Drive Chart
MIZZOU
SC

No Text

Scarnecchia's 3 TDs lead Gamecocks to 37-35 win vs. Missouri

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 06, 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Quarterback Michael Scarnecchia spent years dreaming of starting at South Carolina, until he learned about things even bigger than his wishes.

That's what made the Gamecocks senior, making his first college start, so pleased with his performance against Missouri on Saturday.

''Once you realize it's about South Carolina, it's about the team, it's about helping the university any way you can, it's a calming feeling,'' Scarnecchia said. ''It's playing a bigger part in the bigger picture.''

Scarnecchia certainly did that Saturday, throwing for three touchdowns and leading the Gamecocks (3-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) to Parker White's 33-yard, game-winning field goal with two seconds left in a 37-35 win over the Tigers (3-2, 0-2).

Scarnecchia, part of South Carolina since 2014, was called on with starter Jake Bentley sidelined with a knee injury. And he rose to the challenge in a rain-affected, weather-delayed game that took more than five hours to finish.

For Scarnecchia, few moments were bigger than a 27-yard pass to tight end Kyle Markway into Missouri territory and a 12-yard toss to Bryan Edwards moments later on the final drive that set up Parker's winning kick.

''I felt like I was really prepared,'' Scarnecchia said.

Few were prepared for a game like this. The Gamecocks trailed 23-14 at halftime, yet inexplicably rallied for a 31-23 lead as rain poured down throughout the third quarter.

Parker's second 42-yard field goal gave South Carolina a 34-32 edge with Missouri driving when radar showed lightning in the area with 2:41 to go that led to a weather delay of one hour, 16 minutes.

Once the game resumed, Missouri's Tucker McCann hit a 57-yard field goal that put the Tigers up a final time, 35-34, with 1:18 left.

That's when Scarnecchia drove the Gamecocks one last, dramatic time. When White's kick sailed through, only a few thousand soggy fans remained from the announced crowd of 73,393.

''Wow, what a game, a wild game,'' South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said.

Scarnecchia had first-half TD passes of 5 and 17 yards to Edwards in the first half and 8 yards to Deebo Samuel in the third quarter.

Scarnecchia completed 20 of 35 passes for 249 yards.

''We've got confidence in Mike,'' Muschamp said. ''He's never been able to perform on this stage and he did it well.''

Missouri's Lock, the SEC leader at 320 yards passing a game coming in, was held to his lowest total of the season at 204.

The Tigers had eight trips inside South Carolina's 20 and came away with just three touchdowns. Coach Barry Odom thought those lost chances cost his team.

''I'm trying to put on a good face right now, because I'm not happy,'' he said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: This was the Tigers game to win as they squandered four chances to score touchdowns when inside South Carolina's 20, instead settling for field goals. Missouri will have to learn to close these out if it hopes to rise in the SEC East.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks looked like a team without much spirit in the opening half. The third-quarter rains changed all that as the Gamecocks rebounded in difficult circumstances in the come-from-behind victory that should serve them well going forward.

TAKE A BREAK

Muschamp thought this was the craziest game he'd ever been in. The rain knocked out both the time and play clocks in the third quarter, headsets were lost and the rain was so heavy players were sliding after runs and tackles. And just when it looked like it might conclude, lightning in the area caused a lengthy delay with less than three minutes left.

INJURED GAMECOCKS

Bentley, a junior, sustained his knee injury at Kentucky last week. He practiced most of the week, was suited up and went through warmups with his team.

Muschamp said he would know better about Bentley's status for next week by Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Plays at No. 1 Alabama next Saturday night.

South Carolina: Hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:22
43-P.White 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
49
yds
01:01
pos
35
37
Field Goal 1:27
19-T.McCann 56 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
43
yds
02:47
pos
35
34
Field Goal 6:28
43-P.White 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
40
yds
4:33
pos
32
34
Field Goal 11:06
19-T.McCann 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
47
yds
1:39
pos
32
31
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:54
3-D.Lock incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Okwuegbunam.
plays
yds
pos
29
31
Touchdown 13:00
34-L.Rountree runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
21
yds
01:54
pos
29
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:00
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
31
Touchdown 5:01
3-D.Lock incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-S.Greene at MIZ 12. 44-S.Greene runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
12
yds
0:00
pos
23
30
Field Goal 4:30
43-P.White 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
49
yds
03:10
pos
23
24
Point After TD 9:34
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
21
Touchdown 9:39
12-M.Scarnecchia complete to 1-D.Samuel. 1-D.Samuel runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
72
yds
04:48
pos
23
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:27
19-T.McCann 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
82
yds
4:31
pos
23
14
Field Goal 6:26
19-T.McCann 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
45
yds
02:33
pos
20
14
Point After TD 12:57
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 13:04
12-M.Scarnecchia complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
68
yds
1:21
pos
17
13
Field Goal 15:00
19-T.McCann 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
79
yds
02:33
pos
17
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:25
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 4:29
16-D.Crockett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
02:23
pos
13
7
Point After TD 11:02
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:09
12-M.Scarnecchia complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
72
yds
00:49
pos
7
6
Point After TD 11:58
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:03
34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
105
yds
01:18
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 18
Rushing 10 4
Passing 9 13
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 4-16 8-18
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-4
Total Net Yards 487 377
Total Plays 82 82
Avg Gain 5.9 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 286 128
Rush Attempts 46 47
Avg Rush Yards 6.2 2.7
Net Yards Passing 201 249
Comp. - Att. 17-36 20-35
Yards Per Pass 5.6 7.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-3 0-0
Penalties - Yards 10-83 9-83
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 3-43.3 4-40.8
Return Yards 45 100
Punts - Returns 1-12 1--2
Kickoffs - Returns 2-33 6-90
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-12
Kicking 7/8 7/7
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 5/6 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Missouri 3-2 14901235
South Carolina 3-2 7717637
O/U 62.5, SC +2
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, SC
 201 PASS YDS 249
286 RUSH YDS 128
487 TOTAL YDS 377
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.2% 204 0 2 83.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.9% 1487 11 4 137.7
D. Lock 17/36 204 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 154 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 353 3
D. Crockett 20 154 1 59
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 90 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 383 4
L. Rountree III 13 90 2 41
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 234 1
T. Badie 6 45 0 25
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 82 3
D. Lock 5 14 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 219 1
J. Knox 2 50 0 44
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 240 3
J. Johnson 3 40 0 29
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 74 0
T. Badie 3 25 0 13
S. Bailey 56 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
S. Bailey 1 21 0 21
K. Scott 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 89 1
K. Scott 2 19 0 12
B. Banister 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
B. Banister 1 18 0 18
K. Blanton 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 96 1
K. Blanton 1 18 0 18
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 194 2
A. Okwuegbunam 4 13 0 12
D. Gicinto 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
D. Gicinto 0 0 0 0
T. Beckner, Jr. 5 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Beckner, Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Hall 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 1.0
T. Hall 10-1 1.0 0
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
C. Garrett 6-2 0.0 0
A. Sparks 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Sparks 6-1 0.0 0
W. Palmore 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
W. Palmore 5-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Elliott 4-1 0.0 0
I. Miller 4 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Miller 3-1 0.0 0
N. Anderson 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Anderson 3-1 0.0 0
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Holmes 2-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
D. Acy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Acy 2-0 0.0 0
C. Hilton 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Hilton 2-0 0.0 0
B. Lee 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Lee 2-1 0.0 0
T. Williams 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
C. Turner 39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bledsoe 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 2-0 0.0 0
R. Brandon 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Brandon 1-0 0.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ware 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ware 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Beckner, Jr. 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Beckner, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
K. Whiteside 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Whiteside 1-0 0.0 0
F. Stribling IV 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Stribling IV 1-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Perkins 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jeffcoat 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jeffcoat 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
5/6 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/18 19/19
T. McCann 5/6 56 2/2 17
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Fatony 26 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 45.2 1
C. Fatony 3 43.3 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 22.2 17 0
T. Badie 2 16.5 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Ross 6 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 0 0
T. Ross 1 12.0 0 0
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Scarnecchia 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 249 3 0 145.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 338 4 0 145.9
M. Scarnecchia 20/35 249 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 332 2
R. Dowdle 21 53 0 12
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 207 2
T. Williams 15 51 0 20
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 131 0
A. Turner 4 7 0 5
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Charlton 1 5 0 5
B. Hart 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Hart 1 5 0 5
M. Scarnecchia 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -14 0
M. Scarnecchia 3 4 0 9
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
D. Samuel 2 3 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 294 3
D. Samuel 4 88 1 37
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 73 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 309 5
B. Edwards 7 73 2 17
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 263 1
S. Smith 3 32 0 20
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
K. Markway 1 27 0 27
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 111 1
R. Dowdle 3 15 0 11
K. Pollard 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 49 1
K. Pollard 2 14 0 9
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
T. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Montac 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
S. Montac 9-0 0.0 0
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Brunson 7-0 0.0 0
B. Allen-Williams 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
B. Allen-Williams 6-0 1.0 0
K. Thomas 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Thomas 5-0 0.0 0
D. Fennell 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Fennell 3-0 0.0 0
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
R. Fenton 3-0 0.0 0
S. Blackshear 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Blackshear 3-0 0.0 0
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
S. Greene 3-1 0.0 1
J. Horn 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Horn 3-0 0.0 0
R. Sandidge 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Sandidge 3-0 0.0 0
K. Nixon 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Nixon 2-0 0.0 0
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Kinlaw 2-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Williams 2-1 0.0 1
A. Sterling 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Sterling 1-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
B. Johnson 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bentley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Staley 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Staley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Charleston 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Charleston 1-0 0.0 0
R. Louis 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Louis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/9 18/18
P. White 3/3 42 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 43.3 1
J. Charlton 4 40.8 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nixon 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.0 19 0
K. Nixon 2 17.0 19 0
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 22.2 32 0
D. Samuel 2 19.0 32 0
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
K. Markway 1 7.0 7 0
D. Fennell 35 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
D. Fennell 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 5.0 0 0
B. Edwards 1 -2.0 -2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 MIZZOU 38 1:18 6 105 TD
11:02 SC 35 1:32 5 -1 Punt
6:52 MIZZOU 39 2:23 8 61 TD
3:02 MIZZOU 32 2:33 9 64 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 SC 35 1:55 8 14 Punt
8:59 MIZZOU 36 2:33 8 50 FG
5:01 MIZZOU 15 4:31 14 82 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 SC 35 0:00 4 -6 Punt
9:34 SC 35 2:00 11 41 Downs
4:30 SC 35 0:00 4 63 INT
5:00 SC 20 2:18 8 51 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 SC 21 1:54 3 21 TD
13:08 SC 32 1:20 3 6 FG
6:28 SC 35 0:29 4 4 INT
4:14 MIZZOU 29 2:47 7 33 FG
0:06 SC 35 0:04 2 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIZZOU 35 1:00 4 -9 Punt
11:58 MIZZOU 35 0:49 4 37 TD
8:51 SC 10 1:20 5 17 Punt
4:25 MIZZOU 35 1:18 4 -15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 MIZZOU 35 1:53 6 65 TD
10:58 SC 22 1:54 7 42 Downs
6:20 MIZZOU 35 1:13 4 11 Punt
0:27 MIZZOU 35 0:04 2 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 SC 34 4:48 13 66 TD
7:40 SC 46 3:10 8 29 FG
4:40 SC 35 0:00 1 -15
2:18 SC 20 1:38 6 13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 MIZZOU 35 0:27 5 -3 Fumble
11:06 MIZZOU 35 4:38 12 40 FG
5:43 MIZZOU 37 1:29 4 -8 Downs
1:23 MIZZOU 35 1:01 9 49 FG
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores