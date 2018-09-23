|
|
|MISSST
|UK
Snell leads Kentucky past No. 14 Mississippi State 28-7
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Short touchdown runs that put Kentucky ahead turned out being just the start for Benny Snell Jr. The junior running back took his game up a notch with a pair of longer TDs that not only earned a couple Wildcats records, but put the exclamation point on a thorough upset of No. 14 Mississippi State.
Snell rushed for four touchdowns to break a Kentucky career record, including two in the fourth quarter, and the Wildcats held the Bulldogs to 56 yards rushing for a 28-7 upset Saturday night.
After Tyrell Ajian's 35-yard interception return to the Bulldogs 36, Snell broke left and down the left sideline for his third score with 8 minutes remaining to break Randall Cobb's previous mark of 37 total touchdowns from 2008-10.
''I tweeted that he said to go get it, you go get that record,'' Snell said of his contact with the Green Bay Packers wide receiver about the record. ''I saw that and I'm like, `Yeah. I gotcha.''
The junior wasn't done and added a 23-yard TD run on the next possession for 21-point cushion the Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) preserved for their second win over a ranked school this month. Kentucky beat then-No. 25 Florida 27-16 two weeks ago to break a 31-game losing streak to the Gators.
This victory was more rewarding as Kentucky dominated the physical Bulldogs in many phases. Snell helped set the stage with had TD runs of 1 and 2 yards to finish with 165 on 25 carries, his 15th career 100-yard game. His four rushing TDs also matched a school record he shares with Don Phelps. Kentucky rushed for 229 overall and outgained the Bulldogs 300-201 under a steady drizzle.
MSU (3-1, 0-1) meanwhile was hit in the mouth after outscoring opponents by a 150-26 margin.
The Bulldogs were held nearly 256 rushing yards below their SEC-leading average of 311.7 coming in. They only managed Nick Fitzgerald's 1-yard TD run midway through the second quarter before Kentucky tied the game with 50 seconds left in the half on Snell's first TD from 2 yards.
MSU never got back in gear and gained just 53 yards after the break.
''I think we played hard in all three phases,'' first-year Bulldogs coach Joe Moorhead said. ''We just didn't execute with the precision we needed to beat a team of Kentucky's caliber.''
HONORING SHEMWELL
A moment of silence was held before the game to honor Marco Lee Shemwell, 4, who was struck and killed outside Kroger Field by a car driven by a Kentucky freshman following last week's game against Murray State. Jacob Heil, 18, was charged with DUI on Monday. The school suspended him and his fraternity.
BRING `EM OUT
Kentucky's announced attendance of 60,037 on a rainy night was a season high after it failed to break 50,000 for its previous two home games.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Mississippi State will likely fall a few spots in the Top 25 after moving up this week.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs drove 80 yards for their lone TD and highlight on a night one of the SEC's most physical teams was pushed all over the field. Dual threat QB Fitzgerald was 16 of 31 for 145 yards but limited from doing damage with his feet as usual. Defensively, the Bulldogs had no answer for Snell once he got going and managed just 201 yards after entering the game averaging 587.7.
Kentucky: Not since 2008 have the Wildcats begun 4-0 in league play, while their 2-0 SEC start is their best since 1977. But they're there because they controlled the line of scrimmage most of the game and didn't falter after squandering some early opportunities. The defense but didn't break through until after allowing MSU to score first. They also recorded three sacks that not only stifled the Bulldogs' comeback hopes, but earned consecutive wins over ranked opponents for the first time since 1977.
''We talked all week that the more physical team was going to win,'' coach Mark Stoops said. ''We talked all week about winning the one-on-one matchups. And then, situational football: two-minute drives, third down, red zone. That's what we did.''
UP NEXT
Mississippi State faces its second consecutive SEC East school when it hosts Florida on Saturday. It's also the first time the Bulldogs face former coach Dan Mullen, who guided them from 2009-17 before taking over the Gators this season.
Kentucky hosts SEC East foe South Carolina, seeking its fifth consecutive series victory over the Gamecocks.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|18
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|6
|3
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|178
|281
|Total Plays
|60
|61
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|229
|Rush Attempts
|28
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|122
|52
|Comp. - Att.
|16-32
|8-14
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|3.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-23
|3-19
|Penalties - Yards
|16-139
|5-42
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-37.6
|5-44.2
|Return Yards
|63
|71
|Punts - Returns
|2-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-60
|2-36
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-35
|Kicking
|1/2
|4/5
|Extra Points
|1/1
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|122
|PASS YDS
|52
|
|
|56
|RUSH YDS
|229
|
|
|178
|TOTAL YDS
|281
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
|N. Fitzgerald
|16/32
|145
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ae. Williams 26 RB
|Ae. Williams
|8
|22
|0
|8
|
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
|N. Fitzgerald
|16
|20
|1
|12
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|4
|14
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Mitchell 87 WR
|O. Mitchell
|6
|65
|0
|21
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|2
|36
|0
|24
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
|Ju. Johnson
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
Ae. Williams 26 RB
|Ae. Williams
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Au. Williams 85 WR
|Au. Williams
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
K. Mixon 23 WR
|K. Mixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Green 82 TE
|F. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons 94 DT
|J. Simmons
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sweat 9 DE
|M. Sweat
|4-2
|1.5
|0
|
M. Smitherman 8 CB
|M. Smitherman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
M. McLaurin 41 S
|M. McLaurin
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hoyett 95 DT
|B. Hoyett
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
Ke. Jones 92 DT
|Ke. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 4 DE
|G. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rayford 24 CB
|C. Rayford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 5 DE
|C. Rivers
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Thomas 34 DT
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cole 32 S
|B. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Landrews 11 S
|J. Landrews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Adams 43 DE
|F. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 42 P
|T. Day
|7
|37.9
|3
|59
|
K. Schexnayder 27 P
|K. Schexnayder
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Mixon 23 WR
|K. Mixon
|2
|1.5
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|8/14
|71
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Baker 2 WR
|D. Baker
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
C. Conrad 87 TE
|C. Conrad
|2
|22
|0
|23
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|3
|15
|0
|6
|
J. Ali 82 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Richardson 11 WR
|T. Richardson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ka. Daniel 56 LB
|Ka. Daniel
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 LB
|J. Jones
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 LB
|J. Allen
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. West 25 S
|D. West
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Edwards 7 S
|M. Edwards
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baity 8 CB
|D. Baity
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Dubose 98 DT
|T. Dubose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Westry 21 CB
|C. Westry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Looney 59 DT
|K. Looney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Daniel 20 DE
|Ke. Daniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 91 DE
|C. Taylor
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Middleton 99 DT
|A. Middleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 S
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 90 DE
|T. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 S
|T. Ajian
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Butler 95 K
|M. Butler
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|5
|44.2
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|2
|18.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
AF
UTAHST
32
35
4th 11:50 ESP2
-
EMICH
SDGST
17
17
4th 5:45 CBSSN
-
ARIZST
10WASH
13
27
4th 6:38 ESPN
-
DUQ
HAWAII
14
20
2nd 5:20
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
17
31
Final ESPN
-
FAU
16UCF
36
56
Final ESPN
-
10PSU
ILL
63
24
Final FS1
-
WASHST
USC
36
39
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
MISS
17
38
Final SECN
-
NAVY
SMU
30
31
Final/OT ESNN
-
AKRON
IOWAST
13
26
Final
-
2UGA
MIZZOU
43
29
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
CINCY
30
34
Final ESPU
-
MINN
MD
13
42
Final BTN
-
23BC
PURDUE
13
30
Final ESPN2
-
NEB
19MICH
10
56
Final FS1
-
NEVADA
TOLEDO
44
63
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
RUT
42
13
Final BTN+
-
8ND
WAKE
56
27
Final ABC
-
PITT
UNC
35
38
Final
-
LVILLE
UVA
3
27
Final
-
WMICH
GAST
34
15
Final ESP+
-
WKY
BALLST
28
20
Final ESP3
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
38
23
Final ESP+
-
ME
CMICH
5
17
Final ESP+
-
ILST
COLOST
35
19
Final ATSN
-
22TXAM
1BAMA
23
45
Final CBS
-
KSTATE
12WVU
6
35
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
7
26
Final FS1
-
NILL
FSU
19
37
Final ESPU
-
NCCEN
DUKE
13
55
Final
-
GRDWB
APLST
7
72
Final ESP+
-
13VATECH
ODU
35
49
Final CBSSN
-
3CLEM
GATECH
49
21
Final ABC
-
TULANE
4OHIOST
6
49
Final BTN
-
FIU
21MIAMI
17
31
Final ESPN2
-
CHARLO
MA
31
49
Final ELEV
-
ARIZ
OREGST
35
14
Final PACN
-
SC
VANDY
37
14
Final SECN
-
UCONN
CUSE
21
51
Final ESNN
-
17TCU
TEXAS
16
31
Final FOX
-
NTEXAS
LIB
47
7
Final ESP3
-
MCN
25BYU
3
30
Final BYUtv
-
RICE
USM
22
40
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
5OKLA
21
28
Final/OT FSN PPV
-
TXSTSM
TXSA
21
25
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
15OKLAST
41
17
Final FS1
-
LATECH
6LSU
21
38
Final ESPNU
-
FLA
TENN
47
21
Final ESPN
-
14MISSST
UK
7
28
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
MRSHL
37
20
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
ARKST
20
27
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
LALAF
30
28
Final ESP+
-
TROY
LAMON
35
27
Final ESP+
-
ARK
9AUBURN
3
34
Final SECN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
27
20
Final ESP3
-
24MICHST
IND
35
21
Final BTN
-
ECU
SFLA
13
20
Final ESNN
-
7STNFRD
20OREG
38
31
Final/OT ABC
-
SALA
MEMP
35
52
Final ESP3
-
TXSO
HOU
14
70
Final ESP3
-
18WISC
IOWA
28
17
Final FOX