Milton accounts for 6 TDs, No. 16 UCF routs FAU 56-36

  • Sep 22, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) With McKenzie Milton on top of his game, No. 16 UCF keeps rolling along.

The junior from Kapolei, Hawaii, ran for a career-best three touchdowns while throwing for three more, helping the Knights rally from a second-quarter deficit to remain unbeaten and extend the nation's longest winning streak with a 56-36 rout of Florida Atlantic on Friday night.

''When things got a little shaky,'' Milton said, ''we didn't flinch.''

The 2017 American Athletic Conference player of the year completed 21 of 32 passes for 306 yards without an interception. And the Knights (3-0), who trailed 17-14 late in the second quarter, won for the 16th straight time to set a record for consecutive victories by an AAC team.

''They're a good football team,'' Milton said. ''You're not always going to be able to break (the game) open right away.''

Milton scored on runs of 12, 9 and 13 yards, using a nifty jump cut to avoid a defender and get into the end zone on the last one.

Touchdown passes of 12 yards to Dredrick Snelson, 21 yards to Marlon Williams and 19 yards to Gabriel Davis hiked Milton's career total to 56 - tied with Blake Bortles for fourth-most in school history.

''Playing good teams, you're going to have to use the QB run as well,'' said Milton, who finished with a team-high 81 yards rushing on 13 attempts.

FAU (2-2) stayed close for a half, but ultimately couldn't keep pace with the prolific UCF offense. Devin Singletary rushed for 131 yards and three TDs for the Owls, who finished with 320 yards on the ground.

UCF led 21-17 at the half, letting a two-touchdown lead slip away and falling behind on a second-quarter field goal.

That's when Milton took over, moving the Knights 78 yards in just over a minute and connecting with Williams to put UCF ahead for good.

Chris Robison settled down after throwing an interception that led to UCF's first touchdown and fed the UCF defense a steady diet of Singletary. The Owls battled back by putting together a couple of time-consuming scoring drives that kept Milton off the field.

Singletary's first touchdown finished an 11-play, 71-yard march. The Owls also held the ball for six minutes, driving 54 yards to position Vladimir Rivas to kick a 32-yard field goal for a short-lived 17-14 lead.

Robison was intercepted three times and finished 13 of 26 passing for 124 yards, including a 23-yard TD throw to Kerrith Whyte late in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida Atlantic: The Owls entered the season with hopes of working their way into the playoff conversation in December. Those aspirations were dashed by a 63-14 loss at Oklahoma, but Friday was an opportunity to knock UCF off course to be part of the debate

UCF: Milton finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting last season, when he helped UCF go 13-0, including a victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl. He went 4 of 4 for 74 yards on the Knights' go-ahead drive and then ran for a pair of scores in the third quarter to build the lead to 35-17.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

UCF moved up two spots in the Top 25 despite having an unscheduled bye week because of Hurricane Florence, which forced last week's game at North Carolina to be canceled. Beating FAU won't bolster the Knights' case for a higher ranking, but they could benefit if teams ahead of them stumble.

LIGHTING IT UP

UCF, which finished with 545 yards total offense, has scored 30-plus points in every game during its winning streak. Meanwhile, Milton has thrown for at least one touchdown in 17 straight games, dating to 2016.

Singletary has an impressive streak of his own for FAU, scoring a rushing touchdown in 17 consecutive games. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound junior scored five TDs against Bethune-Cookman and has nine in three games this season after scoring 32 a year ago.

UP NEXT

Florida Atlantic: Conference USA opener at Middle Tennessee next Saturday.

UCF: Hosts Pittsburgh next Saturday in its final nonconference game.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:05
42-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
56
Touchdown 1:05
6-K.Whyte runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
69
yds
00:54
pos
35
56
Point After TD 2:03
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
56
Touchdown 2:14
2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Singletary INTERCEPTED by 28-S.Burgess-Becker at FAU 40. 28-S.Burgess-Becker runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
40
yds
0:00
pos
29
55
Point After TD 3:04
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
49
Touchdown 3:04
4-T.McGowan runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
90
yds
05:54
pos
29
48
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:58
6-K.Whyte to UCF 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
29
42
Touchdown 8:58
5-D.Singletary runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
04:38
pos
29
42
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:53
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
42
Touchdown 3:53
10-M.Milton complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
90
yds
01:28
pos
23
41
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:29
2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to UCF 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
23
35
Touchdown 5:29
2-C.Robison complete to 6-K.Whyte. 6-K.Whyte runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
63
yds
01:41
pos
23
35
Point After TD 7:17
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
35
Touchdown 7:17
10-M.Milton runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
03:05
pos
17
34
Point After TD 11:19
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 11:19
10-M.Milton runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
88
yds
03:37
pos
17
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:31
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 0:31
10-M.Milton complete to 17-M.Williams. 17-M.Williams runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
78
yds
00:58
pos
17
20
Field Goal 1:39
42-V.Rivas 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
58
yds
05:55
pos
17
14
Point After TD 10:24
42-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 10:42
5-D.Singletary runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
59
yds
2:57
pos
13
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:19
42-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:19
5-D.Singletary runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
71
yds
04:26
pos
6
14
Point After TD 8:07
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:07
10-M.Milton complete to 5-D.Snelson. 5-D.Snelson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
102
yds
02:49
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:13
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:13
10-M.Milton runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
40
yds
01:15
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 32
Rushing 18 14
Passing 5 14
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 7-16 7-11
4th Down Conv 3-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 447 540
Total Plays 77 82
Avg Gain 5.8 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 320 239
Rush Attempts 50 50
Avg Rush Yards 6.4 4.8
Net Yards Passing 127 301
Comp. - Att. 14-27 21-32
Yards Per Pass 4.7 9.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-5
Penalties - Yards 7-73 4-49
Touchdowns 5 8
Rushing TDs 4 4
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 4-44.0 3-49.0
Return Yards 169 153
Punts - Returns 2-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 7-169 5-86
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-67
Kicking 4/4 8/8
Extra Points 3/3 8/8
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FAU 2-2 71061336
16 UCF 3-0 147211456
O/U 75, UCF -14
Spectrum Stadium Orlando, FL
 127 PASS YDS 301
320 RUSH YDS 239
447 TOTAL YDS 540
FAU
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 124 1 3 79.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 923 5 5 135.3
C. Robison 13/26 124 1 3
D. Singletary 5 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
D. Singletary 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Singletary 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 131 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 341 10
D. Singletary 25 131 3 19
K. Whyte, Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 84 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 200 2
K. Whyte, Jr. 9 84 1 40
G. Hearns 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 85 0
G. Hearns 3 53 0 24
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 59 0
C. Robison 10 34 0 16
J. Durante 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
J. Durante 2 12 0 9
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 48 0
W. Wright 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 171 2
W. Wright 6 58 0 27
J. Durante 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 333 2
J. Durante 4 35 0 21
K. Whyte, Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 1
K. Whyte, Jr. 1 23 1 23
H. Bryant 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 141 0
H. Bryant 1 6 0 6
D. Singletary 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
D. Singletary 1 3 0 3
T. Harrison 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 197 0
T. Harrison 1 2 0 2
J. Raine 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Raine 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 1.0
R. Smith 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Rivas 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 10/11
V. Rivas 1/1 32 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 52.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 52.0 2
C. Robison 2 52.0 2 58
S. Riella 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 35.0 0
S. Riella 2 36.0 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Whyte, Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 26.2 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 24.4 31 0
K. Whyte, Jr. 6 26.2 31 0
K. Burden 49 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
K. Burden 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 0 0
D. Cousart 1 0.0 0 0
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 0 0
W. Wright 1 0.0 0 0
UCF
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 306 3 0 176.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 895 9 3 160.1
M. Milton 21/32 306 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 81 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 147 3
M. Milton 13 81 3 14
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 193 3
A. Killins Jr. 16 66 0 11
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 140 1
G. McCrae 7 35 0 8
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 102 1
T. McGowan 7 35 1 9
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 80 2
O. Anderson 4 15 0 8
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 77 0
B. Thompson 2 7 0 4
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Colubiale 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 242 3
G. Davis 5 91 1 39
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 101 0
M. Colubiale 6 84 0 20
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 197 1
D. Snelson 4 62 1 23
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 187 2
T. Nixon 3 33 0 16
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 1
Ma. Williams 2 30 1 21
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 1
O. Anderson 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Burgess-Becker 0-0 0.0 1
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Jasinski 0-0 0.0 1
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Mitchell 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/1 21/21
M. Wright 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Loudermilk 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 38.1 0
M. Loudermilk 3 49.0 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 17.2 22 0
A. Killins Jr. 3 16.3 22 0
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
Ma. Williams 1 14.0 14 0
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
G. McCrae 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 FAU 32 1:16 4 28 INT
12:08 FAU 29 1:02 3 5 Punt
8:01 FAU 36 1:33 3 6 Punt
4:45 FAU 29 4:26 11 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 FAU 41 3:17 9 59 TD
7:34 FAU 32 5:55 12 54 FG
0:31 FAU 25 0:18 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:19 FAU 25 0:49 4 8 Punt
7:10 FAU 37 1:41 6 63 TD
3:45 FAU 36 2:42 7 -15 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 FAU 20 4:38 12 80 TD
3:00 FAU 36 0:46 3 62 INT
1:59 FAU 31 0:54 3 69 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 FAU 40 1:15 4 40 TD
10:56 UCF 8 2:49 11 92 TD
6:21 UCF 12 1:28 4 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 UCF 18 0:00 3 2 Punt
10:19 UCF 22 2:37 10 45 Downs
1:29 UCF 22 0:58 5 78 TD
0:05 UCF 40 0:00 1 11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 UCF 32 3:37 10 68 TD
10:22 UCF 50 3:05 10 50 TD
5:21 UCF 25 1:28 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:52 UCF 21 0:33 7 23 Punt
8:58 UCF 25 5:54 13 75 TD
1:05 UCF 25 0:30 2 7
