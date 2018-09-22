|
|
|ND
|WAKE
No. 8 Notre Dame throws the Book at Wake Forest, wins 56-27
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Ian Book rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more, and No. 8 Notre Dame beat Wake Forest 56-27 on Saturday.
Book replaced Brandon Wimbush in the starting lineup and was 25 of 34 for 325 yards with touchdown passes covering 3 yards to Brock Wright and 7 yards to Chase Claypool, along with three short scoring runs.
He helped the Fighting Irish (4-0) more than double their previous season high for scoring and roll up a season-best 566 total yards, surpassing the previous high midway through the third quarter.
Before this one, Notre Dame hadn't scored more than 24 in a game , and its wins over Michigan, Ball State and Vanderbilt came by a total of 20 points.
Jafar Armstrong had touchdown runs of 1 and 30 yards, and Tony Jones Jr. added a short scoring run for the Fighting Irish, who will ride their best start since 2015 into next week's showdown with No. 7 Stanford.
Matt Colburn had a 2-yard touchdown run and Nick Sciba kicked two field goals for Wake Forest (2-2), which has lost two straight. Freshman Sam Hartman was 12 of 24 for 110 yards before he exited after taking a hard hit midway through the third.
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: So much for that quarterback controversy . It sure looks like the job belongs to Book, whose only previous start came last season in a rout of North Carolina and who led the rally that led to a victory over LSU in the Citrus Bowl. Coach Brian Kelly played it coy in the days before the game, saying both of his QBs would play. But as the points and yards kept piling up for the Irish, Wimbush never saw the field and never even took off his baseball cap.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons' defense was exposed yet again. A group susceptible to the big play gave up another handful of them at the wrong times, a list led by Armstrong's TD run and a 66-yard catch-and-run by Michael Young that set up another score. The continued inability to prevent explosive plays made it next to impossible to earn the program's first victory against a top-10 opponent since 1946.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Returns home to face No. 7 Stanford on Saturday.
Wake Forest: Plays host to Rice on Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|27
|Rushing
|15
|15
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|11-21
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|562
|381
|Total Plays
|76
|92
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|241
|259
|Rush Attempts
|40
|61
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|321
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|25-36
|16-31
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|3.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-4
|3-17
|Penalties - Yards
|4-37
|3-23
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|6
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-33.7
|6-41.8
|Return Yards
|78
|67
|Punts - Returns
|2-58
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|4-67
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|8/10
|5/7
|Extra Points
|8/8
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/2
|2/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|321
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|241
|RUSH YDS
|259
|
|
|562
|TOTAL YDS
|381
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|25/34
|325
|2
|0
|
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Armstrong 8 WR
|J. Armstrong
|8
|98
|2
|30
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|10
|43
|3
|11
|
A. Davis 3 QB
|A. Davis
|9
|43
|0
|12
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|7
|39
|1
|14
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Young 87 WR
|M. Young
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Young 87 WR
|M. Young
|1
|66
|0
|66
|
A. Mack 86 TE
|A. Mack
|6
|61
|0
|24
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|4
|51
|1
|35
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|4
|41
|0
|15
|
K. Austin 4 WR
|K. Austin
|2
|35
|0
|29
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|2
|32
|0
|30
|
J. Armstrong 8 WR
|J. Armstrong
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
A. Davis 3 QB
|A. Davis
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
M. Boykin 81 WR
|M. Boykin
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Wright 89 TE
|B. Wright
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Tranquill 23 LB
|D. Tranquill
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Okwara 42 DL
|J. Okwara
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Yoon 19 K
|J. Yoon
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Newsome 85 P
|T. Newsome
|3
|33.7
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Young 87 WR
|M. Young
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|2
|29.0
|52
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|12/24
|110
|0
|0
|
J. Newman 12 QB
|J. Newman
|4/7
|29
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|13
|79
|0
|23
|
J. Newman 12 QB
|J. Newman
|8
|73
|1
|15
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|10
|34
|0
|16
|
M. Colburn II 22 RB
|M. Colburn II
|10
|32
|1
|17
|
K. Hinton 2 QB
|K. Hinton
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|16
|11
|0
|9
|
G. Dortch 3 WR
|G. Dortch
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Delaney 29 RB
|D. Delaney
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Dortch 3 WR
|G. Dortch
|6
|56
|0
|18
|
S. Washington 7 WR
|S. Washington
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
K. Hinton 2 QB
|K. Hinton
|3
|23
|0
|13
|
S. Claude 88 WR
|S. Claude
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Bachman 1 WR
|A. Bachman
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
D. Delaney 29 RB
|D. Delaney
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Byrd 5 DB
|A. Byrd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Surratt 14 WR
|S. Surratt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Basham Jr. 18 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Greer 37 DB
|N. Greer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 96 K
|N. Sciba
|2/4
|39
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Maggio 8 P
|D. Maggio
|6
|41.8
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 3 WR
|G. Dortch
|3
|15.7
|19
|0
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
