Bowman leads Texas Tech past No. 15 Oklahoma State, 41-17

  • Sep 23, 2018

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury admitted he didn't know how good Alan Bowman was when he put the freshman into the season opener after an injury to starter McLane Carter.

Kingsbury and the rest of the Red Raiders have a pretty good idea what Bowman is capable of these days.

Led by Bowman's 397 yards passing and two touchdowns, Texas Tech won its third straight game since that opening loss to Mississippi with a 41-17 victory over No. 15 Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

The win put an emphatic end to a nine-game losing streak to the Cowboys for the Red Raiders (3-1, 1-0 Big 12), whose last victory over Oklahoma State came in 2008. Moreover, it kept Texas Tech undefeated under its youthful backup quarterback - who is doing his best to stay on the field when Carter returns.

''(Bowman's) not hesitant for a young guy to do what he's doing,'' Kingsbury said. ''It's impressive. I've been in his shoes and coached young guys, and he just cuts it loose.''

Bowman completed 35 of 46 passes in his Big 12 debut, guiding the nation's top offense to 621 total yards. Demarcus Felton added a pair of rushing touchdowns for Texas Tech and finished with 121 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Nine Red Raiders caught passes, with Ja'Deion High leading the way with eight catches for 79 yards. Antoine Wesley and Zach Austin finished with seven catches apiece, courtesy of the first-year quarterback who was making his first start away from Lubbock.

The win was Texas Tech's first over a top-15 team since 2011, and it capped a welcomed September turnaround after the loss to the Rebels.

''Everybody's all in,'' Felton said. ''The coaches are all in, the players and nobody is taking short corners.''

Justice Hill rushed 12 times for 111 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys (3-1, 0-1), the 10th straight game the junior has scored. Tylan Wallace had seven catches for 123 yards.

After leading Oklahoma State to a win over Boise State a week ago, Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius struggled - finishing 18-of-38 passing for 258 yards with a touchdown and interception.

''It's pretty simple,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. ''We got out-coached and out-played, and they were tougher than us. I mean, I don't really know any other way to put it.''

The win was the first against the Cowboys for Kingsbury, who is now 1-5 against Oklahoma State and Gundy.

Whether it was the last for the time being under Bowman's watch is anybody's best guess, with Kingsbury saying he'll wait until Carter is fully recovered before making a quarterback decision.

THE TAKEAWAY

It wasn't a 605-yard passing performance for Bowman, like last week when the Texas Tech signal caller set the Big 12's freshman record in a win over Houston. That said, the win was nothing short of a Big 12 coming-out party for the 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback who has led the Red Raiders to three straight wins.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oklahoma State entered the game sixth in the country in total offense and having outscored its first three opponents by a total of 157-51. The Cowboys never could quite get in sync against Texas Tech, but a favorable schedule over the next three weeks could help them make amends with voters.

DEFENSIVE RAIDERS

Texas Tech entered the game 96th in the country in scoring defense (32 ppg) and had allowed nearly 50 points in two of its first three games. The Red Raiders got a boost with the return of safety Jah'Shawn Johnson from a shoulder injury on Saturday, and they held the country's sixth-best offense to 386 total yards. ''We weren't happy with the first three weeks, really, and where we were at,'' Kingsbury said. ''Getting Jah'Shawn back brings a calmness to this back end.''

WIDE LEFT

Oklahoma State kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 36-yard field goal attempt with the Cowboys trailing 31-17 midway through the third quarter. The miss ended a streak of 18 straight made field goals for the junior, who had made 20 of his last 21 attempts before the errant kick.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts No. 12 West Virginia next week.

The Cowboys are at Kansas.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:29
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
17
Touchdown 4:29
2-D.Felton runs 17 yards for a touchdown
10
plays
72
yds
6:10
pos
40
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:29
96-C.Hatfield 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
31
yds
06:00
pos
34
17
Point After TD 8:57
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
17
Touchdown 8:57
2-D.Felton runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
62
yds
01:54
pos
30
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:44
96-C.Hatfield 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
63
yds
04:20
pos
24
17
Point After TD 7:15
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 7:15
28-S.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
99
yds
03:25
pos
20
17
Point After TD 10:40
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 10:40
5-J.Hill runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
53
yds
00:47
pos
14
16
Point After TD 14:56
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 14:56
10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:30
pos
13
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:05
49-M.Ammendola 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
66
yds
02:45
pos
7
10
Point After TD 4:50
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:50
10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
02:45
pos
6
7
Point After TD 7:35
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:35
14-T.Cornelius complete to 27-J.King. 27-J.King runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
99
yds
01:47
pos
0
6
1st Downs 35 18
Rushing 11 6
Passing 20 12
Penalty 4 0
3rd Down Conv 9-14 3-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 594 364
Total Plays 92 62
Avg Gain 6.5 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 224 122
Rush Attempts 46 24
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 5.1
Net Yards Passing 370 242
Comp. - Att. 35-46 18-38
Yards Per Pass 8.0 6.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-27 2-16
Penalties - Yards 4-25 8-73
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 2-41.0 5-49.6
Return Yards 2 45
Punts - Returns 1-2 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-28
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-15
Kicking 7/8 3/4
Extra Points 5/5 2/2
Field Goals 2/3 1/2
Safeties 0 0
Texas Tech 3-1 71710741
15 Oklahoma State 3-1 1070017
O/U 76.5, OKLAST -14
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
 370 PASS YDS 242
224 RUSH YDS 122
594 TOTAL YDS 364
Texas Tech
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.1% 397 2 2 154.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.1% 1557 10 2 161.3
A. Bowman 35/46 397 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 130 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 202 4
D. Felton 14 130 2 27
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 231 6
T. Henry 11 65 0 16
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 97 3
S. Thompson 13 57 1 18
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
K. Carter 1 4 0 4
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Wesley 1 -2 0 -2
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -8 0
A. Bowman 4 -26 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 98 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 511 4
A. Wesley 7 98 0 32
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 301 2
J. High 8 79 0 15
Z. Austin 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 119 0
Z. Austin 7 69 0 20
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 273 3
T. Vasher 3 62 1 26
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 146 0
S. Collins 3 59 0 31
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 158 1
K. Carter 3 15 1 7
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
D. Felton 2 6 0 9
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 69 0
T. Henry 1 6 0 6
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
D. Bowman 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Johnson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
A. Frye 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
A. Frye 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
4/5 28/28
C. Hatfield 2/3 32 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Panazzolo 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 40.6 1
D. Panazzolo 2 41.0 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 14.0 2 0
D. Bowman 1 2.0 2 0
Oklahoma State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 258 1 1 107.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.7% 1229 8 4 147.2
T. Cornelius 18/38 258 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 111 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 388 5
J. Hill 12 111 1 37
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 99 1
C. Hubbard 4 13 0 7
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 108 0
J. King 3 8 0 6
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 65 2
T. Cornelius 4 -6 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 123 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 442 2
Ty. Wallace 7 123 0 31
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 155 2
J. McCleskey 4 52 0 22
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 82 2
J. King 1 23 1 23
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 173 1
D. Stoner 1 22 0 22
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 206 0
T. Johnson 2 21 0 11
J. Woods 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
J. Woods 1 19 0 19
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
J. Hill 2 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Daniels 79 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Daniels 1-0 1.0 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Green 0-0 0.0 1
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Bernard 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/8 21/22
M. Ammendola 1/2 39 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Sinor 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 49.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 49.6 1
Z. Sinor 5 49.6 1 67
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 23.2 15 0
C. Hubbard 2 14.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
Ty. Wallace 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 TXTECH 13 4:28 11 41 Punt
7:35 TXTECH 25 2:45 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:00 TXTECH 25 1:30 6 75 TD
11:42 TXTECH 23 0:05 2 -15 INT
10:40 TXTECH 25 3:25 10 75 TD
6:04 TXTECH 24 4:20 10 63 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXTECH 25 2:54 9 -5 INT
10:51 TXTECH 38 1:54 7 62 TD
7:29 TXTECH 20 6:00 11 82 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 TXTECH 27 3:12 9 59 FG Miss
10:30 TXTECH 28 6:01 10 88 TD
3:31 TXTECH 20 2:57 5 12
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 25 0:51 3 -3 Punt
9:22 OKLAST 1 1:47 10 99 TD
4:50 OKLAST 25 2:45 9 52 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 OKLAST 15 3:03 9 62 Downs
11:27 OKLAST 47 0:47 5 53 TD
7:15 OKLAST 25 0:42 3 6 Punt
1:40 OKLAST 25 0:56 6 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 OKLAST 20 1:00 3 0 Punt
8:57 OKLAST 25 1:23 5 56 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:19 OKLAST 15 1:11 4 12 Punt
11:31 OKLAST 20 0:52 5 52 INT
4:29 OKLAST 35 0:47 4 -3 Punt
NCAA FB Scores