Fitzgerald leads Miss St to 23-9 win over No. 8 Auburn

  • Oct 06, 2018

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Nick Fitzgerald ran for 195 yards and two touchdowns and Mississippi State's defense had another dominant performance in a 23-9 victory over No. 8 Auburn on Saturday night.

Mississippi State (4-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) came into the game among the nation's top 10 in scoring defense, and the Bulldogs were brilliant on that side of the ball once again. The Tigers hit on a couple big plays, but once they neared the end zone the Bulldogs clamped down.

Auburn (4-2, 1-2) settled for three field goals, which wasn't nearly enough.

Mississippi State's offense was a two-man show between Fitzgerald and Kylin Hill. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Fitzgerald became the SEC's career leader for rushing yards for a quarterback with a 39-yard run in the fourth quarter. He passed former Florida star Tim Tebow for the top spot.

Hill finished with 126 yards on 23 carries, including several crucial runs in the second half. The Bulldogs finished with 349 yards rushing.

The Tigers were a mess on offense and a couple big mistakes nullified two touchdowns.

The first was when Jarrett Stidham overthrew a wide-open Darius Slayton for a sure six points. The second was when JaTarvious Whitlow ran for 41 yards but fumbled just before crossing the goalline. Mississippi State recovered in the end zone for a touchback.

Stidham finished 19 of 38 passing for 214 yards. The Tigers managed just 304 total yards.

The Bulldogs have struggled on offense over the past two weeks, scoring a combined 13 points in losses to Kentucky and Florida. They couldn't throw against the Tigers, but the Fitzgerald-Hill combo was enough to push them to the win.

After a tight first half, Mississippi State finally broke through for a touchdown when Fitzgerald barreled through Auburn's defensive line on a 1-yard dive in the second quarter. It was the Bulldogs' first touchdown in eight quarters - dating back to the second quarter of the team's 28-7 loss to Kentucky on Sept. 22 - and gave them a 13-3 lead heading into halftime.

Fitzgerald added a 21-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn's offense never got going and it cost them an SEC victory. Stidham looked uncomfortable the entire night and big mistakes proved costly. The Tigers will likely take a plunge in the AP Top 25 on Sunday.

Mississippi State's offense started slow, but the Bulldogs were good enough on the ground to grind out a win. The defense continues to be excellent. Now the Bulldogs get a week off before heading to LSU for an interesting game in Baton Rouge.

UP NEXT

Auburn hosts Tennessee next Saturday.

Mississippi State is off next weekend and travels to play LSU on Oct. 20.

---

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:02
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
23
Touchdown 2:08
7-N.Fitzgerald runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
04:30
pos
9
22
Field Goal 11:33
26-A.Carlson 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
52
yds
02:19
pos
9
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:55
26-A.Carlson 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
45
yds
01:03
pos
6
16
Field Goal 7:38
47-J.Christmann 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
50
yds
00:00
pos
3
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
13
Touchdown 0:04
7-N.Fitzgerald runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
70
yds
08:41
pos
3
12
Field Goal 10:24
47-J.Christmann 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
39
yds
02:24
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:40
47-J.Christmann 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
67
yds
4:22
pos
3
3
Field Goal 7:40
26-A.Carlson 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 22
Rushing 5 18
Passing 9 3
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-14 7-17
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 277 418
Total Plays 59 74
Avg Gain 4.7 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 90 349
Rush Attempts 21 57
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 6.1
Net Yards Passing 187 69
Comp. - Att. 19-38 9-17
Yards Per Pass 4.9 4.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-27 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-10 1-15
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 4-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-47.0 3-40.0
Return Yards 38 0
Punts - Returns 2-8 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-18 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-12 0-0
Kicking 3/4 5/6
Extra Points 0/0 2/2
Field Goals 3/4 3/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
8 Auburn 4-2 30339
Miss. State 4-2 3103723
O/U 45, MISSST +3
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, MS
 187 PASS YDS 69
90 RUSH YDS 349
277 TOTAL YDS 418
Auburn
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 214 0 0 97.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.1% 1177 5 2 126.4
J. Stidham 19/38 214 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 88 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 414 4
J. Whitlow 8 88 0 42
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 78 2
A. Schwartz 1 17 0 17
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 159 2
S. Shivers 1 8 0 8
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
M. Willis 1 1 0 1
A. Martin 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
A. Martin 1 0 0 0
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 251 1
K. Martin 4 -2 0 3
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 -17 2
J. Stidham 5 -22 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 252 0
R. Davis 8 91 0 42
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 246 1
D. Slayton 4 58 0 24
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
J. Shenker 1 26 0 26
S. Cannella 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 44 1
S. Cannella 2 16 0 11
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 84 1
C. Cox 1 10 0 10
T. Brown 86 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Brown 1 9 0 9
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
J. Whitlow 1 3 0 3
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
M. Miller 1 1 0 1
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 163 1
A. Schwartz 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 2 0.0
J. Dinson 9-5 0.0 1
D. Williams 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
D. Williams 7-2 0.0 0
M. Atkinson 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Atkinson 6-0 0.0 0
D. Davis 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
D. Davis 4-6 0.0 0
N. Coe 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Coe 4-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 2 0.0
D. Thomas 4-4 0.0 0
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
C. Tutt 3-0 0.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 0.0
M. Davidson 3-7 0.0 0
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
J. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
D. Russell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Russell 3-3 0.0 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 3-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Williams 2-2 0.0 0
J. Peters 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Peters 2-1 0.0 0
De. Brown 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
De. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
D. Guice 46 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Guice 1-0 0.0 0
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Hastings 1-0 0.0 0
T. Moultry 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Moultry 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dean 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
J. Dean 1-1 0.0 0
K. Britt 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Britt 1-0 0.0 0
D. Newkirk 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Newkirk 1-1 0.0 0
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Monday 1-0 0.0 0
H. Joiner 29 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Joiner 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
J. Sherwood 0-1 0.0 0
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Bryant 0-1 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Truesdell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 0/0
SEASON FG XP
9/16 16/16
A. Carlson 3/4 48 0/0 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 45.1 1
A. Siposs 3 47.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Martin 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
A. Martin 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 12.4 5 0
R. Davis 2 4.0 5 0
Miss. State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 69 0 1 75.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.6% 709 4 3 103.9
N. Fitzgerald 9/17 69 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 195 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 513 7
N. Fitzgerald 28 195 2 39
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 126 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 474 3
K. Hill 23 126 0 17
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 201 1
Ae. Williams 5 32 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
F. Green 2 23 0 13
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 242 2
O. Mitchell 1 23 0 23
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 119 0
Ju. Johnson 2 10 0 7
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 103 0
D. Thomas 2 9 0 6
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 1
Ae. Williams 1 4 0 4
Je. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
Je. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Au. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 1
Au. Williams 1 0 0 0
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 192 1
S. Guidry 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. McLaurin 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
M. McLaurin 8-2 0.0 0
M. Sweat 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
M. Sweat 3-0 3.0 0
G. Green 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Green 3-0 0.0 0
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Gay Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
L. Lewis 3-2 0.0 0
T. Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
J. Landrews 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Landrews 2-1 0.0 0
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
E. Thompson 2-1 0.0 0
J. Simmons 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Simmons 2-1 0.0 0
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Dantzler 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rivers 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Rivers 1-0 0.0 0
Ke. Jones 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ke. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
C. Thomas 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
M. Smitherman 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Smitherman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/9 21/21
J. Christmann 3/4 47 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 39.4 0
T. Day 3 40.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 6.5 0 0
K. Mixon 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISSST 35 0:44 4 -4 Punt
12:35 AUBURN 32 0:59 4 -3 Punt
8:51 MISSST 39 0:56 3 9 FG
2:40 MISSST 35 2:20 12 37 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:19 MISSST 35 1:26 5 10 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:58 MISSST 35 1:03 6 45 FG
4:24 AUBURN 30 1:34 6 28 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 AUBURN 42 2:19 9 52 FG
7:56 MISSST 43 1:14 6 13 Downs
2:02 MISSST 35 1:14 11 57 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 MISSST 21 1:14 3 4 Fumble
11:34 MISSST 27 1:58 6 34 INT
7:40 AUBURN 35 4:32 9 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 MISSST 32 2:24 6 39 FG
8:45 MISSST 6 8:41 17 94 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 AUBURN 35 0:00 13 50 FG
5:50 AUBURN 35 1:21 4 -4 Punt
2:13 MISSST 20 1:33 6 38 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:28 AUBURN 35 2:55 7 51 FG Miss
6:38 MISSST 30 4:30 9 70 TD
0:42 MISSST 30 0:00 1 -4
