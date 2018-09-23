Drive Chart
Gators benefit from turnovers in 47-21 blowout of Tennessee

  • Sep 23, 2018

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee's inability to hang on to the football assured that Florida would continue its mastery of this annual series.

Feleipe Franks threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and ran for a fourth score Saturday as Florida capitalized on six Tennessee turnovers in a 47-21 rout of the Volunteers.

Four of Tennessee's turnovers led to 24 points for Florida. Tennessee also gave up a safety and cost itself a touchdown by fumbling a ball out of the end zone for a touchback.

''Winning the turnover battle is such a huge deal,'' Florida coach Dan Mullen said. ''I told our guys, you play hard (and) it's amazing the ball bounces into the guy's hands that plays really hard. If you play with great effort, all of a sudden, lo and behold, the ball bounces into (your) hands.''

Florida (3-1, 1-1 SEC) beat Tennessee (2-2, 0-1) for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons and posted its highest point total ever at Neyland Stadium. The Gators had won 43-30 at Tennessee in 1984.

Tennessee has lost its last 10 games against Power Five opponents since beating Georgia Tech in overtime to open the 2017 season.

''We turned the ball over way too many times, made too many mistakes (and) just didn't execute,'' Tennessee center Ryan Johnson said. ''We were running the ball well. We were passing the ball well. But we shot ourselves in the foot too many times.''

Franks went 9 of 18 for 172 yards with touchdown passes to R.J. Raymond, Freddie Swain and Tyrie Cleveland.

Florida and Tennessee each gained 204 yards in the first half, but the Gators led 26-3 at the intermission after scoring 17 points off three of Tennessee's four first-half turnovers. Florida extended the lead to 33-3 on Jordan Scarlett's 19-yard touchdown run after Tennessee's Shawn Shamburger fumbled the second-half kickoff.

Florida has 14 takeaways through its first four games.

''We were just hustling to the ball, and it felt like the ball was just on our side,'' said Florida linebacker David Reese, who had a team-high 11 tackles and a fumble recovery in his 2018 debut after missing three games with an ankle injury. ''I felt like we out-physicaled them and out-toughed them, and we set that standard early in the game.''

One play best exemplified Tennessee's frustrations.

Tennessee trailed 23-3 in the second quarter when the Vols decided to go for it on fourth-and-inches from their own 45. The gamble appeared to pay off when Jarrett Guarantano threw to a wide-open Austin Pope, who caught the ball inside Florida's 40 and appeared on his way to the end zone.

But Florida's CJ Henderson chased down Pope inside the 10 and applied a hit that caused Pope to fumble the ball out of the end zone, turning a potential touchdown into a touchback .

''Really, to me that is the game-changing play,'' Mullen said.

Guarantano went 7 of 18 for 164 yards with two interceptions and a fumble for his first three turnovers of the season. He left the game briefly in the second quarter after absorbing a big hit, and another hit knocked him out of the game in the third period.

''I think Jarrett's going to be fine,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''Jarrett's tough.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida: The Gators' high point total is somewhat misleading because so many of the points came off turnovers. The Gators' offense definitely has big-play ability. Franks had a 65-yard touchdown to Swain and a 38-yarder to Cleveland, while Dameon Pierce added a 47-yard touchdown run. But this offense still must establish some consistency, and Franks still must become a more accurate passer.

Tennessee: After playing turnover-free football in its first two games, Tennessee has committed eight in its last two contests. The Vols can't afford those types of mistakes to have any chance of winning a game over the next month as they enter the toughest part of their schedule. Tennessee's next four opponents are No. 2 Georgia, No. 9 Auburn, No. 1 Alabama and South Carolina.

HONORING THE CHAMPS

Florida's lopsided victory spoiled Tennessee's 20th-anniversary celebration of its 1998 national championship team . Members of the 1998 team received a hearty ovation when they were introduced during a timeout after the first quarter.

MISSING SAPP

Tennessee's frustrations were apparent Saturday, as evidenced by the circumstances surrounding linebacker Quart'e Sapp. Pruitt said he told Sapp to leave the field after the junior refused to enter the game.

''I don't know how things were done before, but when you tell somebody to go in and they refuse to go in, we're not going to do that around here,'' Pruitt said.

NUMBERS GAME

Florida already has 10 fumble recoveries this season. The Gators recovered just three fumbles last year.

UP NEXT

Florida is at No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday.

Tennessee visits No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:54
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
47
21
Touchdown 4:54
27-D.Pierce runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
47
yds
00:10
pos
46
21
Two Point Conversion 5:04
19-K.Chryst complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to FLA End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
40
21
Touchdown 5:04
33-J.Banks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
91
yds
04:49
pos
40
19
Point After TD 13:17
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
40
13
Touchdown 13:17
13-F.Franks complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
63
yds
01:43
pos
39
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:22
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
13
Touchdown 1:22
31-M.London runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
76
yds
04:39
pos
33
12
Field Goal 12:44
42-B.Cimaglia 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
56
yds
02:00
pos
33
6
Point After TD 14:44
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
3
Touchdown 14:44
25-J.Scarlett runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
19
yds
00:08
pos
32
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:19
19-E.McPherson 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
66
yds
02:55
pos
26
3
Point After TD 10:42
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
3
Touchdown 10:42
13-F.Franks complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
65
yds
00:15
pos
22
3
Safety 11:10
9-T.Jordan to TEN End Zone for -2 yards. to TEN End Zone for -2 yards safety.
plays
yds
pos
16
3
Field Goal 13:17
42-B.Cimaglia 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
19
yds
01:10
pos
14
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:52
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 4:52
13-F.Franks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
7
yds
00:43
pos
13
0
Point After TD 6:50
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:50
13-F.Franks complete to 45-R.Raymond. 45-R.Raymond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
21
yds
01:26
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 18
Rushing 7 6
Passing 6 6
Penalty 1 6
3rd Down Conv 3-11 8-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 373 354
Total Plays 53 79
Avg Gain 7.0 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 201 156
Rush Attempts 34 54
Avg Rush Yards 5.9 2.9
Net Yards Passing 172 198
Comp. - Att. 10-19 10-25
Yards Per Pass 9.1 7.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-14 1-10
Penalties - Yards 10-79 6-58
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 5
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-3
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 7-46.0 3-44.0
Return Yards 37 84
Punts - Returns 1--4 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 2-36 4-78
Int. - Returns 2-5 0-0
Kicking 7/7 3/3
Extra Points 6/6 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Florida 3-1 141271447
Tennessee 2-2 0310821
O/U 45, TENN +4
Neyland Stadium Knoxville, TN
 172 PASS YDS 198
201 RUSH YDS 156
373 TOTAL YDS 354
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 172 3 0 185.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 742 12 2 155.7
F. Franks 9/18 172 3 0
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 36 0 0 175.6
K. Trask 1/1 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 77 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 182 2
J. Scarlett 11 77 1 19
D. Pierce 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 225 2
D. Pierce 7 63 1 47
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 53 0
K. Toney 1 34 0 34
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 115 0
L. Perine 6 16 0 6
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 114 1
F. Franks 9 11 1 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 193 3
F. Swain 2 88 1 65
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 80 2
T. Cleveland 2 43 1 38
M. Stephens 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 1
M. Stephens 2 27 0 16
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 1
T. Grimes 1 14 0 14
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
K. Toney 1 7 0 7
K. Gamble 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
K. Gamble 1 6 0 6
R. Raymond 45 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
R. Raymond 1 1 1 1
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 127 3
V. Jefferson 0 0 0 0
C. Lewis 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Lewis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Polite 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Polite 1-0 1.0 0
C. Henderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Ancrum 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Ancrum 0-0 0.0 1
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Stewart, jr. 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
E. McPherson 1/1 25 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 46.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 42.7 2
T. Townsend 7 46.0 2 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 23 0
K. Toney 2 18.0 23 0
C. Lewis 80 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Lewis 1 0.0 0 0
D. Massey 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
D. Massey 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 -4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 24.2 0 1
F. Swain 1 -4.0 -4 0
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.9% 164 0 2 93.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 658 2 2 144.3
J. Guarantano 7/18 164 0 2
K. Chryst 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 44 0 0 95.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 113 1 0 152.2
K. Chryst 3/7 44 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 220 1
T. Chandler 19 66 0 13
M. London 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 199 3
M. London 11 66 1 43
J. Banks 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 143 3
J. Banks 8 25 1 9
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 237 2
T. Jordan 9 5 0 4
K. Chryst 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Chryst 1 4 0 4
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -6 0
J. Guarantano 4 -5 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 210 0
M. Callaway 2 61 0 36
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 119 1
J. Jennings 4 60 0 28
A. Pope 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 55 0
A. Pope 1 55 0 55
B. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 91 0
B. Johnson 2 17 0 11
J. Brown 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Brown 1 15 0 15
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 163 0
J. Palmer 1 15 0 15
L. Williams 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Williams 0 0 0 0
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 1
D. Wood-Anderson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Phillips 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Phillips 1-0 1.0 0
A. Johnson Jr. 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Johnson Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
A. Taylor 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 14/14
B. Cimaglia 2/2 41 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Doyle 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 40.6 1
J. Doyle 3 44.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Shamburger 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 23 0
S. Shamburger 2 21.0 23 0
B. Thompson 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 21 0
B. Thompson 2 18.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 2.7 6 0
M. Callaway 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 25 3:18 6 28 Punt
8:16 TENN 21 1:26 4 21 TD
5:35 TENN 7 0:43 2 7 TD
1:27 FLA 38 0:00 1 0 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 TENN 49 1:24 3 5 Punt
10:57 FLA 35 0:15 1 65 TD
8:04 FLA 20 1:14 4 -9 Punt
3:14 FLA 26 2:55 7 66 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 TENN 19 0:08 1 19 TD
12:34 FLA 13 1:29 3 -4 Punt
10:52 FLA 2 0:58 4 3 Punt
8:14 FLA 18 2:12 3 7 Punt
1:15 FLA 25 1:06 3 6
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 37 1:43 4 56 TD
11:48 FLA 29 1:49 4 3 Punt
5:04 TENN 47 0:10 1 47 TD
3:08 FLA 46 2:39 5 26
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 TENN 9 3:09 6 70 Fumble
6:50 TENN 25 1:08 4 -13 INT
4:52 TENN 25 3:20 8 13 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:20 FLA 34 1:10 6 21 FG
11:37 TENN 2 0:27 2 -2 Safety
10:35 TENN 23 2:31 6 -17
6:37 TENN 30 3:18 9 47
0:15 TENN 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 TENN 25 2:00 10 48 FG
11:00 TENN 50 0:00 1 50 INT
9:42 TENN 28 1:16 3 7 Punt
6:01 TENN 31 4:39 13 68 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 TENN 21 1:13 3 2 Punt
9:53 TENN 24 4:49 13 76 TD
4:47 TENN 8 1:29 3 5 Punt
NCAA FB Scores