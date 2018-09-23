|
|
|FLA
|TENN
Gators benefit from turnovers in 47-21 blowout of Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee's inability to hang on to the football assured that Florida would continue its mastery of this annual series.
Feleipe Franks threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and ran for a fourth score Saturday as Florida capitalized on six Tennessee turnovers in a 47-21 rout of the Volunteers.
Four of Tennessee's turnovers led to 24 points for Florida. Tennessee also gave up a safety and cost itself a touchdown by fumbling a ball out of the end zone for a touchback.
''Winning the turnover battle is such a huge deal,'' Florida coach Dan Mullen said. ''I told our guys, you play hard (and) it's amazing the ball bounces into the guy's hands that plays really hard. If you play with great effort, all of a sudden, lo and behold, the ball bounces into (your) hands.''
Florida (3-1, 1-1 SEC) beat Tennessee (2-2, 0-1) for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons and posted its highest point total ever at Neyland Stadium. The Gators had won 43-30 at Tennessee in 1984.
Tennessee has lost its last 10 games against Power Five opponents since beating Georgia Tech in overtime to open the 2017 season.
''We turned the ball over way too many times, made too many mistakes (and) just didn't execute,'' Tennessee center Ryan Johnson said. ''We were running the ball well. We were passing the ball well. But we shot ourselves in the foot too many times.''
Franks went 9 of 18 for 172 yards with touchdown passes to R.J. Raymond, Freddie Swain and Tyrie Cleveland.
Florida and Tennessee each gained 204 yards in the first half, but the Gators led 26-3 at the intermission after scoring 17 points off three of Tennessee's four first-half turnovers. Florida extended the lead to 33-3 on Jordan Scarlett's 19-yard touchdown run after Tennessee's Shawn Shamburger fumbled the second-half kickoff.
Florida has 14 takeaways through its first four games.
''We were just hustling to the ball, and it felt like the ball was just on our side,'' said Florida linebacker David Reese, who had a team-high 11 tackles and a fumble recovery in his 2018 debut after missing three games with an ankle injury. ''I felt like we out-physicaled them and out-toughed them, and we set that standard early in the game.''
One play best exemplified Tennessee's frustrations.
Tennessee trailed 23-3 in the second quarter when the Vols decided to go for it on fourth-and-inches from their own 45. The gamble appeared to pay off when Jarrett Guarantano threw to a wide-open Austin Pope, who caught the ball inside Florida's 40 and appeared on his way to the end zone.
But Florida's CJ Henderson chased down Pope inside the 10 and applied a hit that caused Pope to fumble the ball out of the end zone, turning a potential touchdown into a touchback .
''Really, to me that is the game-changing play,'' Mullen said.
Guarantano went 7 of 18 for 164 yards with two interceptions and a fumble for his first three turnovers of the season. He left the game briefly in the second quarter after absorbing a big hit, and another hit knocked him out of the game in the third period.
''I think Jarrett's going to be fine,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''Jarrett's tough.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida: The Gators' high point total is somewhat misleading because so many of the points came off turnovers. The Gators' offense definitely has big-play ability. Franks had a 65-yard touchdown to Swain and a 38-yarder to Cleveland, while Dameon Pierce added a 47-yard touchdown run. But this offense still must establish some consistency, and Franks still must become a more accurate passer.
Tennessee: After playing turnover-free football in its first two games, Tennessee has committed eight in its last two contests. The Vols can't afford those types of mistakes to have any chance of winning a game over the next month as they enter the toughest part of their schedule. Tennessee's next four opponents are No. 2 Georgia, No. 9 Auburn, No. 1 Alabama and South Carolina.
HONORING THE CHAMPS
Florida's lopsided victory spoiled Tennessee's 20th-anniversary celebration of its 1998 national championship team . Members of the 1998 team received a hearty ovation when they were introduced during a timeout after the first quarter.
MISSING SAPP
Tennessee's frustrations were apparent Saturday, as evidenced by the circumstances surrounding linebacker Quart'e Sapp. Pruitt said he told Sapp to leave the field after the junior refused to enter the game.
''I don't know how things were done before, but when you tell somebody to go in and they refuse to go in, we're not going to do that around here,'' Pruitt said.
NUMBERS GAME
Florida already has 10 fumble recoveries this season. The Gators recovered just three fumbles last year.
UP NEXT
Florida is at No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday.
Tennessee visits No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|18
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|1
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|373
|354
|Total Plays
|53
|79
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|201
|156
|Rush Attempts
|34
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|172
|198
|Comp. - Att.
|10-19
|10-25
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|7.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-14
|1-10
|Penalties - Yards
|10-79
|6-58
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-46.0
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|37
|84
|Punts - Returns
|1--4
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-36
|4-78
|Int. - Returns
|2-5
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|3/3
|Extra Points
|6/6
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|172
|PASS YDS
|198
|
|
|201
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|
|373
|TOTAL YDS
|354
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Scarlett 25 RB
|J. Scarlett
|11
|77
|1
|19
|
D. Pierce 29 RB
|D. Pierce
|7
|63
|1
|47
|
K. Toney 4 RB
|K. Toney
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
L. Perine 22 RB
|L. Perine
|6
|16
|0
|6
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|9
|11
|1
|17
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|2
|88
|1
|65
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|2
|43
|1
|38
|
M. Stephens 82 TE
|M. Stephens
|2
|27
|0
|16
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Toney 4 RB
|K. Toney
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Gamble 88 TE
|K. Gamble
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Raymond 45 LB
|R. Raymond
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 80 TE
|C. Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Polite 99 DL
|J. Polite
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 5 DB
|C. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ancrum 98 DL
|L. Ancrum
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart, jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|25
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|7
|46.0
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|7/18
|164
|0
|2
|
K. Chryst 19 QB
|K. Chryst
|3/7
|44
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|19
|66
|0
|13
|
M. London 31 RB
|M. London
|11
|66
|1
|43
|
J. Banks 33 RB
|J. Banks
|8
|25
|1
|9
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|9
|5
|0
|4
|
K. Chryst 19 QB
|K. Chryst
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|4
|-5
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|2
|61
|0
|36
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|4
|60
|0
|28
|
A. Pope 81 TE
|A. Pope
|1
|55
|0
|55
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
J. Brown 84 TE
|J. Brown
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Palmer 84 WR
|J. Palmer
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Williams 8 WR
|L. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Phillips 5 DL
|K. Phillips
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 98 DL
|A. Johnson Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 6 DB
|A. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|2/2
|41
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 47 P
|J. Doyle
|3
|44.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|2
|21.0
|23
|0
|
B. Thompson 20 DB
|B. Thompson
|2
|18.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
-
AF
UTAHST
32
35
4th 12:30 ESP2
-
EMICH
SDGST
17
17
4th 8:15 CBSSN
-
ARIZST
10WASH
13
27
4th 7:10 ESPN
-
DUQ
HAWAII
14
14
2nd 6:25
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
17
31
Final ESPN
-
FAU
16UCF
36
56
Final ESPN
-
10PSU
ILL
63
24
Final FS1
-
WASHST
USC
36
39
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
MISS
17
38
Final SECN
-
NAVY
SMU
30
31
Final/OT ESNN
-
AKRON
IOWAST
13
26
Final
-
2UGA
MIZZOU
43
29
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
CINCY
30
34
Final ESPU
-
MINN
MD
13
42
Final BTN
-
23BC
PURDUE
13
30
Final ESPN2
-
NEB
19MICH
10
56
Final FS1
-
NEVADA
TOLEDO
44
63
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
RUT
42
13
Final BTN+
-
8ND
WAKE
56
27
Final ABC
-
PITT
UNC
35
38
Final
-
LVILLE
UVA
3
27
Final
-
WMICH
GAST
34
15
Final ESP+
-
WKY
BALLST
28
20
Final ESP3
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
38
23
Final ESP+
-
ME
CMICH
5
17
Final ESP+
-
ILST
COLOST
35
19
Final ATSN
-
22TXAM
1BAMA
23
45
Final CBS
-
KSTATE
12WVU
6
35
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
7
26
Final FS1
-
NILL
FSU
19
37
Final ESPU
-
NCCEN
DUKE
13
55
Final
-
GRDWB
APLST
7
72
Final ESP+
-
13VATECH
ODU
35
49
Final CBSSN
-
3CLEM
GATECH
49
21
Final ABC
-
TULANE
4OHIOST
6
49
Final BTN
-
FIU
21MIAMI
17
31
Final ESPN2
-
CHARLO
MA
31
49
Final ELEV
-
ARIZ
OREGST
35
14
Final PACN
-
SC
VANDY
37
14
Final SECN
-
UCONN
CUSE
21
51
Final ESNN
-
17TCU
TEXAS
16
31
Final FOX
-
NTEXAS
LIB
47
7
Final ESP3
-
MCN
25BYU
3
30
Final BYUtv
-
RICE
USM
22
40
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
5OKLA
21
28
Final/OT FSN PPV
-
TXSTSM
TXSA
21
25
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
15OKLAST
41
17
Final FS1
-
LATECH
6LSU
21
38
Final ESPNU
-
FLA
TENN
47
21
Final ESPN
-
14MISSST
UK
7
28
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
MRSHL
37
20
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
ARKST
20
27
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
LALAF
30
28
Final ESP+
-
TROY
LAMON
35
27
Final ESP+
-
ARK
9AUBURN
3
34
Final SECN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
27
20
Final ESP3
-
24MICHST
IND
35
21
Final BTN
-
ECU
SFLA
13
20
Final ESNN
-
7STNFRD
20OREG
38
31
Final/OT ABC
-
SALA
MEMP
35
52
Final ESP3
-
TXSO
HOU
14
70
Final ESP3
-
18WISC
IOWA
28
17
Final FOX