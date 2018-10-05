Drive Chart
GATECH
LVILLE

No Text

Marshall, Georgia Tech run all over Louisville 66-31

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 05, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) TaQuon Marshall ran for 175 yards and two scores to lead Georgia Tech to a 66-31 victory over Louisville on Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) ran for a season-high 542 yards, the third-best total in school history and the second most ever yielded by the Cardinals (2-4, 0-3). Tobias Oliver, who relieved Marshall at quarterback late in the third quarter, ran for 108 yards and two scores on eight carries.

In their first nine drives, the Yellow Jackets scored eight touchdowns and a field goal. Then they got a 95-yard interception return for a score from Juanyeh Thomas with 2:18 left.

The 10th drive ended the game.

''Everybody did a tremendous job playing super hard from the start to the finish,'' Marshall said. ''I thought the guys up front blocked very well. The guys on the perimeter did a great job blocking for each other. Overall, I thought it was really different. Everybody was really locked in coming from the hotel. I could just tell how focused everybody was. It was a different energy we had coming into this one.''

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said his team knew what to expect from the triple-option attack.

''We didn't have any answers for their offense,'' he said. ''They did a good job executing. They ran the fullback, the quarterback, the pitch guy, and we weren't able to get it stopped.''

Georgia Tech took advantage of a couple Louisville misplays to jump out to a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The Cardinals turned the ball over on downs at midfield on their first drive, and five plays later, Marshall's 33-yard score gave Georgia Tech the lead less than five minutes into the game.

Louisville fumbled at its 36 on the second play of its second drive. Five plays later, Marshall's 1-yard run doubled Georgia Tech's lead.

Jawon Pass completed 23 of 35 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cardinals.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets' win was big for more reasons than just the score. Not only did Georgia Tech break a three-game conference losing streak, but the win also marked its first away from home in nearly two years. The Yellow Jackets beat Kentucky in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Dec. 31, 2016.

Louisville: A bad season only looks to get worse for the Cardinals. Playing against a team that had lost its last three conference games, Louisville posted its worst home loss in the 20-year history of Cardinal Stadium and gave up the most points by a Petrino-led Cardinals squad.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Returns home to face Duke in an ACC Coastal Division clash next Saturday.

Louisville: Travels to Boston College next Saturday for an ACC Atlantic Division contest.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:28
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
66
31
Touchdown 0:34
6-J.Travis complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:44
pos
66
30
Point After TD 2:18
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
66
24
Touchdown 2:34
6-J.Travis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 28-J.Thomas at GT 5. 28-J.Thomas runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
65
24
Point After TD 6:35
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
59
24
Touchdown 6:39
15-J.Howard runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
04:34
pos
58
24
Point After TD 11:13
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
24
Touchdown 11:21
4-J.Pass complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
01:52
pos
52
23
Point After TD 13:13
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
17
Touchdown 13:18
8-T.Oliver runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
87
yds
00:08
pos
51
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:19
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
17
Touchdown 4:23
8-T.Oliver runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
34
yds
02:38
pos
44
17
Point After TD 8:02
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
17
Touchdown 8:06
1-Q.Searcy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
37
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:04
45-B.Creque 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
46
yds
00:28
pos
31
17
Point After TD 0:32
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 0:35
1-Q.Searcy runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
02:14
pos
30
14
Point After TD 2:49
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 2:49
12-T.Smith runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
04:03
pos
24
13
Field Goal 7:35
38-W.Wells 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
42
yds
03:47
pos
24
7
Point After TD 11:22
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 11:29
4-J.Pass complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
67
yds
00:00
pos
21
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:03
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 0:07
24-J.Mason runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
76
yds
05:10
pos
20
0
Point After TD 7:15
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 7:19
16-T.Marshall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
36
yds
02:32
pos
13
0
Point After TD 10:08
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:14
16-T.Marshall runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
50
yds
02:08
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 23
Rushing 27 7
Passing 1 14
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 6-7 7-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 554 471
Total Plays 67 67
Avg Gain 8.3 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 542 113
Rush Attempts 65 23
Avg Rush Yards 8.3 4.9
Net Yards Passing 12 358
Comp. - Att. 1-2 27-44
Yards Per Pass 6.0 8.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-12
Penalties - Yards 3-45 5-40
Touchdowns 9 4
Rushing TDs 8 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 2-41.5
Return Yards 134 191
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-39 8-191
Int. - Returns 1-95 0-0
Kicking 10/10 5/5
Extra Points 9/9 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia Tech 3-3 2110142166
Louisville 2-4 01701431
O/U 56.5, LVILLE +5.5
Cardinal Stadium Louisville, KY
 12 PASS YDS 358
542 RUSH YDS 113
554 TOTAL YDS 471
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 12 0 0 100.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.7% 554 2 4 117.1
T. Marshall 1/2 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 175 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 557 9
T. Marshall 23 175 2 33
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 103 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 421 7
T. Oliver 8 103 2 65
J. Mason 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 443 4
J. Mason 13 78 1 16
J. Howard 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 195 2
J. Howard 8 58 1 12
C. Lynch 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 98 1
C. Lynch 5 41 0 11
O. Jarrett 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 47 0
O. Jarrett 1 29 0 29
Q. Searcy 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 28 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 225 2
Q. Searcy 3 28 2 25
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 119 2
N. Cottrell 3 27 0 11
M. Rivera 36 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Rivera 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Stewart 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 100 1
B. Stewart 1 12 0 12
Q. Searcy 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 85 0
Q. Searcy 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Saint-Amour 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 1.0
A. Saint-Amour 5-1 1.0 0
J. Askew 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Askew 4-0 0.0 0
D. Curry 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
D. Curry 4-1 0.0 0
T. Swilling 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Swilling 4-1 0.0 0
C. Campbell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Campbell 3-0 1.0 0
V. Alexander 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Alexander 2-0 0.0 0
B. Mitchell 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Mitchell 2-2 0.0 0
K. Cerge-Henderson 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Cerge-Henderson 2-1 0.0 0
Q. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Showell 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Showell 2-0 0.0 0
B. Jordan-Swilling 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jordan-Swilling 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Adams 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
M. Rivera 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
M. Rivera 1-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 40 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
J. Henderson 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Branch 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
D. Branch 1-1 0.0 0
De. Smith 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
De. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
A. Kerr 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Kerr 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 45 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
J. Thomas 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Thomas 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Wells 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 9/9
SEASON FG XP
1/1 18/18
W. Wells 1/1 41 9/9 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 28 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 19.8 21 0
J. Thomas 2 19.5 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 299 2 0 156.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 1059 6 7 116.0
J. Pass 23/35 299 2 0
J. Travis 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 71 1 1 125.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 71 1 1 112.6
J. Travis 4/9 71 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Travis 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 48 0
J. Travis 5 48 0 25
Tr. Smith 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 137 1
Tr. Smith 5 32 1 14
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 113 0
H. Hall 5 23 0 17
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 220 1
M. Cunningham 1 11 0 11
Je. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 70 0
Je. Smith 2 5 0 3
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 62 0
C. Wilson 1 2 0 2
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Hawkins 1 1 0 1
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 -15 1
J. Pass 3 -9 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 79 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 188 2
C. Atwell 4 79 2 29
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 226 2
D. Fitzpatrick 4 58 1 42
D. Peete 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 160 0
D. Peete 2 45 0 37
Ja. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 266 1
Ja. Smith 3 42 0 16
T. Harrell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
T. Harrell 2 36 0 31
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
H. Hall 4 33 0 11
M. Crum 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 146 1
M. Crum 2 28 0 22
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 123 0
S. Dawkins 2 21 0 12
K. Averett 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 61 2
K. Averett 1 15 0 15
Tr. Smith 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 63 0
Tr. Smith 2 7 0 6
E. Spence 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
E. Spence 1 6 0 6
K. Wakefield 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Wakefield 0 0 0 0
J. Davis 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Davis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Pass 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
K. Pass 8-1 0.0 0
D. Etheridge 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Etheridge 7-0 0.0 0
N. Okeke 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
N. Okeke 6-2 0.0 0
Da. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Da. Smith 4-1 0.0 0
J. Goldwire 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Goldwire 4-0 0.0 0
C. Sturghill 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Sturghill 3-0 0.0 0
A. Caban 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
A. Caban 3-4 0.0 0
P. Blue 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Blue 3-1 0.0 0
L. Iakopo 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Iakopo 3-0 0.0 0
T. Peterson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Peterson 3-0 0.0 0
R. Hicks 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Hicks 3-1 0.0 0
D. Dorsey 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Dorsey 2-1 0.0 0
R. Burns 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
R. Burns 2-1 0.0 0
H. Famurewa 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Famurewa 2-0 0.0 0
Tr. Smith 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Tr. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pass 1-0 0.0 0
An. Johnson 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
An. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bolin 13 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bolin 1-0 0.0 0
G. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Robinson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
6/6 15/15
B. Creque 1/1 46 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. King 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 42.7 1
M. King 2 41.5 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 23.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 24.6 34 0
H. Hall 6 23.0 34 0
T. Harrell 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 37 0
T. Harrell 2 26.5 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 GATECH 50 2:08 5 50 TD
9:51 LVILLE 36 2:32 5 36 TD
5:17 GATECH 24 5:10 9 76 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:22 LVILLE 35 3:47 8 42 FG
2:49 LVILLE 20 2:14 10 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 LVILLE 35 0:00 15 79 TD
7:01 LVILLE 34 2:38 5 34 TD
0:43 GATECH 13 0:08 5 87 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 LVILLE 35 4:34 9 65 TD
0:28 LVILLE 35 0:00 2 -7
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 35 1:51 6 15 Downs
10:08 GATECH 35 0:17 4 -5 Fumble
7:15 GATECH 35 1:32 4 -1 Punt
0:03 GATECH 35 0:00 10 67 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:52 GATECH 35 4:03 14 75 TD
0:32 GATECH 35 0:28 5 59 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:02 GATECH 20 0:37 4 21 Fumble
4:19 GATECH 35 3:29 10 21 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 GATECH 35 1:52 10 74 TD
6:35 GATECH 35 3:25 11 73 INT
2:18 GATECH 35 1:44 7 63 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores