|
|
|KSTATE
|WVU
Grier throws 5 TDs, No. 12 WVU rocks Kansas State 35-6
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen isn't worried about quarterback Will Grier being overwhelmed by the attention and pressure that comes with being a Heisman Trophy candidate. Grier has thrown far too many passes. Played in far too many games. Diagnosed far too many defenses to let the hype train get in his head.
''I'm not worried about overloading him,'' Holgorsen said. ''He's mature. He's grounded. He's comfortable on where he's at. He knows how to handle this. He's a professional that's in college.''
Looks like it.
Grier and the 12th-ranked Mountaineers overcame a sluggish start to drill Kansas State 35-6 in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday. The senior completed 25 of 35 passes for 356 yards with five touchdowns, three of them to David Sills, and two interceptions as West Virginia (3-0) enjoyed a rare breather against the Wildcats.
The previous four meetings between the two schools had been decided by a total of 13 points. Not this time. Once Grier and the Mountaineers got rolling late in the first half, it was over.
Grier, as he's done since taking over the starting job at the beginning of last season, led the way. Having one of the best red zone targets in the country helps - all three of Sills' touchdowns came on 1-yard passes - but Grier loves to go deep too. He found Marcus Simms for an 82-yard catch-and-run to open the scoring and later lofted a perfect rainbow to Tevin Bush that Bush turned into a 62-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
''Everybody looks at passing stats, but I love the way he manages a game,'' Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said of Grier. ''They allow him to call the offense so to speak and he does a marvelous job of that.''
Skylar Thompson completed 11 of 17 passes for 145 yards for Kansas State (2-2) and Alex Delton came on late with the game out of hand and finished 7 of12 for 82 yards. Delton also added 28 yards rushing but by then it was far too late for the Wildcats.
''We were just a bad offense, period,'' Snyder said. ''Like sandlot football for a while.''
TURNING POINT
Trailing just 7-0 midway through the second quarter and facing fourth-and-inches at the Kansas State 43, the Wildcats opted to go for it. Quarterback Skylar Thompson ran a quick option and pitched the ball to running back Alex Barnes, who was hit for a 4-yard loss .
Seven plays later, Grier found Sills for a 1-yard score to put the Mountaineers up 14-0. After forcing Kansas State to a three-and-out, West Virginia needed just 55 seconds to go 73 yards, the last one coming on a pretty grab in the back of the end zone by Sills, to make it 21-0 at the break.
When asked if he would run the same play again on fourth day again, Snyder responded simply ''yes, yes, yes'' before adding a not-so subtle dig at his team.
''I went in the locker room and I accepted the responsibility of being behind in the ball game at halftime with our players because there were two touchdowns following that,'' Snyder said. ''But I can't coach a team that can't get six inches on a play.''
NO COASTING
The Mountaineers kept pointing to last season's 28-23 escape on the road against the Wildcats - when West Virginia was shut out in the second half and needed to hold on late - as proof they couldn't afford to let up. They didn't. Call it a byproduct of spending last weekend watching instead of playing while Mother Nature wreaked havoc on the Carolinas.
After a Kansas State field goal made it 21-3, Grier found a streaking Bush to push West Virginia's lead to 25. The Mountaineers then converted a Kansas State fumble into another 1-yard touchdown to Sills and the blowout was on.
''I think having that week off really humbled us a little bit,'' Sills said. ''We were watching football last Saturday, just wishing we were out there. So, we came out for this game hungry. I think when you play good on all three sides of the ball, then that's what the outcome looks like.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State: The Wildcats have some serious issues on offense. They managed just 77 yards in the first half and didn't cross midfield until their first possession of the third quarter. Snyder declined to name a starting quarterback for next week's game against Texas, joking there's a chance he might get the nod.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers seem to be more comfortable going fast than slow. Four of their five touchdown drives took less than 2 minutes.
UP NEXT
Kansas State: Hosts the Longhorns next Saturday. The Wildcats have won the last five meetings with Texas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
West Virginia: Travels to Texas Tech next Saturday. The Mountaineers have won four straight over the Red Raiders.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|20
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|9
|16
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|295
|460
|Total Plays
|65
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|108
|Rush Attempts
|36
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|204
|352
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|25-36
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|9.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-23
|1-4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-69
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.5
|2-31.5
|Return Yards
|76
|43
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-72
|2-18
|Int. - Returns
|3-4
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/3
|5/6
|Extra Points
|0/0
|5/5
|Field Goals
|2/3
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|204
|PASS YDS
|352
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|295
|TOTAL YDS
|460
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|11/17
|145
|0
|0
|
A. Delton 5 QB
|A. Delton
|7/12
|82
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Barnes 34 RB
|A. Barnes
|12
|49
|0
|9
|
A. Delton 5 QB
|A. Delton
|8
|28
|0
|18
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|12
|18
|0
|16
|
J. Silmon 32 RB
|J. Silmon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Warmack 3 RB
|D. Warmack
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Zuber 7 WR
|I. Zuber
|10
|133
|0
|40
|
D. Schoen 83 WR
|D. Schoen
|3
|64
|0
|35
|
Z. Reuter 15 WR
|Z. Reuter
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
B. Gammon 89 TE
|B. Gammon
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Barnes 34 RB
|A. Barnes
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
I. Harris 2 WR
|I. Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Walker 7 DB
|E. Walker
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patton 5 LB
|D. Patton
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sullivan 3 LB
|E. Sullivan
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mittie 91 DT
|J. Mittie
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Shelley 8 DB
|D. Shelley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Adams 21 DB
|K. Adams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 96 DT
|J. Davies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Durham 6 DB
|J. Durham
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Neil, Jr. 15 DB
|W. Neil, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walker 51 DE
|R. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 18 DB
|D. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ball 44 DE
|K. Ball
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Gill 21 WR
|W. Gill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGee 14 DB
|K. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|2/3
|38
|0/0
|6
|
N. McLellan 22 K
|N. McLellan
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Hicks 18 K
|A. Hicks
|4
|49.0
|1
|62
|
B. Rodriguez 29 P
|B. Rodriguez
|2
|35.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Shelley 8 DB
|D. Shelley
|3
|12.3
|22
|0
|
I. Zuber 7 WR
|I. Zuber
|2
|17.5
|19
|0
|
S. Sizelove 41 LB
|S. Sizelove
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Grier 7 QB
|W. Grier
|25/35
|356
|5
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|12
|73
|0
|16
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|8
|23
|0
|7
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|6
|18
|0
|7
|
W. Grier 7 QB
|W. Grier
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|5
|136
|1
|82
|
D. Sills V 13 WR
|D. Sills V
|10
|73
|3
|23
|
T. Bush 14 RB
|T. Bush
|2
|69
|1
|62
|
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
|G. Jennings Jr.
|3
|31
|0
|17
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|3
|31
|0
|12
|
J. Haskins 84 TE
|J. Haskins
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
|T. Wesco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Maiden 82 WR
|D. Maiden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
|T. Avery Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
|D. Long Jr.
|8-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 9 LB
|J. Stewart
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
|K. Robinson Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
|D. Askew-Henry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Washington 28 CB
|K. Washington
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bigelow Jr. 40 DL
|K. Bigelow Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 12 DL
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 4 CB
|J. Norwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hensley 45 LB
|A. Hensley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Campbell 34 LB
|S. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Bailey 24 CB
|H. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Donahue 46 DL
|R. Donahue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pooler Jr. 13 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Chandler 35 LB
|J. Chandler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts Jr. 1 CB
|D. Pitts Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kinney 15 P
|B. Kinney
|2
|31.5
|1
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|2
|9.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
-
NTEXAS
LIB
27
7
3rd 0:50 ESP3
-
FLA
TENN
40
13
4th 7:22 ESPN
-
UNLV
ARKST
20
27
4th 1:58 ESP3
-
TXTECH
15OKLAST
34
17
4th 11:36 FS1
-
NCST
MRSHL
37
20
4th 9:25 CBSSN
-
14MISSST
UK
7
27
4th 3:10 ESPN2
-
ARMY
5OKLA
21
28
OT FSN PPV
-
TROY
LAMON
35
27
4th 2:29 ESP+
-
LATECH
6LSU
21
31
4th 7:34 ESPNU
-
TXSTSM
TXSA
14
23
4th 7:29 ESP+
-
NMEXST
UTEP
24
20
4th 6:12 ESP3
-
ARK
9AUBURN
3
24
3rd 0:00 SECN
-
24MICHST
IND
28
7
3rd 0:00 BTN
-
ECU
SFLA
13
13
3rd 6:14 ESNN
-
7STNFRD
20OREG
7
24
3rd 8:52 ABC
-
TXSO
HOU
0
49
3rd 9:04 ESP3
-
SALA
MEMP
21
28
3rd 10:10 ESP3
-
18WISC
IOWA
7
7
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
17
31
Final ESPN
-
FAU
16UCF
36
56
Final ESPN
-
10PSU
ILL
63
24
Final FS1
-
WASHST
USC
36
39
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
RUT
42
13
Final BTN+
-
NEVADA
TOLEDO
44
63
Final CBSSN
-
23BC
PURDUE
13
30
Final ESPN2
-
8ND
WAKE
56
27
Final ABC
-
OHIO
CINCY
30
34
Final ESPU
-
MINN
MD
13
42
Final BTN
-
NEB
19MICH
10
56
Final FS1
-
NAVY
SMU
30
31
Final/OT ESNN
-
AKRON
IOWAST
13
26
Final
-
KENTST
MISS
17
38
Final SECN
-
2UGA
MIZZOU
43
29
Final ESPN
-
PITT
UNC
35
38
Final
-
LVILLE
UVA
3
27
Final
-
WMICH
GAST
34
15
Final ESP+
-
ME
CMICH
5
17
Final ESP+
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
38
23
Final ESP+
-
WKY
BALLST
28
20
Final ESP3
-
ILST
COLOST
35
19
Final ATSN
-
NILL
FSU
19
37
Final ESPU
-
CHARLO
MA
31
49
Final ELEV
-
3CLEM
GATECH
49
21
Final ABC
-
NCCEN
DUKE
13
55
Final
-
GRDWB
APLST
7
72
Final ESP+
-
FIU
21MIAMI
17
31
Final ESPN2
-
TULANE
4OHIOST
6
49
Final BTN
-
22TXAM
1BAMA
23
45
Final CBS
-
KSTATE
12WVU
6
35
Final ESPN
-
13VATECH
ODU
35
49
Final CBSSN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
7
26
Final FS1
-
ARIZ
OREGST
35
14
Final PACN
-
UCONN
CUSE
21
51
Final ESNN
-
SC
VANDY
37
14
Final SECN
-
17TCU
TEXAS
16
31
Final FOX
-
MCN
25BYU
3
30
Final BYUtv
-
RICE
USM
22
40
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
LALAF
30
28
Final ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
059.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
EMICH
SDGST
0
048.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
10WASH
0
051 O/U
-18
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am