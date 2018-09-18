Drive Chart
No. 16 UCF faces Florida Atlantic after unexpected bye

  • Sep 18, 2018

In what has become an annual occurrence in recent years, Central Florida will be coming off an unexpected weekend off when the No. 16 Knights host Florida Atlantic (2-1) Friday night.

Kickoff at Spectrum Stadium on UCF's Orlando campus is 7 p.m. ET. ESPN will be there for the telecast.

The Knights (2-0) have not played since a 38-0 shutout of South Carolina State at home the second weekend of the season.

Their scheduled game with North Carolina last week was canceled because of the impending threat of Hurricane Florence to North Carolina and South Carolina.

It marks the third consecutive season that the Knights have had a game moved or canceled because of weather, but the last two years it was threats of hurricanes to their own campus, not their opponent's.

In 2017 the September outing with Georgia Tech was canceled because of Hurricane Irma. Two years ago, the Knights had to move the Tulane game a month when Hurricane Matthew threatened the East Coast in early October.

"It's tough because of when you find out the information," said first-year UCF coach Josh Heupel, who didn't learn of the North Carolina cancellation until after practice the Tuesday before the game. "You have to fast forward and move on to the next week's prep. It gave some of the guys that maybe have had a few nicks a few more days to get healthy.

"That's the biggest advantage is that guys get a couple more days to rebound and get ready for the following week."

But he regrets the missed practices.

"You make a lot of strides early in the season," he said. "So we missed an opportunity to kind of grow right there."

This will be the second time already this season the Knights will be playing on national television on a weeknight. They opened their 2018 campaign with a 56-17 trouncing of American Athletic Conference foe Connecticut on a Thursday night.

"Any time you get to play on national television it's big," quarterback McKenzie Milton said. "But I don't think we look at it as different from any other game. It's just the way we approach our work.

"We're going to get FAU's best shot, but they're going to get ours as well."

Milton had a big game in the UConn win (346 yards passing, five touchdowns) but threw three interceptions against South Carolina State. That doesn't lessen FAU coach Lane Kiffin's opinion of the junior.

"This is obviously a tough guy to contain and a tough offense," Kiffin told the Palm Beach Post. "They obviously go extremely fast, and he's a really special player. They're really good all around."

Going into the season, this was looking like a possible match to see which of the Group of Five team would enhance its credentials as a potential contender for a New Year's Six Bowl spot. But FAU's big loss (63-17) in its opener at Oklahoma pretty much eliminated the Conference USA favorite from that speculation.

UCF, coming off a 13-0 season in 2017, has extended the nation's longest winning streak to 15 games.

"Height, weight, speed, the players, the size of the guys, it's like playing an SEC opponent," said Kiffin, the former offensive coordinator at Alabama.

Kiffin's Owls have recovered from the debacle against the Sooners to post wins over Air Force (33-27) and FCS foe Bethune-Cookman 49-28 at home. Running back Devin Singletary -- a 1,000-yard rusher each of the last two seasons, including 1,918 yards in 2017 -- is off to a slow start with 210 yards in the three games, but quarterback Chris Robison, a transfer from Oklahoma, has passed for over 266 yards a game.

"They've got guys that can make plays," Heupel said. "They've got good skill guys that have great speed and a quarterback that's played extremely well. So it's a big test for us there."

Scoring Summary
1234T
FAU 2-1 -----
16 UCF 2-0 -----
O/U 75, UCF -13.5
Spectrum Stadium Orlando, FL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 799 4 2 150.9
C. Robison 64/93 799 4 2
R. Peavey 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 25 0 1 82.0
R. Peavey 4/5 25 0 1
De. Johnson 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 22 0 0 96.2
De. Johnson 2/4 22 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Singletary 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 210 7
D. Singletary 53 210 7 36
K. Whyte, Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 116 1
K. Whyte, Jr. 21 116 1 15
De. Johnson 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 61 1
De. Johnson 12 61 1 21
S. Saunders 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 46 0
S. Saunders 8 46 0 11
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 42 0
W. Wright 5 42 0 17
G. Hearns 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
G. Hearns 7 32 0 15
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 32 0
M. Davidson 1 32 0 32
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 25 0
C. Robison 16 25 0 27
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Charles 1 10 0 10
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
D. Cousart 2 3 0 2
R. Peavey 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
R. Peavey 2 3 0 4
J. Durante 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
J. Durante 2 -3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Durante 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 298 2
J. Durante 23 298 2 49
T. Harrison 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 195 0
T. Harrison 11 195 0 41
H. Bryant 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 135 0
H. Bryant 9 135 0 22
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 113 2
W. Wright 12 113 2 26
D. Holmes 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
D. Holmes 4 45 0 29
R. Patterson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
R. Patterson 3 37 0 15
D. Singletary 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
D. Singletary 2 18 0 13
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Cousart 2 11 0 10
D. McNeal 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McNeal 1 1 0 1
J. Brunson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Brunson 1 0 0 0
K. Whyte, Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Whyte, Jr. 1 -3 0 0
J. Raine 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Raine 1 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Smith 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Rivas 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 8/9
V. Rivas 2/3 0 8/9 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 589 6 3 152.5
M. Milton 45/71 589 6 3
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 17 0 0 73.8
D. Mack Jr. 3/6 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 127 3
A. Killins Jr. 17 127 3 24
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 111 1
D. Mack Jr. 5 111 1 70
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 105 1
G. McCrae 10 105 1 32
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 70 0
B. Thompson 13 70 0 10
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 67 0
T. McGowan 12 67 0 23
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 66 0
M. Milton 10 66 0 13
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 65 2
O. Anderson 12 65 2 14
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
Ma. Williams 3 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 154 2
T. Nixon 8 154 2 45
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 151 2
G. Davis 15 151 2 24
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 135 0
D. Snelson 11 135 0 31
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 0
A. Killins Jr. 3 49 0 33
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
Ma. Williams 4 37 0 20
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 36 1
G. McCrae 1 36 1 36
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
M. Colubiale 1 17 0 17
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 1
O. Anderson 3 14 1 7
T. Payton 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Payton 2 13 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Gibson 0-0 0.0 1
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Grant 0-0 0.0 2
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Collier 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 13/13
M. Wright 1/1 0 13/13 16
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
