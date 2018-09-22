Drive Chart
VATECH
ODU

No Text

Old Dominion shocks No. 13 VTech 49-35 behind backup QB

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 22, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Blake LaRussa came off the bench to throw for 495 yards and four touchdowns to lead Old Dominion to a 49-35 upset of No. 13 Virginia Tech on Saturday in the Hokies' first game at the cross-state school that restarted its football program in 2009.

LaRussa, who entered the game on ODU's second series, completed 30 of 49 and rushed for a touchdown to lead the 28 1/2-point underdog Monarchs (1-3) to a stunning win over the Hokies (2-1) from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Jeremy Cox's 40-yard touchdown run with 1:34 remaining sealed the biggest win in program history. After the game, the ODU faithful stormed the field.

Longtime ODU coach Bobby Wilder called it ''one of the biggest moments in Hampton Roads sports history.''

The Hokies (2-1) led 28-21 after a 72-yard touchdown pass from Josh Jackson to Damon Hazelton with 32 seconds left in the third quarter, but ODU scored on its next two possessions, taking a 35-28 lead on a 15-yard touchdown run by Cox with 9:57 to go - the Monarchs first lead of the game.

Things got worse for Virginia Tech, as Jackson went down with a lower leg injury on the first play of the ensuing drive. Backup quarterback Ryan Willis led the Hokies on a 75-yard march that ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Chris Cunningham with 7:15 remaining, tying the game at 35.

But the Hokies simply had no answer for ODU. LaRussa polished off a 75-yard drive with a beautiful 29-yard fade pattern to Jonathan Duhart for a touchdown with 5:11 left that was the game winner.

''At night when you dream about this game, this is what you picture,'' Monarchs wide receiver Travis Fulgham said.

Led by LaRussa and Cox, ODU finished with 632 yards of offense against a Virginia Tech team that has prided itself on defense for decades under coordinator Bud Foster. Cox rushed for 130 yards.

Steven Peoples paced the Hokies with a career-high 156 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Jackson threw two touchdown passes before leaving with the injury.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: The Hokies looked flat coming off an unscheduled open week courtesy of Hurricane Florence, which forced last Saturday's cancellation of Virginia Tech's game against East Carolina. The Hokies' defense looked nothing like the unit that had given up just 20 points combined in the first two games.

Foster will have to shore up a banged-up secondary, as Tech heads into ACC play.

ODU: The Monarch appear to have found a leader in LaRussa, who came into the game with 183 yards passing as a reserve, but surpassed that in the first half. The 5-foot-11 LaRussa showed uncanny accuracy against Virginia Tech's man coverage, taking advantage of the 6-foot-3 Duhart and 6-3 Travis Fulgham (188 yards). He may just be the spark that the Monarchs needed after getting off to a dismal 0-3 start that included losses to Liberty, FIU and Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies open ACC play next Saturday when they take on Duke in Durham, North Carolina.

ODU: The Monarchs travel to East Carolina.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:34
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
49
Touchdown 1:34
35-J.Cox runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
64
yds
00:59
pos
35
48
Point After TD 5:11
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
42
Touchdown 5:11
11-B.LaRussa complete to 9-J.Duhart. 9-J.Duhart runs 29 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on VT 9-K.Ladler Pass interference declined.
8
plays
75
yds
02:04
pos
35
41
Point After TD 7:15
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
35
Touchdown 7:15
5-R.Willis complete to 85-C.Cunningham. 85-C.Cunningham runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:42
pos
34
35
Point After TD 9:57
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
35
Touchdown 9:57
35-J.Cox runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
52
yds
01:10
pos
28
34
Point After TD 12:55
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 12:55
11-B.LaRussa complete to 7-T.Fulgham. 7-T.Fulgham runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
00:11
pos
28
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:32
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 0:32
17-J.Jackson complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
72
yds
00:11
pos
27
21
Point After TD 3:40
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 3:40
11-B.LaRussa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
64
yds
03:38
pos
21
20
Point After TD 9:38
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 9:38
32-S.Peoples runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
84
yds
05:17
pos
20
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:07
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 0:07
11-B.LaRussa complete to 9-J.Duhart. 9-J.Duhart runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
94
yds
01:32
pos
14
13
Point After TD 7:42
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 7:42
17-J.Jackson complete to 15-S.Savoy. 15-S.Savoy runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
55
yds
01:32
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:38
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:38
11-B.LaRussa complete to 9-J.Duhart. 9-J.Duhart runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:36
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:14
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:14
32-S.Peoples runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
87
yds
00:13
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 30
Rushing 15 7
Passing 11 19
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 4-14 7-16
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 580 615
Total Plays 84 84
Avg Gain 6.9 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 318 137
Rush Attempts 49 34
Avg Rush Yards 6.5 4.0
Net Yards Passing 262 478
Comp. - Att. 17-35 30-50
Yards Per Pass 7.5 9.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-20 3-16
Penalties - Yards 8-96 2-10
Touchdowns 5 7
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-44.9 7-39.3
Return Yards 58 -1
Punts - Returns 3-8 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-50 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1--1
Kicking 5/6 7/8
Extra Points 5/5 7/7
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
13 Virginia Tech 2-1 7714735
Old Dominion 1-3 7772849
O/U 51, ODU +27.5
Foreman Field Norfolk, VA
 262 PASS YDS 478
318 RUSH YDS 137
580 TOTAL YDS 615
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 151 2 1 158.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 575 5 1 170.3
J. Jackson 8/16 151 2 1
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 131 1 0 129.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 131 1 0 129.5
R. Willis 9/18 131 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 156 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 255 4
S. Peoples 20 156 2 87
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 187 1
D. McClease 12 75 0 27
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 61 1
J. Jackson 11 58 0 24
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
R. Willis 4 30 0 23
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 56 0
J. Holston 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 154 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 283 3
D. Hazelton 5 154 1 72
E. Kumah 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 144 1
E. Kumah 3 35 0 16
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 127 0
H. Grimsley 3 31 0 16
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 1
S. Savoy 2 28 1 28
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
D. Keene 1 16 0 16
C. Cunningham 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
C. Cunningham 1 13 1 13
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
P. Patterson 1 3 0 3
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. McClease 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
R. Ashby 7-1 0.0 0
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. Ladler 6-2 0.0 0
D. Rivers 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.5
D. Rivers 5-4 0.5 0
B. Watts 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Watts 5-0 0.0 0
T. Hill 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.5
T. Hill 4-2 1.5 0
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
C. Farley 4-0 0.0 0
D. Hunter 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
D. Hunter 4-1 1.0 0
R. Walker 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Walker 2-0 0.0 0
H. Gaines 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Gaines 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hewitt 2-0 0.0 0
J. Waller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Waller 2-0 0.0 0
R. Floyd 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Floyd 2-1 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 1-1 0.0 0
E. Belmar 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Belmar 1-1 0.0 0
R. Kearney 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Kearney 0-2 0.0 0
X. Burke 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
X. Burke 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
3/3 14/14
B. Johnson 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 44.9 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 42.1 3
O. Bradburn 7 44.9 3 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 19.2 20 0
C. Farley 3 16.7 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.7 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 7.2 6 0
D. Hazelton 3 2.7 6 0
Old Dominion
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. LaRussa 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 494 4 0 172.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 677 5 0 169.7
B. LaRussa 30/49 494 4 0
S. Williams 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.6% 507 2 2 106.4
S. Williams 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Cox 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 130 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 253 2
J. Cox 20 130 2 40
B. LaRussa 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -2 1
B. LaRussa 8 6 1 20
G. Jackson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
G. Jackson 1 2 0 2
S. Williams 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 84 1
S. Williams 1 1 0 1
J. Williamson 14 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Williamson 1 1 0 1
H. Patterson 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
H. Patterson 1 0 0 0
L. Davis 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 61 2
L. Davis 4 -2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Fulgham 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 188 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 252 1
T. Fulgham 9 188 1 45
J. Duhart 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 142 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 502 6
J. Duhart 9 142 3 29
H. Patterson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
H. Patterson 1 37 0 37
I. Harper 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 115 0
I. Harper 3 37 0 22
D. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 80 0
D. Brown 2 34 0 23
I. Spencer 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
I. Spencer 2 31 0 26
J. Cox 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 73 0
J. Cox 4 25 0 12
K. White 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
K. White 0 0 0 0
L. Davis 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Davis 0 0 0 0
K. Miskel 6 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Miskel 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Carter 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
S. Carter 11-1 0.0 0
L. Garner 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
L. Garner 6-2 0.0 0
J. Davila 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Davila 6-1 0.0 0
O. Ximines 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
O. Ximines 5-2 2.0 0
J. Young 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Young 4-1 0.0 0
T. Ward 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Ward 3-2 0.0 0
J. Noye 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Noye 3-0 0.0 0
P. Toal Jr. 17 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
P. Toal Jr. 2-2 0.0 0
K. Miskel 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Miskel 2-0 0.0 0
T. Dickerson 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Dickerson 2-2 0.0 0
J. Meiser 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Meiser 2-0 0.0 0
M. Haynes 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
M. Haynes 2-0 2.0 0
G. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
G. Hall 2-0 0.0 1
J. Headen 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Headen 1-1 0.0 0
P. Gordon 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Gordon 1-0 0.0 0
D. Stitmon 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Stitmon 1-0 0.0 0
M. Taiwo 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Taiwo 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Rice 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
3/7 11/12
N. Rice 0/1 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cate 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 37.7 3
B. Cate 7 39.3 3 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 VATECH 37 0:33 3 4 Punt
10:27 VATECH 13 0:13 1 87 TD
7:33 VATECH 23 3:47 8 45 Punt
1:45 VATECH 47 1:38 3 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 VATECH 2 3:15 7 35 Punt
9:14 VATECH 45 1:32 5 55 TD
3:50 VATECH 20 1:57 6 1 INT
0:07 VATECH 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 VATECH 16 5:17 11 84 TD
7:58 VATECH 17 0:30 3 6 Punt
3:40 VATECH 25 1:35 5 12 Punt
0:43 VATECH 28 0:11 1 72 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 VATECH 14 1:30 5 9 Punt
9:57 VATECH 25 2:42 7 75 TD
5:11 VATECH 35 2:34 10 44 Downs
1:34 VATECH 25 1:26 10 -3 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ODU 25 1:09 3 4 Punt
12:52 ODU 1 2:20 7 56 Punt
10:14 ODU 25 2:36 6 75 TD
3:41 ODU 8 1:49 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ODU 13 1:16 4 47 Punt
10:11 ODU 20 0:48 4 0 Punt
7:42 ODU 25 3:48 9 55 FG Miss
1:39 ODU 21 1:32 12 21 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:38 ODU 25 1:26 3 -4 Punt
7:18 ODU 35 3:38 10 64 TD
1:56 ODU 30 1:05 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:32 ODU 25 0:11 7 75 TD
11:07 ODU 33 1:10 6 67 TD
7:15 ODU 25 2:04 8 75 TD
2:33 ODU 21 0:59 7 79 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores