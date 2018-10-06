|
Hammond leads Air Force over Navy 35-7 in first career start
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) D.J. Hammond, sidelined early in the game when dazed by a helmet-to-helmet collision, returned to run for three touchdowns and throw for another, leading Air Force past Navy 35-7 on Saturday in his first career start.
Joseph Saucier also scored on a 48-yard run for Air Force (2-3), which took the first leg in the competition among the service academies for the Commander in Chief's trophy. Air Force will play at Army on Nov. 3 while Navy (2-3) plays Army on Dec. 8 in its final regular-season game.
Hammond was injured on a third-down run in the opening minutes of the game. He returned to throw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Ronald Cleveland and run for touchdowns of 1, 2 and 5 yards.
During Air Force's second offensive series, Hammond absorbed successive hits to his head by two Navy defenders. Shaken, Hammond lay on the ground for several moments while being tended to by team trainers and medical staff. He sat up and was helped to his feet before being led off the field for further examination.
Officials, after reviewing the hit, penalized linebacker Taylor Heflin for targeting. Heflin was disqualified from playing in the remainder of the game.
Isaiah Sanders played in place of Hammond for most of the first quarter and part of the second before the starter was cleared to return.
Up by seven at halftime, Air Force added two touchdowns in the third quarter with Hammond leading a pair of 75-yard drives that he finished with 5- and 1-yard scoring runs, respectively. He added the 2-yarder early in the fourth quarter on a quarterback draw.
Navy struck first on a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter by Garret Lewis, his first play in relief of starter Malcom Perry.
But the Falcons came back to score a pair of touchdowns less than two minutes apart in the second quarter to move in front 14-7 at the half, triggering a run of 35 consecutive points by the Falcons.
Hammond, in his second series since returning to the field, connected in the flat with Cleveland who turned a short reception into a 61-yard catch and run for a touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Saucier was able to turn the corner after taking a pitch from Hammond, outrunning defenders along the sideline to go in for the score.
THE TAKEAWAY
Navy: After opening with an early score, Navy's offense, which entered averaging 36 points per game, could get no traction. In particular, the Midshipmen's running attack struggled against the Falcons' defense, gaining 129 yards, down from its average of 355.6 yards entering the game.
Air Force: Hammond appears to have settled questions over Air Force's quarterback position. The sophomore saw his first extensive action a week ago in relief of an ineffective Arion Worthman, playing well in the final 1 1/2 quarters in a loss to Nevada. He was rewarded with his first career start against Navy and showed grit and poise while firming up his hold on the job.
UP NEXT
Navy: Hosts Temple on Saturday.
Air Force: Returns to Mountain West Conference play by traveling to play San Diego State on Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|17
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|2
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|173
|399
|Total Plays
|53
|65
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|124
|257
|Rush Attempts
|42
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|49
|142
|Comp. - Att.
|3-11
|6-10
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|14.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|3-32
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.7
|4-29.8
|Return Yards
|0
|62
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-62
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|1/2
|5/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|49
|PASS YDS
|142
|
|
|124
|RUSH YDS
|257
|
|
|173
|TOTAL YDS
|399
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|20
|49
|0
|20
|
T. Walker 21 RB
|T. Walker
|5
|28
|0
|12
|
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
|A. Gargiulo
|4
|13
|0
|5
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|5
|8
|0
|6
|
M. Martin 34 FB
|M. Martin
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
K. Makekau 28 RB
|K. Makekau
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Lewis 7 QB
|G. Lewis
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 88 WR
|M. Cooper
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
T. Jackson 89 WR
|T. Jackson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Martin 34 FB
|M. Martin
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Mitchell 87 WR
|R. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
|A. Gargiulo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 RB
|T. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Woods III 81 WR
|C. Woods III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Maloy 25 RB
|T. Maloy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Tanuvasa 45 LB
|P. Tanuvasa
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Carothers 50 LB
|P. Carothers
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 6 S
|S. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Polu 90 DE
|J. Polu
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cromartie 56 LB
|N. Cromartie
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Springer 1 S
|J. Springer
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Nash 8 LB
|E. Nash
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Sullivan 53 LB
|H. Sullivan
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pittman 99 DT
|J. Pittman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Villalobos 95 DE
|A. Villalobos
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fochtman 11 LB
|E. Fochtman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Webb 92 DE
|J. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Edwards 93 DE
|M. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Heflin 54 LB
|T. Heflin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 7 CB
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ryan 2 CB
|J. Ryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tolentino 97 DT
|D. Tolentino
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McMorris 5 DB
|M. McMorris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fagot 50 LB
|D. Fagot
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Petersen 29 S
|B. Petersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Moehring 16 K
|B. Moehring
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. White 4 P
|O. White
|7
|48.7
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|6/10
|142
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|3
|62
|1
|48
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|19
|60
|3
|10
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|12
|55
|0
|19
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|5
|37
|0
|27
|
C. Fagan 34 FB
|C. Fagan
|10
|33
|0
|11
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
N. Eriksen 19 RB
|N. Eriksen
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Cleveland 3 WR
|R. Cleveland
|2
|72
|1
|61
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|3
|55
|0
|23
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Smith 10 WR
|A. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Waguespack 87 TE
|K. Waguespack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Bagnall 49 LB
|B. Bagnall
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
|J. Fejedelem
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 94 DL
|J. Jackson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Capra 90 DL
|M. Capra
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 40 LB
|K. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kauppila 22 DB
|G. Kauppila
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fifita 99 DL
|M. Fifita
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Floyd 29 LB
|K. Floyd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bugg III 4 DB
|M. Bugg III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nuno 13 LB
|A. Nuno
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Highland 93 DL
|D. Highland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sutton 5 DB
|D. Sutton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Musselman 35 LB
|C. Musselman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Connors 31 DB
|R. Connors
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ksiazek 48 LB
|J. Ksiazek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dailey 42 LB
|B. Dailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gessler 95 DL
|C. Gessler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McAdams 17 LB
|D. McAdams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 15 P
|C. Scott
|4
|29.8
|2
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cleveland 3 WR
|R. Cleveland
|3
|20.7
|41
|0
