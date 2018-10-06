Drive Chart
TEXAS
OKLA

No Text

Hook 'em: No. 19 Texas beats No. 7 Oklahoma 48-45 on late FG

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 06, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Freshman Cameron Dicker kicked a 40-yard field goal with nine seconds left to give 19th-ranked Texas a 48-45 victory Saturday over No. 7 Oklahoma after Kyler Murray had rallied the Sooners with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Sam Ehlinger ran for three touchdowns and threw for 314 yards with two more scores for Texas (5-1, 3-0 Big 12), which has its first five-game winning streak since 2013. The sophomore quarterback converted third-and-3 on Texas' final drive with a 4-yard keeper and his 8-yard draw to the middle of the field set up the winning kick .

The Longhorns took a 45-24 lead into the fourth quarter before Murray threw a 19-yard TD pass to Lee Morris and ran 67 yards for a score on a one-play drive. Trey Sermon's 7-yard run for the tying touchdown with 2:38 left gave the Sooners three TDs in a span of six minutes.

Oklahoma (5-1, 2-1), the three-time defending Big 12 champion, lost to the Longhorns for the third time in six seasons. This was the first time in that span Texas was ranked for the Red River Rivalry, which had never had more combined points in a 113-game series that dates back to 1900.

Murray completed 19 of 26 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 92 yards. But he also had two turnovers, only his third interception of the season and a big fumble in the third quarter when he lost control of the ball when scrambling.

Five plays after Murray's fumble, not long after his 77-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown, the Longhorns led 38-24 when Ehlinger burst into the end zone on a 2-yard run. Ehlinger flashed the ''Hook `Em Horns'' sign to the burnt orange-clad end of the Cotton Bowl Stadium, where the crowd of 92,300 was split 50-50 for the annual showdown at the State Fair of Texas.

Brown had nine catches for 131 yards and two TDs. His long TD was his national-best seventh catch of at least 40 yards this season.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey had nine catches for 133 yards and a touchdown, and his 2-yard TD pass to Collin Johnson capped the first Texas possession of the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: With the most impressive of their three victories this season over Top 25 teams, even with the late comeback by the Sooners, the Longhorns are suddenly a front-runner for the Big 12 title. They haven't won the Big 12 since 2009, the last time they played in a national championship game. Only Texas and No. 9 West Virginia, which visits Austin on Nov. 3, made it through the first three conference games without a league loss.

Oklahoma: Murray made an impressive comeback after his fumble, which came when he was trying to brace himself from falling down. The Sooners have plenty of time to recover to make it into the Big 12 championship game, and if they can win out will still get consideration for their third College Football Playoff bid in four years.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Longhorns should move up a few spots, but both Texas and Oklahoma could be behind West Virginia, the only undefeated Big 12 team.

UP NEXT

Texas is home next Saturday against Baylor.

Oklahoma has its bye week before returning to Dallas-Fort Worth to play at TCU on Oct. 20.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:58
17-C.Dicker 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
57
yds
01:40
pos
48
45
Point After TD 2:38
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
45
Touchdown 2:43
4-T.Sermon runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
58
yds
01:11
pos
45
44
Point After TD 5:11
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
38
Touchdown 5:22
1-K.Murray scrambles runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
67
yds
00:06
pos
45
37
Point After TD 8:28
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
31
Touchdown 8:35
1-K.Murray complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
54
yds
1:47
pos
45
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
24
Touchdown 1:01
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 84-L.Humphrey. 84-L.Humphrey runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
82
yds
04:10
pos
44
24
Point After TD 6:21
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
24
Touchdown 6:25
11-S.Ehlinger runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
23
yds
02:04
pos
37
24
Point After TD 9:15
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 9:26
1-K.Murray complete to 5-M.Brown. 5-M.Brown runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:00
pos
31
23
Point After TD 10:26
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
17
Touchdown 10:31
11-S.Ehlinger runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
30
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:28
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 0:32
1-K.Murray complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
04:40
pos
24
16
Point After TD 5:12
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
Touchdown 5:15
11-S.Ehlinger runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:12
pos
23
10
Point After TD 10:18
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 10:26
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-T.Watson. 5-T.Watson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
04:34
pos
16
10
Field Goal 0:23
43-A.Seibert 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
50
yds
05:40
pos
10
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:42
17-C.Dicker 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
2
yds
01:26
pos
10
7
Point After TD 10:14
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:16
84-L.Humphrey complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
83
yds
02:04
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:20
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:25
1-K.Murray complete to 5-M.Brown. 5-M.Brown runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
91
yds
02:35
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 21
Rushing 9 9
Passing 15 12
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 6-14 3-8
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 489 514
Total Plays 75 58
Avg Gain 6.5 8.9
Net Yards Rushing 177 222
Rush Attempts 38 31
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 7.2
Net Yards Passing 312 292
Comp. - Att. 26-37 20-27
Yards Per Pass 8.4 10.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-12 2-18
Penalties - Yards 6-43 7-73
Touchdowns 6 6
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-36.3 3-46.3
Return Yards 18 78
Punts - Returns 1--1 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-71
Int. - Returns 1-19 0-0
Kicking 8/8 7/7
Extra Points 6/6 6/6
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
19 Texas 5-1 101421348
7 Oklahoma 5-1 71072145
O/U 60, OKLA -7
Cotton Bowl Dallas, TX
 312 PASS YDS 292
177 RUSH YDS 222
489 TOTAL YDS 514
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 314 2 0 162.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 1499 11 2 143.7
S. Ehlinger 24/35 314 2 0
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 1 0 307.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 10 1 0 204.7
L. Humphrey 2/2 10 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 293 2
K. Ingram 13 86 0 31
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 72 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 225 6
S. Ehlinger 19 72 3 14
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 299 1
T. Watson 6 19 0 6
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Beck 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 133 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 535 4
L. Humphrey 9 133 1 29
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 431 4
C. Johnson 6 81 1 36
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 173 1
De. Duvernay 3 34 0 18
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 60 2
T. Watson 3 30 1 28
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 121 0
A. Beck 3 29 0 18
J. Burt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Burt 1 9 0 9
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
S. Ehlinger 1 8 0 8
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 39 0
K. Ingram 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 3 0.0
C. Sterns 7-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 2 0.0
B. Jones 6-3 0.0 1
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
B. Foster 5-0 1.0 0
P. Locke III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
P. Locke III 5-1 0.0 0
A. Wheeler 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Wheeler 4-0 0.0 0
C. Omenihu 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Omenihu 3-0 1.0 0
D. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Boyd 2-0 0.0 0
G. Johnson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
D. Christmas-Giles 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Christmas-Giles 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hager 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Hager 1-1 0.0 0
G. Wilbon 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Wilbon 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 6/6
C. Dicker 2/2 44 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 37.3 0
R. Bujcevski 4 36.3 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 27.7 0 1
D. Jamison 1 -1.0 0 0
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 304 4 1 214.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 1764 21 3 227.8
Ky. Murray 19/26 304 4 1
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 94 1 0 155.4
A. Kendall 1/1 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 92 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 377 5
Ky. Murray 11 92 1 67
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 348 3
T. Sermon 9 54 1 15
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 134 2
M. Sutton 8 42 0 15
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 192 3
K. Brooks 3 34 0 19
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 131 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 675 7
M. Brown 9 131 2 77
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 423 6
C. Lamb 6 75 1 26
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 118 0
T. Sermon 2 63 0 35
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 205 4
L. Morris 2 33 1 19
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 61 1
C. Meier 1 18 0 18
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 147 1
G. Calcaterra 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ke. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
Ke. Murray 10-0 0.0 0
C. Bolton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 1.0
C. Bolton 10-3 1.0 0
K. Haughton 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
K. Haughton 5-3 0.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 4-2 0.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 4-1 0.0 0
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
K. Mann 4-2 0.0 0
M. Jackson, Jr. 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Jackson, Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
P. Motley 3-1 0.0 0
T. Norwood 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Norwood 3-1 0.0 0
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
R. Barnes 3-2 0.0 0
D. Faamatau 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Faamatau 2-1 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 2-1 0.0 0
J. Broiles 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Broiles 1-1 0.0 0
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Bledsoe 1-1 0.0 0
C. Kelly 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Kelly 1-1 0.0 0
R. Perkins 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Perkins 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lott 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Lott 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
5/7 38/38
A. Seibert 1/1 32 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 43.2 2
A. Seibert 3 46.3 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.7 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 29.8 32 0
T. Brown 3 23.7 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 11.9 7 0
C. Lamb 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 OKLA 35 2:04 9 75 TD
8:08 OKLA 29 1:26 3 2 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 35 4:34 12 75 TD
8:27 TEXAS 25 3:12 8 75 TD
0:28 OKLA 35 0:00 2 -8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:28 OKLA 35 0:00 12 75 TD
9:15 OKLA 35 0:34 4 3 Punt
8:29 OKLA 23 2:04 5 23 TD
5:11 TEXAS 18 4:10 9 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 TEXAS 17 2:34 5 2 Punt
8:28 OKLA 35 2:55 7 10 Punt
5:11 OKLA 35 1:11 5 -4 Punt
2:38 OKLA 35 1:40 10 52 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 35 2:35 8 91 TD
10:14 TEXAS 35 2:06 7 16 INT
6:03 TEXAS 35 5:40 11 50 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:18 TEXAS 35 1:21 4 -4 Punt
5:12 TEXAS 35 4:40 13 82 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:26 TEXAS 35 1:00 4 65 TD
8:35 OKLA 28 0:00 1 -5 Fumble
6:21 TEXAS 35 1:01 4 -3 Punt
0:56 TEXAS 35 0:32 7 38 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:39 OKLA 46 2:04 6 54 TD
5:28 OKLA 33 0:06 1 67 TD
3:54 OKLA 42 1:11 3 58 TD
0:14 TEXAS 35 0:05 3 -4
