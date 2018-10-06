Drive Chart
NAVY
AF

Hammond leads Air Force over Navy 35-7 in first career start

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 06, 2018

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) D.J. Hammond, sidelined early in the game when dazed by a helmet-to-helmet collision, returned to run for three touchdowns and throw for another, leading Air Force past Navy 35-7 on Saturday in his first career start.

Joseph Saucier also scored on a 48-yard run for Air Force (2-3), which took the first leg in the competition among the service academies for the Commander in Chief's trophy. Air Force will play at Army on Nov. 3 while Navy (2-3) plays Army on Dec. 8 in its final regular-season game.

Hammond was injured on a third-down run in the opening minutes of the game. He returned to throw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Ronald Cleveland and run for touchdowns of 1, 2 and 5 yards.

During Air Force's second offensive series, Hammond absorbed successive hits to his head by two Navy defenders. Shaken, Hammond lay on the ground for several moments while being tended to by team trainers and medical staff. He sat up and was helped to his feet before being led off the field for further examination.

Officials, after reviewing the hit, penalized linebacker Taylor Heflin for targeting. Heflin was disqualified from playing in the remainder of the game.

Isaiah Sanders played in place of Hammond for most of the first quarter and part of the second before the starter was cleared to return.

Up by seven at halftime, Air Force added two touchdowns in the third quarter with Hammond leading a pair of 75-yard drives that he finished with 5- and 1-yard scoring runs, respectively. He added the 2-yarder early in the fourth quarter on a quarterback draw.

Navy struck first on a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter by Garret Lewis, his first play in relief of starter Malcom Perry.

But the Falcons came back to score a pair of touchdowns less than two minutes apart in the second quarter to move in front 14-7 at the half, triggering a run of 35 consecutive points by the Falcons.

Hammond, in his second series since returning to the field, connected in the flat with Cleveland who turned a short reception into a 61-yard catch and run for a touchdown midway through the second quarter.

Saucier was able to turn the corner after taking a pitch from Hammond, outrunning defenders along the sideline to go in for the score.

THE TAKEAWAY

Navy: After opening with an early score, Navy's offense, which entered averaging 36 points per game, could get no traction. In particular, the Midshipmen's running attack struggled against the Falcons' defense, gaining 129 yards, down from its average of 355.6 yards entering the game.

Air Force: Hammond appears to have settled questions over Air Force's quarterback position. The sophomore saw his first extensive action a week ago in relief of an ineffective Arion Worthman, playing well in the final 1 1/2 quarters in a loss to Nevada. He was rewarded with his first career start against Navy and showed grit and poise while firming up his hold on the job.

UP NEXT

Navy: Hosts Temple on Saturday.

Air Force: Returns to Mountain West Conference play by traveling to play San Diego State on Saturday.

----

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Point After TD 10:16
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 10:19
5-D.Hammond runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
44
yds
04:41
pos
7
34
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 0:57
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 0:59
5-D.Hammond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
99
yds
07:19
pos
7
27
Point After TD 11:59
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 12:03
5-D.Hammond runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
7
20
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 5:18
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:28
28-J.Saucier runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
78
yds
00:24
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:04
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:14
5-D.Hammond complete to 3-R.Cleveland. 3-R.Cleveland runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:50
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:38
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:41
7-G.Lewis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
34
yds
02:48
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 17
Rushing 7 10
Passing 2 6
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-13 5-12
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-3
Total Net Yards 173 399
Total Plays 53 65
Avg Gain 3.3 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 124 257
Rush Attempts 42 55
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 4.7
Net Yards Passing 49 142
Comp. - Att. 3-11 6-10
Yards Per Pass 4.5 14.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-35 3-32
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-48.7 4-29.8
Return Yards 0 62
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-62
Kickoffs - Returns 1-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/2 5/6
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Navy 2-3 07007
Air Force 2-3 01414735
O/U 47, AF +2.5
Falcon Stadium U.S. Air Force Academy, CO
 49 PASS YDS 142
124 RUSH YDS 257
173 TOTAL YDS 399
Navy
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 36 0 0 100.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 142 1 1 96.3
M. Perry 2/5 36 0 0
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 13 0 0 34.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48% 197 1 0 127.4
G. Lewis 1/6 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 579 6
M. Perry 20 49 0 20
T. Walker 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 140 0
T. Walker 5 28 0 12
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 124 0
A. Gargiulo 4 13 0 5
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 61 1
M. Fells 1 9 0 9
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 173 0
N. Smith 5 8 0 6
M. Martin 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 66 0
M. Martin 3 7 0 5
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
K. Makekau 1 6 0 6
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 143 1
C. Williams 1 4 0 4
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 127 3
G. Lewis 2 0 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 1
M. Cooper 1 27 0 27
T. Jackson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
T. Jackson 1 13 0 13
M. Martin 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Martin 1 9 0 9
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
R. Mitchell 0 0 0 0
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Gargiulo 0 0 0 0
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Fells 0 0 0 0
T. Walker 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 1
T. Walker 0 0 0 0
C. Woods III 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Woods III 0 0 0 0
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Maloy 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Tanuvasa 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
P. Tanuvasa 9-2 0.0 0
P. Carothers 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
P. Carothers 6-0 0.0 0
S. Williams 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
J. Polu 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Polu 5-2 0.0 0
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
N. Cromartie 4-2 0.0 0
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
J. Springer 3-2 0.0 0
E. Nash 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
E. Nash 2-1 0.0 0
H. Sullivan 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
H. Sullivan 2-5 0.0 0
J. Pittman 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Pittman 2-0 0.0 0
C. Kinley 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Kinley 2-1 0.0 0
A. Villalobos 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Villalobos 2-1 0.0 0
E. Fochtman 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Fochtman 2-0 0.0 0
J. Webb 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
M. Edwards 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
T. Heflin 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Heflin 1-0 0.0 0
K. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ryan 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
J. Ryan 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tolentino 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Tolentino 1-1 0.0 0
M. McMorris 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McMorris 1-0 0.0 0
D. Fagot 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Fagot 1-1 0.0 0
B. Petersen 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Petersen 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Moehring 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/5 17/17
B. Moehring 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 48.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 42.5 2
O. White 7 48.7 2 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 11.4 0 0
C. Williams 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Air Force
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 142 1 0 212.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48% 213 2 0 146.0
D. Hammond III 6/10 142 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Saucier 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 138 1
J. Saucier 3 62 1 48
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 60 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 96 5
D. Hammond III 19 60 3 10
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 224 1
K. Remsberg 12 55 0 19
T. Birdow 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 84 1
T. Birdow 5 37 0 27
C. Fagan 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 252 2
C. Fagan 10 33 0 11
I. Sanders 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 126 2
I. Sanders 3 7 0 3
N. Eriksen 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 101 1
N. Eriksen 2 5 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Cleveland 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 138 1
R. Cleveland 2 72 1 61
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 104 0
G. Sanders 3 55 0 23
J. Saucier 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Saucier 1 15 0 15
A. Smith 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
A. Smith 0 0 0 0
K. Waguespack 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
K. Waguespack 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Bagnall 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
B. Bagnall 10-3 0.0 0
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
J. Fejedelem 6-3 1.0 0
J. Jackson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Jackson 5-2 0.0 0
M. Capra 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Capra 4-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
K. Johnson 3-2 0.0 0
G. Kauppila 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
G. Kauppila 2-2 0.0 0
M. Fifita 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Fifita 2-0 0.0 0
G. Donaldson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
G. Donaldson 2-2 0.0 0
K. Floyd 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Floyd 2-0 0.0 0
M. Bugg III 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bugg III 1-0 0.0 0
A. Nuno 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Nuno 1-0 0.0 0
D. Highland 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Highland 1-0 0.0 0
D. Sutton 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Sutton 1-1 0.0 0
C. Musselman 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Musselman 1-1 0.0 0
R. Connors 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Connors 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ksiazek 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ksiazek 1-0 0.0 0
B. Dailey 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Dailey 0-1 0.0 0
C. Gessler 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Gessler 0-1 0.0 0
D. McAdams 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. McAdams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/3 9/9
J. Koehnke 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Scott 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 29.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 39.7 2
C. Scott 4 29.8 2 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Cleveland 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 11.3 41 0
R. Cleveland 3 20.7 41 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AF 35 1:17 4 -10 Punt
11:24 NAVY 48 1:26 3 5 Punt
7:36 AF 46 1:32 3 2 Punt
3:29 AF 34 2:48 9 34 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:19 NAVY 11 1:27 3 9 Punt
7:04 AF 35 0:38 5 -7 Punt
5:18 AF 35 3:42 10 50 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 AF 35 0:28 4 5 Punt
9:56 NAVY 17 1:31 3 0 Punt
0:57 AF 35 0:44 5 9 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:16 AF 35 0:30 6 12 Downs
2:52 NAVY 21 2:02 6 34
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 AF 43 1:08 4 9 Downs
9:25 AF 2 1:14 5 7 Punt
5:29 AF 2 1:27 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 NAVY 35 2:14 7 28 Punt
8:04 AF 35 0:50 3 65 TD
5:52 AF 37 0:24 3 63 TD
1:30 AF 40 0:05 3 -11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:40 NAVY 35 0:00 8 65 TD
11:24 NAVY 47 0:55 3 0 Punt
8:18 AF 25 7:19 14 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 44 4:41 8 44 TD
9:16 NAVY 47 5:37 10 26 Downs
