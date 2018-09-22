Drive Chart
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Texas ended four years of humiliation at the hands of the TCU and put the rest of the Big 12 on notice: Yes, these Longhorns may indeed be back among the conference title contenders.

With two straight wins over ranked opponents - including Saturday's emphatic 31-16 victory over the No. 17 Horned Frogs - it's probably OK to say that now.

''In the past, we'd beat a ranked opponent and blow it away the next week. Seeing us do this tonight is just another step,'' said Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson, whose diving 31-yard touchdown catch gave Texas the lead in the second half. ''We could be a special team. I love these guys.''

Sam Ehlinger passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score, all in the third quarter, and his 38-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey late the fourth put the game away. Texas also forced four turnovers, including three by TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson in the third.

The Longhorns (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) ended a four-game losing streak to the Horned Frogs and got their first three-game win streak since 2014. Texas also has its first back-to-back wins over ranked opponents since winning three in a row in 2008, a run that vaulted Texas to No. 1 that season.

''There's a grit to this team that's a lot of fun to be around,'' Texas coach Tom Herman said. ''All (the win) does is validate the fact that we have taken another step. We have many steps left to take.''

TCU had outscored Texas 153-33 the previous four meetings and led 16-10 when Robinson began his rash of turnovers. A fumble recovery set up Johnson's touchdown and an interception return by freshman safety Caden Sterns to the TCU 2 set up Ehlinger's scoring run one play later to make it 24-16.

''When momentum and stuff is not going your way, you have to overcome,'' Texas defensive back Brandon Jones said. ''It's really exciting to know you have dogs to your left and your right and up front. Overall, we really trust each other. It's a brotherhood for us.

Ehlinger passed for 255 yards. Johnson finished with 124 yards on seven catches.

Texas mostly shut down a TCU running game that had gained at least 200 yards in each of its first three games. Texas allowed the Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) 141 yards on the ground Saturday, but took it away for much of the first half. Robinson passed for 197 yards.

''We prepared our guys that this was going to be an ugly, physical game,'' Herman said. ''The defense kept us in it.''

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: The Horned Frogs have a talent in the dual-threat Robinson, but they also have a turnover problem they will have to overcome. The sophomore has five turnovers in the last two weeks and they have been costly. Two of them led to touchdowns in a loss to Ohio State.

''We fumbled the ball and then we threw it right to them on a ball down the middle of the field,'' TCU coach Gary Patterson said. ''You've got to play better. Much is given, much is also asked, so you've to play both of them.''

Texas: The Longhorns once again have a defense that looks to be among the Big 12's best and Ehlinger continues to develop into a complete quarterback. Described by Patterson as a ''running back playing quarterback'' before the game, Ehlinger played his second straight game without a turnover and his passing on deep throws gets sharper every week. On the touchdown throw to Humphrey, Ehlinger first stepped up to run, then pulled back, found the open receiver and threw.

''He's having a lot more confidence in his offensive line,'' Herman said. ''He believes in what we're calling.''

DIVING CATCH

Johnson had to be an acrobat on his touchdown that put Texas ahead. He had a big first half with four catches for 78 yards and the touchdown in the third quarter came when he fully extended on a dive across the goal line, then cradled the ball in his right arm as he hit the ground. Ehlinger also had to make an athletic play to get the throw off by avoiding a tackler at his ankles.

''They gave me a post (route). I was like, `I'm not the fastest, but I'm going to just lay out and make the play,''' Johnson said.

PASS BREAKUPS

TCU kept trying to isolate speedy receiver Jalen Reagor on Texas cornerback Kris Boyd. Reagor beat Boyd for a 1-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter but Boyd broke up two others with uncanny timing. Both times he knocked the ball out of Reagor's hands to deny the catch. The first one broke up a touchdown on the Horned Frogs' first drive and forced them to settle for the first of three field goals.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas looks like a good bet to return to the rankings after consecutive wins over ranked opponents. The Horned Frogs shouldn't be surprised if they drop out after two consecutive losses.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts Iowa State next Saturday.

Texas is at Kansas State next Saturday. The Longhorns have lost their last five games in Manhattan, Kansas dating to 2006.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:18
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
31
Touchdown 3:18
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 84-L.Humphrey. 84-L.Humphrey runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
76
yds
05:58
pos
16
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:28
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
24
Touchdown 0:28
11-S.Ehlinger runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
2
yds
00:05
pos
16
23
Point After TD 0:45
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
17
Touchdown 0:45
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
55
yds
02:47
pos
16
16
Field Goal 8:49
46-J.Song 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
40
yds
03:01
pos
16
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:06
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
10
Touchdown 0:06
3-S.Robinson complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
51
yds
02:47
pos
12
10
Field Goal 10:15
17-C.Dicker 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
30
yds
03:01
pos
6
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:37
46-J.Song 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
54
yds
02:32
pos
6
7
Point After TD 4:09
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 4:09
5-T.Watson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
04:54
pos
3
6
Field Goal 11:57
46-J.Song 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
46
yds
02:56
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 20
Rushing 7 6
Passing 9 14
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 6-16 5-15
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 372 346
Total Plays 72 77
Avg Gain 5.2 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 141 112
Rush Attempts 32 45
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 2.5
Net Yards Passing 231 234
Comp. - Att. 20-40 22-32
Yards Per Pass 5.8 7.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 4-21
Penalties - Yards 3-30 4-25
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 4-33.5 5-39.6
Return Yards 83 84
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-83 3-44
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-40
Kicking 4/5 5/7
Extra Points 1/1 4/4
Field Goals 3/4 1/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
17 TCU 2-2 673016
Texas 3-1 7314731
O/U 48, TEXAS +3
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
 231 PASS YDS 234
141 RUSH YDS 112
372 TOTAL YDS 346
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 197 1 2 113.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 841 6 5 126.6
S. Robinson 17/29 197 1 2
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 34 0 0 65.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 105 1 0 129.4
M. Collins 3/9 34 0 0
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
K. Turpin 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 176 3
S. Robinson 9 57 0 17
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 196 1
S. Olonilua 12 55 0 15
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 274 2
D. Anderson 8 15 0 5
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 29 1
M. Collins 1 6 0 6
J. Stewart 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Stewart 1 4 0 4
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Barber 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 287 2
J. Reagor 8 91 1 50
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 198 1
K. Turpin 3 73 0 39
J. Stewart 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 0
J. Stewart 2 27 0 16
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 78 1
T. Barber 3 26 0 21
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 0
S. Olonilua 2 9 0 5
J. Austin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 44 0
J. Austin 1 4 0 4
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 11 0
D. Anderson 1 1 0 1
T. Hights 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 114 2
T. Hights 0 0 0 0
B. Banogu 15 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Banogu 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
G. Wallow 10-0 0.0 0
V. Scott 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
V. Scott 9-0 0.0 0
A. Evans 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
A. Evans 6-2 0.5 0
T. Summers 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Summers 5-2 0.0 0
I. Gaines 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
I. Gaines 5-1 0.0 0
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Gladney 4-1 0.0 0
A. Dunham 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Dunham 3-0 0.0 0
N. Small 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Small 2-0 0.0 0
J. Broadnax Jr. 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Broadnax Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
B. Banogu 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
B. Banogu 2-1 1.5 0
M. Simmons 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Simmons 2-1 0.0 0
C. Bethley 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bethley 2-0 0.0 0
L. Collier 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
L. Collier 1-3 1.0 0
J. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
R. Issahaku 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Issahaku 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bowen 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bowen 1-0 0.0 0
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Demercado 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/4 7/7
J. Song 3/4 46 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. David 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 33.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 33.4 1
A. David 4 33.5 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 27.7 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 19.9 31 0
K. Turpin 3 27.7 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 255 2 0 156.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 978 8 2 140.1
S. Ehlinger 22/32 255 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 256 1
T. Watson 15 58 1 14
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 139 2
K. Ingram 8 38 0 9
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 127 3
S. Ehlinger 11 11 1 10
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 135 0
D. Young 8 10 0 5
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
L. Humphrey 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 124 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 299 2
C. Johnson 7 124 1 45
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 352 3
L. Humphrey 4 77 1 38
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 96 1
De. Duvernay 2 23 0 17
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
A. Beck 2 14 0 8
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 30 1
T. Watson 4 13 0 8
J. Moore 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 1
J. Moore 2 9 0 5
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Heard 0 0 0 0
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 12 0
K. Ingram 1 -5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Johnson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
G. Johnson 8-3 0.0 0
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
B. Jones 8-2 0.0 1
P. Locke III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
P. Locke III 5-0 0.0 0
D. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Davis 5-0 0.0 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 3 0.0
C. Sterns 4-1 0.0 2
A. Wheeler 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Wheeler 4-1 0.0 0
C. Nelson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Nelson 4-0 0.0 0
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Boyd 3-0 0.0 0
G. Wilbon 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Wilbon 3-0 0.0 0
M. Bimage 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bimage 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hager 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hager 1-0 0.0 0
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bennett 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bennett 1-0 0.0 0
T. Graham 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Graham 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. McCulloch 0-2 0.0 0
C. Omenihu 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Omenihu 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/3 4/4
C. Dicker 1/3 34 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 37.6 0
R. Bujcevski 5 39.6 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 21.7 24 0
D. Jamison 2 17.0 24 0
K. Porter 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
K. Porter 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 TCU 26 2:56 7 46 FG
9:40 TCU 25 0:28 3 -1 Punt
4:09 TCU 35 2:32 7 59 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 TCU 20 0:45 3 1 Punt
10:10 TCU 25 1:58 5 13 INT
6:22 TEXAS 47 1:32 5 5 Punt
2:53 TEXAS 41 2:47 9 41 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 TCU 40 0:19 2 -20 INT
11:50 TCU 48 3:01 6 40 FG
4:05 TCU 26 0:23 2 19 Fumble
0:45 TCU 25 0:00 1 75 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:21 TCU 17 0:00 14 59 FG Miss
3:12 TCU 32 0:28 3 6 Punt
1:27 TCU 22 0:59 9 34 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 TEXAS 25 2:07 5 51 FG Miss
9:03 TEXAS 35 4:54 12 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:30 TEXAS 21 1:05 5 17 Punt
13:16 TCU 47 3:01 6 30 FG
8:06 TEXAS 38 1:41 4 9 Downs
4:42 TEXAS 5 1:43 3 -1 Punt
0:05 TEXAS 28 0:00 1 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 TEXAS 24 1:12 3 -3 Punt
13:12 TEXAS 20 1:15 3 -3 Punt
8:37 TEXAS 5 4:28 13 69 FG Miss
3:32 TCU 45 2:47 8 45 TD
0:33 TCU 2 0:05 1 2 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:16 TEXAS 24 5:58 10 76 TD
2:36 TEXAS 27 1:00 3 6 Punt
0:23 TEXAS 44 0:00 1 -2
