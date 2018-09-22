Drive Chart
Tagovailoa propels No. 1 Bama past No. 22 Texas A&M, 45-23

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 22, 2018

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa heaved his first pass to a diving DeVonta Smith in the end zone for a touchdown.

The 30-yarder wasn't a reprisal of their winning connection in the national championship game, but it did set the stage for No. 1 Alabama's 45-23 victory over No. 22 Texas A&M on Saturday. The game was close for a while before turning into yet another Crimson Tide romp.

''We knew coming into this game it would be a 60-minute dogfight, and that's kind of what it was,'' tailback Damien Harris. ''They played us close in the first half but we knew if we just kept grinding away, that eventually we'd be able to pull away.''

OK, it was more of a 27-minute dogfight, but that's more than other Tide opponents have mustered.

Tagovailoa passed for 387 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score for the Tide in its first test against a ranked team. Kellen Mond and the Aggies (2-2, 0-1) couldn't put up nearly the fight they had in a 28-26 loss to No. 3 Clemson.

Tagovailoa completed 22 of 30 passes before leaving after Henry Ruggs III took a shuttle pass 57 yards for a score late in the third. He hit tight end Hale Hentges for two more scores. Hentges had only one catch in the first three games and said he hadn't had a two-TD game since his high school finale.

''I never dreamed of getting two,'' he said. ''I always thought about just getting one.''

Harris didn't get many touches but had a 35-yard run and a 52-yard catch.

''We were fortunate that we made a lot of big plays on offense,'' Tide coach Nick Saban said. ''We really threw the ball effectively and scored a lot of points, but we really didn't control the game. We didn't control the line of scrimmage. We struggled to run the ball offensively with consistency.''

Mond completed 16 of 33 passes for 196 yards with a touchdown but was intercepted twice, including on his first throw. He collected 98 yards rushing despite getting sacked seven times.

The SEC's top rusher, Trayveon Williams, found little room to run. He gained 31 yards on eight carries.

Texas A&M seemed poised for a while to give the Tide its first test of the season. But Tagovailoa & Co. scored 10 points in the final 1:09 before halftime for a 31-13 lead.

Tagovailoa set up a touchdown with a 52-yard pass down the right sideline to Harris. Then freshman cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. intercepted Mond's deep ball and the Tide drove for a field goal.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was impressed with Tagovailoa and his supporting cast.

''He's good. I mean he's good,'' Fisher said. ''He's got good people around him. I mean he's got really good people around him, and we tried to pressure him and he scrambled and they've got a good scheme, and they did a good job. He was very effective at what he did, and we've got to play better.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The Aggies had flirted with an upset of No. 3 Clemson, when Mond passed for most of his 430 yards in the second half. The Aggies couldn't muster any kind of threat after trailing just 21-13 in the second quarter.

Alabama: Once again, all but put a game away before halftime with the big-play capabilities of Tagovailoa and the Tide. `Bama had a pair of scoring drives under a minute before the half, making it 10 already this season. Tide has outscored opponents 148-20 in the first half.

SABAN VS. ASSISTANTS

Saban improved to 13-0 against his former assistants. Fisher is 0-2, including last season's opener at Florida State. He was LSU's offensive coordinator under Saban from 2000-04.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas A&M might drop out of the Top 25 but Alabama further cemented its spot on the No. 1 ranking.

TARGETING

Texas A&M starting safety Donovan Wilson was ejected for targeting late in the first quarter for a hit on receiver Henry Ruggs III.

UP NE

A&M faces Arkansas in Arlington, Texas.

Alabama gets a break from league games when Louisiana-Lafayette visits.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:36
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
45
Touchdown 7:36
11-K.Mond runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
103
yds
05:26
pos
22
45
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:01
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
45
Touchdown 2:01
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
92
yds
00:29
pos
16
44
Field Goal 5:38
47-S.Small 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
67
yds
04:25
pos
16
38
Point After TD 10:03
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
38
Touchdown 10:03
8-J.Jacobs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
01:29
pos
13
37
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
97-J.Bulovas 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
2
plays
17
yds
00:14
pos
13
31
Point After TD 1:09
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 1:09
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 84-H.Hentges. 84-H.Hentges runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:15
pos
13
27
Field Goal 3:29
47-S.Small 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
60
yds
03:21
pos
13
21
Point After TD 6:50
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 6:50
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 84-H.Hentges. 84-H.Hentges runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:00
pos
10
20
Field Goal 8:56
47-S.Small 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
37
yds
02:05
pos
10
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:45
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:45
13-T.Tagovailoa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
04:10
pos
7
13
Point After TD 4:55
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:55
11-K.Mond complete to 81-J.Sternberger. 81-J.Sternberger runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
94
yds
04:15
pos
6
7
Point After TD 14:10
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:10
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
30
yds
00:08
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 24
Rushing 5 6
Passing 15 16
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 3-12 4-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 366 524
Total Plays 72 61
Avg Gain 5.1 8.6
Net Yards Rushing 130 109
Rush Attempts 28 28
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 3.9
Net Yards Passing 236 415
Comp. - Att. 23-44 25-33
Yards Per Pass 5.4 12.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 7-27 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-50 9-82
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-60.8 6-36.0
Return Yards 15 45
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-25
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-20
Kicking 5/5 7/7
Extra Points 2/2 6/6
Field Goals 3/3 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
22 Texas A&M 2-2 763723
1 Alabama 4-0 141714045
O/U 61, BAMA -26
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
 236 PASS YDS 415
130 RUSH YDS 109
366 TOTAL YDS 524
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.5% 196 1 2 96.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 1020 7 2 144.9
K. Mond 16/33 196 1 2
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 67 0 0 114.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 169 1 0 147.7
N. Starkel 7/11 67 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 98 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 201 4
K. Mond 18 98 1 54
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 430 4
T. Williams 8 31 0 16
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 114 1
J. Corbin 2 1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 151 1
Q. Davis 5 59 0 26
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 59 1
J. Sternberger 3 59 1 24
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 206 0
C. Buckley 4 41 0 21
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 191 2
K. Rogers 4 38 0 12
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
J. Corbin 3 24 0 10
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
K. Etwi 1 16 0 16
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 216 0
J. Ausbon 1 15 0 15
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
T. Williams 1 6 0 6
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Gillaspia 1 5 0 5
D. Tucker 4 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Tucker 0 0 0 0
G. Beal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Beal 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Durham 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
L. Durham 6-1 0.0 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Oliver 6-0 0.0 0
O. Alaka 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
O. Alaka 5-1 0.0 0
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
D. Capers-Smith 5-3 0.0 0
K. Keke 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Keke 4-0 0.0 0
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
L. Pryor 4-0 0.0 0
D. Tucker 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Tucker 4-1 0.0 0
T. Dodson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Dodson 4-0 0.0 0
D. Renfro 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Renfro 3-1 0.0 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. O'Neal Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Madubuike 2-2 0.0 0
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
D. Mack 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mack 1-0 0.0 0
Br. Johnson 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Br. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Sutherland 78 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Sutherland 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/5 8/8
S. Small 3/3 52 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 60.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 54.9 1
B. Mann 5 60.8 1 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 15 0
K. Etwi 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 387 4 0 225.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.5% 1033 12 0 230.5
T. Tagovailoa 22/30 387 4 0
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 0 0 178.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71% 276 4 1 181.9
J. Hurts 3/3 28 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 230 1
D. Harris 7 52 0 35
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 246 3
N. Harris 8 43 0 19
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 88 3
J. Jacobs 6 11 1 3
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 103 2
T. Tagovailoa 4 10 1 5
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 54 0
J. Hurts 3 -7 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 180 3
H. Ruggs III 3 84 1 57
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 365 6
J. Jeudy 6 78 0 21
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 196 2
I. Smith Jr. 4 74 0 42
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 260 2
D. Smith 4 56 1 30
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 99 0
D. Harris 2 48 0 52
H. Hentges 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 2
H. Hentges 2 29 2 23
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 66 0
J. Jacobs 1 25 0 25
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
J. Waddle 3 21 0 14
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
D. Moses 9-0 0.0 0
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Diggs 6-0 0.0 0
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 1.0
X. McKinney 5-2 1.0 0
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
S. Carter 4-0 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
C. Miller 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
C. Miller 3-1 1.0 0
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
D. Thompson 3-1 0.0 0
I. Buggs 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 3.0
I. Buggs 3-4 3.0 0
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
M. Wilson 2-1 0.0 1
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
A. Jennings 2-1 1.5 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 2-1 0.0 1
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
L. Ray 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Ray 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dwight 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Dwight 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
4/5 19/19
J. Bulovas 1/1 47 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. DeLong 12 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 35.9 3
S. DeLong 6 36.0 3 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 15 0
J. Waddle 2 12.5 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 25 0:35 2 45 INT
14:04 TXAM 18 2:00 4 8 Punt
9:10 TXAM 1 4:15 9 99 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:45 TXAM 25 0:33 5 10 Punt
11:01 TXAM 43 2:05 4 24 FG
6:50 TXAM 25 3:21 7 60 FG
1:09 TXAM 25 0:36 3 17 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 TXAM 48 0:49 3 -10 Punt
10:03 TXAM 25 4:25 9 67 FG
4:17 TXAM 42 1:29 3 -2 Punt
2:01 TXAM 35 0:45 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 TXAM 12 5:26 12 88 TD
3:03 TXAM 13 3:00 12 69
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 TXAM 30 0:08 1 30 TD
11:50 BAMA 27 2:32 6 37 Punt
4:55 BAMA 25 4:10 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 BAMA 20 2:18 4 -14 Punt
8:50 BAMA 25 2:00 7 75 TD
3:24 BAMA 25 2:15 7 75 TD
0:19 TXAM 45 0:14 2 17 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 25 2:21 6 14 Punt
11:32 BAMA 20 1:29 7 80 TD
5:33 BAMA 25 1:06 3 2 Punt
2:30 BAMA 8 0:29 2 92 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:08 BAMA 20 0:53 6 20 Punt
7:36 BAMA 25 4:24 6 27 Punt
