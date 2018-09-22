|
North Carolina beats Pittsburgh 38-35 in its ACC opener
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Antonio Williams ran for two scores while Nathan Elliott threw for two more to help North Carolina beat Pittsburgh 38-35 on Saturday in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener.
Williams finished with a career-best 114 yards rushing for the Tar Heels (1-2, 1-0 ACC), who put together a solid all-around showing after road losses at California and East Carolina. Elliott also had a big day, shaking off two games worth of accuracy issues to throw for a career-best 313 yards while completing 71 percent of his passes.
Perhaps more importantly, UNC's frequently shaky defense contributed big plays of its own, coming up with three sacks and holding Pitt to minus-5 yards in the third quarter as the Tar Heels erased a 28-21 halftime deficit.
Kenny Pickett threw for two scores and ran for another for Pitt (2-2, 1-1), which fell to 0-6 against its Coastal Division foe since joining the ACC in 2013.
THE TAKEAWAY
Pitt: The Panthers' second-half offensive struggles resurfaced again. Pitt had managed only a field goal after halftime in its first three games this season, then couldn't sustain drives to keep up with the Tar Heels after halftime in this one. Pitt finally snapped its second-half TD drought with Pickett's 16-yard pass to Maurice Ffrench with 3:12 left to make it a one-possession game but couldn't get a stop on UNC's ensuing clock-killing drive.
UNC: Facing the possibility of their first 0-3 start since 2003, the Tar Heels responded well after an unusual gap in the schedule. Hurricane Florence forced the cancellation of last week's home opener against No. 16 UCF, and the Tar Heels didn't practice for four days. But the offense easily had its most efficient showing of the season, while a defense that struggled for a stop before halftime came up with some negative-yardage plays in the third quarter as the Tar Heels made their move to lead 38-28 entering the final 15 minutes.
UP NEXT
Pitt: The Panthers visit No. 16 UCF next Saturday.
UNC: The Tar Heels travel to No. 21 Miami on Thursday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|23
|Rushing
|12
|9
|Passing
|8
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|375
|476
|Total Plays
|69
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|228
|173
|Rush Attempts
|36
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|147
|303
|Comp. - Att.
|19-33
|22-31
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|9.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-27
|1-10
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-35.8
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|123
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|3-27
|3--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-96
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|6/7
|Extra Points
|5/5
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|303
|
|
|228
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|375
|TOTAL YDS
|476
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|19/33
|174
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hall 22 RB
|D. Hall
|6
|84
|1
|65
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
|Q. Ollison
|12
|72
|1
|28
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|13
|37
|1
|15
|
M. Salahuddin 7 RB
|M. Salahuddin
|3
|34
|0
|23
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|2
|76
|0
|42
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|7
|65
|1
|16
|
G. Aston 35 FB
|G. Aston
|4
|23
|1
|8
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
|R. Araujo-Lopes
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
|Q. Ollison
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Mathews 6 WR
|A. Mathews
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
|D. Butler-Jenkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Bickhart 85 WR
|G. Bickhart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 22 RB
|D. Hall
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wirginis 58 LB
|Q. Wirginis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Idowu 23 LB
|O. Idowu
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs 20 DB
|D. Briggs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brightwell 9 LB
|S. Brightwell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weaver 17 DL
|R. Weaver
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Roy 93 DL
|S. Roy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Motley 32 DB
|P. Motley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Zeise 25 LB
|E. Zeise
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stocker 7 DB
|J. Stocker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 34 DL
|A. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 27 DB
|B. Garner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Camp 10 DL
|K. Camp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hendrix 8 DL
|D. Hendrix
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Reynolds 44 LB
|E. Reynolds
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Twyman 55 DL
|J. Twyman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|6
|35.8
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|4
|24.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
|R. Araujo-Lopes
|3
|9.0
|12
|0
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Elliott 11 QB
|N. Elliott
|22/31
|313
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Williams 24 RB
|A. Williams
|16
|114
|2
|37
|
J. Brown 2 RB
|J. Brown
|9
|29
|1
|9
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|6
|28
|0
|16
|
A. Ratliff-Williams 17 WR
|A. Ratliff-Williams
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
N. Elliott 11 QB
|N. Elliott
|4
|-8
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Newsome 19 WR
|D. Newsome
|6
|110
|0
|47
|
A. Ratliff-Williams 17 WR
|A. Ratliff-Williams
|4
|84
|0
|37
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|4
|36
|1
|31
|
D. Brown 21 WR
|D. Brown
|2
|32
|1
|19
|
T. Jackson 48 WR
|T. Jackson
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Bargas 80 TE
|J. Bargas
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Williams 24 RB
|A. Williams
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Brown 2 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Green 13 WR
|A. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson 85 WR
|R. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Holcomb 36 LB
|C. Holcomb
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 27 DB
|T. Morrison
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 12 DE
|T. Fox
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Smith 7 LB
|J. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wolfolk 11 DB
|M. Wolfolk
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ross 8 CB
|G. Ross
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Britt 29 S
|J. Britt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cater 33 DE
|A. Cater
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Rene 5 CB
|P. Rene
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 3 LB
|D. Ross
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dalton 97 DT
|J. Dalton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strowbridge 55 DL
|J. Strowbridge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 95 DL
|T. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sails 9 CB
|K. Sails
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clarke 49 DT
|J. Clarke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ford 16 S
|D. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
F. Jones 98 K
|F. Jones
|1/2
|37
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Lent 91 P
|H. Lent
|4
|45.5
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 19 WR
|D. Newsome
|3
|-0.7
|2
|0
-
WMICH
GAST
34
15
3rd 1:21 ESP+
-
ILST
COLOST
7
6
2nd 2:09 ATSN
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
17
3
2nd 4:16 ESP+
-
WKY
BALLST
7
10
2nd 1:23 ESP3
-
ME
CMICH
0
7
2nd 2:30 ESP+
-
GRDWB
APLST
7
28
1st 0:08 ESP+
-
NCCEN
DUKE
7
20
1st 0:00
-
NILL
FSU
0
14
2nd 11:48 ESPU
-
22TXAM
1BAMA
7
7
1st 1:25 CBS
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
14
2nd 14:52 FS1
-
13VATECH
ODU
7
7
1st 0:00 CBSSN
-
KSTATE
12WVU
0
7
2nd 14:12 ESPN
-
TULANE
4OHIOST
0
21
1st 0:32 BTN
-
3CLEM
GATECH
7
0
2nd 11:55 ABC
-
CHARLO
MA
0
28
1st 0:00 ELEV
-
FIU
21MIAMI
0
14
2nd 13:29 ESPN2
-
SC
VANDY
7
0
1st 8:45 SECN
-
UCONN
CUSE
0
7
1st 7:54 ESNN
-
ARIZ
OREGST
7
0
1st 11:46 PACN
-
KENTST
MISS
17
31
Delay SECN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
17
31
Final ESPN
-
FAU
16UCF
36
56
Final ESPN
-
10PSU
ILL
63
24
Final FS1
-
WASHST
USC
36
39
Final ESPN
-
MINN
MD
13
42
Final BTN
-
OHIO
CINCY
30
34
Final ESPU
-
NAVY
SMU
30
31
Final/OT ESNN
-
2UGA
MIZZOU
43
29
Final ESPN
-
23BC
PURDUE
13
30
Final ESPN2
-
NEB
19MICH
10
56
Final FS1
-
8ND
WAKE
56
27
Final ABC
-
AKRON
IOWAST
13
26
Final
-
NEVADA
TOLEDO
44
63
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
RUT
42
13
Final BTN+
-
PITT
UNC
35
38
Final
-
LVILLE
UVA
3
27
Final
-
17TCU
TEXAS
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 4:30pm FOX
-
MCN
25BYU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm BYUtv
-
NTEXAS
LIB
0
069.5 O/U
+12.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
TXTECH
15OKLAST
0
076.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
RICE
USM
0
053.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
LAMON
0
060 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
LALAF
0
064 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
TXSA
0
051 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARMY
5OKLA
0
059.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:00pm FSN PPV
-
NCST
MRSHL
0
056.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
14MISSST
UK
0
056 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
FLA
TENN
0
045 O/U
+4
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
6LSU
0
051 O/U
-20
Sat 7:00pm ESPNU
-
UNLV
ARKST
0
067 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
ARK
9AUBURN
0
057.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
0
048.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP3
-
24MICHST
IND
0
048.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SALA
MEMP
0
067 O/U
-31.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
7STNFRD
20OREG
0
056.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
TXSO
HOU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
ECU
SFLA
0
068 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ESNN
-
18WISC
IOWA
0
042.5 O/U
+3
Sat 8:30pm FOX
-
AF
UTAHST
0
059.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
EMICH
SDGST
0
048.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
10WASH
0
051 O/U
-18
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am