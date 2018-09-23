Drive Chart
ARMY
OKLA

No Text

No. 5 Oklahoma escapes with 28-21 OT win over Army

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 23, 2018

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma's College Football Playoff hopes were dangerously close to becoming bleak less than a month into the season.

Kyler Murray threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and Parnell Motley intercepted Kelvin Hopkins' fourth-down pass to help the fifth-ranked Sooners escape with a 28-21 victory over Army on Saturday night.

''Our guys hung in there,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''They trusted that it was going to be a challenge. If there's a couple plays that game that you don't make, it's going to be a close game against them. Those couple plays that we had a chance to separate, we didn't do it.''

Army had the ball for 44:41 and ran 87 plays to Oklahoma's 40. It was the third-fewest offensive plays for Oklahoma in school history and the fewest since running 38 against Colorado in 1960.

Army coach Jeff Monken said the Black Knights would have gone for two and the win if they had scored a touchdown on their overtime possession. The Black Knights were 4 for 4 on fourth-down conversions until Motley's interception.

Oklahoma's fans gave the Black Knights a standing ovation after the game.

''To be part of a football team, to come in here tonight and about pull off a victory against a great football program,'' Monken said. ''I'm just incredibly proud to be part of this football team. I'm proud of our players, it's just a privilege to be part of a group of people who just care so much. It's fun to be part of something like that.''

Kyler Murray passed for 165 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 71 yards and another score and Trey Sermon added 119 yards on 18 carries for Oklahoma. Kenneth Murray had a school-record 28 tackles and Curtis Bolton had 23 for the Sooners (4-0). Murray's total is a Football Bowl Subdivision record, though the NCAA only has kept track since 2000.

Hopkins ran Army's triple-option offense to near perfection for most of the game. He ran for 102 yards and a touchdown while constantly fooling the Sooners with his ball handling, but he threw two critical late interceptions.

''This Army team, them boys were tough,'' Bolton said. ''You can say what you want. It's a little outdated, the triple option. But at the end of the day, them boys are out there trying to win a football game. They did a good job. They played a hell of a football game. I'm glad we came out with the W.''

Oklahoma led 21-14 at halftime after Army had 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drives on its first two possessions. Kyler Murray passed for 123 yards and two touchdows and ran for 40 yards and another score before the break.

Hopkins ran for 55 yards in the first half, including a nifty 5-yard touchdown run. Army (2-2) ran 39 times for 183 yards in the first half and had the ball for 22:01 of the 30 minutes. Oklahoma only had the ball for 20 plays in the first half.

Army picked off Kyler Murray's pass and made the Sooners pay. Andy Davidson scored from 3 yards out, and the Black Knights tied the game at 21 with 1:51 remaining in the third quarter. It was a 19-play, 85-yard drive that took 10:47 off the clock.

Oklahoma drove to the Army 1, but the Black Knights got the stop on fourth-and-goal and took over with 12:23 to go.

Army drove for the win, but Oklahoma's Mark Jackson pressured Hopkins, and defensive end Kenneth Mann caught a deflection to give the Sooners the ball at their 38-yard line. The Black Knights took 10:06 off the clock before turning the ball over.

Kyler Murray ripped runs of 18 and 10 yards to get the Sooners into field-goal range. An option pitch to Sermon for 11 yards and an 8-yard run by Kyler Murray moved it even closer. The Sooners then took a knee to set up the field goal try, but Austin Seibert missed from 33 yards out as time expired to force overtime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Army: The Black Knights improved significantly from their first three games and should be confident against any team on their schedule. Their offensive execution was nearly flawless, and their defense did just enough to keep them in the game.

Oklahoma: The Sooners could not get Army's offense off the field. The good news is they won't face another offense like the Black Knights all year.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Sooners likely will drop a few spots after this one. As solid as Army is, the respect for the Black Knights isn't great enough for the Sooners to avoid being punished for the close call.

HE'S BACK

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield led a thrilling comeback victory for the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night against the New York Jets.

On Saturday, he was back in Norman, exhorting the crowd. Last year's Heisman Trophy winner drew one of the loudest cheers of the night when he was shown on the big screen.

MORE TACKLES

The last time Oklahoma had two players with 20 or more tackles in a game was against Texas in 1974. Dewey Selmon had 22 and Rod Shoate had 21.

UP NEXT

Army travels to Buffalo on Saturday.

Oklahoma hosts Baylor on Saturday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown
1-K.Murray complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
25
yds
pos
21
27
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:51
38-N.Schrage extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 1:51
40-A.Davidson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
21
plays
112
yds
10:47
pos
20
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:25
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 4:25
1-K.Murray runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
66
yds
01:54
pos
14
20
Point After TD 6:19
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 6:19
8-K.Hopkins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
13
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:13
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:13
1-K.Murray complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:36
pos
7
13
Point After TD 2:49
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:49
25-C.Slomka runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
75
yds
09:31
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:20
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:20
1-K.Murray complete to 45-C.Meier. 45-C.Meier runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
02:40
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 19
Rushing 22 10
Passing 3 8
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 13-21 1-3
4th Down Conv 4-5 0-1
Total Net Yards 379 346
Total Plays 87 40
Avg Gain 4.4 8.7
Net Yards Rushing 339 190
Rush Attempts 78 25
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 7.6
Net Yards Passing 40 156
Comp. - Att. 3-9 11-15
Yards Per Pass 4.4 10.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-9
Penalties - Yards 6-50 4-20
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 2-41.5 1-36.0
Return Yards 0 93
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-80
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-6
Kicking 3/4 4/5
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
Army West Point 2-2 7770021
5 Oklahoma 4-0 14700728
O/U 59.5, OKLA -31
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, OK
 40 PASS YDS 156
339 RUSH YDS 190
379 TOTAL YDS 346
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 40 0 2 29.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.7% 460 2 2 135.3
K. Hopkins Jr. 3/8 40 0 2
F. Cooper 1 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
F. Cooper 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 102 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 308 4
K. Hopkins Jr. 25 102 1 13
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 80 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 120 0
K. Walker 12 80 0 23
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 71 0
D. Woolfolk 21 71 0 11
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 36 0
J. Asberry 5 36 0 14
A. Davidson 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 1
A. Davidson 5 20 1 6
C. Holt 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 166 1
C. Holt 5 16 0 5
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 160 3
C. Slomka 3 7 1 4
G. Coates 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Coates 1 4 0 4
S. McCoy 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
S. McCoy 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 117 0
K. Walker 3 40 0 15
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Asberry 0 0 0 0
G. Coates 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
G. Coates 0 0 0 0
K. Cline 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Cline 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Regan 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
M. Regan 7-0 0.0 0
J. McClinton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. McClinton 6-0 0.0 0
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
E. Riley 5-1 0.0 0
J. Nachtigal 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
J. Nachtigal 4-1 1.0 0
M. Reynolds 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Reynolds 2-0 0.0 1
C. Ramirez 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ramirez 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wright 77 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
J. Gibson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Gibson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Christansen 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Christansen 1-1 0.0 0
W. Oyetuga 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Oyetuga 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Schrage 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
N. Schrage 0/0 0 1/1 1
J. Abercrombie 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
J. Abercrombie 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Schrage 38 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
N. Schrage 1 49.0 0 49
Z. Potter 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 32.1 1
Z. Potter 1 34.0 1 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 165 3 1 218.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 1028 11 2 203.0
Ky. Murray 11/15 165 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 119 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 275 2
T. Sermon 18 119 0 22
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 240 3
Ky. Murray 7 71 1 33
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 117 0
G. Calcaterra 2 47 0 33
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 111 1
L. Morris 1 38 0 38
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 247 4
C. Lamb 4 22 2 11
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 1
M. Tease 1 20 0 20
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 2
A. Miller 1 15 0 15
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Pledger 1 12 0 12
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 1
C. Meier 1 11 1 11
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 412 3
M. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Bolton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
20-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-3 0 0.0
C. Bolton 20-3 0.0 0
Ke. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-12 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-12 0 0.0
Ke. Murray 15-12 0.0 0
M. Jackson, Jr. 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 0.0
M. Jackson, Jr. 11-4 0.0 0
R. Jones 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
R. Jones 8-0 0.0 0
K. Haughton 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
K. Haughton 7-2 0.0 0
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 1 0.0
K. Mann 5-5 0.0 1
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
P. Motley 3-0 0.0 1
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 2-6 0.0 0
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Bledsoe 2-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Perkins 2-0 0.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 2-2 0.0 0
T. Norwood 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Norwood 1-1 0.0 0
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ky. Murray 0-1 0.0 0
D. Faamatau 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Faamatau 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/5 23/23
A. Seibert 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 41.3 0
A. Seibert 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 26.7 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 26.7 32 0
B. Radley-Hiles 3 26.7 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 12.6 7 0
C. Lamb 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 ARMY 25 9:31 16 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 ARMY 25 0:00 17 75 TD
4:25 ARMY 25 2:57 8 32 Punt
0:39 ARMY 46 0:29 4 28 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARMY 25 1:30 3 1 Punt
12:38 ARMY 15 10:47 21 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 ARMY 1 10:00 17 37 INT
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
OKLA 25 5 3 End of Quarter
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 32 2:40 6 68 TD
2:49 OKLA 35 2:36 6 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:19 OKLA 34 1:54 4 66 TD
1:20 OKLA 4 0:35 4 27 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 OKLA 32 0:33 2 -17 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:51 OKLA 21 1:31 9 78 Downs
2:17 OKLA 38 2:15 7 46 FG Miss
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
ARMY 25 3 25 TD
