No. 19 Michigan tops Nebraska 56-10, led 39-0 at halftime

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 22, 2018

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Karan Higdon ran for 136 yards and a touchdown in the first half to help No. 19 Michigan build a huge lead and it coasted to a 56-10 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

The Wolverines (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) led 20-0 after the first quarter and 39-0 at halftime.

The Cornhuskers (0-3, 0-1) are off to their worst start since 1945. They have lost seven in a row dating to last season for the first time since 1957.

Michigan rested Higdon, who missed the previous game with an injury, in the second half. Quarterback Shea Patterson played only the first series of the second half, giving Dylan McCaffrey an extended opportunity to play.

Patterson was 15 of 22 for 120 yards with a 5-yard TD pass to Zach Gentry midway through the second quarter that put the Wolverines ahead 30-0.

Fullback Ben Mason ran for three touchdowns - for a total of 6 yards - to match the number of times he had scored previously.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was cleared to play after missing last week's loss to Troy because of a knee injury. The freshman was 7 of 15 for 22 yards with an interception and he lost 12 yards rushing.

Martinez batted down the football from the end zone after his first attempt on a play was deflected back to him, giving Michigan a safety and a 39-0 lead.

While trailing 56-3, the Cornhuskers had lost more yards due to penalties (66) than they had gained on offense (61) early in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska finished with 39 yards rushing and 93 yards passing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: First-year coach Scott Frost has quite a challenge ahead of him trying to turn around a once-proud program.

Michigan: Momentum is on the Wolverines' side after winning three straight games by lopsided scores after opening with a seven-point loss at Notre Dame.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The rout and three straight wins may help Michigan move up a little in the poll.

UP NEXT:

Nebraska: Hosts Purdue, which was winless until beating No. 23 Boston College 30-13 for its largest margin of victory against a ranked team since 1999.

Michigan: Plays at Northwestern, which will have two weeks to prepare for the game after losing 39-34 to Akron. The Wildcats (1-2) opened the season with a 31-27 win over the Boilermakers.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/larrylage

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:14
32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
56
Touchdown 4:14
37-W.Mazour runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
79
yds
03:06
pos
9
56
Point After TD 14:21
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
56
Touchdown 14:21
10-D.McCaffrey complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
56
yds
00:17
pos
3
55
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:03
3-Q.Nordin 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
75
yds
04:20
pos
3
49
Field Goal 5:28
32-B.Pickering 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
70
yds
03:28
pos
3
46
Point After TD 9:01
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
46
Touchdown 9:24
35-C.Lightbourn punts 49 yards from NEB 11. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
3
yds
01:09
pos
0
45
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:25
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
37
Touchdown 5:25
42-B.Mason runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
34
yds
01:19
pos
0
36
Point After TD 8:20
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
30
Touchdown 8:20
2-S.Patterson complete to 83-Z.Gentry. 83-Z.Gentry runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
59
yds
04:28
pos
0
29
Field Goal 14:17
3-Q.Nordin 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
3
yds
01:06
pos
0
23
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:09
3-Q.Nordin extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 3:09
42-B.Mason runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
04:13
pos
0
20
Point After TD 8:58
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:58
22-K.Higdon runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
44
yds
00:10
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:27
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:27
42-B.Mason runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
64
yds
02:56
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 22
Rushing 5 12
Passing 4 9
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 3-13 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 91 482
Total Plays 54 76
Avg Gain 1.7 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 39 285
Rush Attempts 30 45
Avg Rush Yards 1.3 6.3
Net Yards Passing 52 197
Comp. - Att. 13-24 18-31
Yards Per Pass 2.2 6.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-41 1-9
Penalties - Yards 10-79 8-77
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 9-44.7 3-59.3
Return Yards 59 111
Punts - Returns 2-3 4-84
Kickoffs - Returns 3-56 2-27
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Kicking 2/2 8/9
Extra Points 1/1 6/7
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nebraska 0-2 003710
19 Michigan 2-1 201910756
O/U 50.5, MICH -18
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 52 PASS YDS 197
39 RUSH YDS 285
91 TOTAL YDS 482
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bunch 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 71 0 0 132.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 71 0 0 132.9
A. Bunch 6/9 71 0 0
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 22 0 1 45.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 209 1 2 111.0
A. Martinez 7/15 22 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Bunch 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
A. Bunch 3 23 0 23
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 1
W. Mazour 5 18 1 17
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 90 1
D. Ozigbo 6 5 0 6
G. Bell 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 171 0
G. Bell 6 3 0 4
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 128 0
M. Washington 3 2 0 1
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 105 2
A. Martinez 7 -12 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 200 1
S. Morgan Jr. 3 61 0 32
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
W. Mazour 1 21 0 21
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
T. Lindsey 2 16 0 14
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
D. Ozigbo 1 5 0 5
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 117 2
J. Spielman 4 5 0 9
G. Bell 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
G. Bell 0 0 0 0
J. Woodyard 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Woodyard 0 0 0 0
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Stoll 0 0 0 0
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 26 0
M. Washington 1 -4 0 -4
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -11 0
A. Martinez 1 -11 0 -11
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Young II 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Young II 1-0 0.0 0
M. Barry 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Barry 1-0 1.0 0
K. Davis 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Pickering 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/5 6/6
B. Pickering 1/1 35 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Lightbourn 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 44.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 43.4 1
C. Lightbourn 9 44.7 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 20.7 24 0
J. Spielman 2 20.0 24 0
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
M. Washington 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 0.2 3 0
T. Lindsey 2 1.5 3 0
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 120 1 0 129.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 120 1 0 129.0
S. Patterson 15/22 120 1 0
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 86 1 0 169.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 126 2 0 167.9
D. McCaffrey 3/8 86 1 0
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
B. Peters 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 136 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 364 3
K. Higdon 12 136 1 46
C. Turner 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 55 0
C. Turner 10 55 0 19
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 150 1
T. Wilson 6 43 0 26
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 41 0
D. McCaffrey 2 23 0 17
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
O. Samuels 6 23 0 9
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 24 4
B. Mason 6 18 3 6
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
S. Patterson 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 56 1
R. Bell 1 56 1 56
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 148 1
Z. Gentry 3 32 1 21
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 62 1
S. McKeon 2 29 0 15
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 141 1
N. Collins 2 28 0 23
T. Grosz 43 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Grosz 1 15 0 15
O. Martin 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 0
O. Martin 1 15 0 15
J. McCurry 43 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
J. McCurry 1 15 0 15
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 169 4
D. Peoples-Jones 1 10 0 10
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
T. Wilson 1 9 0 9
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Higdon 1 7 0 7
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 65 0
G. Perry 4 5 0 9
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
O. Samuels 1 0 0 0
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
N. Eubanks 0 0 0 0
J. Wangler 5 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Wangler 0 0 0 0
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Thomas 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Gary 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Gary 1-0 1.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Glasgow 1-0 1.0 0
C. Winovich 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Winovich 1-0 1.0 0
D. Bush 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Bush 1-0 1.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Metellus 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/7
SEASON FG XP
4/5 21/22
Q. Nordin 2/2 50 6/7 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 59.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 52.6 2
W. Hart 3 59.3 2 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
L. Hill 1 14.0 14 0
J. Martin 24 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
J. Martin 1 14.0 14 0
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 32.8 13 1
A. Thomas 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.7 60 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 10.4 60 1
D. Peoples-Jones 3 25.7 60 1
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
R. Bell 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEB 25 1:32 4 11 INT
10:27 NEB 25 1:08 3 -13 Punt
8:58 NEB 25 1:25 3 -3 Punt
3:09 NEB 25 1:53 6 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 NEB 17 1:08 3 2 Punt
8:20 NEB 25 1:23 4 -14 Punt
5:20 NEB 10 1:10 4 -10
0:03 NEB 42 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:33 NEB 8 1:09 3 3 TD
8:56 NEB 27 3:28 10 55 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:58 NEB 25 0:36 4 -11 Punt
14:21 NEB 25 1:07 3 0 Punt
11:55 NEB 5 2:31 6 10 Punt
7:20 NEB 20 3:06 11 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 MICH 36 2:56 6 64 TD
9:08 NEB 44 0:10 1 44 TD
7:22 MICH 34 4:13 8 66 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:07 MICH 13 1:06 7 55 FG
12:48 MICH 41 4:28 10 59 TD
6:44 NEB 34 1:19 3 34 TD
3:58 MICH 23 3:48 8 35 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 MICH 13 4:10 8 18 Punt
5:23 MICH 25 4:20 10 55 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:38 MICH 44 0:17 2 56 TD
13:02 MICH 30 0:54 3 1 Punt
9:17 NEB 45 1:48 4 -35 INT
4:14 MICH 25 3:41 7 15
NCAA FB Scores