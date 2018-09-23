|
|
|ARIZST
|WASH
No. 10 Washington holds off rally, beats Arizona State 27-20
SEATTLE (AP) Jake Browning spent the first three weeks earning his share of criticism for the kind of miscues not expected of a fourth-year starting quarterback.
Saturday night was a return to Browning looking more like the quarterback Washington has come to expect with plenty of touchdown passes and very few mistakes.
Browning threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter, added a third TD toss early in the fourth quarter, and No. 10 Washington outlasted Arizona State 27-20.
Browning began the week with the same number of touchdown passes as interceptions. He finished Saturday committing zero turnovers and without any of the shaky moments from the first three games.
''The night before I could tell he was mentally locked in. I'm glad to see him play the way we all know he can play,'' Washington wide receiver Ty Jones said.
Browning hit Aaron Fuller and Jones on TD passes during a brilliant first quarter, and found Cade Otton in the back corner of the end zone early in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard TD to give Washington (3-1, 2-0 Pac-12) a 27-13 lead.
''I thought he threw the ball well. He found guys even when guys weren't open,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said.
Herm Edwards suffered his second straight loss in charge of the Sun Devils' after a promising 2-0 start that included an upset of Michigan State. The problem against Washington was simply a lack of punch from Edwards' offense.
''Losing is not a lot of fun. It's no fun for anyone. There's a pit in your stomach when you lose a football game,'' Edwards said. ''It's two in a row now so we got to figure out how to win another game because this is not a lot of fun when you lose.''
Arizona State (2-2, 0-1) rediscovered its run game that was absent the previous two weeks, with Eno Benjamin rushing for 104 yards. It was a run-heavy game plan that caught Washington by surprise, but was not able to be complemented by the Sun Devils' passing game.
Quarterback Manny Wilkins threw for only 104 yards and star wide receiver N'Keal Harry was limited to five catches for 20 yards, unable to find space against Washington's stellar secondary.
''We knew we could run the ball well on these guys,'' Wilkins said. ''I think we ran the ball pretty well and we just knew they weren't going to let us really throw it over their heads.''
Wilkins scored on a 1-yard TD run with 2:54 left to pull the Sun Devils within 27-20. Arizona State kicked deep with three timeouts remaining, but Washington converted a key third-and-6 when Browning hit Andre Baccellia for 9 yards with 2:34 left on a call that was overturned on replay.
Browning finished 15 of 22 passing for 202 yards, but was at his best in the first quarter when he hit 6 of 7 passes for 110 yards and his first two touchdowns. Fuller, the Huskies leading receiver, caught his first TD of the season on an 11-yard reception. Jones' TD was his fourth, an impressive 19-yard catch as he was falling backward in the end zone.
''I was able to set my feet and get into a rhythm, and we had some guys make some big-time plays too,'' Browning said.
The quick start by Browning came after an inauspicious start for the Huskies. The team first got briefly stuck in the tunnel leading to the field before kickoff when a gate wouldn't open, then saw wide receiver Andre Baccellia throw an interception on the first play of the game on a double pass. Arizona State's Chase Lewis grabbed the interception and six plays later Benjamin scored from the 1 for a 7-0 Arizona State lead.
''I wish I didn't call it,'' Petersen said of the double pass. ''That was on me. ... They were on it better than we were.''
BROWNING BITES
Browning became the second quarterback in Washington history to top 10,000 career passing yards when he hit Otton on a 24-yard completion in the third quarter. He trails only Cody Pickett in career yards passing at the school. Browning topped 10,000 career yards of total offense earlier in the game and his three TD passes gave him 85 for his career, moving him into a tie for eighth in Pac-12 history.
TACKLE MACHINE
Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven finished with 20 total tackles, a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. It's the most tackles by a Washington player since John Fiala had 22 tackles against Arizona State in 1996.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona State: The Sun Devils were committed to the run game and keeping the ball away from the Huskies as much as possible. Arizona State's 164 yards rushing was double the previous two games combined. The Sun Devils were held to 44 yards against Michigan State and only 36 yards against San Diego State.
Washington: The Huskies pass protection could not have been much better allowing Browning time to find his receivers down field, especially in the first quarter. Browning was sacked only once against a defense that had 12 sacks coming into the game.
UP NEXT
Arizona State: The Sun Devils return home to host Oregon State next Saturday.
Washington: The Huskies close out the nonconference portion of their schedule hosting BYU next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|26
|Rushing
|9
|12
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|231
|371
|Total Plays
|67
|62
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|171
|Rush Attempts
|40
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|67
|200
|Comp. - Att.
|17-27
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|2.5
|8.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|7-37
|1-2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-72
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.3
|3-49.3
|Return Yards
|157
|28
|Punts - Returns
|2-43
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-95
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|5/5
|Extra Points
|2/2
|3/3
|Field Goals
|2/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|67
|PASS YDS
|200
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|231
|TOTAL YDS
|371
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Wilkins 5 QB
|M. Wilkins
|17/27
|104
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|26
|104
|1
|15
|
T. Smith 25 RB
|T. Smith
|8
|45
|0
|19
|
M. Wilkins 5 QB
|M. Wilkins
|4
|13
|1
|6
|
I. Floyd 31 RB
|I. Floyd
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|3
|36
|0
|20
|
N. Harry 1 WR
|N. Harry
|5
|20
|0
|5
|
T. Smith 25 RB
|T. Smith
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|2
|12
|0
|0
|
N. Ralston 22 LB
|N. Ralston
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Jenkins 14 WR
|R. Jenkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. King 28 DB
|D. King
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Butler 37 LB
|D. Butler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Williams 5 DB
|Ko. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Wilson 9 LB
|J. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawal 39 LB
|M. Lawal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fields 6 DB
|E. Fields
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 21 CB
|T. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crosswell 16 S
|A. Crosswell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bates 96 DL
|J. Bates
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Frederick 18 CB
|L. Frederick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 43 S
|J. Harvey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 26 S
|T. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Subtyl 99 DL
|D. Subtyl
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forman 97 DL
|S. Forman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 1 K
|B. Ruiz
|2/2
|48
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Sleep-Dalton 36 P
|M. Sleep-Dalton
|4
|38.3
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Lucas 32 DB
|P. Lucas
|4
|23.8
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|15/22
|202
|3
|0
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|21
|86
|0
|14
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|10
|71
|0
|14
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|4
|-7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|3
|50
|1
|30
|
T. Jones 20 WR
|T. Jones
|2
|43
|1
|24
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|3
|40
|1
|24
|
D. Sample 88 TE
|D. Sample
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
C. McClatcher 6 WR
|C. McClatcher
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Q. Pounds 21 WR
|Q. Pounds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
|B. Burr-Kirven
|15-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gaines 99 DL
|G. Gaines
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McIntosh 14 DB
|J. McIntosh
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
|B. Potoa'e
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bartlett 17 LB
|T. Bartlett
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rapp 7 DB
|T. Rapp
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 23 DB
|J. Miller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bryant 5 DB
|M. Bryant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 92 DL
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murphy 1 DB
|B. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
|L. Onwuzurike
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ngata 52 LB
|A. Ngata
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tryon 9 LB
|J. Tryon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bowman 96 DL
|S. Bowman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|2/2
|29
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Whitford 32 P
|J. Whitford
|3
|49.3
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|2
|4.5
|6
|0
-
DUQ
HAWAII
21
35
4th 6:11
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
17
31
Final ESPN
-
FAU
16UCF
36
56
Final ESPN
-
10PSU
ILL
63
24
Final FS1
-
WASHST
USC
36
39
Final ESPN
-
2UGA
MIZZOU
43
29
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
MISS
17
38
Final SECN
-
NAVY
SMU
30
31
Final/OT ESNN
-
8ND
WAKE
56
27
Final ABC
-
AKRON
IOWAST
13
26
Final
-
NEVADA
TOLEDO
44
63
Final CBSSN
-
MINN
MD
13
42
Final BTN
-
23BC
PURDUE
13
30
Final ESPN2
-
NEB
19MICH
10
56
Final FS1
-
BUFF
RUT
42
13
Final BTN+
-
OHIO
CINCY
30
34
Final ESPU
-
PITT
UNC
35
38
Final
-
LVILLE
UVA
3
27
Final
-
WMICH
GAST
34
15
Final ESP+
-
ILST
COLOST
35
19
Final ATSN
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
38
23
Final ESP+
-
ME
CMICH
5
17
Final ESP+
-
WKY
BALLST
28
20
Final ESP3
-
KSTATE
12WVU
6
35
Final ESPN
-
13VATECH
ODU
35
49
Final CBSSN
-
22TXAM
1BAMA
23
45
Final CBS
-
TULANE
4OHIOST
6
49
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
7
26
Final FS1
-
NILL
FSU
19
37
Final ESPU
-
NCCEN
DUKE
13
55
Final
-
GRDWB
APLST
7
72
Final ESP+
-
FIU
21MIAMI
17
31
Final ESPN2
-
3CLEM
GATECH
49
21
Final ABC
-
CHARLO
MA
31
49
Final ELEV
-
SC
VANDY
37
14
Final SECN
-
ARIZ
OREGST
35
14
Final PACN
-
UCONN
CUSE
21
51
Final ESNN
-
17TCU
TEXAS
16
31
Final FOX
-
MCN
25BYU
3
30
Final BYUtv
-
NTEXAS
LIB
47
7
Final ESP3
-
TXTECH
15OKLAST
41
17
Final FS1
-
ARMY
5OKLA
21
28
Final/OT FSN PPV
-
RICE
USM
22
40
Final ESP+
-
TROY
LAMON
35
27
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
TXSA
21
25
Final ESP+
-
NCST
MRSHL
37
20
Final CBSSN
-
14MISSST
UK
7
28
Final ESPN2
-
CSTCAR
LALAF
30
28
Final ESP+
-
FLA
TENN
47
21
Final ESPN
-
UNLV
ARKST
20
27
Final ESP3
-
LATECH
6LSU
21
38
Final ESPNU
-
NMEXST
UTEP
27
20
Final ESP3
-
24MICHST
IND
35
21
Final BTN
-
ARK
9AUBURN
3
34
Final SECN
-
7STNFRD
20OREG
38
31
Final/OT ABC
-
SALA
MEMP
35
52
Final ESP3
-
TXSO
HOU
14
70
Final ESP3
-
ECU
SFLA
13
20
Final ESNN
-
18WISC
IOWA
28
17
Final FOX
-
AF
UTAHST
32
42
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
SDGST
20
23
Final/OT CBSSN
-
ARIZST
10WASH
20
27
Final ESPN