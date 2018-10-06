|
|
|AUBURN
|MISSST
Fitzgerald leads Miss St to 23-9 win over No. 8 Auburn
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Nick Fitzgerald ran for 195 yards and two touchdowns and Mississippi State's defense had another dominant performance in a 23-9 victory over No. 8 Auburn on Saturday night.
Mississippi State (4-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) came into the game among the nation's top 10 in scoring defense, and the Bulldogs were brilliant on that side of the ball once again. The Tigers hit on a couple big plays, but once they neared the end zone the Bulldogs clamped down.
Auburn (4-2, 1-2) settled for three field goals, which wasn't nearly enough.
Mississippi State's offense was a two-man show between Fitzgerald and Kylin Hill. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Fitzgerald became the SEC's career leader for rushing yards for a quarterback with a 39-yard run in the fourth quarter. He passed former Florida star Tim Tebow for the top spot.
Hill finished with 126 yards on 23 carries, including several crucial runs in the second half. The Bulldogs finished with 349 yards rushing.
The Tigers were a mess on offense and a couple big mistakes nullified two touchdowns.
The first was when Jarrett Stidham overthrew a wide-open Darius Slayton for a sure six points. The second was when JaTarvious Whitlow ran for 41 yards but fumbled just before crossing the goalline. Mississippi State recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
Stidham finished 19 of 38 passing for 214 yards. The Tigers managed just 304 total yards.
The Bulldogs have struggled on offense over the past two weeks, scoring a combined 13 points in losses to Kentucky and Florida. They couldn't throw against the Tigers, but the Fitzgerald-Hill combo was enough to push them to the win.
After a tight first half, Mississippi State finally broke through for a touchdown when Fitzgerald barreled through Auburn's defensive line on a 1-yard dive in the second quarter. It was the Bulldogs' first touchdown in eight quarters - dating back to the second quarter of the team's 28-7 loss to Kentucky on Sept. 22 - and gave them a 13-3 lead heading into halftime.
Fitzgerald added a 21-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn's offense never got going and it cost them an SEC victory. Stidham looked uncomfortable the entire night and big mistakes proved costly. The Tigers will likely take a plunge in the AP Top 25 on Sunday.
Mississippi State's offense started slow, but the Bulldogs were good enough on the ground to grind out a win. The defense continues to be excellent. Now the Bulldogs get a week off before heading to LSU for an interesting game in Baton Rouge.
UP NEXT
Auburn hosts Tennessee next Saturday.
Mississippi State is off next weekend and travels to play LSU on Oct. 20.
---
Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|Rushing
|5
|18
|Passing
|9
|3
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|277
|418
|Total Plays
|59
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|349
|Rush Attempts
|21
|57
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|187
|69
|Comp. - Att.
|19-38
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|4.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-27
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.0
|3-40.0
|Return Yards
|38
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/4
|5/6
|Extra Points
|0/0
|2/2
|Field Goals
|3/4
|3/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|187
|PASS YDS
|69
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|349
|
|
|277
|TOTAL YDS
|418
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|19/38
|214
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|8
|88
|0
|42
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Shivers 25 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Willis 14 QB
|M. Willis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Martin 20 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|4
|-2
|0
|3
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|5
|-22
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|8
|91
|0
|42
|
D. Slayton 81 WR
|D. Slayton
|4
|58
|0
|24
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
S. Cannella 80 TE
|S. Cannella
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
C. Cox 27 FB
|C. Cox
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Brown 86 OL
|T. Brown
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Miller 32 RB
|M. Miller
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dinson 20 DB
|J. Dinson
|9-5
|0.0
|1
|
D. Williams 49 LB
|D. Williams
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Atkinson 48 LB
|M. Atkinson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 57 LB
|D. Davis
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
N. Coe 91 DL
|N. Coe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Davidson 3 DL
|M. Davidson
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 13 DB
|J. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Russell 95 DL
|D. Russell
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 79 DL
|A. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
De. Brown 5 DL
|De. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Guice 46 DB
|D. Guice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hastings 33 WR
|W. Hastings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moultry 55 DE
|T. Moultry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dean 12 DB
|J. Dean
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Britt 33 LB
|K. Britt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newkirk 44 DL
|D. Newkirk
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Joiner 29 RB
|H. Joiner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 9 DB
|J. Sherwood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DL
|T. Truesdell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|3/4
|48
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|3
|47.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Martin 20 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|2
|4.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
|N. Fitzgerald
|9/17
|69
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
|N. Fitzgerald
|28
|195
|2
|39
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|23
|126
|0
|17
|
Ae. Williams 26 RB
|Ae. Williams
|5
|32
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Green 82 TE
|F. Green
|2
|23
|0
|13
|
O. Mitchell 87 WR
|O. Mitchell
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
|Ju. Johnson
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
Ae. Williams 26 RB
|Ae. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Je. Jackson 86 WR
|Je. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Au. Williams 85 WR
|Au. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. McLaurin 41 S
|M. McLaurin
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sweat 9 DE
|M. Sweat
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|
G. Green 4 DE
|G. Green
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 13 CB
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landrews 11 S
|J. Landrews
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons 94 DT
|J. Simmons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 5 DE
|C. Rivers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Jones 92 DT
|Ke. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 34 DT
|C. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smitherman 8 CB
|M. Smitherman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|3/4
|47
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 42 P
|T. Day
|3
|40.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Mixon 23 WR
|K. Mixon
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
LIB
NMEXST
41
49
4th 4:53
-
6ND
24VATECH
45
23
4th 4:50 ABC
-
WASHST
OREGST
28
30
3rd 8:00 PACN
-
COLOST
SJST
14
0
2nd 13:28 CBSSN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
7
3
2nd 7:09 ESPU
-
UTAH
14STNFRD
14
0
2nd 8:15 ESPN
-
CAL
ARIZ
14
10
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
GAST
TROY
20
37
Final ESPNU
-
TULSA
HOU
26
41
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
LVILLE
66
31
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
MRSHL
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
BYU
45
20
Final ESPN2
-
19TEXAS
7OKLA
48
45
Final FOX
-
1BAMA
ARK
65
31
Final ESPN
-
ECU
TEMPLE
6
49
Final ESNN
-
MD
15MICH
21
42
Final ABC
-
NWEST
20MICHST
29
19
Final FS1
-
TULANE
CINCY
21
37
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
CMICH
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
RUT
38
17
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
9WVU
22
38
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
WMICH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
MIZZOU
SC
35
37
Final SECN
-
CUSE
PITT
37
44
Final/OT
-
BC
23NCST
23
28
Final
-
NILL
BALLST
24
16
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
25OKLAST
48
42
Final ESPN2
-
NAVY
AF
7
35
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
19
13
Final ESPU
-
IOWA
MINN
48
31
Final BTN
-
SFLA
MA
58
42
Final ELEV
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
34
37
Final FS1
-
MIAOH
AKRON
41
17
Final ESP+
-
FSU
17MIAMI
27
28
Final ABC
-
OHIO
KENTST
27
26
Final ESP+
-
5LSU
22FLA
19
27
Final CBS
-
4CLEM
WAKE
63
3
Final ESPN
-
SALA
GAS
13
48
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
36
52
Final ESP+
-
NMEX
UNLV
50
14
Final ATSN
-
LAMON
MISS
21
70
Final SECN
-
IND
3OHIOST
26
49
Final FOX
-
ARIZST
21COLO
21
28
Final PACN
-
ODU
FAU
33
52
Final
-
LALAF
TXSTSM
42
27
Final ESP+
-
TXSA
RICE
20
3
Final ESP3
-
UCONN
MEMP
14
55
Final CBSSN
-
13UK
TXAM
14
20
Final/OT ESPN
-
SMU
12UCF
20
48
Final ESPNU
-
UAB
LATECH
28
7
Final FBOOK
-
10WASH
UCLA
31
24
Final FOX
-
VANDY
2UGA
13
41
Final SECN
-
NTEXAS
UTEP
27
24
Final beIN
-
8AUBURN
MISSST
9
23
Final ESPN2
-
NEB
16WISC
24
41
Final BTN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+3
Sun 12:00am