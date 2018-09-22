Drive Chart
N'Kosi Perry sparks No. 21 Miami past FIU, 31-17

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 22, 2018

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Miami coach Mark Richt's decision to send quarterback N'Kosi Perry into the game on the Hurricanes' third possession Saturday was easy.

His next decision might be tougher.

Perry came off the bench to throw for 224 yards and three touchdowns, plus completed his first 10 throws as No. 21 Miami beat FIU 31-17 on Saturday. He finished 17 for 25, led touchdown drives on his first two possessions after relieving starter Malik Rosier, and now Miami (3-1) has a choice to make about who starts going forward.

''Here's exactly what I said to myself: `He's going to go in third series and we'll see how it goes,''' Richt said. ''I left it to that. And I thought it was going well enough to keep him in there.''

Perry came out in the fourth quarter when Miami thought the game was well in hand, though he needed to return for the final drive as the Hurricanes ran out the clock. FIU (2-2) outscored Miami 17-0 in the fourth quarter, gaining 139 of their 187 yards in those final 15 minutes and making things interesting by having CJ Worton catch a pair of late touchdown passes from James Morgan.

FIU coach Butch Davis, who coached at Miami from 1995 through 2000, lauded the Hurricanes afterward.

''They played a really good football game today and they deserved the victory,'' Davis said. ''I was proud of our kids from the standpoint of continuing to fight and compete until the last whistle was blown.''

Travis Homer rushed 13 times for 114 yards and a touchdown, Lawrence Cager caught two scoring passes , and Miami's defense held FIU to 31 yards on its first 10 possessions. Brevin Jordan also had a touchdown catch for the Hurricanes, who lost top receiver and returner Jeff Thomas in the opening minutes to dehydration.

Miami thinks Thomas will be able to play Thursday when the Hurricanes open Atlantic Coast Conference play against North Carolina.

Question is, will it be Perry or Rosier throwing passes his way?

''I'm always ready,'' Perry said. ''For anything.''

It was the first time Miami and FIU - campuses separated by 8 miles - met in football since 2007, and it didn't take long for any Panthers' upset hopes to be quashed. The Hurricanes scored on four of their final five drives of the first half and took a 24-0 lead into halftime.

''It's not like Malik has done anything wrong by any means,'' Richt said. ''He's done a lot of great things for us but the other guys are beginning to mature to the point where we want to see what they can do.''

FIU tied a school record with 63 points last week in a win over UMass. The Panthers managed only 17 rushing yards on 24 carries against Miami.

Miami had 20 of the game's first 21 first downs and led the total-yards battle 397-10 at one point. The Hurricanes improved to 3-0 against their neighbors, winning those games by a combined 89-26.

''Our guys were dominant,'' Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said. ''I can have no complaints.''

THE TAKEAWAY

FIU: The Panthers fell to 0-9 against AP Top 25 opponents. They're also 1-31 against current Power 5 schools and 0-27 when facing a team that at the time was a member of the ACC (0-8), Big Ten (0-10), Big 12 (0-5) or SEC (0-4). FIU - then coached by Miami alum and current Oregon coach Mario Cristobal - beat current ACC member Louisville in 2011, when the Cardinals were in the Big East.

Miami: Thomas had an 80-yard punt return for a score called back in the opening minutes because of a hold, and he left the field for treatment not long afterward. The Hurricanes are 33-2 in non-conference games against other Florida schools since the start of the 2000 season. In its last 11 regular-season home games, Miami is 11-0 with an average victory margin of 23.5 points.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Miami should stay in the AP Top 25 for the 22nd consecutive balloting, the Hurricanes' longest such streak since a 107-poll run ended in 2006.

QB SHUFFLES

Neither starting quarterback was in the game for long. Rosier spent most of the day wearing a headset, and Morgan - FIU's starter - was subbed out early for Christian Alexander. Morgan came back and finished 12 of 24 for 168 yards with the two touchdowns and an interception .

UP NEXT

FIU: Hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 29.

Miami: Hosts North Carolina on Thursday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:35
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 1:35
12-J.Morgan complete to 11-C.Worton. 11-C.Worton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
54
yds
01:41
pos
16
31
Field Goal 3:24
30-J.Borregales 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
0
yds
00:50
pos
10
31
Point After TD 6:57
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 6:57
12-J.Morgan complete to 11-C.Worton. 11-C.Worton runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
03:07
pos
6
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:50
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 7:50
5-N.Perry complete to 18-L.Cager. 18-L.Cager runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
58
yds
02:31
pos
0
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:27
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 0:27
5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
00:35
pos
0
23
Field Goal 2:35
21-B.Baxa 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
75
yds
07:06
pos
0
17
Point After TD 14:54
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 14:54
5-N.Perry complete to 18-L.Cager. 18-L.Cager runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
68
yds
01:33
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:51
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 2:51
24-T.Homer runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
87
yds
04:44
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 27
Rushing 1 15
Passing 5 11
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-14 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 181 473
Total Plays 52 78
Avg Gain 3.5 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 17 248
Rush Attempts 24 49
Avg Rush Yards 0.7 5.1
Net Yards Passing 164 225
Comp. - Att. 13-28 20-29
Yards Per Pass 5.9 7.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-6 2-15
Penalties - Yards 3-23 6-60
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 9-47.0 3-29.7
Return Yards 26 76
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-44
Kickoffs - Returns 1-21 1-32
Int. - Returns 1-5 1-0
Kicking 3/3 5/5
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FIU 2-2 0001717
21 Miami (FL) 3-1 7177031
O/U 56, MIAMI -26.5
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
 164 PASS YDS 225
17 RUSH YDS 248
181 TOTAL YDS 473
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 168 2 1 128.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 716 8 4 143.1
J. Morgan 12/24 168 2 1
C. Alexander 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 2 0 0 29.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 118 0 0 118.2
C. Alexander 1/4 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 207 2
N. Maxwell 10 25 0 10
D. Price 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 88 1
D. Price 3 3 0 4
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 250 4
S. Phillips 8 1 0 2
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 -18 0
J. Morgan 3 -12 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Worton 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 123 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 294 3
C. Worton 5 123 2 44
S. Palmer 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
S. Palmer 4 25 0 12
D. Scott 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
D. Scott 1 17 0 17
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 88 1
T. Gaiter IV 2 3 0 8
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 17 0
N. Maxwell 1 2 0 2
A. Maloney 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 1
A. Maloney 0 0 0 0
C. Gaskin 44 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Gaskin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Silva 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
F. Silva 2-0 2.0 0
N. Curtis 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Curtis 1-0 0.0 0
I. Brown 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Brown 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borregales 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 19/19
J. Borregales 1/1 28 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Wilson 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 45.4 1
S. Wilson 9 47.0 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ri. Dames 38 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
Ri. Dames 1 -1.0 -1 0
D. Philon 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
D. Philon 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 224 3 1 174.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 317 6 2 175.5
N. Perry 17/25 224 3 1
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 16 0 0 111.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.1% 611 5 2 139.5
M. Rosier 2/3 16 0 0
C. Weldon 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 0 0 0 100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 14 0 0 105.9
C. Weldon 1/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 114 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 276 1
T. Homer 13 114 1 35
L. Lingard 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 136 2
L. Lingard 10 50 0 17
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 25 0
N. Perry 9 32 0 18
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 224 1
D. Dallas 7 28 0 16
C. Davis 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
C. Davis 5 24 0 8
T. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 31 1
T. Gray 1 7 0 7
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Pope 1 4 0 4
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 88 5
M. Rosier 2 0 0 0
C. Weldon 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
C. Weldon 1 -11 0 -11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 103 0
M. Harley 7 76 0 42
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 119 3
B. Jordan 5 67 1 34
L. Cager 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 174 4
L. Cager 2 43 2 26
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 0
D. Dallas 2 30 0 26
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 315 2
J. Thomas 1 11 0 11
M. Ezzard 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
M. Ezzard 1 7 0 7
C. Davis 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Davis 1 6 0 6
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Pope 0 0 0 0
B. Hightower 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 1
B. Hightower 0 0 0 0
E. Njoku 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Njoku 0 0 0 0
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Homer 0 0 0 0
R. Burns 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Burns 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Jackson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
J. Jackson 1-1 1.5 0
S. Redwine 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Redwine 0-0 0.0 1
J. Garvin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Garvin 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 22/22
B. Baxa 1/1 30 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Feagles 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 29.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 37.8 1
Z. Feagles 3 29.7 1 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. McCloud 53 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
Z. McCloud 1 0.0 0 0
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 25.8 32 0
J. Thomas 1 32.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.0 8 0
D. Dallas 2 4.0 8 0
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 42.0 36 0
J. Thomas 1 36.0 36 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 FIU 39 1:29 3 -10 Punt
9:18 FIU 16 1:35 4 25 Punt
2:51 FIU 25 0:56 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 FIU 25 1:30 4 -4 Punt
10:51 MIAMI 46 1:04 3 -42 INT
2:30 FIU 25 1:20 3 7 Punt
0:19 FIU 25 0:00 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 25 1:24 3 -1 Punt
11:48 FIU 26 1:19 3 -4 Punt
7:50 FIU 25 1:42 5 21 Punt
3:08 FIU 25 3:06 6 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 FIU 15 3:07 8 85 TD
4:14 MIAMI 11 0:50 3 0 FG
3:16 FIU 46 1:41 5 54 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 MIAMI 32 2:29 6 29 Downs
10:28 MIAMI 46 1:02 3 6 Punt
7:35 MIAMI 13 4:44 9 87 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:46 MIAMI 32 1:33 5 68 TD
13:14 MIAMI 15 2:16 5 -5 Punt
9:41 MIAMI 12 7:06 13 75 FG
1:02 MIAMI 33 0:35 4 67 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 MIAMI 38 1:31 5 15 Punt
10:21 MIAMI 42 2:31 5 58 TD
5:58 MIAMI 20 2:38 6 5 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 20 4:50 12 -5 Downs
6:57 MIAMI 25 2:38 6 -2 Fumble
1:34 FIU 45 1:31 3 10
