|
|
|WASHST
|USC
USC beats Wash St 39-36 on Daniels' 3 TDs, Tufele's block
LOS ANGELES (AP) Southern California trailed by 13 points in the second half, and the smallish Coliseum crowd grumbled at the prospect of an already shaky season slipping away entirely from this powerhouse program.
Right before the Trojans really got in trouble, they started making big plays. And when Jay Tufele slipped into the perfect spot and got his big arm up to block a field goal, USC's season was back on track.
J.T. Daniels passed for 241 yards and three touchdowns, and Tufele blocked Washington State's attempt at a tying field goal with 1:41 to play in USC's 18th consecutive home victory, 39-36 Friday night.
After back-to-back road losses to Stanford and Texas put the Trojans in dire September straits, the Trojans (2-2, 1-1 Pac-12) fell behind the Cougars early, but made a series of big stops and slick adjustments down the stretch to remain unbeaten at the Coliseum under coach Clay Helton.
None was bigger than the special-teams call on the Cougars' last field goal attempt, allowing Tufele to get in an ideal position for the block.
''The kids knew exactly what to do,'' Helton said. ''Our last team meeting, we showed it. We showed the gap that would be open. It was the absolute perfect call at the right time.''
One year after the Trojans took their first loss of last season in a Friday night game in Pullman, USC showed resilience and fourth-quarter tenacity while avoiding a disastrous start to the season. Vavae Malepeai rushed for his second touchdown with 8:03 to play as USC rallied from two scores down in the second half and eventually held off the Cougars (3-1, 0-1).
''I've always thought that adversity kind of defines who you are,'' Helton said. ''Being in that second half down two scores, a bunch of great kids defined who they are as men, and I can't tell you how proud I am of them.''
Gardner Minshew passed for 344 yards and three touchdowns in the new quarterback's latest strong performance for Washington State, while James Williams and Max Borghi rushed for scores.
Easop Winston caught his second TD pass from Minshew with 10:15 to go, but the Trojans responded with a 56-yard scoring drive. After Malepeai's go-ahead TD and Daniels' pinpoint 2-point conversion pass to Tyler Vaughns, Washington State drove into field goal range in the waning minutes.
That's where Tufele swatted down Blake Mazza's 38-yard attempt with relative ease.
''Looked like they got a pretty good push, and it looked like we struck it low,'' Washington State coach Mike Leach said. ''I thought we played pretty good. We played pretty hard across the board. I think our effort is great. We've got to become a more consistent team.''
The Trojans' special teams have made several significant mistakes this season, but the unit executed flawlessly at the biggest moment and then celebrated wildly.
''I knew that if we ran it right, it would work perfectly,'' USC linebacker Cameron Smith said. ''It was one of those things we practice and plan, and it worked our way.''
The Cougars led 24-17 at halftime, and they opened the second half with a 75-yard drive capped by Borghi's 13-yard TD run before the Trojans finally responded.
Pittman, whose exceptional catch shortly before halftime was ruled just out of bounds, took a 50-yard pass to the house. USC's defense stiffened and forced two punts before St. Brown's gorgeous TD catch and the extra point put the Trojans up 31-30.
''We left too many drives out there,'' said Minshew, who went 37 for 52 without an interception. ''That was all on me.''
But Winston immediately caught a 59-yard pass down the middle and followed it up with a 4-yard TD catch. Washington State's 2-point conversion attempt failed, and the Cougars didn't score again.
DANIELS' GROWTH
Vaughns and Michael Pittman caught early TD passes from Daniels before the precocious freshman found his high school teammate, Amon-Ra St. Brown, for a beautiful 30-yard TD pass with 14:31 to play. Daniels went 17 for 26 without an interception.
''Each game is more experience,'' Daniels said. ''Personally, I'm pretty happy with this one. Things to learn from and things to celebrate.''
COLISEUM CROWD
The weekday attendance of 52,421 was USC's smallest for a home game since 2001, but was still bigger than many expected for the school's first Friday home game since 1999. Parking and tailgating around the Coliseum is severely limited while the 95-year-old stadium undergoes an extensive renovation.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington State: After opening the season with three victories over modest nonconference opposition, the Cougars responded fairly well to a big step up in competition. Late-game execution wasn't perfect, particularly on special teams, but this loss is no embarrassment for the Cougs or Minshew, who looked excellent again.
USC: The Trojans responded to a major gut check with a series of big second-half plays, particularly by a defense that looked hapless before the break. Although they still made far too many mistakes and committed too many penalties, they'll grow from this one - and their freshman quarterback is getting better every week.
UP NEXT
Washington State: Host Utah next Saturday, Sept. 29.
USC: At Arizona next Saturday, Sept. 29.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|23
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|19
|10
|Penalty
|1
|7
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|434
|341
|Total Plays
|76
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|113
|Rush Attempts
|24
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|343
|228
|Comp. - Att.
|37-52
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|8.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-1
|2-13
|Penalties - Yards
|11-118
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.3
|5-39.4
|Return Yards
|46
|129
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|6-129
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/5
|5/5
|Extra Points
|3/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|343
|PASS YDS
|228
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|113
|
|
|434
|TOTAL YDS
|341
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Minshew II 16 QB
|G. Minshew II
|37/52
|344
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 32 RB
|J. Williams
|17
|54
|1
|8
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|3
|29
|1
|14
|
G. Minshew II 16 QB
|G. Minshew II
|4
|8
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
|E. Winston Jr.
|6
|143
|2
|59
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|7
|63
|0
|25
|
D. Patmon 12 WR
|D. Patmon
|6
|55
|1
|12
|
J. Williams 32 RB
|J. Williams
|7
|34
|0
|14
|
K. Sweet 17 WR
|K. Sweet
|2
|21
|0
|17
|
K. Harrington 24 RB
|K. Harrington
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|4
|8
|0
|5
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Martin 1 WR
|D. Martin
|3
|1
|0
|3
|
R. Bell 81 WR
|R. Bell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Molton 3 CB
|D. Molton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Pelluer 47 LB
|P. Pelluer
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Harper Jr. 2 DB
|S. Harper Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Dale 26 DB
|H. Dale
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tago 45 DL
|L. Tago
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 25 S
|S. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 S
|J. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Taylor III 27 LB
|W. Taylor III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Molton 3 CB
|D. Molton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Silvels 20 LB
|D. Silvels
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
|W. Rodgers III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sherman 41 LB
|D. Sherman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 P
|B. Mazza
|1/2
|50
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|20.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Sweet 17 WR
|K. Sweet
|2
|2.5
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|17/26
|241
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|13
|78
|2
|21
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|8
|77
|0
|50
|
A. Ware 28 RB
|A. Ware
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|6
|-13
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
|M. Pittman Jr.
|2
|72
|1
|50
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|7
|64
|1
|21
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|48
|0
|44
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|2
|38
|1
|30
|
T. Sidney 13 WR
|T. Sidney
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Ware 28 RB
|A. Ware
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Smith 35 LB
|C. Smith
|13-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Harris 27 CB
|A. Harris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
|J. Houston Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Gustin 45 LB
|P. Gustin
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Marshall 8 CB
|I. Marshall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 CB
|G. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jones 13 LB
|L. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dorton 44 DL
|M. Dorton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rector 89 DL
|C. Rector
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tell III 7 S
|M. Tell III
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tufele 78 DL
|J. Tufele
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 4 CB
|O. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Brown 49 K
|M. Brown
|1/1
|26
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Budrovich 46 P
|R. Budrovich
|5
|39.4
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|4
|22.8
|35
|0
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|2
|19.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
17
31
Final ESPN
-
FAU
16UCF
36
56
Final ESPN
-
10PSU
ILL
63
24
Final FS1
-
WASHST
USC
36
39
Final ESPN
-
8ND
WAKE
0
059 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
2UGA
MIZZOU
0
065 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
KENTST
MISS
0
074 O/U
-29.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
SMU
0
060 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ESNN
-
NEVADA
TOLEDO
0
067.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
AKRON
IOWAST
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 12:00pm
-
MINN
MD
0
048 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN+
-
NEB
19MICH
0
050.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
23BC
PURDUE
0
065 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
BUFF
RUT
0
052.5 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm BTN+
-
OHIO
CINCY
0
053.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
PITT
UNC
0
048 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:20pm
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
052 O/U
-5.5
Sat 12:30pm
-
WMICH
GAST
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ILST
COLOST
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ATSN
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
054.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
ME
CMICH
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
BALLST
0
054 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
KSTATE
12WVU
0
060.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
13VATECH
ODU
0
051 O/U
+27.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
22TXAM
1BAMA
0
061 O/U
-26
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TULANE
4OHIOST
0
068 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN+
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
055.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
NCCEN
DUKE
0
0
Sat 3:30pm
-
NILL
FSU
0
045 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
GRDWB
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
21MIAMI
0
056 O/U
-26.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
3CLEM
GATECH
0
052.5 O/U
+16
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
CHARLO
MA
0
058 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ELEV
-
SC
VANDY
0
053 O/U
+2.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARIZ
OREGST
0
074.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
UCONN
CUSE
0
075 O/U
-29
Sat 4:00pm ESNN
-
17TCU
TEXAS
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 4:30pm FOX
-
MCN
25BYU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
LIB
0
069.5 O/U
+12.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
TXTECH
15OKLAST
0
076.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
ARMY
5OKLA
0
059.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:00pm FSN PPV
-
RICE
USM
0
053.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
LAMON
0
060 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
TXSA
0
051 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NCST
MRSHL
0
056.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
14MISSST
UK
0
056 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CSTCAR
LALAF
0
064 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
TENN
0
045 O/U
+4
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
6LSU
0
051 O/U
-20
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
UNLV
ARKST
0
067 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
ARK
9AUBURN
0
057.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
0
048.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP3
-
24MICHST
IND
0
048.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN+
-
SALA
MEMP
0
067 O/U
-31.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
7STNFRD
20OREG
0
056.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
TXSO
HOU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
ECU
SFLA
0
068 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ESNN
-
18WISC
IOWA
0
042.5 O/U
+3
Sat 8:30pm FOX
-
AF
UTAHST
0
059.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
EMICH
SDGST
0
048.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
10WASH
0
051 O/U
-18
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am