mond tried throwing underneath to Camron Buckley. The ball glanced off of Buckley's hands and right into those of tight end Jace Sternberger, who scooted 46 yards up the middle for a go-ahead touchdown.

The Aggies snapped a six-game losing streak to Associated Press Top 25 opponents, including losses this season to top-ranked Alabama and then-No. 2 Clemson.

The Wildcats (5-1, 3-1) were trying to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1950.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Aggies' defense smothered Benny Snell (13 carries for 60 yards), and was opportunistic in the fourth quarter and overtime.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wildcats are sure to drop at least a few spots following the loss, while the Aggies might re-enter the polls following a brief appearance in mid-September at No. 22.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Hosts Vanderbilt on Oct. 20.

Texas A&M: At South Carolina next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown
5-T.Williams runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
25
yds
pos
14
20
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:17
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 5:15
11-K.Mond to TXAM 41 FUMBLES (8-D.Baity). 25-D.West runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
16
yds
02:52
pos
13
14
Point After TD 10:13
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 10:23
11-K.Mond complete to 81-J.Sternberger. 81-J.Sternberger runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
48
yds
01:01
pos
7
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:14
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 1:20
11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
82
yds
04:48
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:10
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 1:21
3-T.Wilson complete to 1-L.Bowden. 1-L.Bowden runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
68
yds
02:20
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 21
Rushing 5 10
Passing 3 9
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 2-13 7-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 153 362
Total Plays 50 75
Avg Gain 3.1 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 70 164
Rush Attempts 30 45
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 3.6
Net Yards Passing 83 198
Comp. - Att. 13-20 18-30
Yards Per Pass 4.2 6.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-25 4-28
Penalties - Yards 8-52 6-25
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 10-48.7 5-59.6
Return Yards 20 77
Punts - Returns 2-1 4-65
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-12
Int. - Returns 1-19 0-0
Kicking 2/3 2/3
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
13 Kentucky 5-1 7007014
Texas A&M 4-2 0707620
O/U 49, TXAM -6
Kyle Field College Station, TX
 83 PASS YDS 198
70 RUSH YDS 164
153 TOTAL YDS 362
Kentucky
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 108 1 0 126.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 703 3 5 118.5
T. Wilson 13/20 108 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 699 8
B. Snell 13 60 0 11
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 237 4
A. Rose 3 6 0 6
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 304 3
T. Wilson 14 4 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 273 2
L. Bowden 3 55 1 54
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 114 0
C. Conrad 3 25 0 16
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 47 0
B. Snell 4 18 0 12
J. Ali 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
J. Ali 1 5 0 5
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Rose 1 3 0 3
D. Baker 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 100 0
D. Baker 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Edwards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 1 0.0
M. Edwards 9-1 0.0 0
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 3 0.0
D. West 6-3 0.0 1
Ka. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Ka. Daniel 4-0 0.0 0
D. Square 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Square 4-2 0.0 0
J. Allen 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Allen 4-0 0.0 0
D. Baity 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
D. Baity 4-1 0.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Watson 4-0 1.0 0
C. Oats 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
C. Oats 4-0 1.0 0
P. Hoskins 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
P. Hoskins 4-0 1.0 0
L. Johnson 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Griffin 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Griffin 3-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Jones 2-0 1.0 0
C. Westry 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Westry 2-0 0.0 0
K. Looney 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Looney 2-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Robinson 0-1 0.0 0
E. Barnett 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Barnett 0-1 0.0 0
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Bouvier 0-1 0.0 0
T. Ajian 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
T. Ajian 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Bohanna 0-1 0.0 0
C. Taylor 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/6 23/23
M. Butler 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 48.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 46.8 3
M. Duffy 10 48.7 3 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 6.4 5 0
D. Bouvier 2 0.5 5 0
Texas A&M
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 226 2 1 143.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 1447 9 5 140.3
K. Mond 18/29 226 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 138 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 720 7
T. Williams 24 138 1 21
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 148 1
J. Corbin 4 22 0 16
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 230 4
K. Mond 16 15 0 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 95 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 351 5
J. Sternberger 5 95 1 46
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 133 0
T. Williams 6 72 0 32
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 183 2
Q. Davis 3 24 1 12
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
J. Corbin 1 15 0 15
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 204 2
K. Rogers 2 13 0 7
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 285 0
C. Buckley 1 7 0 7
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 0
R. Paul 0 0 0 0
A. Hansford 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Hansford 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 0.0
D. Wilson 7-3 0.0 0
O. Alaka 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
O. Alaka 5-1 1.0 0
K. Keke 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
K. Keke 5-0 2.0 0
D. Mack 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Mack 3-0 1.0 0
L. Durham 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
L. Durham 3-2 0.5 0
T. Dodson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
T. Dodson 2-2 0.5 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Madubuike 2-1 1.0 0
K. Carper 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Carper 2-0 0.0 0
D. Renfro 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Renfro 2-0 0.0 0
T. Wilson 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Capers-Smith 1-1 0.0 0
Br. Johnson 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Br. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/9 13/13
S. Small 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 59.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 54.9 2
B. Mann 5 59.6 2 82
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.3 12 0
R. Paul 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 16.3 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 8.1 43 0
R. Paul 4 16.3 43 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 35 3:56 10 19 Punt
7:25 UK 3 2:02 5 20 Punt
3:41 UK 32 2:20 5 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:56 UK 27 1:22 3 7 Punt
7:46 UK 20 1:33 3 2 Punt
1:14 TXAM 35 0:35 4 -5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:28 UK 23 2:58 8 12 Punt
3:35 UK 25 1:23 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 UK 49 2:06 4 -7 Punt
10:13 TXAM 35 1:21 5 6 Punt
2:24 UK 9 2:06 6 39 Punt
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
TXAM 25 3 0 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:26 TXAM 13 2:55 7 16 Punt
5:16 TXAM 14 0:54 3 9 Punt
1:10 UK 35 0:45 12 48 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:49 TXAM 15 0:24 3 3 Punt
6:08 TXAM 30 4:48 15 70 TD
0:27 TXAM 30 0:21 3 23 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 UK 35 0:00 11 52 FG Miss
6:18 TXAM 27 2:36 5 32 Punt
1:24 TXAM 21 1:22 7 28 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 UK 48 1:01 2 48 TD
8:07 TXAM 24 2:52 6 16 TD
4:17 UK 35 1:13 5 0 Punt
0:13 TXAM 41 0:05 2 15
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
UK 25 4 25 TD
