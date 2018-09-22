Drive Chart
No. 25 BYU rolls past FCS McNeese State, 30-3

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 22, 2018

PROVO, Utah (AP) BYU needed a little time to get going against overmatched McNeese State.

Freshmen Lopini Katoa ran for two touchdowns, Skyler Southam kicked three field goals and No. 25 BYU took advantage of McNeese State's second-quarter mistakes in a 30-3 victory Saturday night.

Coming off an upset victory at Wisconsin, the Cougars (3-1) started slowly before pushing aside McNeese (3-1) for their 12th straight victory over an FCS school in the last 30 years.

''We knew we were going to face some adversity sometime. We just didn't know it was going to be that early,'' BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. ''Obviously, there are some things we can fix to get better, but I will say that after every game. It was good to celebrate the win and get to the next game.''

The Cowboys led 3-0 in the first quarter, but committed four turnovers, 10 penalties, a timeout request they no longer had available, a missed field goal and a blocked field goal.

''Within 6 minutes, a lot of stuff happened,'' McNeese State coach Lance Guidry said. ''We knew we were up for a tall ask. You can't win games with things like that happening. You've got to be able to stop the bleeding.''

The second field goal was deflected by Corbin Kaufusi and returned 35 yards by Troy Warner with 11:36 left in the second quarter and led to Katoa's 4-yard scoring run. About a minute later, Tanner Jacobsen intercepted Cody Orgeron's pass and returned it to the McNeese 31. Tanner Mangum, who passed for just 118 yards, found Talon Shumway on a 7-yard strike shortly afterward to make it 14-3.

Mangum completed 15 of 25 passes and, most importantly, didn't throw an interception.

''It was how you want every game to be. You want a victory,'' Mangum said. ''Even though it wasn't pretty, it was good to get a win. We had to work together as a team and it's great to take time to enjoy moments like this.''

Katoa had a 14-yard touchdown run with 1:09 left before halftime and then BYU recovered a fumble to set up the first of Southam's field goals - this one a 30-yarder - to build a 24-3 lead.

James Tabary and Orgeron split time at quarterback for the Cowboys. Tabary had the game's biggest play - a 39-yard pass to Cyron Sutton - to set up Gunnar Raborn's 20-yard field goal

Katoa doubled his rushing output this season with 64 yards on 10 carries.

TAKEAWAYS

All four BYU players named Kaufusi played in the game against McNeese, including three at the same time at one point. Much of the family was available Saturday due to a family member's funeral.

Sitake said Katoa relieved usual starting running back Squally Canada, who was still ''banged up'' after injuring his ankle against Wisconsin. Canada is expected to be back at full strength next week.

Southam had a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter, his career best and the longest by a BYU kicker since 2010.

UP NEXT

McNeese State: Host Stephen F. Austin next Saturday.

BYU: At No. 10 Washington next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:56
20-S.Southam 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
7
yds
01:09
pos
3
30
Field Goal 8:57
20-S.Southam 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
60
yds
06:03
pos
3
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
20-S.Southam 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
22
yds
00:42
pos
3
24
Point After TD 1:09
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 1:09
4-L.Katoa runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
35
yds
01:28
pos
3
20
Point After TD 6:37
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 6:37
12-T.Mangum complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
31
yds
01:37
pos
3
13
Point After TD 8:42
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 8:42
4-L.Katoa runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
44
yds
02:40
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:42
43-G.Raborn 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
48
yds
02:39
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 18
Rushing 4 9
Passing 4 7
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 1-11 7-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 198 291
Total Plays 54 68
Avg Gain 3.7 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 68 161
Rush Attempts 27 41
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 3.9
Net Yards Passing 130 130
Comp. - Att. 19-27 16-27
Yards Per Pass 4.8 4.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-9 0-0
Penalties - Yards 10-70 5-56
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-46.0 4-43.0
Return Yards 54 68
Punts - Returns 2-17 2-29
Kickoffs - Returns 2-37 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-39
Kicking 1/3 6/6
Extra Points 0/0 3/3
Field Goals 1/3 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
McNeese State 3-1 30003
25 BYU 3-1 0246030
LaVell Edwards Stadium Provo, UT
 130 PASS YDS 130
68 RUSH YDS 161
198 TOTAL YDS 291
McNeese State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Tabary 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 121 0 1 105.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.6% 815 6 2 160.3
J. Tabary 14/21 121 0 1
C. Orgeron 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 13 0 1 61.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 37 1 1 137.9
C. Orgeron 4/5 13 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hamm 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 100 0
D. Hamm 8 29 0 8
J. Pratt 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 196 1
J. Pratt 8 28 0 9
C. Orgeron 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 54 0
C. Orgeron 5 14 0 9
R. Ross 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 76 0
R. Ross 4 13 0 6
N. Briscoe 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Briscoe 1 5 0 5
J. Tabary 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -37 1
J. Tabary 2 -16 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Sutton 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 225 2
C. Sutton 3 72 0 39
K. Highshaw 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 114 2
K. Highshaw 2 23 0 18
P. Orgeron 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 124 0
P. Orgeron 4 15 0 9
N. Briscoe 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
N. Briscoe 1 9 0 9
L. Ross 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 1
L. Ross 1 8 0 8
M. Briscoe 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
M. Briscoe 2 3 0 3
A. Nelson 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 1
A. Nelson 1 3 0 3
R. Cruell 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Cruell 1 2 0 2
B. Jones 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 17 0
B. Jones 1 0 0 0
J. Pratt 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Pratt 0 0 0 0
D. Hamm 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 37 0
D. Hamm 2 -1 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. McCoy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. McCoy 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Raborn 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
5/8 10/11
G. Raborn 1/3 20 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Kjellsten 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 40.6 1
A. Kjellsten 4 46.0 1 66
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Jones 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 23.5 22 0
B. Jones 2 18.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Orgeron 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 15.4 12 1
P. Orgeron 2 8.5 12 0
BYU
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Mangum 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 118 1 0 112.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 612 3 2 107.2
T. Mangum 15/25 118 1 0
Z. Wilson 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 12 0 0 100.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 12 0 0 100.4
Z. Wilson 1/2 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 64 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 129 2
L. Katoa 10 64 2 15
S. Canada 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 322 5
S. Canada 10 57 0 18
M. Hadley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
M. Hadley 3 23 0 20
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
R. Burt 8 20 0 8
G. Romney 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
G. Romney 1 5 0 5
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
D. Milne 2 4 0 5
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 82 0
A. Hifo 2 2 0 3
Z. Wilson 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
Z. Wilson 2 0 0 0
B. Hoge 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
B. Hoge 1 0 0 0
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
M. Simon 1 -12 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 129 0
A. Hifo 4 38 0 15
D. Holker 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 46 0
D. Holker 3 23 0 11
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 62 1
M. Bushman 1 16 0 16
G. Romney 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 0
G. Romney 1 12 0 12
N. Pau'u 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 25 0
N. Pau'u 1 12 0 12
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Davis 1 12 0 12
M. Laulu-Pututau 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 120 1
M. Laulu-Pututau 3 7 0 6
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
T. Shumway 1 7 1 7
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Simon 1 3 0 3
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 19 0
L. Katoa 0 0 0 0
A. Hoyt 71 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Hoyt 0 0 0 0
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Milne 0 0 0 0
S. Canada 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
S. Canada 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Sampson 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Sampson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Shelton 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
C. Kaufusi 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Kaufusi 1-0 1.0 0
A. Kafentzis 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Kafentzis 1-0 0.0 0
R. Sandlin 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Sandlin 0-0 0.0 1
T. Jacobson 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Jacobson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Southam 86 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/6 11/11
S. Southam 3/3 47 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Jones 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 1
D. Jones 3 41.3 1 43
R. Almond 26 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 44.5 0
R. Almond 1 48.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Shelton 18 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 8.8 21 0
M. Shelton 2 14.5 21 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 MCN 33 2:40 7 29 Punt
9:21 BYU 50 2:39 7 48 FG
6:26 BYU 22 1:33 3 4 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:17 MCN 15 2:14 13 62 FG Miss
8:42 MCN 25 0:17 2 44 INT
6:37 MCN 25 3:46 5 7 Punt
1:02 MCN 25 0:00 2 -5 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:53 MCN 25 1:35 3 9 Punt
5:06 MCN 38 1:52 5 12 INT
1:49 MCN 25 1:42 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:10 MCN 37 3:59 8 19 Downs
2:33 MCN 27 0:00 1 2 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 BYU 6 2:33 6 5 Punt
6:32 BYU 25 0:00 1 -3 Fumble
4:48 BYU 20 2:23 6 27 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:22 MCN 44 2:40 8 44 TD
8:14 MCN 31 1:37 5 31 TD
2:37 MCN 35 1:28 4 35 TD
0:45 MCN 25 0:42 4 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 25 6:03 13 70 FG
7:08 BYU 20 1:51 5 11 Punt
3:05 MCN 36 1:09 3 7 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 22 5:44 12 41 Downs
5:00 BYU 38 2:16 4 -13 Punt
2:22 MCN 29 1:53 4 23
