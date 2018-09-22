Drive Chart
USC beats Wash St 39-36 on Daniels' 3 TDs, Tufele's block

  • Sep 22, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Southern California trailed by 13 points in the second half, and the smallish Coliseum crowd grumbled at the prospect of an already shaky season slipping away entirely from this powerhouse program.

Right before the Trojans really got in trouble, they started making big plays. And when Jay Tufele slipped into the perfect spot and got his big arm up to block a field goal, USC's season was back on track.

J.T. Daniels passed for 241 yards and three touchdowns, and Tufele blocked Washington State's attempt at a tying field goal with 1:41 to play in USC's 18th consecutive home victory, 39-36 Friday night.

After back-to-back road losses to Stanford and Texas put the Trojans in dire September straits, the Trojans (2-2, 1-1 Pac-12) fell behind the Cougars early, but made a series of big stops and slick adjustments down the stretch to remain unbeaten at the Coliseum under coach Clay Helton.

None was bigger than the special-teams call on the Cougars' last field goal attempt, allowing Tufele to get in an ideal position for the block.

''The kids knew exactly what to do,'' Helton said. ''Our last team meeting, we showed it. We showed the gap that would be open. It was the absolute perfect call at the right time.''

One year after the Trojans took their first loss of last season in a Friday night game in Pullman, USC showed resilience and fourth-quarter tenacity while avoiding a disastrous start to the season. Vavae Malepeai rushed for his second touchdown with 8:03 to play as USC rallied from two scores down in the second half and eventually held off the Cougars (3-1, 0-1).

''I've always thought that adversity kind of defines who you are,'' Helton said. ''Being in that second half down two scores, a bunch of great kids defined who they are as men, and I can't tell you how proud I am of them.''

Gardner Minshew passed for 344 yards and three touchdowns in the new quarterback's latest strong performance for Washington State, while James Williams and Max Borghi rushed for scores.

Easop Winston caught his second TD pass from Minshew with 10:15 to go, but the Trojans responded with a 56-yard scoring drive. After Malepeai's go-ahead TD and Daniels' pinpoint 2-point conversion pass to Tyler Vaughns, Washington State drove into field goal range in the waning minutes.

That's where Tufele swatted down Blake Mazza's 38-yard attempt with relative ease.

''Looked like they got a pretty good push, and it looked like we struck it low,'' Washington State coach Mike Leach said. ''I thought we played pretty good. We played pretty hard across the board. I think our effort is great. We've got to become a more consistent team.''

The Trojans' special teams have made several significant mistakes this season, but the unit executed flawlessly at the biggest moment and then celebrated wildly.

''I knew that if we ran it right, it would work perfectly,'' USC linebacker Cameron Smith said. ''It was one of those things we practice and plan, and it worked our way.''

The Cougars led 24-17 at halftime, and they opened the second half with a 75-yard drive capped by Borghi's 13-yard TD run before the Trojans finally responded.

Pittman, whose exceptional catch shortly before halftime was ruled just out of bounds, took a 50-yard pass to the house. USC's defense stiffened and forced two punts before St. Brown's gorgeous TD catch and the extra point put the Trojans up 31-30.

''We left too many drives out there,'' said Minshew, who went 37 for 52 without an interception. ''That was all on me.''

But Winston immediately caught a 59-yard pass down the middle and followed it up with a 4-yard TD catch. Washington State's 2-point conversion attempt failed, and the Cougars didn't score again.

DANIELS' GROWTH

Vaughns and Michael Pittman caught early TD passes from Daniels before the precocious freshman found his high school teammate, Amon-Ra St. Brown, for a beautiful 30-yard TD pass with 14:31 to play. Daniels went 17 for 26 without an interception.

''Each game is more experience,'' Daniels said. ''Personally, I'm pretty happy with this one. Things to learn from and things to celebrate.''

COLISEUM CROWD

The weekday attendance of 52,421 was USC's smallest for a home game since 2001, but was still bigger than many expected for the school's first Friday home game since 1999. Parking and tailgating around the Coliseum is severely limited while the 95-year-old stadium undergoes an extensive renovation.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington State: After opening the season with three victories over modest nonconference opposition, the Cougars responded fairly well to a big step up in competition. Late-game execution wasn't perfect, particularly on special teams, but this loss is no embarrassment for the Cougs or Minshew, who looked excellent again.

USC: The Trojans responded to a major gut check with a series of big second-half plays, particularly by a defense that looked hapless before the break. Although they still made far too many mistakes and committed too many penalties, they'll grow from this one - and their freshman quarterback is getting better every week.

UP NEXT

Washington State: Host Utah next Saturday, Sept. 29.

USC: At Arizona next Saturday, Sept. 29.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 8:03
18-J.Daniels complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to WST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
39
Touchdown 8:03
29-V.Malepeai runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
67
yds
02:02
pos
36
37
Missed Two Point Conversion 10:15
16-G.Minshew incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
plays
yds
pos
36
31
Touchdown 10:15
16-G.Minshew complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
76
yds
04:08
pos
36
31
Point After TD 14:31
49-M.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
31
Touchdown 14:31
18-J.Daniels complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
84
yds
03:10
pos
30
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:03
49-M.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
24
Touchdown 9:03
18-J.Daniels complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
01:07
pos
30
23
Missed Point After Touchdown 10:21
40-B.Mazza extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
30
17
Touchdown 10:21
21-M.Borghi runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
04:39
pos
30
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:02
49-M.Brown 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
81
yds
01:29
pos
24
17
Point After TD 1:39
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 1:39
16-G.Minshew complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:24
pos
23
14
Point After TD 9:55
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 9:55
16-G.Minshew complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:28
pos
16
14
Point After TD 12:23
49-M.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 12:23
18-J.Daniels complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
85
yds
01:00
pos
10
13
Point After TD 13:29
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 13:29
32-J.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
49
yds
04:48
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:24
40-B.Mazza 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
7
yds
01:28
pos
3
7
Point After TD 12:56
49-M.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:56
29-V.Malepeai runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:04
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 23
Rushing 4 6
Passing 19 10
Penalty 1 7
3rd Down Conv 7-16 3-9
4th Down Conv 3-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 434 341
Total Plays 76 57
Avg Gain 5.7 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 91 113
Rush Attempts 24 31
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 3.6
Net Yards Passing 343 228
Comp. - Att. 37-52 17-26
Yards Per Pass 6.6 8.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-1 2-13
Penalties - Yards 11-118 8-65
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-46.3 5-39.4
Return Yards 46 129
Punts - Returns 2-5 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-41 6-129
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/5 5/5
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Washington St. 3-1 3216636
USC 2-2 71071539
O/U 51, USC -4.5
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA
 343 PASS YDS 228
91 RUSH YDS 113
434 TOTAL YDS 341
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.2% 344 3 0 145.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71% 1547 11 3 144.8
G. Minshew II 37/52 344 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 191 5
J. Williams 17 54 1 8
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 104 3
M. Borghi 3 29 1 14
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 38 1
G. Minshew II 4 8 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 143 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 212 4
E. Winston Jr. 6 143 2 59
J. Calvin 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 251 0
J. Calvin 7 63 0 25
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 235 1
D. Patmon 6 55 1 12
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 161 2
J. Williams 7 34 0 14
K. Sweet 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 157 0
K. Sweet 2 21 0 17
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 38 0
K. Harrington 1 11 0 11
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 60 1
M. Borghi 4 8 0 5
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 95 0
T. Harris 1 8 0 8
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 291 3
D. Martin 3 1 0 3
R. Bell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 53 0
R. Bell 0 0 0 0
D. Molton 3 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Molton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Pelluer 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
P. Pelluer 9-2 1.0 0
S. Harper Jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Harper Jr. 5-1 0.0 0
H. Dale 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
H. Dale 4-3 0.5 0
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Woods 4-0 0.0 0
L. Tago 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Tago 3-0 0.0 0
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
J. Thompson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
J. Thompson 3-1 0.0 0
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Taylor III 3-1 0.0 0
D. Molton 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
D. Molton 2-1 0.0 0
D. Silvels 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Silvels 0-1 0.5 0
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Rodgers III 0-1 0.0 0
D. Sherman 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Sherman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/7 20/20
B. Mazza 1/2 50 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 31.5 24 1
T. Harris 2 20.5 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Sweet 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 7.2 3 0
K. Sweet 2 2.5 3 0
USC
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 241 3 0 181.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1060 4 3 126.0
J. Daniels 17/26 241 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 78 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 146 5
V. Malepeai 13 78 2 21
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 196 1
S. Carr 8 77 0 50
A. Ware 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 162 1
A. Ware 1 -5 0 -5
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 -60 0
J. Daniels 6 -13 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 189 1
M. Pittman Jr. 2 72 1 50
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 221 1
T. Vaughns 7 64 1 21
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 135 0
V. Jones Jr. 2 48 0 44
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 342 2
A. St. Brown 2 38 1 30
T. Sidney 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 0
T. Sidney 1 12 0 12
A. Ware 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
A. Ware 1 5 0 5
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 21 0
S. Carr 2 2 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Smith 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-3 0 0.0
C. Smith 13-3 0.0 0
T. Hufanga 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Hufanga 7-1 0.0 0
A. Harris 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Harris 5-0 0.0 0
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Houston Jr. 5-2 0.0 0
P. Gustin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
P. Gustin 4-0 1.0 0
I. Marshall 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Marshall 3-1 0.0 0
G. Johnson 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
L. Jones 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tuipulotu 1-0 0.0 0
M. Dorton 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dorton 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rector 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Rector 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tell III 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Tell III 1-2 0.0 0
K. Mauga 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Mauga 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tufele 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Tufele 1-2 0.0 0
O. Griffin 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0
B. Pili 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Pili 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Brown 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
M. Brown 1/1 26 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Budrovich 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 33.8 0
R. Budrovich 5 39.4 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.8 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 23.1 35 0
V. Jones Jr. 4 22.8 35 0
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 37.0 25 0
S. Carr 2 19.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 13.3 0 0
T. Vaughns 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 WASHST 25 2:08 6 15 Punt
8:52 USC 40 1:28 3 7 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:30 WASHST 41 4:48 16 59 TD
12:23 WASHST 25 2:28 6 75 TD
6:03 WASHST 25 4:24 11 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASHST 25 4:39 12 75 TD
8:57 WASHST 19 2:05 4 14 Punt
5:08 WASHST 28 1:44 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 WASHST 24 4:08 7 76 TD
8:03 WASHST 25 0:55 3 8 Punt
5:39 WASHST 26 3:49 10 53 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USC 25 2:04 6 75 TD
10:41 USC 24 1:42 4 3 Punt
7:10 USC 15 1:31 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 USC 26 1:00 5 74 TD
9:50 USC 27 3:39 7 19 Fumble
1:31 USC 26 1:29 12 66 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:10 USC 35 1:07 3 65 TD
6:42 USC 23 1:23 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:18 USC 36 3:10 11 64 TD
10:05 USC 44 2:02 6 56 TD
6:59 USC 20 1:14 3 5 Punt
1:41 USC 21 1:22 4 18
