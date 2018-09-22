Drive Chart
Maryland blasts previously unbeaten Minnesota 42-13

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 22, 2018

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Freshman Anthony McFarland ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Tre Watson returned an interception for a score and Maryland breezed past previously undefeated Minnesota 42-13 Saturday.

Ty Johnson had an 81-yard TD run for the Terrapins (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten), who looked nothing like the team that lost badly to Temple last week.

And Minnesota (3-1, 0-1), without a doubt, hardly resembled the squad that had bullied three straight nonconference foes at home.

Both teams were mourning fallen teammates. The Gophers wore helmet stickers to honor former offensive lineman Nick Connelly, who died of leukemia on Wednesday, and Maryland players wore helmet stickers to remember Connelly and Terps lineman Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke in June after collapsing during a conditioning drill.

Maryland is also adjusting to a big change in the coaching staff. Head coach DJ Durkin is on administrative leave during an external investigation of the football program, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada has assumed the job of interim coach.

After taking the blame for the loss to Temple - a 35-14 embarrassment - Canada deployed an offense against Minnesota that rolled up 432 yards.

Effectively mixing the pass and run, Maryland led 14-0 after 11 minutes, increased the margin to 18 points shortly after halftime and took a 35-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Against Temple, the Terrapins didn't score a touchdown on offense. The Owls jammed the line of scrimmage to choke the running game, and Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill threw for 56 yards and was intercepted once.

In this one, Hill went 10 for 14 for 117 yards and a TD.

Minnesota freshman Zach Annexstad completed 14 of 32 passes for 169 yards and was picked off twice. Watson's 36-yard interception return made it 28-10, and a 64-yard touchdown run by McFarland later in the quarter essentially clinched it.

The Terrapins outgained the Gophers 288-109 in yardage and led 21-10 at halftime.

Maryland showed immediately that this game was going to be different than the last one, passing on the opening play and putting the ball in the air three times during its initial possession. Hill went 3 for 3 and ran for 2 yards on a fourth-and-2 during a march that ended with a 26-yard touchdown run by McFarland.

Johnson's 81-yard run made it 14-0.

After a field goal by Minnesota, Hill was an instant away from being tackled when he flipped a short pass to DJ Turner, who turned it into a 54-yard score.

THE TAKEAWAY

Minnesota: A team with 52 percent freshmen finally showed its youth and inexperience. It became apparent early that the Gophers' bid to go 4-0 for the first time since 2013 was not going to happen.

Maryland: It's hard to figure out the Terrapins. Was this really the same team that finished with 195 yards (63 passing) against Temple?

UP NEXT

Minnesota: After a bye next weekend, the Gophers host Iowa for homecoming on Oct. 6.

Maryland: Following a bye next week, the Terrapins resume play on Oct. 6 at Michigan.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:12
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
42
Touchdown 1:12
17-C.Okonokwo runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
07:52
pos
13
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:27
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
35
Touchdown 6:27
5-A.McFarland runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:57
pos
13
34
Field Goal 8:28
38-E.Carpenter 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
32
yds
05:41
pos
13
28
Point After TD 14:14
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 14:24
5-Z.Annexstad incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 33-T.Watson at MIN 36. 33-T.Watson runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
72
yds
00:32
pos
10
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:54
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 0:54
5-Z.Annexstad complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
84
yds
00:40
pos
9
21
Point After TD 4:43
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 4:43
11-K.Hill complete to 1-D.Turner. 1-D.Turner runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
92
yds
02:55
pos
3
20
Field Goal 14:08
38-E.Carpenter 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
56
yds
03:38
pos
3
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:03
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 4:03
24-T. Johnson runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
91
yds
00:47
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:42
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:42
5-A.McFarland runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
04:18
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 15
Rushing 8 12
Passing 9 2
Penalty 6 1
3rd Down Conv 5-16 5-11
4th Down Conv 2-4 1-1
Total Net Yards 229 431
Total Plays 72 51
Avg Gain 3.2 8.5
Net Yards Rushing 94 315
Rush Attempts 40 37
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 8.5
Net Yards Passing 135 116
Comp. - Att. 14-32 10-14
Yards Per Pass 4.2 8.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-34 1-1
Penalties - Yards 1-15 10-118
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-47.0 5-48.6
Return Yards 88 74
Punts - Returns 0-0 2--1
Kickoffs - Returns 4-88 2-39
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-36
Kicking 3/3 6/6
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Minnesota 3-1 0103013
Maryland 3-1 14714742
O/U 48, MD -2.5
Capital One Field at Byrd Stadium College Park, MD
 135 PASS YDS 116
94 RUSH YDS 315
229 TOTAL YDS 431
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Annexstad 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 169 1 2 85.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.3% 706 5 2 116.9
Z. Annexstad 14/32 169 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 95 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 196 0
M. Ibrahim 26 95 0 9
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 283 1
B. Williams 7 24 0 17
S. Green 17 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 66 4
S. Green 3 9 0 4
Z. Annexstad 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -49 0
Z. Annexstad 4 -34 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Autman-Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 70 0
C. Autman-Bell 4 70 0 29
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 192 1
R. Bateman 7 68 1 29
K. Kieft 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
K. Kieft 1 19 0 19
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 295 5
T. Johnson 2 12 0 14
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Douglas 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Coughlin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Coughlin 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Carpenter 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
E. Carpenter 2/2 41 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Herbers 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 42.2 4
J. Herbers 5 47.0 4 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 22.0 25 0
D. Douglas 4 22.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hill 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 117 1 0 165.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 516 3 1 122.7
K. Hill 10/14 117 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 123 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 300 2
T. Johnson 11 123 1 81
A. McFarland 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 112 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 291 2
A. McFarland 6 112 2 64
J. Jones 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 27 0
J. Jones 1 27 0 27
C. Okonkwo 17 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 1
C. Okonkwo 1 21 1 21
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 148 3
T. Fleet-Davis 7 15 0 7
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
T. Jacobs 2 6 0 4
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
D. Turner 2 5 0 4
K. Hill 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 -4 0
K. Hill 5 4 0 4
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 50 0
T. Pigrome 2 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 129 1
D. Turner 1 54 1 54
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 132 1
T. Jacobs 5 52 0 20
D. Demus 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Demus 1 5 0 5
J. Davenport 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 81 1
J. Davenport 1 5 0 5
A. Edwards 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Edwards 1 4 0 4
A. McFarland 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 0
A. McFarland 0 0 0 0
J. Jones 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Jones 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Watson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 1.0
T. Watson 1-0 1.0 1
J. Aniebonam 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Aniebonam 1-0 1.0 0
B. Cowart 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Cowart 1-0 1.0 0
A. Brooks, Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
A. Brooks, Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
R. Davis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
3/3 18/18
J. Petrino 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Lees 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 48.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 41.5 0
W. Lees 5 48.6 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 25.0 22 0
T. Johnson 2 19.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 0.8 2 0
T. Jacobs 2 -0.5 2 0
T. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
T. Johnson 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:42 MINN 25 1:47 4 12 Punt
7:19 MINN 35 2:19 5 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:59 MINN 29 3:38 11 56 FG
12:27 MINN 25 1:24 5 31 Punt
9:17 MINN 38 1:32 3 6 Punt
4:43 MINN 25 2:03 3 3 Punt
1:34 MINN 29 0:40 6 71 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 MINN 26 0:32 2 72 INT
14:09 MINN 40 5:41 14 37 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:21 MINN 27 5:58 13 -12 Fumble
12:51 MINN 31 3:41 9 -11 INT
1:12 MINN 35 0:36 2 16
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MD 25 4:18 9 75 TD
8:48 MD 11 1:22 4 5 Punt
4:50 MD 9 0:47 2 91 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:00 MD 20 1:26 3 -1 Punt
10:57 MD 9 1:35 3 8 Punt
7:38 MD 8 2:55 7 92 TD
2:31 MD 24 0:51 3 4 Punt
0:48 MD 26 0:20 2 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 MD 35 0:00 1 -15
8:24 MD 25 1:57 4 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 MD 15 1:58 3 4 Punt
9:04 MD 20 7:52 13 80 TD
