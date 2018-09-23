Drive Chart
No. 9 Auburn rides special teams to 34-3 win over Arkansas

  • Sep 23, 2018

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) One week after Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham had to talk about a loss, he didn't mind discussing the Tigers' flaws exposed in a lopsided win.

Noah Igbinoghene scored on a 96-yard kickoff return, and a partially blocked punt by Jordyn Peters set up another touchdown as big plays on special teams helped No. 9 Auburn beat Arkansas 34-3 on Saturday night.

Freshman JaTarvious Whitlow ran for two touchdowns as Auburn (3-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) regrouped after last week's last-second loss to No. 6 LSU. The Tigers were far from dominant on offense as Stidham passed for only 134 yards.

''We found a way to win,'' said Stidham, who completed 15 of 22 passes with no interceptions and no touchdowns. ''That's all I care about. ... We're going to have a lot of things to correct and fix and that sort of thing, but as long as we win, it's all that matters.''

Auburn was held to 91 yards rushing. Whitlow ran for 49 yards, including a 15-yarder for a touchdown midway through the final quarter that was the team's longest run of the night. Whitlow had a 5-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

''Offensively, we didn't play our best but we didn't turn the ball over,'' said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.

''We didn't play good tonight, there's no doubt about that. We've got to be able to run the ball better.''

Whitlow was stopped on a fourth-and-1 run from the Arkansas 8 in the second quarter - the second straight week the Tigers were denied on a fourth-down conversion.

''If you call it, you need to get it, and we didn't get it,'' Malzahn said.

Auburn led only 10-0 late in the first half when Peters partially blocked a punt by Reid Bauer. K.J. Britt returned the ball to the Arkansas 9, setting up Stidham's 4-yard scoring run.

Peters said special teams coach Larry Porter emphasizes ''plays that nobody pays attention to.''

''In the long run, they do add up,'' Peters said.

Rakeem Boyd had eight carries for 66 yards, but the Razorbacks (1-3, 0-1) had few offensive highlights. By the final quarter, the back of Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey's white jersey was stained green, evidence of repeated hits from Auburn's defense.

The kickoff return by Igbinoghene was a decisive answer to a 10-play field-goal drive to open the second half for the Razorbacks' only points. Arkansas consumed two of its three timeouts before settling for Conner Limpert's 29-yard field goal, cutting Auburn's lead to 17-3.

One week after Cole Kelley threw four interceptions in a loss to North Texas, Storey returned as the starting quarterback and completed 13 of 31 passes for 141 yards with one interception. He had 12 carries for 44 yards.

''I think Ty was a warrior,'' said Arkansas coach Chad Morris. ''l thought he was gritty and played with a chip on his shoulder and the moment was not too big for him.''

Morris said Storey earned another start.

Kelly made spot appearances for quarterback runs designed to take advantage of his 6-foot-7, 258-pound frame, but each time Storey returned the following play.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: A series of mistakes and penalties - including for 12 men on the field, illegal substitution and illegal formation - helped keep the Razorbacks scoreless in the first half. The mistakes became more difficult to overcome when added to the breakdowns on special teams. Overall, Arkansas drew eight penalties for 57 yards.

Auburn: The big surprise was poor pass protection for Stidham, who was sacked four times. When Stidham couldn't establish a passing game, the offense became too one-dimensional. The Tigers were averaging 235 yards rushing through their first three games before the sharp decline against the Razorbacks.

FRIENDLY RIVALRY

Malzahn and Morris are good friends who share similar backgrounds as former Tulsa offensive coordinators and high school coaches. Morris said their friendship was no distraction on the field.

''We talk all the time,'' Morris said. ''Before the game we talked a little bit, but really this was just like coaching another game.''

BIG RETURN, NO POINTS

Auburn cornerback Javaris Davis intercepted a pass by Storey late in the first half and ran 57 yards for an apparent touchdown that was negated by a penalty for an illegal block in the back during the return. Anders Carlson was wide left on a 51-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the half. Carlson was wide right on a 54-yard attempt in the first quarter but connected from 18 and 43 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After dropping only two spots following the loss to LSU, the Tigers may have played well enough to at least protect their spot within the top 10. Despite the sluggish performance on offense, the margin of victory was enough to match Auburn's role as a 30-point favorite.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks will play Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

Auburn: The Tigers will play their fourth straight home game when they play Southern Miss on Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:21
26-A.Carlson 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
-5
yds
02:30
pos
3
34
Point After TD 8:18
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
31
Touchdown 8:18
28-J.Whitlow runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
72
yds
03:51
pos
3
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:05
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 9:05
19-C.Limpert kicks 61 yards from ARK 35. 4-N.Igbinoghene runs 96 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:14
pos
3
23
Field Goal 9:22
19-C.Limpert 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
68
yds
03:47
pos
3
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:49
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 0:49
8-J.Stidham scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
20
yds
02:19
pos
0
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:23
26-A.Carlson 18 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
1
yds
01:23
pos
0
10
Point After TD 10:36
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:36
28-J.Whitlow runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
37
yds
02:21
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 13
Rushing 6 6
Passing 5 6
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-17 4-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 271 203
Total Plays 70 58
Avg Gain 3.9 3.5
Net Yards Rushing 149 91
Rush Attempts 38 36
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 2.5
Net Yards Passing 122 112
Comp. - Att. 13-32 15-22
Yards Per Pass 3.8 5.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-19 5-22
Penalties - Yards 8-57 7-40
Touchdowns 0 4
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-37.0 5-47.2
Return Yards 33 248
Punts - Returns 1-13 3-95
Kickoffs - Returns 1-20 1-96
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-57
Kicking 1/2 6/8
Extra Points 0/0 4/4
Field Goals 1/2 2/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas 1-3 00303
9 Auburn 3-1 10771034
O/U 57.5, AUBURN -29.5
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 122 PASS YDS 112
149 RUSH YDS 91
271 TOTAL YDS 203
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.9% 141 0 1 73.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.2% 438 3 3 115.9
T. Storey 13/31 141 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 145 0
R. Boyd 8 66 0 45
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 70 1
T. Storey 12 44 0 17
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 231 2
D. Whaley 8 26 0 16
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 90 0
C. Hayden 6 11 0 8
C. Kelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
C. Kelley 2 2 0 2
Ma. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 91 1
Ma. Williams 2 0 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
R. Boyd 2 39 0 33
D. Stewart 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 0
D. Stewart 1 32 0 32
Ko. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
Ko. Jackson 1 32 0 32
Jo. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
Jo. Jones 2 15 0 15
J. Cornelius 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
J. Cornelius 2 15 0 11
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 74 0
M. Woods 1 13 0 13
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
D. Whaley 2 9 0 7
A. Cantrell 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 1
A. Cantrell 1 6 0 6
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
C. Hayden 1 6 0 6
J. Patton 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
J. Patton 1 6 0 6
L. Pettway 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 173 3
L. Pettway 0 0 0 0
J. Nance 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Nance 0 0 0 0
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Gunter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
K. Curl 7-2 0.0 0
R. Ramsey 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
R. Ramsey 6-0 1.0 0
D. Greenlaw 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
D. Greenlaw 6-1 1.0 0
D. Munson 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Munson 5-0 0.0 0
S. Ramirez 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Ramirez 5-0 0.0 0
R. Pulley 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 1.0
R. Pulley 4-0 1.0 0
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Harris 3-2 0.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
M. Agim 3-0 1.0 0
A. Watts 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Watts 2-0 0.0 0
J. McClellion 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. McClellion 1-1 0.0 0
M. Taylor II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Taylor II 1-0 0.0 0
G. Richardson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Richardson 1-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Smith 1-2 0.0 0
Jo. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Jo. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
C. Limpert 1/2 29 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bauer 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 36.6 0
R. Bauer 8 37.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stewart 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 20 0
D. Stewart 1 20.0 20 0
Ko. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
Ko. Jackson 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stewart 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.7 13 0
D. Stewart 1 13.0 13 0
Ko. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
Ko. Jackson 1 13.0 13 0
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 134 0 0 119.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.9% 718 3 2 133.2
J. Stidham 15/22 134 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 49 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 303 4
J. Whitlow 13 49 2 15
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 163 1
K. Martin 8 39 0 12
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 53 1
A. Schwartz 2 9 0 5
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 150 2
S. Shivers 2 1 0 1
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 31 2
J. Stidham 10 -5 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 163 1
A. Schwartz 3 59 0 42
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 149 0
R. Davis 6 40 0 13
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 97 1
D. Slayton 2 23 0 15
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 82 0
S. Williams 1 10 0 10
S. Cannella 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
S. Cannella 1 2 0 2
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Whitlow 0 0 0 0
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 47 0
K. Martin 2 0 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
D. Thomas 6-0 0.0 0
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Dinson 6-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Williams 4-1 0.0 0
D. Davis 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Davis 4-0 0.0 0
M. Atkinson 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Atkinson 3-1 0.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Davidson 3-1 0.0 0
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Sherwood 3-0 0.0 0
J. Peters 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Peters 3-1 0.0 0
N. Coe 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Coe 3-1 0.0 0
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Davis 2-0 0.0 1
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Bryant 2-0 0.0 0
De. Brown 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
De. Brown 2-1 0.0 0
G. Walker 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jibunor 37 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Jibunor 1-0 1.0 0
J. Dean 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Dean 1-0 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Truesdell 1-0 0.0 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 1-1 0.0 0
D. Russell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Russell 1-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Williams 1-2 0.0 0
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Monday 1-0 1.0 0
R. McCreary 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. McCreary 1-0 0.0 0
E. Piedy 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Piedy 1-0 0.0 0
D. Newkirk 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Newkirk 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/10 13/13
A. Carlson 2/4 43 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 45.3 2
A. Siposs 5 47.2 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 96.0 96 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 47.0 96 0
N. Igbinoghene 1 96.0 96 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 42.0 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 16.7 48 0
R. Davis 2 42.0 48 0
K. Britt 33 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
K. Britt 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 25 2:03 6 15 Punt
10:36 ARK 25 3:53 11 53 FG Miss
5:21 ARK 28 1:34 4 5 Punt
2:00 ARK 36 0:00 1 6 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:21 ARK 25 0:00 8 3 Punt
10:06 ARK 20 1:57 5 20 Punt
4:30 ARK 9 1:11 3 3 Punt
0:49 ARK 25 0:31 5 25 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 ARK 21 3:47 9 68 FG
9:05 ARK 25 1:40 3 9 Punt
5:30 ARK 9 1:52 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:47 ARK 10 0:00 11 62 Downs
8:18 ARK 25 2:04 3 -13 Punt
3:07 ARK 25 2:29 4 10 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 ARK 27 2:21 10 27 TD
6:37 AUBURN 22 1:07 3 3 Punt
3:37 AUBURN 45 1:30 4 19 FG Miss
1:46 ARK 2 1:23 3 1 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 AUBURN 30 1:20 3 9 Punt
7:59 AUBURN 24 3:23 9 67 Downs
3:08 ARK 9 2:19 6 9 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AUBURN 25 1:37 3 7 Punt
9:19 ARK 35 0:14 1 63 TD
7:16 AUBURN 25 1:34 3 6 Punt
3:29 AUBURN 40 2:35 7 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 AUBURN 28 3:51 8 72 TD
5:51 ARK 15 2:30 4 2 FG
0:31 AUBURN 38 0:00 1 -1
NCAA FB Scores