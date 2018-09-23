|
|
|LATECH
|LSU
No. 6 LSU beats back Louisiana Tech upset bid, 38-21
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU coach Ed Orgeron compared his team to an overconfident fighter who drops his hands and subsequently gets ''hit in the face.''
Rather can get knocked out, the sixth-ranked Tigers woke up.
Nick Brossette scored three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a career-high 136 yards and two TDs, and LSU beat Louisiana Tech 38-21 on Saturday night in a game infused with far more tension than expected.
''We won the game, but it wasn't good enough,'' Orgeron said. ''Obviously, we're not happy.''
The Tigers (4-0) were favored by about three touchdowns and raced to a 24-0 lead, only to see the Bulldogs (2-1) pull as close as 24-21 on J'Mar Smith's 42-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Hardy early in the fourth quarter.
''There was a letdown in the second half,'' Orgeron said. ''We couldn't stop them. They kept us off balance.''
Yet, when the game got tight, LSU immediately responded with a touchdown drive of its own, followed by a defensive stop on fourth-and-short, and then another touchdown.
''You could just feel that they were trying to mount a comeback,'' LSU tight end Foster Moreau said. ''We knew we had to make a drive and make a couple of plays to put the game back out of reach.''
Joe Burrow's 28-yard timing pass down the left sideline to Dee Anderson, who narrowly stayed in bounds as he made the catch in tight coverage, ignited a drive that produced Brossette's third TD on a 2-yard run in the middle of the fourth quarter.
Edwards-Helaire scored his second touchdown on LSU's next possession, shortly after the Tigers stuffed Smith's keeper on fourth down.
''We have two backs that are pretty good,'' Orgeron said. ''That's what it takes in the SEC.''
Burrow was 16 of 28 for 191 yards. He still has not thrown an interception this season but did lose his first fumble late in the first half on a sack by Jaylon Ferguson.
That turnover did not lead directly to opponent points, however, unlike two Louisiana Tech turnovers in the first half that set up LSU touchdowns.
Smith completed 27 of 50 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns, including a 20-yard strike to Hardy in the first half and a short fourth-down pass to Bobby Holly in the third quarter. Hardy caught 10 passes in all for 181 yards.
Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz said he was ''so proud'' of how his team competed, yet ''so frustrated to be as close as we were and let it slip away at the end.''
The Tigers ''did the things they needed to do to win the game,'' Holtz added. ''I'll second-guess myself on a lot of things. ... We've got to learn from it. We've got to grow from it.''
Brossette finished with 78 yards on 23 carries. His second TD came after defensive back Kristian Fulton stripped Hardy and linebacker Devin White scooped the fumble and returned it 29 yards to the Tech 3.
Later in the half, senior safety Ed Paris made his first career interception on a pass deflected several times, initially by White.
On the next play, Edwards-Helaire broke loose along the left sideline for a 28-yard touchdown.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs defense forced five punts - as well as the Tigers' first turnover of the season - to give its explosive offense a chance to keep it close. A respectable performance in Death Valley should infuse the squad with confidence heading into Conference USA play.
LSU: The Tigers rested some key players including left tackle Saahdiq Charles and later lost left guard Garrett Brumfield to an apparent leg injury. The offensive line shuffle appeared to disrupt the Tigers' flow. Burrow had several throwaways under pressure.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
LSU is likely to hold steady in the AP Poll unless voters decide the victory over Tech wasn't convincing enough.
DISAPPOINTED DEFENSE
Orgeron said the game marked the first time he and his staff felt compelled to sternly lecture a defense that has been largely exemplary this season and which has produced nine turnovers.
Players sounded eager to redeem themselves.
''We are going to be a whole different LSU team,'' White said. ''We are going to be way better than we were tonight. I can promise you that.''
RUNNING TIGERS
LSU finished with 218 yards and all five TDs on the ground, continuing an early season trend of running effectively.
''We were able to get the push from the front five guys all night long. It allowed all the running backs to get to the second level so quick,'' Edwards-Helaire said. ''That is something that as a running back you thoroughly enjoy. Then you don't have to negotiate your way through the line of scrimmage.''
UP NEXT
Louisiana Tech visits North Texas on Saturday night to open Conference USA play.
LSU hosts Mississippi on Saturday night.
---
For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Brett Martel on Twitter: www.twitter.com/brettmartel
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|25
|Rushing
|5
|16
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|410
|396
|Total Plays
|76
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|218
|Rush Attempts
|26
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|323
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|27-50
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|6.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-7
|2-13
|Penalties - Yards
|6-48
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.6
|5-45.8
|Return Yards
|0
|41
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-41
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|3/4
|7/7
|Extra Points
|3/3
|6/6
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|323
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|218
|
|
|410
|TOTAL YDS
|396
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Smith 8 QB
|J. Smith
|27/50
|330
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dancy 23 RB
|J. Dancy
|7
|31
|0
|13
|
K. McKnight 15 RB
|K. McKnight
|4
|26
|0
|17
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|9
|22
|0
|6
|
J. Smith 8 QB
|J. Smith
|6
|8
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hardy 6 WR
|A. Hardy
|10
|181
|2
|42
|
T. Veal 9 WR
|T. Veal
|4
|39
|0
|15
|
J. Woodard 84 WR
|J. Woodard
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
J. Dancy 23 RB
|J. Dancy
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
R. Bonnette 1 WR
|R. Bonnette
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
C. Powell 81 WR
|C. Powell
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
A. Smith 4 WR
|A. Smith
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
B. Holly 41 RB
|B. Holly
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ferguson 45 DE
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Hale 34 K
|B. Hale
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|16/28
|191
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|20
|136
|2
|28
|
N. Brossette 4 RB
|N. Brossette
|23
|78
|3
|17
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|4
|2
|0
|11
|
T. Carter 44 FB
|T. Carter
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Curry 24 RB
|C. Curry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 11 WR
|D. Anderson
|5
|80
|0
|28
|
F. Moreau 18 TE
|F. Moreau
|4
|33
|0
|12
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|2
|30
|0
|21
|
S. Sullivan 10 WR
|S. Sullivan
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Giles 7 WR
|J. Giles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
|M. Divinity Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Kr. Fulton 22 CB
|Kr. Fulton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Paris 21 S
|E. Paris
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tracy 36 K
|C. Tracy
|1/1
|24
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|4
|49.8
|2
|65
|
J. Growden 38 P
|J. Growden
|1
|30.0
|1
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|20.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
AF
UTAHST
32
35
4th 11:00 ESP2
-
EMICH
SDGST
17
17
4th 3:27 CBSSN
-
ARIZST
10WASH
20
27
4th 2:54 ESPN
-
DUQ
HAWAII
14
21
2nd 5:12
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
17
31
Final ESPN
-
FAU
16UCF
36
56
Final ESPN
-
10PSU
ILL
63
24
Final FS1
-
WASHST
USC
36
39
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
MISS
17
38
Final SECN
-
NAVY
SMU
30
31
Final/OT ESNN
-
AKRON
IOWAST
13
26
Final
-
2UGA
MIZZOU
43
29
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
CINCY
30
34
Final ESPU
-
MINN
MD
13
42
Final BTN
-
23BC
PURDUE
13
30
Final ESPN2
-
NEB
19MICH
10
56
Final FS1
-
NEVADA
TOLEDO
44
63
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
RUT
42
13
Final BTN+
-
8ND
WAKE
56
27
Final ABC
-
PITT
UNC
35
38
Final
-
LVILLE
UVA
3
27
Final
-
WMICH
GAST
34
15
Final ESP+
-
WKY
BALLST
28
20
Final ESP3
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
38
23
Final ESP+
-
ME
CMICH
5
17
Final ESP+
-
ILST
COLOST
35
19
Final ATSN
-
22TXAM
1BAMA
23
45
Final CBS
-
KSTATE
12WVU
6
35
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
7
26
Final FS1
-
NILL
FSU
19
37
Final ESPU
-
NCCEN
DUKE
13
55
Final
-
GRDWB
APLST
7
72
Final ESP+
-
13VATECH
ODU
35
49
Final CBSSN
-
3CLEM
GATECH
49
21
Final ABC
-
TULANE
4OHIOST
6
49
Final BTN
-
FIU
21MIAMI
17
31
Final ESPN2
-
CHARLO
MA
31
49
Final ELEV
-
ARIZ
OREGST
35
14
Final PACN
-
SC
VANDY
37
14
Final SECN
-
UCONN
CUSE
21
51
Final ESNN
-
17TCU
TEXAS
16
31
Final FOX
-
NTEXAS
LIB
47
7
Final ESP3
-
MCN
25BYU
3
30
Final BYUtv
-
RICE
USM
22
40
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
5OKLA
21
28
Final/OT FSN PPV
-
TXSTSM
TXSA
21
25
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
15OKLAST
41
17
Final FS1
-
LATECH
6LSU
21
38
Final ESPNU
-
FLA
TENN
47
21
Final ESPN
-
14MISSST
UK
7
28
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
MRSHL
37
20
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
ARKST
20
27
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
LALAF
30
28
Final ESP+
-
TROY
LAMON
35
27
Final ESP+
-
ARK
9AUBURN
3
34
Final SECN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
27
20
Final ESP3
-
24MICHST
IND
35
21
Final BTN
-
ECU
SFLA
13
20
Final ESNN
-
7STNFRD
20OREG
38
31
Final/OT ABC
-
SALA
MEMP
35
52
Final ESP3
-
TXSO
HOU
14
70
Final ESP3
-
18WISC
IOWA
28
17
Final FOX