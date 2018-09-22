|
|
|VATECH
|ODU
Old Dominion shocks No. 13 VTech 49-35 behind backup QB
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Blake LaRussa came off the bench to throw for 495 yards and four touchdowns to lead Old Dominion to a 49-35 upset of No. 13 Virginia Tech on Saturday in the Hokies' first game at the cross-state school that restarted its football program in 2009.
LaRussa, who entered the game on ODU's second series, completed 30 of 49 and rushed for a touchdown to lead the 28 1/2-point underdog Monarchs (1-3) to a stunning win over the Hokies (2-1) from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Jeremy Cox's 40-yard touchdown run with 1:34 remaining sealed the biggest win in program history. After the game, the ODU faithful stormed the field.
Longtime ODU coach Bobby Wilder called it ''one of the biggest moments in Hampton Roads sports history.''
The Hokies (2-1) led 28-21 after a 72-yard touchdown pass from Josh Jackson to Damon Hazelton with 32 seconds left in the third quarter, but ODU scored on its next two possessions, taking a 35-28 lead on a 15-yard touchdown run by Cox with 9:57 to go - the Monarchs first lead of the game.
Things got worse for Virginia Tech, as Jackson went down with a lower leg injury on the first play of the ensuing drive. Backup quarterback Ryan Willis led the Hokies on a 75-yard march that ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Chris Cunningham with 7:15 remaining, tying the game at 35.
But the Hokies simply had no answer for ODU. LaRussa polished off a 75-yard drive with a beautiful 29-yard fade pattern to Jonathan Duhart for a touchdown with 5:11 left that was the game winner.
''At night when you dream about this game, this is what you picture,'' Monarchs wide receiver Travis Fulgham said.
Led by LaRussa and Cox, ODU finished with 632 yards of offense against a Virginia Tech team that has prided itself on defense for decades under coordinator Bud Foster. Cox rushed for 130 yards.
Steven Peoples paced the Hokies with a career-high 156 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Jackson threw two touchdown passes before leaving with the injury.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia Tech: The Hokies looked flat coming off an unscheduled open week courtesy of Hurricane Florence, which forced last Saturday's cancellation of Virginia Tech's game against East Carolina. The Hokies' defense looked nothing like the unit that had given up just 20 points combined in the first two games.
Foster will have to shore up a banged-up secondary, as Tech heads into ACC play.
ODU: The Monarch appear to have found a leader in LaRussa, who came into the game with 183 yards passing as a reserve, but surpassed that in the first half. The 5-foot-11 LaRussa showed uncanny accuracy against Virginia Tech's man coverage, taking advantage of the 6-foot-3 Duhart and 6-3 Travis Fulgham (188 yards). He may just be the spark that the Monarchs needed after getting off to a dismal 0-3 start that included losses to Liberty, FIU and Charlotte.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: The Hokies open ACC play next Saturday when they take on Duke in Durham, North Carolina.
ODU: The Monarchs travel to East Carolina.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|30
|Rushing
|15
|7
|Passing
|11
|19
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|580
|615
|Total Plays
|84
|84
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|318
|137
|Rush Attempts
|49
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|262
|478
|Comp. - Att.
|17-35
|30-50
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|9.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-20
|3-16
|Penalties - Yards
|8-96
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.9
|7-39.3
|Return Yards
|58
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|3-8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-50
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kicking
|5/6
|7/8
|Extra Points
|5/5
|7/7
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|262
|PASS YDS
|478
|
|
|318
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|580
|TOTAL YDS
|615
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|8/16
|151
|2
|1
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|9/18
|131
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|20
|156
|2
|87
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|12
|75
|0
|27
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|11
|58
|0
|24
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|4
|30
|0
|23
|
J. Holston 13 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|5
|154
|1
|72
|
E. Kumah 83 WR
|E. Kumah
|3
|35
|0
|16
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|3
|31
|0
|16
|
S. Savoy 15 WR
|S. Savoy
|2
|28
|1
|28
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Cunningham 85 TE
|C. Cunningham
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
P. Patterson 8 WR
|P. Patterson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 9 DB
|K. Ladler
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rivers 44 LB
|D. Rivers
|5-4
|0.5
|0
|
B. Watts 5 DB
|B. Watts
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 94 DL
|T. Hill
|4-2
|1.5
|0
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 7 DB
|D. Hunter
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Walker 8 DL
|R. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gaines 11 DL
|H. Gaines
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 55 DL
|J. Hewitt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waller 28 DB
|J. Waller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Floyd 21 DB
|R. Floyd
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 40 DL
|E. Belmar
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kearney 38 LB
|R. Kearney
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Burke 43 DL
|X. Burke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|7
|44.9
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|3
|16.7
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|3
|2.7
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. LaRussa 11 QB
|B. LaRussa
|30/49
|494
|4
|0
|
S. Williams 5 QB
|S. Williams
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cox 35 RB
|J. Cox
|20
|130
|2
|40
|
B. LaRussa 11 QB
|B. LaRussa
|8
|6
|1
|20
|
G. Jackson 3 RB
|G. Jackson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Williams 5 QB
|S. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Williamson 14 CB
|J. Williamson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Patterson 2 WR
|H. Patterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Davis 12 RB
|L. Davis
|4
|-2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Fulgham 7 WR
|T. Fulgham
|9
|188
|1
|45
|
J. Duhart 9 WR
|J. Duhart
|9
|142
|3
|29
|
H. Patterson 2 WR
|H. Patterson
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
I. Harper 15 WR
|I. Harper
|3
|37
|0
|22
|
D. Brown 10 WR
|D. Brown
|2
|34
|0
|23
|
I. Spencer 14 QB
|I. Spencer
|2
|31
|0
|26
|
J. Cox 35 RB
|J. Cox
|4
|25
|0
|12
|
K. White 6 TE
|K. White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Davis 12 RB
|L. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Miskel 6 S
|K. Miskel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Carter 31 S
|S. Carter
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Garner 34 LB
|L. Garner
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davila 28 S
|J. Davila
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ximines 7 DE
|O. Ximines
|5-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Young 3 LB
|J. Young
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 2 DE
|T. Ward
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Noye 22 S
|J. Noye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Toal Jr. 17 DT
|P. Toal Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Miskel 6 S
|K. Miskel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dickerson 13 LB
|T. Dickerson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Meiser 54 DT
|J. Meiser
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 97 DE
|M. Haynes
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
G. Hall 23 CB
|G. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Headen 24 CB
|J. Headen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Gordon 38 S
|P. Gordon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stitmon 45 LB
|D. Stitmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Taiwo 57 DL
|M. Taiwo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Rice 98 K
|N. Rice
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cate 96 P
|B. Cate
|7
|39.3
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
