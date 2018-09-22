Drive Chart
PITT
UNC

No Text

North Carolina beats Pittsburgh 38-35 in its ACC opener

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 22, 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Antonio Williams ran for two scores while Nathan Elliott threw for two more to help North Carolina beat Pittsburgh 38-35 on Saturday in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Williams finished with a career-best 114 yards rushing for the Tar Heels (1-2, 1-0 ACC), who put together a solid all-around showing after road losses at California and East Carolina. Elliott also had a big day, shaking off two games worth of accuracy issues to throw for a career-best 313 yards while completing 71 percent of his passes.

Perhaps more importantly, UNC's frequently shaky defense contributed big plays of its own, coming up with three sacks and holding Pitt to minus-5 yards in the third quarter as the Tar Heels erased a 28-21 halftime deficit.

Kenny Pickett threw for two scores and ran for another for Pitt (2-2, 1-1), which fell to 0-6 against its Coastal Division foe since joining the ACC in 2013.

THE TAKEAWAY

Pitt: The Panthers' second-half offensive struggles resurfaced again. Pitt had managed only a field goal after halftime in its first three games this season, then couldn't sustain drives to keep up with the Tar Heels after halftime in this one. Pitt finally snapped its second-half TD drought with Pickett's 16-yard pass to Maurice Ffrench with 3:12 left to make it a one-possession game but couldn't get a stop on UNC's ensuing clock-killing drive.

UNC: Facing the possibility of their first 0-3 start since 2003, the Tar Heels responded well after an unusual gap in the schedule. Hurricane Florence forced the cancellation of last week's home opener against No. 16 UCF, and the Tar Heels didn't practice for four days. But the offense easily had its most efficient showing of the season, while a defense that struggled for a stop before halftime came up with some negative-yardage plays in the third quarter as the Tar Heels made their move to lead 38-28 entering the final 15 minutes.

UP NEXT

Pitt: The Panthers visit No. 16 UCF next Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels travel to No. 21 Miami on Thursday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:12
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
38
Touchdown 3:12
8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
81
yds
01:55
pos
34
38
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:40
98-F.Jones 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
24
yds
02:24
pos
28
38
Point After TD 4:12
98-F.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
35
Touchdown 4:12
11-N.Elliott complete to 21-D.Brown. 21-D.Brown runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
37
yds
01:36
pos
28
34
Point After TD 7:17
98-F.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 7:17
2-J.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
51
yds
02:36
pos
28
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:35
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 0:35
8-K.Pickett complete to 35-G.Aston. 35-G.Aston runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
56
yds
01:00
pos
27
21
Point After TD 3:07
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 3:07
22-D.Hall runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
85
yds
02:43
pos
20
21
Point After TD 5:56
98-F.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 5:56
11-N.Elliott complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:00
pos
14
20
Point After TD 7:56
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 7:56
30-Q.Ollison runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
64
yds
03:46
pos
13
14
Point After TD 14:36
98-F.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 14:36
24-A.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:02
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:31
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:31
8-K.Pickett runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:31
pos
6
7
Point After TD 7:02
98-F.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:02
24-A.Williams runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
02:49
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 23
Rushing 12 9
Passing 8 13
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 8-16 7-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 375 476
Total Plays 69 71
Avg Gain 5.4 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 228 173
Rush Attempts 36 40
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 4.3
Net Yards Passing 147 303
Comp. - Att. 19-33 22-31
Yards Per Pass 4.5 9.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-27 1-10
Penalties - Yards 5-45 5-45
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-35.8 4-45.5
Return Yards 123 -2
Punts - Returns 3-27 3--2
Kickoffs - Returns 4-96 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/6 6/7
Extra Points 5/5 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Pittsburgh 2-1 7210735
North Carolina 0-2 71417038
O/U 48, UNC +3.5
Kenan Memorial Stadium Chapel Hill, NC
 147 PASS YDS 303
228 RUSH YDS 173
375 TOTAL YDS 476
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 174 2 0 121.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 580 4 3 120.8
K. Pickett 19/33 174 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 84 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 163 2
D. Hall 6 84 1 65
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 355 4
Q. Ollison 12 72 1 28
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 117 2
K. Pickett 13 37 1 15
M. Salahuddin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
M. Salahuddin 3 34 0 23
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 1
M. Ffrench 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 224 0
T. Mack 2 76 0 42
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 94 1
M. Ffrench 7 65 1 16
G. Aston 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 59 1
G. Aston 4 23 1 8
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
S. Jacques-Louis 1 9 0 9
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 103 2
R. Araujo-Lopes 2 8 0 5
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
Q. Ollison 1 8 0 8
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
A. Mathews 0 0 0 0
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Butler-Jenkins 0 0 0 0
G. Bickhart 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Bickhart 0 0 0 0
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
D. Hall 1 -3 0 0
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -12 0
K. Pickett 1 -12 0 -12
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
D. Hamlin 6-1 0.0 0
Q. Wirginis 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Q. Wirginis 5-1 0.0 0
O. Idowu 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
O. Idowu 5-2 0.0 0
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 3-1 0.0 0
D. Briggs 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Briggs 3-0 0.0 0
S. Brightwell 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Brightwell 3-0 0.0 0
R. Weaver 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Weaver 3-1 0.0 0
S. Roy 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Roy 2-0 0.0 0
P. Motley 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
P. Motley 2-0 0.0 0
E. Zeise 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Zeise 2-1 0.0 0
J. Stocker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Stocker 2-0 0.0 0
A. Watts 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Watts 2-0 0.0 0
J. Pinnock 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pinnock 1-0 0.0 0
B. Garner 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Garner 1-0 0.0 0
K. Camp 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Camp 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hendrix 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hendrix 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bright 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bright 1-0 0.0 0
E. Reynolds 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Reynolds 1-1 0.0 0
J. Twyman 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Twyman 1-0 0.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
P. Jones II 1-0 1.0 0
D. Green 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Green 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 11/12
A. Kessman 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 35.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 37.2 1
K. Christodoulou 6 35.8 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 24.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 27.0 28 1
M. Ffrench 4 24.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 3.0 12 0
R. Araujo-Lopes 3 9.0 12 0
P. Ford 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
P. Ford 1 0.0 0 0
North Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Elliott 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71% 313 2 0 177.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 669 3 4 112.6
N. Elliott 22/31 313 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Williams 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 114 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 257 3
A. Williams 16 114 2 37
J. Brown 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 123 2
J. Brown 9 29 1 9
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
M. Carter 6 28 0 16
A. Ratliff-Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
A. Ratliff-Williams 2 19 0 12
N. Elliott 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 51 0
N. Elliott 4 -8 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Newsome 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 110 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 132 0
D. Newsome 6 110 0 47
A. Ratliff-Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 230 1
A. Ratliff-Williams 4 84 0 37
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 1
M. Carter 4 36 1 31
D. Brown 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 56 1
D. Brown 2 32 1 19
T. Jackson 48 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 0
T. Jackson 2 21 0 14
G. Walston 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
G. Walston 1 19 0 19
J. Bargas 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
J. Bargas 1 7 0 7
A. Williams 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
A. Williams 1 3 0 3
J. Brown 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 46 0
J. Brown 1 1 0 1
A. Green 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Green 0 0 0 0
R. Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
R. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Holcomb 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
C. Holcomb 8-0 1.0 0
T. Morrison 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Morrison 5-0 0.0 0
T. Fox 12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
T. Fox 5-1 1.0 0
J. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 4-0 0.0 0
M. Wolfolk 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Wolfolk 3-0 0.0 0
G. Ross 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Ross 3-0 0.0 0
J. Britt 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Britt 2-0 0.0 0
A. Cater 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Cater 2-0 0.0 0
P. Rene 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Rene 2-0 0.0 0
D. Ross 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Ross 2-2 0.0 0
J. Dalton 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Dalton 2-0 0.0 0
J. Strowbridge 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Strowbridge 1-0 0.0 0
T. Powell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Powell 1-0 0.0 0
K. Sails 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Sails 1-1 0.0 0
J. Clarke 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Clarke 1-1 0.0 0
D. Ford 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Ford 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
F. Jones 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
6/7 8/8
F. Jones 1/2 37 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Lent 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 43.8 2
H. Lent 4 45.5 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Newsome 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 -0.7 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 4.1 2 0
D. Newsome 3 -0.7 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 PITT 25 4:54 8 13 Punt
7:02 PITT 25 4:31 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:36 PITT 25 0:56 3 5 Punt
11:42 PITT 36 3:46 8 64 TD
5:50 PITT 15 2:43 6 85 TD
1:35 PITT 44 1:00 6 56 TD
0:07 PITT 36 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 PITT 8 3:02 6 14 Punt
7:13 PITT 21 1:17 3 -12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:36 PITT 25 1:07 4 -1 Punt
13:07 PITT 15 2:55 6 20 Punt
5:07 PITT 21 1:55 8 79 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:51 UNC 30 2:49 7 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:31 UNC 25 2:02 8 75 TD
13:33 UNC 30 1:42 4 34 Fumble
7:56 UNC 25 2:00 6 75 TD
3:07 UNC 25 1:19 3 2 Punt
0:35 UNC 25 0:18 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNC 25 1:43 3 7 Punt
9:53 UNC 44 2:36 8 56 TD
5:48 PITT 37 1:36 5 37 TD
4:04 PITT 28 2:24 7 9 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 UNC 33 0:52 4 12 Punt
10:02 UNC 15 4:51 9 84 FG Miss
3:12 UNC 35 2:31 8 27
NCAA FB Scores