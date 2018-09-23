Drive Chart
ARIZST
WASH

No Text

No. 10 Washington holds off rally, beats Arizona State 27-20

  • Sep 23, 2018

SEATTLE (AP) Jake Browning spent the first three weeks earning his share of criticism for the kind of miscues not expected of a fourth-year starting quarterback.

Saturday night was a return to Browning looking more like the quarterback Washington has come to expect with plenty of touchdown passes and very few mistakes.

Browning threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter, added a third TD toss early in the fourth quarter, and No. 10 Washington outlasted Arizona State 27-20.

Browning began the week with the same number of touchdown passes as interceptions. He finished Saturday committing zero turnovers and without any of the shaky moments from the first three games.

''The night before I could tell he was mentally locked in. I'm glad to see him play the way we all know he can play,'' Washington wide receiver Ty Jones said.

Browning hit Aaron Fuller and Jones on TD passes during a brilliant first quarter, and found Cade Otton in the back corner of the end zone early in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard TD to give Washington (3-1, 2-0 Pac-12) a 27-13 lead.

''I thought he threw the ball well. He found guys even when guys weren't open,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said.

Herm Edwards suffered his second straight loss in charge of the Sun Devils' after a promising 2-0 start that included an upset of Michigan State. The problem against Washington was simply a lack of punch from Edwards' offense.

''Losing is not a lot of fun. It's no fun for anyone. There's a pit in your stomach when you lose a football game,'' Edwards said. ''It's two in a row now so we got to figure out how to win another game because this is not a lot of fun when you lose.''

Arizona State (2-2, 0-1) rediscovered its run game that was absent the previous two weeks, with Eno Benjamin rushing for 104 yards. It was a run-heavy game plan that caught Washington by surprise, but was not able to be complemented by the Sun Devils' passing game.

Quarterback Manny Wilkins threw for only 104 yards and star wide receiver N'Keal Harry was limited to five catches for 20 yards, unable to find space against Washington's stellar secondary.

''We knew we could run the ball well on these guys,'' Wilkins said. ''I think we ran the ball pretty well and we just knew they weren't going to let us really throw it over their heads.''

Wilkins scored on a 1-yard TD run with 2:54 left to pull the Sun Devils within 27-20. Arizona State kicked deep with three timeouts remaining, but Washington converted a key third-and-6 when Browning hit Andre Baccellia for 9 yards with 2:34 left on a call that was overturned on replay.

Browning finished 15 of 22 passing for 202 yards, but was at his best in the first quarter when he hit 6 of 7 passes for 110 yards and his first two touchdowns. Fuller, the Huskies leading receiver, caught his first TD of the season on an 11-yard reception. Jones' TD was his fourth, an impressive 19-yard catch as he was falling backward in the end zone.

''I was able to set my feet and get into a rhythm, and we had some guys make some big-time plays too,'' Browning said.

The quick start by Browning came after an inauspicious start for the Huskies. The team first got briefly stuck in the tunnel leading to the field before kickoff when a gate wouldn't open, then saw wide receiver Andre Baccellia throw an interception on the first play of the game on a double pass. Arizona State's Chase Lewis grabbed the interception and six plays later Benjamin scored from the 1 for a 7-0 Arizona State lead.

''I wish I didn't call it,'' Petersen said of the double pass. ''That was on me. ... They were on it better than we were.''

BROWNING BITES

Browning became the second quarterback in Washington history to top 10,000 career passing yards when he hit Otton on a 24-yard completion in the third quarter. He trails only Cody Pickett in career yards passing at the school. Browning topped 10,000 career yards of total offense earlier in the game and his three TD passes gave him 85 for his career, moving him into a tie for eighth in Pac-12 history.

TACKLE MACHINE

Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven finished with 20 total tackles, a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. It's the most tackles by a Washington player since John Fiala had 22 tackles against Arizona State in 1996.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State: The Sun Devils were committed to the run game and keeping the ball away from the Huskies as much as possible. Arizona State's 164 yards rushing was double the previous two games combined. The Sun Devils were held to 44 yards against Michigan State and only 36 yards against San Diego State.

Washington: The Huskies pass protection could not have been much better allowing Browning time to find his receivers down field, especially in the first quarter. Browning was sacked only once against a defense that had 12 sacks coming into the game.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The Sun Devils return home to host Oregon State next Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies close out the nonconference portion of their schedule hosting BYU next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:54
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
27
Touchdown 2:54
5-M.Wilkins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
55
yds
04:16
pos
19
27
Point After TD 10:59
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
27
Touchdown 10:59
3-J.Browning complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
00:00
pos
13
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:21
47-P.Henry 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
63
yds
03:19
pos
13
20
Field Goal 10:45
1-B.Ruiz 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
74
yds
04:08
pos
13
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:09
47-P.Henry 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
73
yds
07:09
pos
10
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:57
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 0:57
3-J.Browning complete to 20-T.Jones. 20-T.Jones runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:56
pos
10
13
Field Goal 3:58
1-B.Ruiz 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
47
yds
04:02
pos
10
7
Point After TD 8:05
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:05
3-J.Browning complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
03:51
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:02
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:02
3-E.Benjamin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
20
yds
02:45
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 26
Rushing 9 12
Passing 5 11
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 8-16 5-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 231 371
Total Plays 67 62
Avg Gain 3.4 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 164 171
Rush Attempts 40 39
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 4.4
Net Yards Passing 67 200
Comp. - Att. 17-27 15-23
Yards Per Pass 2.5 8.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 7-37 1-2
Penalties - Yards 7-72 3-30
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-38.3 3-49.3
Return Yards 157 28
Punts - Returns 2-43 2-9
Kickoffs - Returns 4-95 1-19
Int. - Returns 1-19 0-0
Kicking 4/4 5/5
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arizona State 2-2 1003720
10 Washington 3-1 1433727
O/U 51, WASH -18
Husky Stadium Seattle, WA
 67 PASS YDS 200
164 RUSH YDS 171
231 TOTAL YDS 371
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 104 0 0 95.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.8% 1062 7 1 140.9
M. Wilkins 17/27 104 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 104 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 283 2
E. Benjamin 26 104 1 15
T. Smith 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
T. Smith 8 45 0 19
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 82 2
M. Wilkins 4 13 1 6
I. Floyd 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
I. Floyd 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 97 1
B. Aiyuk 3 36 0 20
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 335 4
N. Harry 5 20 0 5
T. Smith 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
T. Smith 3 16 0 7
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 127 1
E. Benjamin 3 14 0 7
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 171 0
Ky. Williams 2 12 0 0
N. Ralston 22 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
N. Ralston 1 6 0 6
R. Jenkins 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
R. Jenkins 0 0 0 0
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 171 0
F. Darby 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. King 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
D. King 9-0 0.0 0
M. Robertson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
M. Robertson 8-2 1.0 0
D. Butler 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Butler 3-0 0.0 0
Ko. Williams 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ko. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
C. Lucas 3-0 0.0 1
J. Wilson 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
M. Lawal 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Lawal 2-0 0.0 0
E. Fields 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
E. Fields 2-2 0.0 0
T. Adams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Adams 2-0 0.0 0
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Crosswell 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bates 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bates 1-1 0.0 0
L. Frederick 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Frederick 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harvey 43 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harvey 1-0 0.0 0
T. Thomas 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
D. Subtyl 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Subtyl 1-0 0.0 0
S. Forman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
S. Forman 0-1 0.0 0
D. Davidson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Davidson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Ruiz 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/5 13/13
B. Ruiz 2/2 48 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Sleep-Dalton 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 43.6 1
M. Sleep-Dalton 4 38.3 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Lucas 32 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 23.8 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 23.8 27 0
P. Lucas 4 23.8 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 42.0 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 42.0 42 0
N. Harry 1 42.0 42 0
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 5.0 1 0
B. Aiyuk 1 1.0 1 0
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 202 3 0 190.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 966 7 4 144.6
J. Browning 15/22 202 3 0
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 14 0 1 8.8
A. Baccellia 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 357 2
M. Gaskin 21 86 0 14
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 156 0
S. Ahmed 10 71 0 14
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 65 1
K. Pleasant 3 18 0 9
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 30 1
S. McGrew 1 3 0 3
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 -5 1
J. Browning 4 -7 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 367 1
A. Fuller 3 50 1 30
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 202 4
T. Jones 2 43 1 24
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 2
C. Otton 3 40 1 24
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 75 0
D. Sample 2 24 0 17
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 24 0
M. Gaskin 2 23 0 14
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 96 0
C. McClatcher 1 11 0 11
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 98 0
A. Baccellia 1 9 0 9
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 0
S. Ahmed 1 2 0 2
Q. Pounds 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 111 1
Q. Pounds 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-4 0 0.0
B. Burr-Kirven 15-4 0.0 0
G. Gaines 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
G. Gaines 7-0 0.0 0
J. McIntosh 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. McIntosh 5-1 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Potoa'e 4-2 0.0 0
T. Bartlett 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Bartlett 4-0 0.0 0
T. Rapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Rapp 4-1 0.0 0
J. Miller 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
J. Miller 3-1 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Bryant 2-1 0.0 0
J. Johnson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Murphy 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Onwuzurike 1-1 0.0 0
A. Ngata 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ngata 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tryon 1-0 0.0 0
S. Bowman 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Bowman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/7 13/13
P. Henry 2/2 29 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 47.8 1
J. Whitford 3 49.3 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 19 0
M. Gaskin 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 5.0 6 0
A. Fuller 2 4.5 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 WASH 20 2:45 6 20 TD
8:00 ARIZST 23 4:02 11 47 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:50 ARIZST 28 0:33 9 30 Punt
5:05 ARIZST 25 3:21 9 23 Punt
1:05 ARIZST 21 0:38 3 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 ARIZST 33 4:08 11 44 FG
7:10 ARIZST 31 2:36 7 26 Fumble
2:28 ARIZST 10 1:33 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:59 ARIZST 25 0:41 3 1 Punt
7:10 ARIZST 45 4:16 10 55 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASH 25 0:00 1 75 INT
11:56 WASH 20 3:51 9 80 TD
3:53 WASH 25 2:56 6 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 WASH 18 7:09 15 73 FG
1:35 WASH 22 0:18 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:40 WASH 25 3:19 7 63 FG
4:23 WASH 40 1:43 4 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:41 WASH 33 0:00 10 67 TD
10:10 WASH 35 2:41 4 15 Punt
2:54 WASH 25 2:09 7 25
NCAA FB Scores