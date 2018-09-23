Drive Chart
No. 6 LSU beats back Louisiana Tech upset bid, 38-21

  • Sep 23, 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU coach Ed Orgeron compared his team to an overconfident fighter who drops his hands and subsequently gets ''hit in the face.''

Rather can get knocked out, the sixth-ranked Tigers woke up.

Nick Brossette scored three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a career-high 136 yards and two TDs, and LSU beat Louisiana Tech 38-21 on Saturday night in a game infused with far more tension than expected.

''We won the game, but it wasn't good enough,'' Orgeron said. ''Obviously, we're not happy.''

The Tigers (4-0) were favored by about three touchdowns and raced to a 24-0 lead, only to see the Bulldogs (2-1) pull as close as 24-21 on J'Mar Smith's 42-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Hardy early in the fourth quarter.

''There was a letdown in the second half,'' Orgeron said. ''We couldn't stop them. They kept us off balance.''

Yet, when the game got tight, LSU immediately responded with a touchdown drive of its own, followed by a defensive stop on fourth-and-short, and then another touchdown.

''You could just feel that they were trying to mount a comeback,'' LSU tight end Foster Moreau said. ''We knew we had to make a drive and make a couple of plays to put the game back out of reach.''

Joe Burrow's 28-yard timing pass down the left sideline to Dee Anderson, who narrowly stayed in bounds as he made the catch in tight coverage, ignited a drive that produced Brossette's third TD on a 2-yard run in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Edwards-Helaire scored his second touchdown on LSU's next possession, shortly after the Tigers stuffed Smith's keeper on fourth down.

''We have two backs that are pretty good,'' Orgeron said. ''That's what it takes in the SEC.''

Burrow was 16 of 28 for 191 yards. He still has not thrown an interception this season but did lose his first fumble late in the first half on a sack by Jaylon Ferguson.

That turnover did not lead directly to opponent points, however, unlike two Louisiana Tech turnovers in the first half that set up LSU touchdowns.

Smith completed 27 of 50 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns, including a 20-yard strike to Hardy in the first half and a short fourth-down pass to Bobby Holly in the third quarter. Hardy caught 10 passes in all for 181 yards.

Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz said he was ''so proud'' of how his team competed, yet ''so frustrated to be as close as we were and let it slip away at the end.''

The Tigers ''did the things they needed to do to win the game,'' Holtz added. ''I'll second-guess myself on a lot of things. ... We've got to learn from it. We've got to grow from it.''

Brossette finished with 78 yards on 23 carries. His second TD came after defensive back Kristian Fulton stripped Hardy and linebacker Devin White scooped the fumble and returned it 29 yards to the Tech 3.

Later in the half, senior safety Ed Paris made his first career interception on a pass deflected several times, initially by White.

On the next play, Edwards-Helaire broke loose along the left sideline for a 28-yard touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs defense forced five punts - as well as the Tigers' first turnover of the season - to give its explosive offense a chance to keep it close. A respectable performance in Death Valley should infuse the squad with confidence heading into Conference USA play.

LSU: The Tigers rested some key players including left tackle Saahdiq Charles and later lost left guard Garrett Brumfield to an apparent leg injury. The offensive line shuffle appeared to disrupt the Tigers' flow. Burrow had several throwaways under pressure.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

LSU is likely to hold steady in the AP Poll unless voters decide the victory over Tech wasn't convincing enough.

DISAPPOINTED DEFENSE

Orgeron said the game marked the first time he and his staff felt compelled to sternly lecture a defense that has been largely exemplary this season and which has produced nine turnovers.

Players sounded eager to redeem themselves.

''We are going to be a whole different LSU team,'' White said. ''We are going to be way better than we were tonight. I can promise you that.''

RUNNING TIGERS

LSU finished with 218 yards and all five TDs on the ground, continuing an early season trend of running effectively.

''We were able to get the push from the front five guys all night long. It allowed all the running backs to get to the second level so quick,'' Edwards-Helaire said. ''That is something that as a running back you thoroughly enjoy. Then you don't have to negotiate your way through the line of scrimmage.''

UP NEXT

Louisiana Tech visits North Texas on Saturday night to open Conference USA play.

LSU hosts Mississippi on Saturday night.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:23
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
38
Touchdown 2:23
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
46
yds
04:31
pos
21
37
Point After TD 8:06
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 8:06
4-N.Brossette runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
83
yds
04:38
pos
21
30
Point After TD 12:56
34-B.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 12:56
8-J.Smith complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
71
yds
00:27
pos
20
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:10
34-B.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 9:10
8-J.Smith complete to 41-B.Holly. 41-B.Holly runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
05:50
pos
13
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:23
34-B.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 4:23
8-J.Smith complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
03:59
pos
6
24
Point After TD 8:22
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 8:22
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
28
yds
00:09
pos
0
23
Field Goal 9:21
36-C.Tracy 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
68
yds
04:13
pos
0
17
Point After TD 14:57
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 14:57
4-N.Brossette runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
3
yds
00:28
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:20
36-C.Tracy extra point is good
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:20
4-N.Brossette runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
78
yds
03:23
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 25
Rushing 5 16
Passing 14 8
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 9-18 9-16
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 410 396
Total Plays 76 76
Avg Gain 5.4 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 87 218
Rush Attempts 26 48
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 4.5
Net Yards Passing 323 178
Comp. - Att. 27-50 16-28
Yards Per Pass 6.5 6.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-7 2-13
Penalties - Yards 6-48 4-45
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-35.6 5-45.8
Return Yards 0 41
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-41
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 3/4 7/7
Extra Points 3/3 6/6
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana Tech 2-1 077721
6 LSU 4-0 71701438
O/U 51, LSU -20
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 323 PASS YDS 178
87 RUSH YDS 218
410 TOTAL YDS 396
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54% 330 3 1 125.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 919 7 4 139.9
J. Smith 27/50 330 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 242 4
J. Dancy 7 31 0 13
K. McKnight 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 37 0
K. McKnight 4 26 0 17
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 120 1
I. Tucker 9 22 0 6
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 70 1
J. Smith 6 8 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Hardy 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 181 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 365 3
A. Hardy 10 181 2 42
T. Veal 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 165 0
T. Veal 4 39 0 15
J. Woodard 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
J. Woodard 1 33 0 33
J. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
J. Dancy 2 21 0 12
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 29 0
I. Tucker 2 20 0 15
R. Bonnette 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 171 1
R. Bonnette 3 16 0 8
C. Powell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
C. Powell 2 12 0 7
A. Smith 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 0
A. Smith 2 7 0 4
B. Holly 41 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 2
B. Holly 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ferguson 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Ferguson 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Hale 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 13/13
B. Hale 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Dyer 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 33.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 40.0 1
D. Dyer 3 33.3 1 35
B. Farlow 29 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 2
B. Farlow 2 39.0 2 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 191 0 0 114.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.1% 731 3 0 116.3
J. Burrow 16/28 191 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 136 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 208 4
C. Edwards-Helaire 20 136 2 28
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 78 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 409 5
N. Brossette 23 78 3 17
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 58 1
J. Burrow 4 2 0 11
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Carter 1 2 0 2
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
C. Curry 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 80 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 141 0
D. Anderson 5 80 0 28
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 80 0
F. Moreau 4 33 0 12
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 77 1
J. Chase 2 30 0 21
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 93 1
S. Sullivan 2 27 0 19
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 195 0
J. Jefferson 2 12 0 9
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
T. Marshall Jr. 1 9 0 9
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 71 1
D. Dillon 0 0 0 0
J. Giles 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
J. Giles 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. White 1-0 1.0 0
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Divinity Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
Kr. Fulton 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Kr. Fulton 1-0 0.0 0
E. Paris 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Paris 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Tracy 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
C. Tracy 1/1 24 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 48.0 2
Z. Von Rosenberg 4 49.8 2 65
J. Growden 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 30.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 35.4 1
J. Growden 1 30.0 1 30
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.8 26 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 2 20.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 LATECH 20 0:42 4 33 Punt
9:20 LATECH 25 1:55 6 11 Punt
2:06 LATECH 3 0:54 3 29 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 LATECH 25 1:16 5 14 Punt
9:17 LATECH 25 0:38 3 0 INT
8:22 LATECH 25 3:59 11 75 TD
2:22 LATECH 12 0:51 3 7 Punt
0:35 LSU 36 0:29 4 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LATECH 25 5:50 13 75 TD
7:10 LATECH 16 3:05 10 45 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:55 LATECH 29 0:27 7 71 TD
8:06 LATECH 25 0:56 5 21 Downs
2:23 LATECH 25 1:43 6 16
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 26 1:20 3 9 Punt
12:43 LSU 22 3:23 11 78 TD
7:16 LSU 11 5:01 11 39 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:02 LATECH 3 0:28 3 3 TD
13:34 LSU 26 4:13 8 68 FG
8:31 LATECH 28 0:09 1 28 TD
4:23 LSU 25 1:53 6 18 Punt
1:20 LSU 46 0:38 3 18 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:06 LSU 26 1:49 6 28 Punt
3:59 LSU 9 2:53 7 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 LSU 30 4:38 13 70 TD
6:54 LATECH 46 4:31 8 46 TD
