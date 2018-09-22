Drive Chart
No. 8 Notre Dame throws the Book at Wake Forest, wins 56-27

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Ian Book rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more, and No. 8 Notre Dame beat Wake Forest 56-27 on Saturday.

Book replaced Brandon Wimbush in the starting lineup and was 25 of 34 for 325 yards with touchdown passes covering 3 yards to Brock Wright and 7 yards to Chase Claypool, along with three short scoring runs.

He helped the Fighting Irish (4-0) more than double their previous season high for scoring and roll up a season-best 566 total yards, surpassing the previous high midway through the third quarter.

Before this one, Notre Dame hadn't scored more than 24 in a game , and its wins over Michigan, Ball State and Vanderbilt came by a total of 20 points.

Jafar Armstrong had touchdown runs of 1 and 30 yards, and Tony Jones Jr. added a short scoring run for the Fighting Irish, who will ride their best start since 2015 into next week's showdown with No. 7 Stanford.

Matt Colburn had a 2-yard touchdown run and Nick Sciba kicked two field goals for Wake Forest (2-2), which has lost two straight. Freshman Sam Hartman was 12 of 24 for 110 yards before he exited after taking a hard hit midway through the third.

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: So much for that quarterback controversy . It sure looks like the job belongs to Book, whose only previous start came last season in a rout of North Carolina and who led the rally that led to a victory over LSU in the Citrus Bowl. Coach Brian Kelly played it coy in the days before the game, saying both of his QBs would play. But as the points and yards kept piling up for the Irish, Wimbush never saw the field and never even took off his baseball cap.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons' defense was exposed yet again. A group susceptible to the big play gave up another handful of them at the wrong times, a list led by Armstrong's TD run and a 66-yard catch-and-run by Michael Young that set up another score. The continued inability to prevent explosive plays made it next to impossible to earn the program's first victory against a top-10 opponent since 1946.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Returns home to face No. 7 Stanford on Saturday.

Wake Forest: Plays host to Rice on Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:53
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
27
Touchdown 4:53
12-J.Newman runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
79
yds
06:28
pos
56
26
Point After TD 11:27
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
20
Touchdown 11:27
12-I.Book runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
00:23
pos
55
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:44
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
20
Touchdown 0:44
2-K.Hinton runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:34
pos
49
19
Point After TD 4:18
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
13
Touchdown 4:18
12-I.Book runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
44
yds
00:47
pos
48
13
Point After TD 5:15
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
13
Touchdown 5:15
8-J.Armstrong runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
86
yds
02:25
pos
41
13
Point After TD 9:46
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
13
Touchdown 9:46
12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
74
yds
03:18
pos
34
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:24
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
13
Touchdown 5:24
12-I.Book runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:02
pos
27
13
Point After TD 6:26
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
Touchdown 6:26
22-M.Colburn runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
102
yds
02:53
pos
21
12
Point After TD 9:19
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
6
Touchdown 9:19
6-T.Jones runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on WF Offside declined.
2
plays
4
yds
00:10
pos
20
6
Point After TD 11:25
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
6
Touchdown 11:25
12-I.Book complete to 89-B.Wright. 89-B.Wright runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
03:26
pos
13
6
Field Goal 15:00
96-N.Sciba 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
54
yds
02:57
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:06
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 3:06
8-J.Armstrong runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:13
pos
6
3
Field Goal 5:23
96-N.Sciba 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
1
yds
00:37
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 27
Rushing 15 15
Passing 11 9
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 4-9 11-21
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 562 381
Total Plays 76 92
Avg Gain 7.4 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 241 259
Rush Attempts 40 61
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 4.2
Net Yards Passing 321 122
Comp. - Att. 25-36 16-31
Yards Per Pass 8.9 3.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 3-17
Penalties - Yards 4-37 3-23
Touchdowns 8 3
Rushing TDs 6 3
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-33.7 6-41.8
Return Yards 78 67
Punts - Returns 2-58 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-20 4-67
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 8/10 5/7
Extra Points 8/8 3/3
Field Goals 0/2 2/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
8 Notre Dame 4-0 72121756
Wake Forest 2-2 3107727
O/U 59, WAKE +6.5
BB&T Field Winston-Salem, NC
 321 PASS YDS 122
241 RUSH YDS 259
562 TOTAL YDS 381
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 325 2 0 173.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.7% 338 3 0 179.2
I. Book 25/34 325 2 0
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
P. Jurkovec 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 98 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 245 5
J. Armstrong 8 98 2 30
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 43 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 40 3
I. Book 10 43 3 11
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 41 0
A. Davis 9 43 0 12
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 263 3
T. Jones Jr. 7 39 1 14
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Smith 2 16 0 12
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
P. Jurkovec 1 7 0 7
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Young 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 66 0
M. Young 1 66 0 66
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 135 0
A. Mack 6 61 0 24
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 151 1
C. Claypool 4 51 1 35
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 142 1
C. Finke 4 41 0 15
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
K. Austin 2 35 0 29
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 0
T. Jones Jr. 2 32 0 30
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 87 0
J. Armstrong 2 15 0 8
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
A. Davis 2 15 0 9
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 167 0
M. Boykin 1 6 0 6
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
B. Wright 1 3 1 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Tranquill 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Tranquill 1-0 1.0 0
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
J. Okwara 1-0 1.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 2 0.5
J. Elliott 0-1 0.5 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Ogundeji 0-1 0.5 0
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Pride Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
5/7 15/15
J. Yoon 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Newsome 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 33.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 45.0 1
T. Newsome 3 33.7 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 28.7 20 0
M. Young 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 29.0 52 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 10.4 52 0
C. Finke 2 29.0 52 0
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 110 0 0 88.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.4% 944 6 5 115.0
S. Hartman 12/24 110 0 0
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 29 0 1 63.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 29 0 1 63.4
J. Newman 4/7 29 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 379 2
C. Carney 13 79 0 23
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 73 1
J. Newman 8 73 1 15
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 102 0
C. Beal-Smith 10 34 0 16
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 228 2
M. Colburn II 10 32 1 17
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 23 1
K. Hinton 1 23 1 23
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 204 1
S. Hartman 16 11 0 9
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
G. Dortch 1 6 0 6
D. Delaney 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 33 0
D. Delaney 2 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 392 1
G. Dortch 6 56 0 18
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
S. Washington 2 24 0 18
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
K. Hinton 3 23 0 13
S. Claude 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
S. Claude 1 15 0 15
A. Bachman 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 128 3
A. Bachman 1 12 0 12
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
B. Chapman 2 7 0 5
D. Delaney 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Delaney 1 2 0 2
A. Byrd 5 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Byrd 0 0 0 0
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 263 1
S. Surratt 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Basham Jr. 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Basham Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
N. Greer 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Greer 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 3/3
SEASON FG XP
8/11 15/15
N. Sciba 2/4 39 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 41.2 1
D. Maggio 6 41.8 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 23.4 19 0
G. Dortch 3 15.7 19 0
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
C. Beal-Smith 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 25 2:10 5 11 Punt
12:05 ND 46 1:37 6 21 Downs
6:33 ND 20 0:24 2 10 Fumble
5:19 ND 25 2:13 6 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 ND 20 3:26 10 80 TD
9:29 WAKE 4 0:10 2 4 TD
6:26 ND 25 1:02 4 75 TD
3:12 ND 30 1:13 5 17 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 ND 26 3:18 9 74 TD
7:40 ND 29 2:25 8 71 TD
5:05 WAKE 47 0:47 4 47 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:44 ND 25 0:23 11 75 TD
4:53 ND 25 1:26 5 23 Punt
0:53 ND 19 0:23 2 -4
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 WAKE 21 0:33 3 0 Punt
10:21 WAKE 33 3:43 11 47 FG Miss
6:00 ND 13 0:37 3 1 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:06 WAKE 25 2:57 11 54 FG
11:18 WAKE 18 1:30 3 -8 Punt
9:19 WAKE 25 2:53 12 75 TD
5:24 WAKE 25 2:00 6 16 Punt
1:52 WAKE 13 1:51 10 62 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 WAKE 22 1:37 4 3 Punt
9:40 WAKE 14 1:46 6 13 Punt
5:15 WAKE 25 0:00 1 75 INT
4:18 WAKE 25 3:34 9 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 WAKE 21 6:28 13 79 TD
3:21 WAKE 34 2:20 3 3 Punt
