|TCU
|TEXAS
Texas ends 4-year skid against No. 17 TCU 31-16
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Texas ended four years of humiliation at the hands of the TCU and put the rest of the Big 12 on notice: Yes, these Longhorns may indeed be back among the conference title contenders.
With two straight wins over ranked opponents - including Saturday's emphatic 31-16 victory over the No. 17 Horned Frogs - it's probably OK to say that now.
''In the past, we'd beat a ranked opponent and blow it away the next week. Seeing us do this tonight is just another step,'' said Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson, whose diving 31-yard touchdown catch gave Texas the lead in the second half. ''We could be a special team. I love these guys.''
Sam Ehlinger passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score, all in the third quarter, and his 38-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey late the fourth put the game away. Texas also forced four turnovers, including three by TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson in the third.
The Longhorns (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) ended a four-game losing streak to the Horned Frogs and got their first three-game win streak since 2014. Texas also has its first back-to-back wins over ranked opponents since winning three in a row in 2008, a run that vaulted Texas to No. 1 that season.
''There's a grit to this team that's a lot of fun to be around,'' Texas coach Tom Herman said. ''All (the win) does is validate the fact that we have taken another step. We have many steps left to take.''
TCU had outscored Texas 153-33 the previous four meetings and led 16-10 when Robinson began his rash of turnovers. A fumble recovery set up Johnson's touchdown and an interception return by freshman safety Caden Sterns to the TCU 2 set up Ehlinger's scoring run one play later to make it 24-16.
''When momentum and stuff is not going your way, you have to overcome,'' Texas defensive back Brandon Jones said. ''It's really exciting to know you have dogs to your left and your right and up front. Overall, we really trust each other. It's a brotherhood for us.
Ehlinger passed for 255 yards. Johnson finished with 124 yards on seven catches.
Texas mostly shut down a TCU running game that had gained at least 200 yards in each of its first three games. Texas allowed the Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) 141 yards on the ground Saturday, but took it away for much of the first half. Robinson passed for 197 yards.
''We prepared our guys that this was going to be an ugly, physical game,'' Herman said. ''The defense kept us in it.''
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: The Horned Frogs have a talent in the dual-threat Robinson, but they also have a turnover problem they will have to overcome. The sophomore has five turnovers in the last two weeks and they have been costly. Two of them led to touchdowns in a loss to Ohio State.
''We fumbled the ball and then we threw it right to them on a ball down the middle of the field,'' TCU coach Gary Patterson said. ''You've got to play better. Much is given, much is also asked, so you've to play both of them.''
Texas: The Longhorns once again have a defense that looks to be among the Big 12's best and Ehlinger continues to develop into a complete quarterback. Described by Patterson as a ''running back playing quarterback'' before the game, Ehlinger played his second straight game without a turnover and his passing on deep throws gets sharper every week. On the touchdown throw to Humphrey, Ehlinger first stepped up to run, then pulled back, found the open receiver and threw.
''He's having a lot more confidence in his offensive line,'' Herman said. ''He believes in what we're calling.''
DIVING CATCH
Johnson had to be an acrobat on his touchdown that put Texas ahead. He had a big first half with four catches for 78 yards and the touchdown in the third quarter came when he fully extended on a dive across the goal line, then cradled the ball in his right arm as he hit the ground. Ehlinger also had to make an athletic play to get the throw off by avoiding a tackler at his ankles.
''They gave me a post (route). I was like, `I'm not the fastest, but I'm going to just lay out and make the play,''' Johnson said.
PASS BREAKUPS
TCU kept trying to isolate speedy receiver Jalen Reagor on Texas cornerback Kris Boyd. Reagor beat Boyd for a 1-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter but Boyd broke up two others with uncanny timing. Both times he knocked the ball out of Reagor's hands to deny the catch. The first one broke up a touchdown on the Horned Frogs' first drive and forced them to settle for the first of three field goals.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Texas looks like a good bet to return to the rankings after consecutive wins over ranked opponents. The Horned Frogs shouldn't be surprised if they drop out after two consecutive losses.
UP NEXT
TCU hosts Iowa State next Saturday.
Texas is at Kansas State next Saturday. The Longhorns have lost their last five games in Manhattan, Kansas dating to 2006.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|20
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|372
|346
|Total Plays
|72
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|141
|112
|Rush Attempts
|32
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|231
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|20-40
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|7.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-21
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-33.5
|5-39.6
|Return Yards
|83
|84
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-83
|3-44
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-40
|Kicking
|4/5
|5/7
|Extra Points
|1/1
|4/4
|Field Goals
|3/4
|1/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|231
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|141
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|372
|TOTAL YDS
|346
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Robinson 3 QB
|S. Robinson
|17/29
|197
|1
|2
|
M. Collins 10 QB
|M. Collins
|3/9
|34
|0
|0
|
K. Turpin 25 WR
|K. Turpin
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Robinson 3 QB
|S. Robinson
|9
|57
|0
|17
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|12
|55
|0
|15
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|8
|15
|0
|5
|
M. Collins 10 QB
|M. Collins
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Stewart 22 WR
|J. Stewart
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|8
|91
|1
|50
|
K. Turpin 25 WR
|K. Turpin
|3
|73
|0
|39
|
J. Stewart 22 WR
|J. Stewart
|2
|27
|0
|16
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|3
|26
|0
|21
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Austin 2 WR
|J. Austin
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Hights 87 WR
|T. Hights
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Banogu 15 DE
|B. Banogu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 26 S
|V. Scott
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Evans 7 LB
|A. Evans
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Summers 42 LB
|T. Summers
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gaines 6 S
|I. Gaines
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gladney 12 CB
|J. Gladney
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dunham 23 LB
|A. Dunham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Small 2 S
|N. Small
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broadnax Jr. 54 DT
|J. Broadnax Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Banogu 15 DE
|B. Banogu
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Simmons 3 S
|M. Simmons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bethley 94 DT
|C. Bethley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 1 LB
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Issahaku 31 S
|R. Issahaku
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bowen 41 DE
|B. Bowen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Demercado 21 RB
|E. Demercado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Song 46 K
|J. Song
|3/4
|46
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. David 34 P
|A. David
|4
|33.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 25 WR
|K. Turpin
|3
|27.7
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|22/32
|255
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Watson 5 RB
|T. Watson
|15
|58
|1
|14
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|8
|38
|0
|9
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|11
|11
|1
|10
|
D. Young 32 RB
|D. Young
|8
|10
|0
|5
|
L. Humphrey 84 WR
|L. Humphrey
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 9 WR
|C. Johnson
|7
|124
|1
|45
|
L. Humphrey 84 WR
|L. Humphrey
|4
|77
|1
|38
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
A. Beck 47 TE
|A. Beck
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
T. Watson 5 RB
|T. Watson
|4
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Moore 14 WR
|J. Moore
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Heard 13 WR
|J. Heard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Johnson 33 LB
|G. Johnson
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
P. Locke III 11 DB
|P. Locke III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 18 DB
|D. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|4-1
|0.0
|2
|
A. Wheeler 45 LB
|A. Wheeler
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 97 DL
|C. Nelson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Boyd 2 DB
|K. Boyd
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wilbon 94 DL
|G. Wilbon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bimage 42 LB
|M. Bimage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hager 44 DL
|B. Hager
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bennett 96 DL
|T. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCulloch 23 LB
|J. McCulloch
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 90 DL
|C. Omenihu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1/3
|34
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|5
|39.6
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 17 DB
|D. Jamison
|2
|17.0
|24
|0
|
K. Porter 21 RB
|K. Porter
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
