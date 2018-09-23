Drive Chart
Snell leads Kentucky past No. 14 Mississippi State 28-7

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 23, 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Short touchdown runs that put Kentucky ahead turned out being just the start for Benny Snell Jr. The junior running back took his game up a notch with a pair of longer TDs that not only earned a couple Wildcats records, but put the exclamation point on a thorough upset of No. 14 Mississippi State.

Snell rushed for four touchdowns to break a Kentucky career record, including two in the fourth quarter, and the Wildcats held the Bulldogs to 56 yards rushing for a 28-7 upset Saturday night.

After Tyrell Ajian's 35-yard interception return to the Bulldogs 36, Snell broke left and down the left sideline for his third score with 8 minutes remaining to break Randall Cobb's previous mark of 37 total touchdowns from 2008-10.

''I tweeted that he said to go get it, you go get that record,'' Snell said of his contact with the Green Bay Packers wide receiver about the record. ''I saw that and I'm like, `Yeah. I gotcha.''

The junior wasn't done and added a 23-yard TD run on the next possession for 21-point cushion the Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) preserved for their second win over a ranked school this month. Kentucky beat then-No. 25 Florida 27-16 two weeks ago to break a 31-game losing streak to the Gators.

This victory was more rewarding as Kentucky dominated the physical Bulldogs in many phases. Snell helped set the stage with had TD runs of 1 and 2 yards to finish with 165 on 25 carries, his 15th career 100-yard game. His four rushing TDs also matched a school record he shares with Don Phelps. Kentucky rushed for 229 overall and outgained the Bulldogs 300-201 under a steady drizzle.

MSU (3-1, 0-1) meanwhile was hit in the mouth after outscoring opponents by a 150-26 margin.

The Bulldogs were held nearly 256 rushing yards below their SEC-leading average of 311.7 coming in. They only managed Nick Fitzgerald's 1-yard TD run midway through the second quarter before Kentucky tied the game with 50 seconds left in the half on Snell's first TD from 2 yards.

MSU never got back in gear and gained just 53 yards after the break.

''I think we played hard in all three phases,'' first-year Bulldogs coach Joe Moorhead said. ''We just didn't execute with the precision we needed to beat a team of Kentucky's caliber.''

HONORING SHEMWELL

A moment of silence was held before the game to honor Marco Lee Shemwell, 4, who was struck and killed outside Kroger Field by a car driven by a Kentucky freshman following last week's game against Murray State. Jacob Heil, 18, was charged with DUI on Monday. The school suspended him and his fraternity.

BRING `EM OUT

Kentucky's announced attendance of 60,037 on a rainy night was a season high after it failed to break 50,000 for its previous two home games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Mississippi State will likely fall a few spots in the Top 25 after moving up this week.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs drove 80 yards for their lone TD and highlight on a night one of the SEC's most physical teams was pushed all over the field. Dual threat QB Fitzgerald was 16 of 31 for 145 yards but limited from doing damage with his feet as usual. Defensively, the Bulldogs had no answer for Snell once he got going and managed just 201 yards after entering the game averaging 587.7.

Kentucky: Not since 2008 have the Wildcats begun 4-0 in league play, while their 2-0 SEC start is their best since 1977. But they're there because they controlled the line of scrimmage most of the game and didn't falter after squandering some early opportunities. The defense but didn't break through until after allowing MSU to score first. They also recorded three sacks that not only stifled the Bulldogs' comeback hopes, but earned consecutive wins over ranked opponents for the first time since 1977.

''We talked all week that the more physical team was going to win,'' coach Mark Stoops said. ''We talked all week about winning the one-on-one matchups. And then, situational football: two-minute drives, third down, red zone. That's what we did.''

UP NEXT

Mississippi State faces its second consecutive SEC East school when it hosts Florida on Saturday. It's also the first time the Bulldogs face former coach Dan Mullen, who guided them from 2009-17 before taking over the Gators this season.

Kentucky hosts SEC East foe South Carolina, seeking its fifth consecutive series victory over the Gamecocks.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:45
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 3:45
26-B.Snell runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
40
yds
02:54
pos
7
27
Point After TD 8:09
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 8:09
26-B.Snell runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
36
yds
00:00
pos
7
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:03
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 6:03
26-B.Snell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
77
yds
05:35
pos
7
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:50
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:54
26-B.Snell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
7
6
Point After TD 8:42
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:42
7-N.Fitzgerald runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
90
yds
01:53
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 18
Rushing 5 11
Passing 6 3
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 7-17 3-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 178 281
Total Plays 60 61
Avg Gain 3.0 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 56 229
Rush Attempts 28 47
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 4.9
Net Yards Passing 122 52
Comp. - Att. 16-32 8-14
Yards Per Pass 3.8 3.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-23 3-19
Penalties - Yards 16-139 5-42
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 8-37.6 5-44.2
Return Yards 63 71
Punts - Returns 2-3 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-60 2-36
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-35
Kicking 1/2 4/5
Extra Points 1/1 4/4
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
14 Miss. State 3-1 07007
Kentucky 4-0 0771428
O/U 56, UK +9.5
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
 122 PASS YDS 52
56 RUSH YDS 229
178 TOTAL YDS 281
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 145 0 1 81.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.3% 542 4 2 119.7
N. Fitzgerald 16/32 145 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 138 1
Ae. Williams 8 22 0 8
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 286 5
N. Fitzgerald 16 20 1 12
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 307 3
K. Hill 4 14 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 184 2
O. Mitchell 6 65 0 21
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 174 1
S. Guidry 2 36 0 24
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 85 2
K. Hill 3 19 0 9
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 109 0
Ju. Johnson 2 13 0 9
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 1
Ae. Williams 1 8 0 8
Au. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 1
Au. Williams 2 4 0 3
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 101 1
K. Mixon 0 0 0 0
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
F. Green 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Dantzler 6-0 0.0 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. Lewis 5-0 0.0 0
J. Simmons 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Simmons 5-1 0.0 0
M. Sweat 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.5
M. Sweat 4-2 1.5 0
M. Smitherman 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Smitherman 3-0 0.0 0
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.5
E. Thompson 3-4 0.5 0
M. McLaurin 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
M. McLaurin 2-4 0.0 0
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Gay Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
B. Hoyett 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
B. Hoyett 2-1 0.5 0
Ke. Jones 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ke. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
G. Green 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Green 1-1 0.0 0
C. Rayford 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Rayford 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rivers 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
C. Rivers 1-1 0.5 0
C. Thomas 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
B. Cole 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
B. Cole 1-0 0.0 1
J. Landrews 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Landrews 1-0 0.0 0
M. Spencer 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Spencer 0-1 0.0 0
F. Adams 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Adams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/3 19/19
J. Christmann 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 37.9 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 38.8 3
T. Day 7 37.9 3 59
K. Schexnayder 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
K. Schexnayder 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Cole 32 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 25.7 21 0
B. Cole 2 19.0 21 0
D. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
D. Thomas 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 7.2 3 0
K. Mixon 2 1.5 3 0
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 71 0 1 85.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.1% 463 2 4 118.5
T. Wilson 8/14 71 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 165 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 540 7
B. Snell 25 165 4 36
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 193 3
A. Rose 9 47 0 14
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 241 2
T. Wilson 11 18 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Baker 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 0
D. Baker 1 23 0 23
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 58 0
C. Conrad 2 22 0 23
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 200 1
L. Bowden 3 15 0 6
J. Ali 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
J. Ali 1 6 0 6
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
T. Richardson 1 5 0 5
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Rose 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ka. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
Ka. Daniel 6-1 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Jones 6-2 0.0 0
J. Allen 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
J. Allen 5-1 1.0 0
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
D. West 5-2 0.0 0
M. Edwards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Edwards 5-1 0.0 0
D. Baity 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Baity 3-0 0.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Watson 3-1 1.0 0
T. Dubose 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Dubose 2-0 0.0 0
C. Westry 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Westry 1-0 0.0 0
K. Looney 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Looney 1-0 0.0 0
Ke. Daniel 20 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ke. Daniel 1-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
C. Taylor 1-1 1.0 0
A. Middleton 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Middleton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Carter 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Carter 0-1 0.0 0
T. Ajian 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Ajian 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 18/18
M. Butler 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 45.1 2
M. Duffy 5 44.2 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 18.0 23 0
L. Bowden 2 18.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 MISSST 20 1:18 4 -4 Punt
9:03 MISSST 15 1:42 5 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:59 MISSST 20 1:53 17 80 TD
5:35 MISSST 29 1:01 3 5 Punt
3:24 MISSST 10 1:00 4 6 Punt
0:41 MISSST 21 0:37 4 25 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISSST 25 3:10 7 8 Punt
6:03 MISSST 25 3:36 6 25 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:36 UK 49 1:17 9 -5 Punt
9:43 MISSST 49 1:23 3 15 INT
8:00 MISSST 27 1:15 5 7 Downs
3:39 MISSST 22 0:18 4 -5 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 UK 34 1:55 5 17 Punt
11:24 UK 44 2:15 5 18 Punt
7:14 UK 38 5:09 10 44 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:37 UK 18 2:53 5 10 Punt
4:24 UK 45 0:52 3 -1 Punt
2:15 MISSST 47 1:25 7 47 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 UK 8 5:35 13 92 TD
2:16 UK 19 0:33 2 32 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 UK 14 2:59 6 13 Punt
8:09 MISSST 36 0:00 1 36 TD
6:39 MISSST 40 2:54 5 40 TD
3:10 MISSST 46 2:45 7 39
