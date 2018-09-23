|
|
|ARK
|AUBURN
No. 9 Auburn rides special teams to 34-3 win over Arkansas
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) One week after Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham had to talk about a loss, he didn't mind discussing the Tigers' flaws exposed in a lopsided win.
Noah Igbinoghene scored on a 96-yard kickoff return, and a partially blocked punt by Jordyn Peters set up another touchdown as big plays on special teams helped No. 9 Auburn beat Arkansas 34-3 on Saturday night.
Freshman JaTarvious Whitlow ran for two touchdowns as Auburn (3-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) regrouped after last week's last-second loss to No. 6 LSU. The Tigers were far from dominant on offense as Stidham passed for only 134 yards.
''We found a way to win,'' said Stidham, who completed 15 of 22 passes with no interceptions and no touchdowns. ''That's all I care about. ... We're going to have a lot of things to correct and fix and that sort of thing, but as long as we win, it's all that matters.''
Auburn was held to 91 yards rushing. Whitlow ran for 49 yards, including a 15-yarder for a touchdown midway through the final quarter that was the team's longest run of the night. Whitlow had a 5-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
''Offensively, we didn't play our best but we didn't turn the ball over,'' said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.
''We didn't play good tonight, there's no doubt about that. We've got to be able to run the ball better.''
Whitlow was stopped on a fourth-and-1 run from the Arkansas 8 in the second quarter - the second straight week the Tigers were denied on a fourth-down conversion.
''If you call it, you need to get it, and we didn't get it,'' Malzahn said.
Auburn led only 10-0 late in the first half when Peters partially blocked a punt by Reid Bauer. K.J. Britt returned the ball to the Arkansas 9, setting up Stidham's 4-yard scoring run.
Peters said special teams coach Larry Porter emphasizes ''plays that nobody pays attention to.''
''In the long run, they do add up,'' Peters said.
Rakeem Boyd had eight carries for 66 yards, but the Razorbacks (1-3, 0-1) had few offensive highlights. By the final quarter, the back of Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey's white jersey was stained green, evidence of repeated hits from Auburn's defense.
The kickoff return by Igbinoghene was a decisive answer to a 10-play field-goal drive to open the second half for the Razorbacks' only points. Arkansas consumed two of its three timeouts before settling for Conner Limpert's 29-yard field goal, cutting Auburn's lead to 17-3.
One week after Cole Kelley threw four interceptions in a loss to North Texas, Storey returned as the starting quarterback and completed 13 of 31 passes for 141 yards with one interception. He had 12 carries for 44 yards.
''I think Ty was a warrior,'' said Arkansas coach Chad Morris. ''l thought he was gritty and played with a chip on his shoulder and the moment was not too big for him.''
Morris said Storey earned another start.
Kelly made spot appearances for quarterback runs designed to take advantage of his 6-foot-7, 258-pound frame, but each time Storey returned the following play.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas: A series of mistakes and penalties - including for 12 men on the field, illegal substitution and illegal formation - helped keep the Razorbacks scoreless in the first half. The mistakes became more difficult to overcome when added to the breakdowns on special teams. Overall, Arkansas drew eight penalties for 57 yards.
Auburn: The big surprise was poor pass protection for Stidham, who was sacked four times. When Stidham couldn't establish a passing game, the offense became too one-dimensional. The Tigers were averaging 235 yards rushing through their first three games before the sharp decline against the Razorbacks.
FRIENDLY RIVALRY
Malzahn and Morris are good friends who share similar backgrounds as former Tulsa offensive coordinators and high school coaches. Morris said their friendship was no distraction on the field.
''We talk all the time,'' Morris said. ''Before the game we talked a little bit, but really this was just like coaching another game.''
BIG RETURN, NO POINTS
Auburn cornerback Javaris Davis intercepted a pass by Storey late in the first half and ran 57 yards for an apparent touchdown that was negated by a penalty for an illegal block in the back during the return. Anders Carlson was wide left on a 51-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the half. Carlson was wide right on a 54-yard attempt in the first quarter but connected from 18 and 43 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
After dropping only two spots following the loss to LSU, the Tigers may have played well enough to at least protect their spot within the top 10. Despite the sluggish performance on offense, the margin of victory was enough to match Auburn's role as a 30-point favorite.
UP NEXT
Arkansas: The Razorbacks will play Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.
Auburn: The Tigers will play their fourth straight home game when they play Southern Miss on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|13
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-17
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|271
|203
|Total Plays
|70
|58
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|149
|91
|Rush Attempts
|38
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|122
|112
|Comp. - Att.
|13-32
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|5.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-19
|5-22
|Penalties - Yards
|8-57
|7-40
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-37.0
|5-47.2
|Return Yards
|33
|248
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|3-95
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|1-96
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-57
|Kicking
|1/2
|6/8
|Extra Points
|0/0
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/2
|2/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|122
|PASS YDS
|112
|
|
|149
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|271
|TOTAL YDS
|203
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|13/31
|141
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|8
|66
|0
|45
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|12
|44
|0
|17
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|8
|26
|0
|16
|
C. Hayden 2 RB
|C. Hayden
|6
|11
|0
|8
|
C. Kelley 15 QB
|C. Kelley
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
Ma. Williams 23 RB
|Ma. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|2
|39
|0
|33
|
D. Stewart 13 WR
|D. Stewart
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
Ko. Jackson 3 WR
|Ko. Jackson
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
Jo. Jones 10 WR
|Jo. Jones
|2
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Cornelius 1 WR
|J. Cornelius
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
A. Cantrell 44 TE
|A. Cantrell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Hayden 2 RB
|C. Hayden
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Patton 18 TE
|J. Patton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Pettway 16 WR
|L. Pettway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Nance 7 WR
|J. Nance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Curl 2 DB
|K. Curl
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ramsey 10 DL
|R. Ramsey
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 23 LB
|D. Greenlaw
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Munson 29 LB
|D. Munson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ramirez 9 DB
|S. Ramirez
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pulley 11 DB
|R. Pulley
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Harris 8 LB
|D. Harris
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agim 3 DL
|M. Agim
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Watts 90 DL
|A. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClellion 24 DB
|J. McClellion
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Taylor II 91 DL
|M. Taylor II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Richardson 6 DL
|G. Richardson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 52 DL
|T. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Jones 9 QB
|Jo. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Limpert 19 K
|C. Limpert
|1/2
|29
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 28 P
|R. Bauer
|8
|37.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stewart 13 WR
|D. Stewart
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
Ko. Jackson 3 WR
|Ko. Jackson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stewart 13 WR
|D. Stewart
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
Ko. Jackson 3 WR
|Ko. Jackson
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|15/22
|134
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|13
|49
|2
|15
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|8
|39
|0
|12
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
S. Shivers 25 RB
|S. Shivers
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|10
|-5
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|3
|59
|0
|42
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|6
|40
|0
|13
|
D. Slayton 81 WR
|D. Slayton
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Cannella 80 TE
|S. Cannella
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dinson 20 DB
|J. Dinson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 49 LB
|D. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 57 LB
|D. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Atkinson 48 LB
|M. Atkinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Davidson 3 DL
|M. Davidson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 9 DB
|J. Sherwood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Coe 91 DL
|N. Coe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 13 DB
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Brown 5 DL
|De. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Walker 97 DL
|G. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 37 DE
|R. Jibunor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dean 12 DB
|J. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DL
|T. Truesdell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Russell 95 DL
|D. Russell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 79 DL
|A. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 17 DB
|R. McCreary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Piedy 29 DB
|E. Piedy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newkirk 44 DL
|D. Newkirk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|2/4
|43
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|5
|47.2
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1
|96.0
|96
|0
-
AF
UTAHST
32
35
4th 11:50 ESP2
-
EMICH
SDGST
17
17
4th 5:45 CBSSN
-
ARIZST
10WASH
13
27
4th 6:21 ESPN
-
DUQ
HAWAII
14
20
2nd 5:20
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
17
31
Final ESPN
-
FAU
16UCF
36
56
Final ESPN
-
10PSU
ILL
63
24
Final FS1
-
WASHST
USC
36
39
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
MISS
17
38
Final SECN
-
NAVY
SMU
30
31
Final/OT ESNN
-
AKRON
IOWAST
13
26
Final
-
2UGA
MIZZOU
43
29
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
CINCY
30
34
Final ESPU
-
MINN
MD
13
42
Final BTN
-
23BC
PURDUE
13
30
Final ESPN2
-
NEB
19MICH
10
56
Final FS1
-
NEVADA
TOLEDO
44
63
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
RUT
42
13
Final BTN+
-
8ND
WAKE
56
27
Final ABC
-
PITT
UNC
35
38
Final
-
LVILLE
UVA
3
27
Final
-
WMICH
GAST
34
15
Final ESP+
-
WKY
BALLST
28
20
Final ESP3
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
38
23
Final ESP+
-
ME
CMICH
5
17
Final ESP+
-
ILST
COLOST
35
19
Final ATSN
-
22TXAM
1BAMA
23
45
Final CBS
-
KSTATE
12WVU
6
35
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
7
26
Final FS1
-
NILL
FSU
19
37
Final ESPU
-
NCCEN
DUKE
13
55
Final
-
GRDWB
APLST
7
72
Final ESP+
-
13VATECH
ODU
35
49
Final CBSSN
-
3CLEM
GATECH
49
21
Final ABC
-
TULANE
4OHIOST
6
49
Final BTN
-
FIU
21MIAMI
17
31
Final ESPN2
-
CHARLO
MA
31
49
Final ELEV
-
ARIZ
OREGST
35
14
Final PACN
-
SC
VANDY
37
14
Final SECN
-
UCONN
CUSE
21
51
Final ESNN
-
17TCU
TEXAS
16
31
Final FOX
-
NTEXAS
LIB
47
7
Final ESP3
-
MCN
25BYU
3
30
Final BYUtv
-
RICE
USM
22
40
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
5OKLA
21
28
Final/OT FSN PPV
-
TXSTSM
TXSA
21
25
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
15OKLAST
41
17
Final FS1
-
LATECH
6LSU
21
38
Final ESPNU
-
FLA
TENN
47
21
Final ESPN
-
14MISSST
UK
7
28
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
MRSHL
37
20
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
ARKST
20
27
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
LALAF
30
28
Final ESP+
-
TROY
LAMON
35
27
Final ESP+
-
ARK
9AUBURN
3
34
Final SECN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
27
20
Final ESP3
-
24MICHST
IND
35
21
Final BTN
-
ECU
SFLA
13
20
Final ESNN
-
7STNFRD
20OREG
38
31
Final/OT ABC
-
SALA
MEMP
35
52
Final ESP3
-
TXSO
HOU
14
70
Final ESP3
-
18WISC
IOWA
28
17
Final FOX