Drive Chart
SC
VANDY

No Text

South Carolina notches 10th straight win over Vandy 37-14

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 22, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason talked about needing to be ready for a street fight when his Commodores played South Carolina.

Well, the Gamecocks took that very personally.

Jake Bentley threw for 261 yards and a touchdown, and the South Carolina Gamecocks bounced back from their hurricane-forced break, routing Vanderbilt 37-14 Saturday.

''We heard about it, and yeah we took it personally,'' Bentley said. ''I mean he called us out. He called us to come out and fight, and that's what we did. We can play in the stadium, in a backyard, in the street you know what I mean? And we ran for 270 yards, so yeah I think the O-linemen took it more personally than anyone else.''

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp simply pointed to the 273 yards rushing by his Gamecocks when asked if they came with a street fight, physical style.

''I think so,'' Muschamp said.

South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) had its game against Marshall canceled by Hurricane Florence , leaving the Gamecocks looking for a 12th game this season. The Gamecocks hadn't played since being routed 41-17 by now-No. 2 Georgia on Sept. 8 .

They showed no rust as South Carolina won its 10th straight and 17th in the last 19 years against Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks scored the game's first 10 points and then reeled off 20 straight after Vanderbilt got within 17-14 late in the first half. South Carolina could have had a bigger margin of victory but lost two fumbles inside the Vandy 30 in the fourth quarter after a 39-minute lightning and rain delay.

''They won the street fight,'' Mason said. ''There's no doubt about that. It was going to be a street fight ... But when you don't land any punches, you can get knocked out.''

Rico Dowdle ran for a TD and 112 yards, and Mon Denson and Ty'Son Williams each ran for touchdowns. Parker White kicked three field goals for South Carolina.

Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1) felt pretty confident coming into its SEC opener after coming up just short in a 22-17 loss at No. 8 Notre Dame last week . The Commodores couldn't match Bentley and the Gamecocks who outgained them 149-32 in the first quarter and finished 534-284 in total offense.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn scored on a 2-yard TD run after an interception. Kyle Shurmur added a 2-yard TD pass for Vanderbilt. The Commodores struggled with snapping the ball and even switched right guard Bruno Reagan over to center late. It didn't help with a bad snap on third down and Vanderbilt trying to chip away at the Gamecocks' lead late.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have plenty of options on offense, and Bentley knows how to distribute the ball. Sophomore Shi Smith had a career-high 108 yards receiving on just four catches by halftime, one for a TD and another going for 52 yards. Smith finished with 119 yards receiving.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores got a big defensive wakeup call. They came in ranked 15th nationally giving up just 13 points a game, and Vanderbilt had given up only six points in the second half this season. The defense came through with its biggest play with Dare Odeyingbo's first career interception at the end of the first quarter. But the Commodores gave up 10 points in the third quarter to South Carolina.

DIVERSIFIED OFFENSE

Lost with South Carolina piling up an average of 5.7 yards per carry was how many Gamecocks got their hands on the ball. Four different Gamecocks ran for at least 45 yards, including Bentley on some RPOs that led to a couple of ineligible receivers downfield penalties. Seven different Gamecocks caught at least one pass for strong balance. Dowdle said they thought they could run on Vanderbilt after watching film.

''That's something we harped on,'' Dowdle said. ''We struggled in the run game a few weeks ago. We said we were going to run the ball, and we was going to make sure we ran today.''

UP NEXT

South Carolina visits Kentucky trying to snap a four-game skid.

Vanderbilt hosts Tennessee State.

---

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:04
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
14
Touchdown 2:04
27-T.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
49
yds
03:50
pos
36
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:16
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
14
Touchdown 4:16
34-M.Denson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
6
yds
00:20
pos
29
14
Field Goal 10:21
43-P.White 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
61
yds
02:35
pos
23
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:01
43-P.White 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
41
yds
01:09
pos
20
14
Point After TD 5:23
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 5:23
14-K.Shurmur complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:59
pos
17
13
Point After TD 10:22
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 10:22
5-R.Dowdle runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:12
pos
16
7
Point After TD 11:40
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 11:40
5-K.Vaughn runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
23
yds
03:20
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:49
43-P.White 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
10
0
Point After TD 14:05
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:05
19-J.Bentley complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
83
yds
00:54
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 22
Rushing 12 9
Passing 14 11
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 5-12 2-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 3-5
Total Net Yards 533 284
Total Plays 76 73
Avg Gain 7.0 3.9
Net Yards Rushing 273 92
Rush Attempts 48 33
Avg Rush Yards 5.7 2.8
Net Yards Passing 260 192
Comp. - Att. 19-28 19-40
Yards Per Pass 9.3 4.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-54 4-21
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-41.7 6-50.0
Return Yards 39 123
Punts - Returns 1-5 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-34 5-116
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-7
Kicking 7/7 2/2
Extra Points 4/4 2/2
Field Goals 3/3 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Carolina 2-1 101010737
Vanderbilt 2-2 0140014
O/U 53, VANDY +2.5
Vanderbilt Stadium Nashville, TN
 260 PASS YDS 192
273 RUSH YDS 92
533 TOTAL YDS 284
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 261 1 1 150.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 780 6 3 144.5
J. Bentley 19/28 261 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 112 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 235 2
R. Dowdle 20 112 1 20
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 91 0
A. Turner 9 64 0 19
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 156 2
T. Williams 7 48 1 22
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 54 0
J. Bentley 9 45 0 19
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
D. Samuel 1 6 0 6
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 1
M. Denson 3 4 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 119 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 191 1
S. Smith 5 119 1 52
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 145 1
D. Samuel 7 56 0 15
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 211 3
B. Edwards 3 47 0 21
K. Crosby 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
K. Crosby 1 13 0 13
K. Pollard 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 1
K. Pollard 1 12 0 12
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 1
R. Dowdle 1 9 0 9
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
A. Turner 1 9 0 9
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
T. Williams 1 5 0 5
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Dawkins 0 0 0 0
J. August 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. August 0 0 0 0
R. Davis 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
R. Davis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Allen-Williams 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Allen-Williams 6-1 0.0 0
J. Horn 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Horn 4-0 0.0 0
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
J. Kinlaw 4-0 2.0 0
D. Fennell 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Fennell 3-1 0.0 0
J. Ibe 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ibe 3-0 0.0 0
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Brunson 3-1 0.0 0
K. Nixon 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Nixon 3-1 0.0 0
K. Thomas 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Greene 3-0 0.0 0
S. Montac 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
S. Montac 3-2 0.0 0
N. Harvey 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Harvey 2-0 0.0 0
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
R. Fenton 2-0 0.0 1
E. Thompson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Sterling 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Sterling 2-0 0.0 0
K. Crosby 3 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Crosby 1-0 0.0 0
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Dowdle 1-0 0.0 0
C. Kinlaw 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Kinlaw 1-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
B. Johnson 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
4/4 13/13
P. White 3/3 35 4/4 13
A. Woznick 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
A. Woznick 1/1 37 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 41.7 2
J. Charlton 3 41.7 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 26.3 34 0
D. Samuel 1 34.0 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Fenton 1 0.0 0 0
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 5 0
B. Edwards 1 5.0 5 0
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 180 1 1 90.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 934 6 2 131.7
K. Shurmur 18/38 180 1 1
M. Hasan 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 12 0 0 100.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 24 0 0 100.4
M. Hasan 1/2 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 180 1
J. Wakefield 14 72 0 11
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 214 4
K. Vaughn 9 30 1 14
M. Hasan 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
M. Hasan 2 26 0 14
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
K. Lipscomb 1 7 0 7
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 130 1
K. Blasingame 3 1 0 4
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -18 0
K. Shurmur 3 -12 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 306 4
K. Lipscomb 9 72 1 16
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 283 1
J. Pinkney 4 42 0 15
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
K. Vaughn 2 36 0 27
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Bolar 2 19 0 12
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
K. Blasingame 1 17 0 17
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
C. Johnson 1 6 0 6
T. Ellis 36 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Ellis 0 0 0 0
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 1
C. Pierce 0 0 0 0
J. Crawford 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Crawford 0 0 0 0
S. Dobbs 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
S. Dobbs 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Moore 8-0 0.0 0
D. Sheffield 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Sheffield 6-1 0.0 0
J. Smith 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Smith 6-2 0.0 0
L. Wiley 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
L. Wiley 6-3 0.0 0
J. Griffin 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Griffin 5-3 0.0 0
A. George 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
A. George 5-0 0.0 0
C. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Wright 5-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Jones 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Z. Jones 3-1 0.0 0
L. Vecchio 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Vecchio 2-0 0.0 0
T. Daley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Daley 2-1 1.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mintze 1-0 0.0 0
F. Coppet 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
F. Coppet 1-0 0.0 0
D. Birchmeier 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Birchmeier 1-1 0.0 0
K. Hebert 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hebert 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Odeyingbo 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
Da. Odeyingbo 1-0 0.0 1
C. Tidd 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Tidd 1-1 0.0 0
A. Muhammad 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Muhammad 1-0 0.0 0
A. Orji 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Orji 1-0 0.0 0
C. Peart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Peart 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Thome 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 50.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 45.2 0
P. Thome 6 50.0 0 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 23.2 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 22.5 27 0
J. Wakefield 5 23.2 27 0
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -34.0 -34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -34.0 0 0
K. Lipscomb 1 -34.0 -34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:59 SC 25 0:54 4 75 TD
11:21 SC 25 5:32 16 59 FG
4:54 SC 15 1:24 4 3 Punt
1:09 SC 20 1:00 3 57 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 SC 35 1:12 4 65 TD
5:23 SC 25 2:23 6 17 Punt
1:10 SC 46 1:09 7 36 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 SC 20 2:35 9 61 FG
8:33 SC 27 2:55 8 29 Punt
4:36 VANDY 6 0:20 2 6 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:25 SC 32 1:21 9 63 Fumble
11:46 SC 33 1:46 6 27 Fumble
5:54 VANDY 49 3:50 8 49 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 VANDY 25 2:33 5 12 Punt
5:40 VANDY 30 0:37 2 -15 INT
3:22 VANDY 28 2:07 5 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SC 23 3:20 6 23 TD
10:22 VANDY 25 4:59 11 75 TD
2:53 VANDY 16 1:31 3 2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 VANDY 21 1:47 4 24 Punt
10:10 VANDY 22 1:30 3 -6 Punt
5:30 VANDY 14 0:46 4 80 Fumble
3:59 VANDY 24 2:30 7 44 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 VANDY 8 0:55 3 7 Punt
9:38 VANDY 25 3:38 15 24 Downs
1:58 VANDY 27 1:50 8 68
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores